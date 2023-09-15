Gut microbes and the liver circadian clock partition glucose and lipid metabolism

Gut microbes are essential for liver circadian clock regulation of insulin-independent glucose clearance. To assess the effects of a dysfunctional liver clock and gut microbes on mammalian host metabolism, we utilized male and female mice with liver-specific deletion of Bmal1 gene expression generated by crossing Bmal1fl/fl mice with Albumin-cre mice (LKO mice), compared with control Bmal1fl/fl (WT) mice (29, 30). We confirmed Bmal1 deletion in the liver, while expression in the brain remained intact (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162515DS1). To assess the role of microbiota, we maintained both WT and LKO mice in conventional, specific-pathogen free (SPF) or GF conditions.

SPF LKO male mice exhibited significantly increased body weight compared with that of SPF WT mice, while, in contrast, GF LKO mice exhibited a slight, but nonsignificant trend of decreased body weight relative to GF WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1B, left). This difference in body weight could not be explained by changes in gross liver or fat pad tissue weight (Supplemental Figure 1C). Weekly caloric consumption revealed similar patterns; SPF LKO mice ate slightly, but significantly, more than WT mice, while GF LKO mice ate slightly, but significantly less, than their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1B, right). We then measured resting blood glucose levels every 4 hours over a 12:12 light/dark (LD) cycle and found that overall levels were not drastically different between groups in male mice (Figure 1A). However, analysis by CircWave revealed only WT mice, regardless of microbial status, exhibited significant oscillation of blood glucose levels, indicating that diurnal circulating blood glucose is driven by the liver clock and not gut microbes.

Figure 1 Gut microbes are essential for liver circadian clock–mediated glucose metabolism. (A) Resting blood glucose levels of SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice every 4 hours over 24 hours (n = 4-6/group/time point, SPF and GF groups also shown separately). CircWave statistics indicate significantly oscillating (P < 0.05) or not oscillating (P > 0.05) values. (B) GTT of SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 10–13/group). (C) Circulating insulin levels during GTT (n = 10–13/group). (D) PTT (n = 10–15/group) of SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Lines in box plots represent the median, and whiskers represent the minimum and maximum, respectively. Two-tailed unpaired Welch’s t tests was performed between 2 groups; Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests was performed between 3 or more groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, relative to SPF WT. Graphs represent AUC normalized to baseline glucose.

Given previous work by Lamia et al. (31), we performed an oral glucose tolerance test (GTT) and observed that male GF mice exhibited more rapid glucose clearance than their SPF counterparts (AUC, P < 0.05) (Figure 1B). We also observed a genotype-driven effect in SPF conditions where LKO mice cleared glucose significantly faster than WT mice. Circulating insulin levels during the GTT were not significantly different between WT and LKO mice in either SPF or GF conditions, suggesting that insulin secretion was not affected by liver clock functionality (Figure 1C). We next interrogated insulin sensitivity by intraperitoneal insulin tolerance test (ITT) on SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice and found no difference in insulin sensitivity between genotypes in either microbial condition (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that differences in male Bmal1-dependent glucose clearance are insulin independent.

These data suggest that the liver circadian clock imparts an insulin-independent effect on glucose clearance that is dependent on the presence of gut microbes.

Circadian clock– and microbiome-driven GNG is liver specific and requires in vivo signals. To interrogate the role of the liver clock on GNG, we performed an intraperitoneal pyruvate tolerance test (PTT). We found that GF mice exhibited significantly lower GNG rates than their SPF counterparts, regardless of genotype (Figure 1D). We also observed that LKO mice exhibited reduced GNG in SPF conditions, while no differences between genotypes in GF conditions were evident, indicating that the liver clock mediates GNG via gut microbes.

To determine whether reduced GNG is liver clock–specific, we performed PTT on mice lacking a functional core brain clock by CamkIIa-cre forebrain-specific Bmal1 knockout, while peripheral clocks remain intact (32, 33) (Supplemental Figure 1A). We found no difference in GNG rates between WT and forebrain-Bmal1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1E), indicating that clock-mediated changes in GNG are specific to hepatic Bmal1 and the liver clock. This result corroborates previous evidence that the liver clock, specifically hepatic Bmal1, is somewhat autonomous from the core clock located in the brain (34).

Because both GNG and glycogenolysis are costimulated during periods of prolonged fasting, we measured glycogen levels in liver samples collected from each group every 4 hours over 24 hours. We observed no difference between SPF groups at any time point, and glycogen content was only elevated in GF WT mice relative to LKO mice at zeitgeber time 22 (ZT22; 4 am) (Supplemental Figure 1F). In all groups, liver glycogen levels exhibited significant and remarkably similar oscillations over a 24-hour period, as evident by CircWave statistics. These data indicate that hepatic glycogenolysis is not a major contributor to either the microbe- or clock-mediated effect on the observed glucose homeostasis phenotype, further supporting that GNG is the major contributor.

Finally, we examined glucose production in primary hepatocytes isolated from SPF and GF WT and LKO mice ex vivo following stimulation with GNG-inducing substrates in glucose-free media. We found no difference in glucose production in media between groups following GNG stimulation with a cell permeable cAMP analog (cPT-cAMP) (Supplemental Figure 1G). This suggests that the cellular machinery to perform GNG is not affected by liver clock functionality or prior exposure to gut microbes and that additional in vivo signals are necessary for liver clock– and microbe-mediated GNG.

In addition to the above experiments performed using male mice, we also performed several of the same experiments using female mice to investigate the potential role of sex. Interestingly, we did not observe any differences between genotype in female mice for body weight or food intake (Supplemental Figure 2A) and little difference in diurnal blood glucose (Supplemental Figure 2B). Additionally, GTT in female mice revealed no significant differences in AUC (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting that liver clock–mediated glucose clearance is in part driven by sex. We also performed PTT of female SPF WT and LKO mice and observed no difference in GNG (Supplemental Figure 2D). Given these results indicating that liver clock–mediated glucose clearance and GNG are male specific, we proceeded with only male mice for the duration of the study.

Overall, we found a microbiota-dependent effect of liver circadian clock–mediated GNG in male mice that requires real time in vivo signals.

Gut microbes are necessary, but not sufficient, for liver clock–mediated GNG. To investigate the role of gut microbes, we performed PTT in adult SPF WT and LKO mice both before (Pre-Abx) and after (Post-Abx) acute elimination of gut microbes via daily antibiotic treatment for 2 weeks. We also confirmed significant bacterial reduction, as determined by 16S gene copy number in Post-Abx stool via RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 3A). While PTT of Pre-Abx mice mimicked our SPF results in Figure 1D, we observed no differences in GNG between genotypes Post-Abx, as measured by AUC, closely resembling outcomes in GF mice (Figure 2A). This supports the hypothesis that gut microbial cues are essential for in vivo coordination of GNG mediated by the liver clock.

Figure 2 Modulation of gut microbes can both eliminate and restore liver clock–mediated GNG. (A) PTT in WT and LKO male mice before (Pre-Abx) and after (Post-Abx) daily antibiotic treatment for 2 weeks (n = 12–13/group). The graph represents the AUC. (B) PTT in GF WT male mice conventionalized with fecal microbes from SPF WT or LKO male mice (n = 11–12/group). (C) PTT in GF WT and LKO male mice conventionalized with fecal microbes from SPF WT male mice (n = 15–16/group). Inset graphs represents AUC normalized to baseline glucose. Data points represent mean ± SEM. Lines in box plots represent the median, and whiskers represent the minimum and maximum, respectively. Two-tailed unpaired Welch’s t tests were performed between 2 groups; Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s tests were performed between 3 or more groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, relative to Pre-Abx WT.

Next, we conventionalized adult GF C57BL/6J WT mice via fecal microbiota transplant from either WT or LKO SPF donor mice and performed PTT (Figure 2B). Here, we did not observe significant differences between recipient groups. This suggests that gut microbes selected by the presence or absence of a functional liver clock alone were insufficient to transfer the GNG phenotype, implying that genotype is the primary driver of GNG. We then performed a different microbiota transplant in which we conventionalized GF WT or LKO recipient mice with identical WT donor fecal microbes (Figure 2C). We observed significantly reduced GNG in LKO mice relative to that in WT recipients, indicating that restoration of the LKO SPF phenotype requires both gut microbes and genetic absence of a liver clock.

Given that gut microbes directly modulate GNG via the liver clock, we sought to determine whether loss of Bmal1 affects microbiota community membership. Cohousing animals can normalize microbiota differences and mask the effect of genotype, largely due to the coprophagic tendencies of mice; therefore, we compared SPF WT and LKO mice in a mixed housing scenario (WT + LKO) with mice separated by genotype at weaning (WT + WT vs. LKO + LKO) (Supplemental Figure 3B) until 12 weeks of age. Regardless of housing, we detected no significant differences in relative abundance of 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequence variants (ASVs) belonging to either dominant phyla or less abundant phyla (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) or in overall community membership via metrics of β-diversity (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Taken together, liver clock functionality does not impact overall gut microbiota community assemblage; however, the liver clock serves as the primary driver of GNG, while microbes are key secondary drivers. This suggests a concurrent interaction between gut microbes and the liver clock that requires real-time microbial signals to mediate GNG.

The liver clock drives oscillations of specific microbiota community members. Global deletion of Bmal1 in mice has been previously shown to alter diurnal oscillations of fecal microbiota (26). Thus, we inquired whether liver clock functionality affected diurnal oscillations of microbiota in feces collected from WT and LKO male and female mice every 6 hours over 2 consecutive 24-hour light/dark periods (Supplemental Figure 4A). We found that absolute 16S gene copy number was similar between WT and LKO mice across all time points for both sexes (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). We next utilized empirical Jonckheere-Terpstra-Kendall CYCLE (eJTK) to identify significantly oscillating ASVs. Here, we discovered that male LKO mice exhibited nearly twice the number of oscillating ASVs compared with WT mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4C). The influx of unique oscillating microbes in LKO mice was mostly attributed to ASVs identified to class Clostridiales. Conversely, we observed little difference in the number of oscillating Bacteroidales ASVs, suggesting that LKO mice may specifically impact diurnal oscillations of Clostridiales taxa. Interestingly, we observed little difference in the number of oscillating ASVs between female WT and LKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 3 Liver circadian clock drives unique patterns of oscillations in microbial abundance. 16S rRNA gene sequencing of stool from SPF WT and LKO male mice every 6 hours over 48 hours via repeat collection (n = 7–8/group). (A) Proportion of nonoscillating (gray area) versus significantly oscillating (colored areas) amplicon sequence variants (ASVs) identified via eJTK (GammaBH < 0.05). Oscillating (Osc) ASVs were divided by taxonomic class. (B) Abundance counts of total versus oscillating ASVs within Bacteroidales and Clostridiales classes. (C) Number of oscillating Clostridiales ASVs at the family level in WT and LKO mice. (D) Abundance counts of total versus oscillating ASVs within Lachnospiraceae and Ruminococcaceae families. (E) R2 values of nonzero base sinusoidal fits of log ratios at each time point relative to ZT2. Data represent mean ± SEM. Lines in box plots represent the median, and whiskers represent the minimum and maximum, respectively. Two-tailed paired t test was performed.

Aside from proportion, the relative abundance of oscillating ASVs was also substantially greater in LKO relative to WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4D). We identified that while overall abundance of total versus oscillating Bacteroidales and Clostridiales ASVs was not different between WT and LKO mice, only Clostridiales exhibited increased abundance of oscillators in LKO mice (Figure 3B). We then examined oscillating Clostridiales at the family level and identified that Lachnospiraceae and Ruminococcaceae accounted for the gain of uniquely oscillating ASVs in LKO mice (Figure 3C). While the total abundance of either family was not different between genotypes, the abundance of individual oscillating ASVs greatly increased within LKO mice (Figure 3D). Interestingly, among the ASVs annotated to species, Lactobacillus murinus similarly appeared to gain oscillation in LKO mice, while total abundance remained constant (Supplemental Figure 4E).

In addition to the eJTK oscillation analysis, we also examined log ratios, which are not sensitive to microbial load and rely on more reproducible reference frames (35, 36). We generated and ranked log ratios for all ASVs at each time point relative to ZT2 (Supplemental Figure 6A). LOESS-fitting plots of the log ratios showed more robust oscillation patterns in LKO mice when grouped at the family level as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B), particularly for Ruminococcaceae, Lachnospiraceae, and Lactobacillaceae, confirming our eJTK results. Other taxonomic groups also exhibited a more robust oscillation pattern in LKO mice compared with WT mice, including Muribaculaceae and Erysipelotrichaceae. Finally, application of a nonzero sinusoidal fit analysis identified that log ratios of ASVs in LKO mice exhibit a significantly greater sinusoidal fit than WT mice (P < 0.0001), further confirming our previous eJTK oscillation analysis of relative abundance data (Figure 3E).

Altogether, despite a lack of changes in overall microbial profiles, loss of a functional liver clock drives a signature of increased diurnal oscillations in specific stool microbiota community members, particularly those belonging to the class Clostridiales.

The liver clock is the main driver of hepatic transcriptomes, secondarily influenced by gut microbes. Given that liver clock and gut microbes regulate GNG, we sought to determine whether this and other molecular metabolic pathways were effected. We performed RNA-Seq of liver samples collected every 4 hours over a 12:12 light/dark cycle from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice. These data were analyzed using 3 approaches (Figure 4A). First, principle component analysis of pooled samples revealed distinct separation by genotype along PC1 and microbial status along PC2 (49% and 12% of variance, respectively) (Figure 4B). Similar patterns were observed when samples were divided by time point, demonstrating consistency across the 24-hour period (Supplemental Figure 7A). This suggests a hierarchy in which liver clock functionality (genotype) is the primary driver of the hepatic transcriptome, while the gut microbiome serves as a secondary driver.

Figure 4 Metabolic pathway gene expression is downregulated in absence of a liver clock across time, regardless of microbial status. Transcriptome analysis of liver samples collected every 4 hours over 24 hours (ZT2, -6, -10, -14, -18, and -22) from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 3/time point/group). (A) Data analysis workflow, demonstrating 3 arms of analysis: 1, differential expression; 2, oscillation; and 3, network coexpression. (B) Principal component analysis of transcriptome profiles; all samples within each group were pooled. (C) Differentially regulated KEGG pathways between WT and LKO mice within SPF and GF groups; all samples within each group were pooled. Metabolic pathways are colored (see key),and nonmetabolic pathways are colored gray. Bars to the right of the midline plot represent pathways downregulated in LKO mice compared with WT mice; bars to the left represent pathways upregulated in LKO mice compared with WT mice.

We next performed differential gene expression analysis via DESeq2 and fast gene set enrichment analysis (fGSEA) to identify molecular pathways affected by the liver clock and/or gut microbes (Figure 4A, approach 1). Analysis using Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG; https://www.genome.jp/kegg/) revealed that nearly all differentially expressed metabolic pathways were downregulated in LKO compared with WT mice, regardless of microbial status (Figure 4C). However, GF conditions exhibited more significantly downregulated metabolic pathways in LKO than SPF conditions. This may suggest that presence of gut microbes results in less permissive compensatory metabolic pathway transcriptional regulation in absence of Bmal1; that is, certain Bmal1-driven effects only emerge in absence of microbes. Differential analysis within collection time points revealed nearly identical patterns of overall downregulation of metabolic pathways to the fGSEA analysis (Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, “Glycolysis_Gluconeogenesis” was downregulated in SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4C, left), confirming our evidence that GNG was impaired in SPF LKO mice (Figure 1D). We also observed downregulation of GNG pathways, including “Pyruvate_Metabolism,” in GF LKO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4C, right), while our physiological evidence revealed no difference in overall GNG output between GF WT and LKO mice (Figure 1D). This suggests that while differences in transcription between genotypes are similar in GF and SPF conditions, lack of additional signals (presumably microbial) contribute to reduced GNG in GF conditions regardless of genotype.

Apart from GNG, we observed LKO resulted in downregulation of several metabolic pathways involved in FA and lipid metabolism, including “Fatty_Acid_Metabolism,” “PPAR_Signaling_Pathway,” “Peroxisome,” and “Biosynthesis_of_Unsaturated_Fatty_Acids” (Figure 4C). This corroborates previous findings that lipid metabolic gene expression, as well as triglyceride, cholesterol, and steroid metabolism, is downregulated in liver clock–deficient mice compared with WT mice (34, 37–39). The regulation of GNG and FA metabolism are intricately tied; under fasting conditions, FA β-Ox is activated to provide acetyl-CoA to generate ATP, which sustains the conversion of pyruvate and other GNG substrates into glucose (40). Thus, the regulation of these two processes is closely linked and changes in one directly affect the other (41).

Given this differential regulation, we plotted median-normalized expression for all leading-edge transcripts within relevant pathways, confirming marked downregulation in LKO mice compared with WT mice in both SPF and GF conditions (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7C). We next examined expression of specific transcripts within these pathways, in particular key transcripts involved in FA metabolism (Figure 5B; aldehyde dehydrogenase 3 family member A2 [Aldh3a2]; carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A [Cpt1a]), PPAR signaling (Figure 5C; Ppara; fatty acid binding protein 1 [Fabp1]), and GNG (Figure 5, D and E; fructose-bisphosphate 1 [Fbp1]; enolase 1 [Eno1]; phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase 1/2 [Pck1/2]). Expression was greatly reduced in many of these transcripts in LKO mice compared with that in WT mice regardless of microbiota status (Figure 5, B–D). However, expression of the key rate-limiting GNG enzymes Pck1 and Pck2 exhibited more nuanced patterns (Figure 5E). Pck1 revealed reduced expression in SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice, while both GF groups exhibited expression levels similar to SPF WT mice. Conversely, Pck2 was considerably reduced in SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice, and both GF groups were reduced compared with SPF, mirroring our PTT results (Figure 1D). Thus, Pck2 may be key for liver clock and microbially mediated effects on GNG, while Pck1 is important only under SPF conditions.

Figure 5 Gut microbes work through the liver clock to impart unique expression patterns of key gluconeogenic genes. Diurnal transcriptome analysis of liver samples collected every 4 hours over 24 hours from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 3/time point/group) maintained in 12:12 LD (ZT2, -6, -10, -14, -18, and -22). (A) WT-median-normalized expression of differentially expressed (DE) genes within identified KEGG pathways. (B–E) VST-normalized expression of leading-edge genes in FA metabolism (B), PPAR signaling (C), and GNG (D and E) D between SPF and GF WT and LKO mice, with the exception of Pck1 and Pck2 (E), which are only differentially expressed in the SPF group (SPF and GF groups shown separately). Data represent mean ± SEM.

In summary, the liver clock is the primary driver of transcriptome-wide differential regulation, particularly for key metabolic pathways, such as GNG, which are downregulated in absence of a liver clock. However, gut microbes provide additional cues to modulate expression, including LKO-driven expression of the rate-limiting GNG enzyme Pck2.

Liver clock and gut microbes drive unique hepatic transcriptome oscillations. Given previous findings (42), we identified all significantly oscillating transcripts within each group via eJTK (Figure 4A, approach 2). SPF LKO mice exhibited more oscillating transcripts than WT mice (1,503 vs. 1,104), and GF LKO mice exhibited a similar increase relative to GF WT mice (3,580 vs. 2,544) (Figure 6A). Only 155 transcripts were oscillating in all groups, while many were uniquely oscillating in a single group. This emergence of unique oscillators in the absence of a functional liver clock mirrored the pattern observed in ASV relative abundance in repeat-collected stool (Figure 3A). These data reveal that loss of key drivers (i.e., the liver clock or gut microbes) results in emergence of unique oscillatory elements both in the hepatic transcriptome and gut microbiota community, which may contribute to a loss in metabolic homeostasis in vivo.

Figure 6 Liver clock and gut microbes drive unique hepatic transcriptome oscillations. Diurnal transcriptome analysis of liver samples collected every 4 hours over 24 hours from animals maintained in 12:12 LD (ZT2, -6, -10, -14, -18, -22) from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 3/time point/group). (A) Venn diagram of significantly oscillating transcripts across each group; total number of oscillating transcripts are under each group title. Oscillating transcripts were identified via eJTK (GammaBH < 0.05). Bold numbers are visualized in Figure 5B. (B and C) Expression of significantly oscillating transcripts that are system driven, liver clock driven or independent, and microbe driven or independent (B). Expression was normalized by median, and transcripts were ordered by time of maximum expression and phase; the key indicates which transcripts are depicted with yellow (C).

We then compared oscillating gene expression patterns. While SPF WT transcripts exhibited clear diurnal patterns, oscillations were significantly dampened in LKO transcripts, regardless of microbial status (Supplemental Figure 8A). Conversely, the oscillation patterns were well-preserved in GF WT mice, reinforcing that the liver clock is the main driver of core oscillating transcripts. We next partitioned oscillating transcripts into categories reflecting those that are system driven (i.e., exhibit a significant oscillation regardless of liver clock or microbial status), liver clock driven, liver clock independent, microbe driven, and microbe independent (Figure 6, B and C). System-driven transcripts exhibited a conserved oscillation pattern across groups, while transcripts in the other categories exhibited dampened oscillations. For example, microbe-independent transcripts demonstrated robust oscillation across GF groups, with clear dampening of oscillation across SPF groups. Interestingly, the only subset of transcripts that exhibited a unique pattern was the liver clock–driven oscillating transcripts (Figure 6B, bolded box). Whereas both WT groups exhibited robust oscillations in liver clock–driven transcripts, LKO groups exhibited severe dampening. Between LKO groups, the SPF LKO group displayed a more preserved organization of oscillating transcripts, while the highest level of disorganization was observed in the GF LKO group relative to the WT group. This suggests that the liver clock and gut microbes impart combinatorial action on the temporal organization of specific liver clock–driven diurnal hepatic gene expression.

Overall, the liver clock and gut microbes independently impart a unique effect on the oscillating transcriptome, and absence of both drivers results in further disorganization of oscillating transcripts.

Liver clock and gut microbes exhibit individual and combinatorial influences on hepatic GNG and FA metabolic pathway expression. Next, we applied Metascape (43) to statistically determine which pathways were significantly enriched in each group of oscillating transcripts (q < 0.05, summarized in Supplemental Table 1). In examining pathways enriched in SPF WT oscillating liver transcripts relative to other groups, we observed that each factor (liver clock and gut microbiota) elicited similar levels, reduced levels, or total absence of enrichment (Figure 7). Both SPF and GF WT groups exhibited similar enrichment across many pathways, supporting our finding that oscillating hepatic transcriptome patterns are primarily driven by the liver clock. However, we observed enrichment of Reactome “Pyruvate Metabolism” only in SPF WT oscillating transcripts. This loss of oscillating pyruvate metabolism transcripts could contribute to the observed reduction in GNG output detected in SPF LKO and both GF groups (Figure 1D). KEGG “2-oxocarboxylic acid metabolism,” which includes pyruvate metabolism, also exhibited loss of enrichment in both LKO groups while WT groups exhibited enrichment (Figure 7).

Figure 7 Liver clock and gut microbes uniquely impact functional pathway enrichment of oscillating hepatic transcripts. Diurnal transcriptome analysis of liver samples collected every 4 hours over 24 hours from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 3/time point/group) maintained in 12:12 LD (ZT2, -6, -10, -14, -18, and -22). Reactome and KEGG pathways significantly enriched by oscillating transcripts within each group. A subset of pathways enriched in SPF WT oscillating genes (q < 0.05). A lack of bar indicates lack of significance for that group/pathway (q > 0.05). Pathways marked with red star are addressed in the text.

In addition to glucose metabolism pathways, we also noted differential enrichment of lipid metabolism pathways (Figure 7). Reactome “Metabolism of lipids” was differentially enriched in all groups, where the SPF WT group exhibited the greatest enrichment, the SPF LKO group was intermediate, and both GF groups exhibited the lowest enrichment. This signifies a deviation from normal (SPF WT) oscillation patterns in transcripts that are key mediators of lipid metabolism. Importantly, several FA pathways, including “Fatty acid metabolism,” “Biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids,” several linoleic acid-related pathways, “Peroxisome,” and “PPAR signaling pathway” lacked any significant enrichment in SPF LKO oscillating transcripts, with reduced or absent enrichment across both GF groups. The recurrence of altered FA metabolic pathway enrichment, alongside altered pathways associated with GNG expression, supports our previous claim of a need for concurrent and synchronized regulation of these two metabolic pathways that impart key effects on global glucose regulation.

Together, diurnal oscillations of hepatic gene transcription are significantly altered in absence of a functional liver clock, gut microbes, or both. Although LKO and GF mice exhibited increased and unique oscillating transcripts, the normal enrichment of key GNG and FA metabolic pathways is reduced or lost in LKO and GF mice, further supporting the impaired efficiency of these metabolic processes in vivo.

Gut microbes affect liver clock–driven network coexpression of transcripts. We examined whether liver clock or gut microbes imposed an effect on transcript-to-transcript correlations over time using coexpression network analysis (Figure 4A, approach 3). We calculated Spearman’s correlation coefficients via pairwise-comparisons of transcript reads over time to identify significant co-occurrences for network visualization (Figure 8; network statistics in Supplemental Figure 8B). This allowed for the identification of nodes (correlated transcripts, P < 0.001) and their corresponding edges (connections between nodes). The SPF LKO group exhibited a modest increase in total nodes relative to the WT group (6,116 vs. 5,603); however, the number of edges increased from 20,922 (WT) to 36,702 (LKO), which was visually recognized by the density of the SPF LKO network compared with the WT network (Figure 8). Conversely, the total number of nodes and edges did not vastly differ between the GF WT and LKO groups. Additionally, the overall density of GF networks, regardless of liver clock status, was greatly reduced in comparison to SPF.

Figure 8 Hepatic transcriptome coexpression over time is differentially affected by the liver clock and gut microbes. Network transcriptome analysis of liver samples collected every 4 hours over 24 hours from SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice (n = 3/time point/group) maintained in 12:12 LD (ZT2, -6, -10, -14, -18, and -22). Network coexpression analysis of correlating transcripts over time within each group (P < 0.001). Network visualization and the number of correlating transcripts (nodes) and connections (edges) in each group. Red dots represent nodes, and gray lines represent edges.

Next, KEGG annotations were applied to significantly correlated nodes and edges. While the number of nodes annotated to Carbohydrate (KO09101), Lipid (KO09103), and Amino acid (KO09105) metabolic pathways was not vastly different between groups, SPF LKO exhibited a 2-fold increase in edges annotated to these pathways compared with SPF WT (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 8, C–E), while no difference was observed between GF groups. Despite a modest influence of liver clock or gut microbes on the total number of connected transcripts, loss of a functional liver clock, specifically in the presence of microbes, resulted in significant increases of abnormal connections between transcripts belonging to key metabolic pathways involved in GNG regulation. This demonstrates the combinatorial action between gut microbes and liver clock in the overall organization of hepatic metabolic gene transcription over time.

Table 1 Hepatic transcriptome coexpression of metabolic pathways is differentially affected by the liver clock and gut microbes

These data suggest both the liver clock and gut microbes aid in maintaining temporal coexpression of critical metabolic functional outputs of hepatic transcripts. Loss of either driver results in the emergence of abnormal connections, specifically those involved in carbohydrate and lipid metabolic pathways.

Interactions between liver clock and gut microbes result in altered lipid versus carbohydrate fuel utilization. Given that absence of a liver clock and gut microbes alters glucose and lipid metabolism, we interrogated how behavior, fuel utilization, and fuel switching were affected in vivo via indirect calorimetry over 4 days via the Promethion High-Definition Multiplexed Respirometry System. First, we detected no differences in basal metabolic rate regardless of Bmal1 or microbial status (Supplemental Figure 9A). While we previously observed a small, but significant increase in food intake in male SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1B, right), in the metabolic cage set-up, we observed no difference in overall food intake between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 9B). This discrepancy could be due to differences in cohort size, time scale, and method of measurement and food delivery. Plotting hourly food intake revealed that feeding onset was more robust in SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice, while no differences were evident in GF mice (Supplemental Figure 9C). The altered feeding bouts in SPF LKO mice could contribute to the observed increase in oscillating microbes over a 24-hour LD cycle, as shown in Figure 3A. Interestingly, ambulatory motion over the same period was not different in SPF mice; however, GF LKO mice exhibited increased total ambulatory motion relative to their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). This indicates the liver clock and microbes interact to influence feeding behavior, while shifts in ambulation due to a disrupted liver clock are exaggerated by a lack of gut microbes.

We next examined energy expenditure via oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) and fuel utilization via respiratory exchange ratio (RER; CO 2 produced/O 2 consumed). While no differences were detected between SPF genotypes during the active phase, we observed slight but significantly increased energy expenditure in SPF LKO mice compared with WT mice during the rest phase (Figure 9, A and B). These patterns were not evident in GF conditions. We then measured RER and found that SPF LKO mice exhibited significantly increased RER during the active period, implying a greater utilization of carbohydrates and reduced utilization of lipids (Figure 9, C and D). This suggests that a dysfunctional liver clock drives reduced utilization of lipids for fuel when microbes are present, supporting our evidence that GNG is also reduced. Conversely, no difference in RER was detected in GF mice regardless of genotype during the active phase, supporting our evidence that LKO mice exhibited reduced GNG compared with WT mice in SPF, but not in GF, conditions (Figure 1D). Interestingly, we observed decreased RER during the rest period only in GF LKO mice compared with GF WT mice, but not under SPF conditions (Figure 9, C and D), indicating that absence of both a liver clock and gut microbes may in fact enhance lipid oxidation relative to that observed in GF WT mice.

Figure 9 Liver clock and gut microbes differentially alter diurnal patterns of energy expenditure and fuel utilization. Indirect calorimetry assessment of SPF and GF WT and LKO male mice, measured over 4 consecutive 12:12 LD cycles (n = 12–13). (A) Energy expenditure (EE) represented as VO 2 . (B) EE divided into active (dark) and rest (light) periods, summarized by EC 50 values within each period. (C) Respiratory exchange ratio (RER) represented as VCO 2 /VO 2 . (D) RER during active (dark) and rest (light) phases, summarized by EC 50 values. Data points represent mean ± SEM. Lines in box plots represent the median, and whiskers represent the minimum and maximum, respectively. ANCOVA was performed between 2 groups. *P < 0.05.

In summary, we found microbiota-dependent and -independent effects on liver clock–mediated fuel utilization. A reduced reliance on lipids in SPF LKO mice may contribute to reduced GNG and alter global metabolic homeostatic outputs.