The UBE2C/CDH1/DEPTOR axis is an oncogene and tumor suppressor cascade in lung cancer cells

UBE2C and UBE2S are overexpressed in NSCLC, and their overexpression is associated with poor survival in LUAD patients. To understand the role of UBE2C/UBE2S E2 conjugating enzymes in the development of lung cancer, we first searched the cBioPortal database (https://www.cbioportal.org), which is generated largely based on The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), to systematically analyze the genetic changes in the UBE2C and UBE2S genes in lung cancer samples. Among the 1144 lung cancer samples analyzed, approximately 1.6% of them contained UBE2C changes, with a majority (1.13%) being gene amplification and approximately 2% of cases with UBE2S amplification (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162434DS1). We then used a gene expression profiling dynamic analysis database (Gene Expression Profiling Interactive Analysis, GEPIA) (45) to determine the expression levels of UBE2C and UBE2S between non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and normal lung tissues, and found that both genes are overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) and lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC) tissues (Supplemental Figure 1B). We further analyzed the association of UBE2C and UBE2S levels of both mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1C) and proteins (Supplemental Figure 1D) with survival of patients, and found a significant positive correlation between higher UBE2C levels and worse survival for LUAD, but not for LUSC patients (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). On the other hand, higher UBE2S levels also predicted a worse outcome for LUAD, but a better survival for LUSC patients (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Taken together, these results imply that both E2 genes are associated with NSCLC. For the rest of study, we focused on LUAD to determine the causal roles of these 2 E2s in growth and survival of lung cancer cells in in vitro culture settings, and in in vivo lung tumorigenesis induced by mutant Kras.

Knockdown of UBE2C, but not UBE2S, inhibits growth of lung cancer cells. We next determined the causal roles of UBE2C and UBE2S in controlling the growth and survival of human LUAD cell lines harboring the KrasG12D mutation (A427) or KrasG12C mutation (H1792, H23, and H358), using siRNA-based knockdown. Indeed, UBE2C knockdown significantly inhibited the growth and clonal survival of both A427 and H1792 cells (Figure 1, A–D), whereas UBE2S knockdown had no effect on the growth of these 2 lung cancer lines (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Moreover, Ube2c deletion in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) also suppressed cell growth (Figure 1E). Ectopic overexpression of UBE2C promoted the growth of lung cancer cells (Figure 1, F and G). Thus, Ube2C is essential for the growth of lung cancer cells.

Figure 1 Manipulation of UBE2C, but not UBE2S, affects the proliferation and survival of lung cancer cells. (A and B) A427 (A) and H1792 (B) cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C or control (siCont) for 24 hours. Cells were then seeded in 96-well plates in triplicate and analyzed with a CCK-8 cell proliferation assay. (C and D) A427 (C) and H1792 (D) cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C, UBE2S, or siCont for 24 hours, followed by clonogenic survival assay. Representative pictures were taken (top) and colonies were counted and are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3) (bottom). (E) MEFs were infected with Ad-GFP or Ad-Cre for 72 hours and analyzed by CCK-8 cell proliferation assay or IB (inset). (F and G) H1792 (F) and H358 (G) cells were transfected with plasmid expressing FLAG-tagged UBE2C or vector control for 48 hours and analyzed by CCK-8 cell proliferation assay or IB (inset). (H–J) A427 (H), H23 (I), and H1792 (J) cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C or siCont for 48 hours, followed by FACS analysis. (K) H1792 and A427 cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C or siCont for 48 hours, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, and E–J) or 1-way ANOVA test (C and D).

To determine the nature of growth suppression, we performed fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) profiling and found that UBE2C knockdown caused significant G 2 /M arrest in both A427 and H23 cells (Figure 1, H and I), and an increased sub-G 1 population, indicative of apoptosis in H1792 cells (Figure 1J). Induction of apoptosis was confirmed by the cleavage of poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and caspase-3 (Figure 1K). Collectively, these results clearly showed that in in vitro cell culture models, UBE2C is essential for growth and survival of lung cancer cells harboring a mutant Kras.

Inactivation of Ube2c, but not Ube2s, inhibits lung tumorigenesis induced by KrasG12D, and extends the lifespan of mice. These cancer-tissue association and in vitro cell-based studies suggested that UBE2C is a Kras-cooperative gene. We next examined whether UBE2C is under KrasG12D regulation, and found that indeed ectopic overexpression of KrasG12D significantly increased UBE2C at both the mRNA and protein levels without affecting UBE2S levels (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). We then generated a mouse genetic model to further investigate the causal role of Ube2c in KrasG12D-driven lung cancer development. We used a well-established LSL-KrasG12D (Lox-STOP-Lox KrasG12D) lung tumorigenesis model, in which mutant KrasG12D is activated by Cre recombinase via intratracheal instillation of Cre-expressing adenovirus (Ad-Cre) to delete the STOP element, leading to sequential development of epithelial hyperplasia, adenomas, and eventually adenocarcinomas in the lung (46). To this end, we generated a Ube2cfl/fl conditional KO mouse model via Cre-driven deletion of exons 2 and 3 of the Ube2c allele (Supplemental Figure 2B). The Ube2cfl/fl mice were crossed with LSL-KrasG12D mice to generate compound mice with the genotypes LSL-KrasG12D;Ube2+/+ or LSL-KrasG12D;Ube2cfl/+ and LSL-KrasG12D;Ube2cfl/fl. The mice were intratracheally administered Ad-Cre to only activate KrasG12D [Kras(+)Ube2c+/– or Kras(+)Ube2c+/+, WT control group] or to simultaneously activate KrasG12D and inactivate Ube2c [Kras(+)Ube2c–/–, experimental group]. We also included Kras(–)Ube2c–/– mice as a negative control. Mice were euthanized 16 weeks after Cre administration. H&E staining analysis revealed that while mice with Ube2c deletion alone [Kras(–)Ube2c–/–] had normal lung development without any tumor formation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C), the WT mice [Kras(+)Ube2c+/+ or Kras(+)Ube2c+/–] developed, as expected, multiple lung adenomas with few adenocarcinomas (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C). Strikingly, the mice with Ube2c deletion [Kras(+)Ube2c–/–] had remarkably reduced lung tumor burden (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, UBE2C is dispensable for normal lung growth, but required for lung tumorigenesis induced by KrasG12D.

Figure 2 Deletion of Ube2c, but not Ube2s, inhibits lung tumorigenesis induced by KrasG12D, and extends the lifespan of mice. (A) H1650 cells were transfected with plasmid pLVX-KrasG12D-V5, followed by IB with indicated antibodies (top), or by RT-qPCR analysis (bottom). (B) Ube2c deletion remarkably reduced lung tumor burden in the KrasG12D mouse model. The lung tissues were isolated from mice with indicated genotypes, fixed, sectioned, and stained with H&E. (C) Quantification of mouse lung tumors in mice with indicated genotypes after Ad-Cre administration. The lesions (hyperplasia and lung tumors) in all 5 lobes of lung tissues were counted (n = 10 per group). (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice with indicated genotypes and number for up to 30 weeks after administration of Ad-Cre. (E) The lung tissues from mice with indicated genotypes were fixed, sectioned, and stained with H&E. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice with indicated genotypes and number for up to 36 weeks after administration of Ad-Cre. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA test (A), 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and E), or the log-rank test (D and F). Scale bars: 20 μm.

We next determined the effect of UBE2C inactivation on overall survival of mice upon KrasG12D activation by comparison of the survival probability between 2 groups. Upon KrasG12D activation, WT mice had a median survival time of approximately 130 days and 100% death by 175 days, whereas the Kras(+)Ube2c–/– mice had a median survival time of approximately 150 days and 100% death by 210 days. The difference is statistically significant (P = 0.0241) (Figure 2D), indicating that reduced tumor burden upon Ube2c deletion indeed led to better animal survival.

Similarly, we also generated Ube2sfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2D), and the compound Kras(+)Ube2s–/– mice also developed lung tumors but with a survival rate that was statistically indistinguishable from that of WT [Kras(+)Ube2s+/+] mice (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2E). Thus, similar to the in vitro cell culture study, which showed no effect on growth of lung cancer cells upon UBE2S knockdown (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), this in vivo study using a lung tumor model also demonstrated that Ube2s is not required for lung tumorigenesis induced by KrasG12D activation.

UBE2C differentially regulates mTORC signaling and DEPTOR levels. We next investigated possible underlying mechanisms by which UBE2C knockdown suppressed growth and survival of lung cancer cells. It is well established that UBE2C couples with APC/C E3 ligase to promote cell cycle progression from G 2 to M and within the M phase by targeting several regulatory protein substrates for degradation (4). Therefore, we first determined whether UBE2C knockdown would affect the levels of these substrates, including PLK1, cyclin B1, and securin, and found a minor, if any, effect in 4 lung cancer cell lines harboring mutant Kras (Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting that these substrates are not actively involved in growth suppression induced by UBE2C knockdown. We then focused on the MAPK and mTORC pathways, 2 major regulatory pathways of cell growth and survival (47, 48), and found that UBE2C knockdown caused moderate inactivation of MAPK signaling with a moderate reduction in p-ERK1/2, but significant inactivation of mTORC1/2 signaling with a remarkable reduction in p-S6K1/p-4EBP1 (mTORC1) and p-AKT (mTORC2) in both A427 and H1792 lung cancer cells (Figure 3A). Since DEPTOR is known to inhibit both mTORC1 and mTORC2 (33), we measured DEPTOR levels and found that they were indeed increased upon UBE2C knockdown in both cell lines (Figure 3A), as well as in 2 additional lines of lung cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 3B) and MEFs (Supplemental Figure 3C). Consistently, ectopic expression of UBE2C at a level equal to or lower than endogenous levels activated both MAPK and mTORC1/2 signaling, with a moderate reduction in DEPTOR levels (Figure 3B). On the other hand, unlike UBE2C knockdown, UBE2S knockdown had no effect on MAPK and mTORC signaling in A427 cells, whereas inactivated mTORC appeared to be independent of DEPTOR in H1792 cells (Supplemental Figure 3D), largely consistent with its lack of effect on the growth of lung cancer cells upon depletion (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 3 UBE2C differentially regulates mTORC signaling and DEPTOR levels. (A) H1792 and A427 cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C or siCont for 48 hours, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (B) H1792 and H358 cells were transfected with plasmids of FLAG-UBE2C or vector for 48 hours, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (C) Ube2c deletion inactivates mTORC1/2 signals. The lung tissues were isolated from mice with indicated genotypes, fixed and sectioned, and stained by IHC with the indicated antibodies. The staining quantification was analyzed by a semiquantitative immunoreactivity scoring system, as described in the Methods section. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C). Scale bar: 50 μm.

We then extended these in vitro cell culture observations to KrasG12D-induced in vivo lung tumor tissues. Indeed, Ube2c deletion significantly inactivated mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling and inhibited the proliferation rate, as reflected by remarkably reduced staining of p-4Ebp1, p-S6, p-AKT, Ki67, and p-Erk1/2 in lung tumor tissues derived from Kras(+)Ube2c–/– mice, as compared with those derived from WT mice (Figure 3C). Taken together, our results indicated that by increasing DEPTOR levels, Ube2c deletion inactivated mTORC signaling to inhibit KrasG12D-induced lung tumorigenesis, and suggested that UBE2C could be an effective therapeutic target for management of lung cancer associated with Kras mutation.

DEPTOR is a cell cycle regulatory protein, controlled by the UBE2C/CDH1 axis. UBE2C and UBE2S are not only canonical E2s coupling with APC/C E3 ligase, but also act as E2s to work with SAG-E3 ligase for substrate ubiquitylation, as we recently reported (7, 8). We next determined the potential effect of manipulating APC/C components and SAG on DEPTOR levels. Knockdown of CDH1, APC2 and SAG, but not of UBE2S and CDC20, increased DEPTOR protein levels with little or no effect on DEPTOR mRNA levels in both lung cancer cell lines (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Since we have previously shown that SAG knockdown causes DEPTOR accumulation to block mTORC signaling in prostate cancer cells (49), we focused our study on CDH1. Like UBE2C knockdown, CDH1 knockdown also inactivated mTORC1/2 signaling in all 3 cell lines tested without affecting the MAPK signaling in 2 cell lines (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that APC/CCDH1 E3 couples with UBE2C E2 to control the abundance of DEPTOR, thus regulating mTORC1/2 signaling.

Figure 4 DEPTOR is a cell cycle regulatory protein, controlled by the UBE2C/CDH1 axis. (A) Knockdown of UBE2C, CDH1, SAG, and APC2 caused DEPTOR accumulation at the protein level, but not at the mRNA level. A427 cells were transfected with indicated siRNAs followed by IB with the indicated Abs (top), or by RT-qPCR analysis (bottom). (B) Knockdown of CDH1 and UBE2C caused the accumulation of DEPTOR and inactivation of mTORC1/2. A427 cells were transfected with indicated siRNAs followed by IB with the indicated Abs. (C) DEPTOR levels fluctuated during the cell cycle. HeLa cells were arrested at the G 1 /S phase by double thymidine block (treatment with 2 mM thymidine for 14 hours and release for 9 hours, and then treatment with 2 mM thymidine for another 14 hours), and then released into the normal cell cycle. Cells were harvested at indicated times and analyzed by IB. (D and E) Knockdown of UBE2C and CDH1 abrogated the cell cycle fluctuation of DEPTOR. A427 cells were transfected with siRNA targeting UBE2C (D), CDH1 (E), or siCont for 24 hours, and then cells were synchronized at the G 1 /S phase by thymidine block and released for the indicated time points. Cells were harvested for IB analysis with indicated Abs (top) or FACS analysis (bottom).

Given that the levels of most substrates of APC/C fluctuated during cell cycle progression, we wondered whether that is the case for DEPTOR. To this end, we arrested cells at the G 1 /S boundary by double thymidine blockage and then collected cells at various time points after releasing, followed by immunoblotting (IB) for the levels of DEPTOR, along with UBE2C/2S, CDH1, CDC20, and a few known substrates of APC/C E3, including PLK1, cyclin B1, and securin. Interestingly, the levels of DEPTOR, like all other proteins tested and known to fluctuate with the cell cycle, indeed fluctuated during cell cycle progression. DEPTOR levels were rather high at the S and G 2 /M phases, but lowest at the G 1 phase in a roughly reverse correlation with the levels of UBE2C and CDH1 (Figure 4C). We further confirmed that cell cycle–dependent fluctuation of DEPTOR levels was dependent on UBE2C or CDH1, since it was completely abrogated by the knockdown of either of them (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). However, it was independent of β-TrCP, another SCF type of E3 known to ubiquitylate and degrade DEPTOR in response to serum stimulation (41–43), since the DEPTOR levels in cells with β-TrCP knockdown also fluctuated during cell cycle progression (Supplemental Figure 4E). Collectively, these results clearly demonstrated that DEPTOR is regulation by, and could be a new substrate of, the UBE2C-APC/CCDH1 E2/E3 pair.

DEPTOR is a substrate of the UBE2C-APC/CCDH1 E2-E3 complex. We next characterized UBE2C-APC/CCDH1 as a bona fide E2-E3 for DEPTOR. We first confirmed a direct binding between CDH1 and DEPTOR by reciprocal immunoprecipitation (IP) assays (Supplemental Figure 5A). In multiple lung cancer cell lines, knockdown of either UBE2C or CDH1 significantly extended the protein half-life of DEPTOR (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), while ectopic overexpression of UBE2C or CDH1 shortened the protein half-life of DEPTOR (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 5 DEPTOR is a substrate of the UBE2C-APC/CCDH1 E2-E3 complex. (A and B) H1792 (A) and H358 (B) cells were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 48 hours, and cells were then treated with cycloheximide (CHX) for the indicated time periods and harvested for IB (left). The band density was quantified using ImageJ software (NIH), and the decay curves are shown (right). (C and D) H1792 (C) and H358 (D) cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids for 48 hours, and then treated with CHX for the indicated time periods and harvested for IB (left). The decay curves are shown (right). (E) HEK293 cells, transfected with indicated plasmids, were pulled down with anti-FLAG beads followed by IB with the indicated Abs. (F) H1792 cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids for 48 hours and then treated with CHX for the indicated time periods and harvested for IB (left). The decay curves are shown (right). (G) HEK293 cells were transfected with the indicated combination of plasmids for 48 hours, cell lysates were harvested after 8-hour treatment with 10 mM MG132, pull downed with Ni-NTA beads in 8 M urea, resolved by PAGE, and blotted with anti-DEPTOR Ab. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA test (A–D and F).

The D-box (RXXLXXXXD/E/D) is known as the substrate recognition motif of CDH1 (50). We searched the DEPTOR protein sequence and identified 3 evolutionarily conserved D-box motifs (designated as D1, D2, and D3) (Supplemental Figure 5F). We then generated AXXA double D-box mutants to replace key residues of Arg (R) and Leu (L) with Ala (A) residues, designated as MT1, MT2, and MT3 (Supplemental Figure 5F). We found that like WT DEPTOR, MT1 and MT2 mutants retained CDH1 binding, whereas MT3 completely lost CDH1 binding (Figure 5E), indicating that D3 is the primary degron motif required for CDH1 binding. Consistently, ectopic overexpression of CDH1 shortened the protein half-life of WT as well as the MT1 and MT2 DEPTOR mutants, but had no effect on the MT3 mutant (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5G). Finally, we conducted in vivo ubiquitylation assays, using β-TrCP as a positive control, and found that ectopically expressed CDH1 and UBE2C significantly promoted the polyubiquitylation of WT and the MT1 and MT2 DEPTOR mutants, but not the MT3 mutant (Figure 5G). Taken together, these results clearly indicate that DEPTOR is indeed a substrate of APC/CCDH1, subjected to its ubiquitylation in a manner dependent on the D3-box motif.

DEPTOR knockdown rescues the phenotypes induced by UBE2C knockdown in in vitro cell culture models. As a natural mTORC1/2 inhibitor, DEPTOR is generally considered a tumor suppressor in most cases (24–32). We analyzed the prognostic value of DEPTOR in lung cancer by using the Kaplan-Meier Plotter database (https://kmplot.com) and the Human Protein Altas (https://www.proteinatlas.org), and found that higher levels of DEPTOR mRNA and protein were associated with better prognosis for LUAD, but not for LUSC (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), indicating an opposite association between DEPTOR and UBE2C with the survival of LUAD patients.

To investigate whether DEPTOR accumulation played a causal role in growth suppression induced by UBE2C knockdown, we simultaneously knocked down DEPTOR and UBE2C, and observed that under nutrient-enriched conditions (10% fetal bovine serum, FBS), DEPTOR knockdown itself had no effect on cell growth, nor rescued growth suppression induced by UBE2C knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). However, under nutrient-deprived culture conditions (2% FBS), DEPTOR knockdown alone promoted cell growth and partially rescued the growth-suppressing effect of UBE2C knockdown (Figure 6, A and B). A clonogenic survival assay also showed a partial rescue effect by DEPTOR knockdown (Figure 6C). DEPTOR knockdown also rescued inactivation of mTORC1/2 by UBE2C knockdown (Figure 6D). Since mTOR signal is a well-known negative regulator of autophagy (51), we then determined the effect of the UBE2C/CDH1/DEPTOR axis on autophagy and found that knockdown of either UBE2C or CDH1 induced autophagy, as demonstrated by enhanced LC3 immunofluorescent staining, LC3-I to LC3-II conversion, and p62 degradation in both H358 and H1975 lung cancer cells, which were partially rescued by simultaneous knockdown of DEPTOR (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6, E–G). These findings suggested that DEPTOR accumulation, followed by mTORC1/2 inactivation, was causally related at least in part to the inhibition of growth and survival and induction of autophagy triggered by UBE2C knockdown in lung cancer cells.

Figure 6 DEPTOR knockdown rescues the phenotypes induced by UBE2C knockdown in lung cancer cells. (A and B) A427 (A) and H1792 (B) cells were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 24 hours; one portion of cells was analyzed by IB (inset), and the other portion was seeded in 96-well plates with medium containing 2% FBS in triplicate and analyzed by CCK-8 cell proliferation assay on the indicated days. (C) A427 and H1792 cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs for 24 hours, followed by clonogenic survival assay. A representative dish from each indicated group was photographed (left) and colonies were counted and are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3) (right). (D) H1792 and A427 cells were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 48 hours, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (E) Knockdown of UBE2C or CDH1 induced autophagy, which was rescued by DEPTOR knockdown. H358 cell were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 48 hours and stained with the indicated Abs, followed by photography under a fluorescence microscope (left). Data are the mean ± SEM of 4 independent experiments (right). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA test (A–C and E). Scale bar: 20 μm.

Deptor KO rescues the phenotypes induced by Ube2c KO in the KrasG12D lung cancer model. Given that DEPTOR knockdown rescued the phenotypes induced by UBE2C knockdown in in vitro cell culture models, we then determined in vivo whether Deptor KO could rescue the suppression of lung tumorigenesis by Ube2c KO in the KrasG12D mouse lung cancer model. To this end, we introduced a Deptor-KO mouse model by Cre-driven deletion of exons 6 and 7 of the Deptor allele, as previously described (24). By proper mating with LSL-KrasG12D;Ube2cfl/fl mice, we ultimately generated 3 types of compound mice with the following genotypes: (a) Kras(+)Ube2c+/–;Deptor+/– (WT); (b) Kras(+)Ube2c–/–;Deptor+/– (Ube2c-null); and (c) Kras(+)Ube2c–/–;Deptor–/– (Ube2c and Deptor double null). Note that mice with heterozygous deletion of Ube2c (Ube2c+/–) or Deptor (Deptor+/–) have no phenotypes, and Deptor deletion was previously shown to accelerate the formation of lung tumors in a KrasG12D/p53-null mouse model (26).

After Ad-Cre administration to activate KrasG12D and delete Ube2c alone or in combination with Deptor, we performed IB analysis of mouse lung tissues and confirmed DEPTOR accumulation in Kras(+)Ube2c–/–;Deptor+/–, and DEPTOR depletion in Kras(+)Ube2c–/–;Deptor–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). H&E staining showed clearly that tumor suppression by Ube2c deletion was completely rescued by simultaneous Deptor deletion in double-null mice with tumor burdens, similar to KrasG12D WT mice (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7B). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) showed that mTORC1/2 inactivation by Ube2c deletion was also rescued by simultaneous deletion of Deptor, as reflected by increased staining of p-4Ebp1, p-S6, p-AKT, and Ki67 in the lung tumor tissues of double-null mice (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7C). Collectively, these results demonstrated that the tumor-suppression phenotype resulting from Ube2c deletion was mainly mediated via DEPTOR accumulation and subsequent inactivation of mTORC1/2 signaling in the KrasG12D lung tumorigenesis model.