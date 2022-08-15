Aged glomeruli: a link between PD-1 and podocytes

According to the latest data from the WHO, while our life expectancy continues to increase in the past decade, healthy-adjusted life expectancy without disability has not proportionally increased (1). These data highlight an important and unmet need to mitigate disabilities in the elderly population to improve their quality of life. For example, multiple studies have demonstrated a higher prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among the elderly population (2, 3), which could result in physical impairment, cognitive dysfunction, and frailty (4). CKD development in older individuals is partly due to the natural loss of glomerular filtration rate (GFR) — so-called “kidney aging,” — and and, frequently, concomitant comorbidities, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, could hasten the disease process. Although treatments such as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor have shown impressive amelioration of diabetic kidney disease and CKD progression (5), therapeutics targeted against kidney aging have remained relatively sparse.

Compared to other kidney resident cell populations such as kidney tubules, podocytes are generally considered a terminally differentiated cell population. Podocyte loss is not only associated with de novo glomerular diseases but also with kidney aging seen in both murine and human kidney biopsies (6). After the loss or detachment of podocytes, the remaining podocytes undergo compensatory changes with hypertrophy, but their functional capacity is substantially reduced. Given that podocyte loss becomes more and more irreversible with age, understanding the underlying mechanisms could facilitate future drug targets. In this issue of the JCI, Pippin et al. (7) extrapolated from their previous work — in which the authors isolated podocytes from young versus aged mice followed by bulk RNA-seq analysis — and identified an increase in gene expression, including programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) and its cognate ligands programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 and 2 (PD-L1, PD-L2) (8). PD-1 and its ligands have garnered great attention in the past years, largely due to the clinical use of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (also known as immune checkpoint inhibitors) in various cancer treatments. Robustly expressed in the activated T cells, PD-1 engages with its ligands, presented on antigen-presenting cells or cancer cells, to dampen adaptive immune responses (9). In the kidneys, tubular expression of PD-L1 has been shown in vitro and in vivo, and upregulation of PD-L1 on tubular cells may attenuate acute T cell-mediated rejection (10). Therefore, it is intuitive to assume that the expression of PD-L1 in the kidneys is also immunosuppressive and renoprotective in the context of kidney inflammation or transplant. Based on an unbiased analysis, Pippin and colleagues generated an alternative hypothesis that upregulation of PD-1 in aged podocytes could, in fact, contribute to the aging process and podocyte loss (Figure 1) (7).