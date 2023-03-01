TP63 gain-of-function mutations cause premature ovarian insufficiency by inducing oocyte apoptosis

Variants of the TP63 gene were identified in patients with POI. Through successive filtration steps of WES data from 1,030 unrelated individuals diagnosed with isolated POI, 9 heterozygous variants in TP63 (NM_003722.5: p.S285N, p.T538A, p.T567I, p.Q568fs*3, p.R594*, p.R643Q, p.L646P, p.R647C, and p.R655Q) were identified in 11 patients with POI and were confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162315DS1). These patients presented with primary or secondary amenorrhea, and the age of amenorrhea ranged from 13 to 29 years. Detailed clinical characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 1. Eight of the mutations were, to our knowledge, novel variants, while the mutation p.R594* was previously reported (28). Three unrelated individuals carried the same p.R647C mutation, which was identified in a patient with POI during the revision of our manuscript (31). The amino acid sites of all identified mutations were highly conserved across species, and these mutations were mostly predicted to be damaging (Table 1).

Table 1 Functional analysis of the TP63 variants identified in 11 patients with POI

While the p.S285N and p.T567I mutations were in the DNA-binding domain (DBD) and the sterile α motif (SAM) domain, respectively, the p.T538A mutation was not located in any known functional domain. It is noteworthy that the 6 other mutations affected the C-terminal TID, which is essential for forming the inactive dimer (14, 15). Both the frameshift mutation p.Q568fs*3 and the nonsense mutation p.R594* fell within the SAM domain and truncated the TAp63α protein prior to the TID. Interestingly, these 2 mutations and 5 previously reported POI-related mutations were all heterozygous frameshift or nonsense mutations leading to the loss of all or part of the TID (Figure 1A) (26–29). In addition, the other 4 point mutations we identified (p.R643Q, p.L646P, p.R647C, and p.R655Q) were located in the conserved core sequence of the TID from R643 to R655 (RFTLRQTISFPPR), which is responsible for binding with the TAD (Supplemental Figure 2) (16). Furthermore, we confirmed that p.R643Q was paternally inherited (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Together, these results indicate that mutations impairing the TID might make a dominant contribution to POI pathogenesis.

Figure 1 Analysis of human TAp63α-mutant pathogenicity. (A) Schematic diagram showing the 5 key domains of TAp63α: the TAD, the DBD, the oligomerization domain (OD), the SAM, and the TID. The positions of the variants identified in this study and reported in the literature are indicated in red and blue, respectively. Circles signify isolated POI; squares signify syndromic POI. The amino acid sequence of the EAO (504~550) is indicated. (B) After transfection with WT and mutant TAp63α plasmids in SAOS-2 cells, the intracellular protein level of TAp63α was detected by Western blotting. β-Actin was used as the loading control. (C) Oligomeric state analysis of WT and mutant TAp63α by BN-PAGE. The oligomeric conformation is indicated by T (tetramer), D (dimer), and M (monomer). In the protein samples of mutant TAp63α, no WT protein was present. (D) TAp63αΔTID and WT or mutant GFP-TID plasmids were cotransfected into HEK293 cells. Cells were harvested for co-IP assays and were immunoprecipitated with anti-p63 antibody, and then WT and mutant GFP-TID protein were detected by GFP antibody by Western blotting. IgG was used as the negative control. (E) Quantitative analysis of the amount of co-IP between TAp63αΔTID and WT or mutant GFP-TID. The immunoprecipitated GFP-TID was compared with the input. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

Mutant TAp63α proteins impair the stable oligomeric state. To elucidate the effects of the mutations, we overexpressed the WT and mutant TAp63α proteins in human SAOS-2 cells, which is an osteosarcoma cell line without expression of TP53 or TP63 (32). We first measured the expression of TAp63α protein by Western blotting and found that WT and 4 mutant proteins (p.S285N, p.T538A, p.T567I, and p.R655Q) were highly expressed but that other mutant proteins were hardly detectable (p.Q568fs*3 and p.R594*) or were significantly reduced (p.R643Q, p.L646P, and p.R647C) (Figure 1B). Considering that active forms of TAp63α are difficult to detect because of their high turnover rate (14, 33), this result implies that some of these affected mutant proteins might be autoactivated.

To gain insight into the oligomeric state of these mutant proteins, we inhibited their proteasome-dependent degradation by treatment with MG132 and performed a blue native–PAGE (BN-PAGE) analysis. The results showed that all of the TID-related mutants (p.Q568fs*3, p.R594*, p.R643Q, p.L646P, p.R647C, and p.R655Q) formed tetramers, whereas the other mutants (p.S285N, p.T538A, and p.T567I) remained dimeric (Figure 1C), suggesting that only TID-related variants were spontaneously activated. However, the p.R655Q mutant was mainly dimeric and did not achieve a high tetramer/dimer ratio. Previous studies have demonstrated that the TID binds to the N-terminal TAD of TAp63α as an intramolecular mechanism to inhibit its transcriptional activity (14, 16). Thus, it was not surprising that the TID loss caused by p.Q568fs*3 and p.R594* led to the activation of TAp63α. We then speculated that the 4 point mutations located in the core sequence of the TID might disrupt the binding between the TAD and the TID, thus altering the dimeric conformation of the TAp63α protein. To test this hypothesis, we performed co-IP experiments by cotransfection of TAp63αΔTID, which possesses the TAD but without the TID, with plasmids containing the WT or mutant TID. Compared with the WT TID, the p.R643Q, p.L646P, p.R647C, and p.R655Q mutations significantly reduced the interaction between the TID mutants and theTAp63αΔTID (Figure 1, D and E). Collectively, these results suggest that TID-related variants disrupt the inactive conformation and generate constitutively active mutants.

TAp63α mutants activate the apoptotic pathway. To further address the functional consequences of these mutations, we measured the transcriptional activity of the 9 mutants on the PUMA, NOXA, and BAX promoters using the luciferase reporter assay. Compared with WT TAp63α, the 6 TID-related mutants (p.Q568fs*3, p.R594*, p.R643Q, p.L646P, p.R647C, and p.R655Q) showed significantly increased transcriptional activity toward the 3 reporters (Figure 2A). We noticed that the transcriptional activity was inversely proportional to the detected protein levels of TAp63α, which was in agreement with a previous study (16). We also found that the 6 TID-related mutants significantly increased BAX protein expression (Figure 2, B and C). Consistent with this, the apoptosis assays also showed a significant increase in TUNEL-positive SAOS-2 cells overexpressing the TID-related mutants (Figure 2, D and E). These results demonstrate that mutations affecting the TID spontaneously activate TAp63α, increase the expression of its target genes, and induce apoptosis, presumably leading to premature exhaustion of oocytes and the occurrence of POI. Taken together, the 6 TID-related TP63 mutations were evaluated to be pathogenic according to the guidelines of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (34) (Table 1).

Figure 2 TAp63α mutants induce cell apoptosis. (A) Relative transcriptional activity of TAp63α mutants in SAOS-2 cells on NOXA, PUMA, and BAX promoters. The activity of the WT and mutant TAp63α is shown in blue and white, respectively. The activity of the WT group was set to 1. LUC, luciferase. (B) Western blot analysis of BAX expression after transfection with WT and mutant TAp63α plasmids in SAOS-2 cells. β-Actin was used as the loading control. (C) Quantification of BAX protein expression. (D) TUNEL staining of SAOS-2 cells after transfection with WT and mutant TAp63α plasmids. TUNEL-positive signals are indicated by arrows. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Quantitative analysis of TUNEL-positive SAOS-2 cells after transfection. In panel A, C and E, data are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

p63+/ΔTID mice exhibit rapid oocyte loss and a POI-like phenotype. To define the role of the p63 TID in POI pathogenesis in vivo, we specifically deleted the TID by inserting 2 nucleotides to introduce a stop codon prior to the TID in exon 14 of the p63 gene in mice (Figure 3A). This strategy selectively altered the p63α isoform, while the p63β and p63γ transcripts remained unaffected (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2). The genotype of the p63+/ΔTID mouse was verified by Sanger sequencing (Figure 3B), and p63 protein was detected at a very low level in the ovary of the P1 p63+/ΔTID mouse by Western blotting (Figure 3C). Loss of p63 protein was also verified by immunofluorescence (IF) staining of the P1 p63+/ΔTID mouse ovary in which significant oocyte loss was observed (Figure 3D). The p63+/ΔTID mice were viable, and we observed no apparent abnormalities (Figure 3E). There were no significant differences in body weight between adult WT and p63+/ΔTID mice (Figure 3F). Furthermore, H&E and IF staining showed no obvious abnormalities in skin structures, cell proliferation, or differentiation of the dorsal epidermis in newborn p63+/ΔTID mice (Supplemental Figure 3). However, the p63+/ΔTID females were infertile, whereas the p63+/ΔTID males were fertile (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Generation and characterization of p63+/ΔTID mice. (A) Strategy for the generation of p63+/ΔTID (referred to in the figures as HET) mice. The c.1828_1829insGA (NM_001127259.1) mutation was introduced into exon 14, leading to the formation of a stop codon and loss of the TID. The primers used for genotyping the WT and p63+/ΔTID mice are shown. For, forward; Rev, reverse. (B) Agarose gel electrophoresis of the PCR products obtained from genomic DNA of WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. Sanger sequencing confirmed the creation of the insert mutation. (C) Western blot analysis of p63 expression in protein extracts from P1 WT and p63+/ΔTID mouse ovaries. β-Actin was used as the loading control. (D) IF staining for DDX4 (green) and p63 (red) in ovary sections from P1 WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. (E) Gross morphology of 4M WT and p63+/ΔTID females. (F) No significant difference in body weights was observed between 4M WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. n = 6 per group. An unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for the comparison of the 2 groups. (G) Number of pups obtained by crossing p63+/ΔTID males (green line) and p63+/ΔTID females (red line) with WT mice for a period of 6 months. n = 6 per group.

We carried out a detailed analysis of the ovarian tissues to reveal the infertility phenotype of p63+/ΔTID females. The ovary size of 4-month-old (4M) p63+/ΔTID mice was markedly reduced (Figure 4A). Ovarian sections with HE staining showed that follicles were substantially reduced at P1, barely visible at P5, and completely absent at P21 and 4M (Figure 4B). To determine the timing of oocyte loss, we performed IF staining for DDX4, a germ cell marker, in ovaries from WT and p63+/ΔTID mice at E18.5, P1, P5, and P10 (Figure 4C). Although we found no significant differences in oocyte numbers between E18.5 p63+/ΔTID embryos and their littermate controls, the oocyte numbers in P1 p63+/ΔTID mice were decreased to approximately 40% of those in WT mice (Figure 4D). Few oocytes in p63+/ΔTID mice survived at P5, and they completely disappeared by P10 (Figure 4D). In addition, we detected elevated FSH and decreased estradiol (E 2 ) levels in the serum of 2M p63+/ΔTID mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). These results suggest that expression of the mutant p63 without the TID resulted in rapid depletion of oocytes and loss of fertility, similar to the phenotype of human POI.

Figure 4 p63+/ΔTID mice show rapid oocyte loss. (A) The size of ovaries from 4M WT and p63+/ΔTID females. (B) H&E staining of ovary sections from WT and p63+/ΔTID mice at P1, P5, P21, and 4M. Scale bars: 50 μM. (C) IF staining for DDX4 (green) in ovary sections from E18.5, P1, P5, and P10 WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. (D) Quantitative analysis of DDX4-expressing oocyte numbers per ovary in each group. n = 5. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To further determine the extra-ovarian effects of TID deletion, we detected p63 mRNA expression in the skin, ovary, hypothalamus, and pituitary of WT and p63+/ΔTID mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). The results showed that p63α was not detected in the hypothalamus or pituitary, suggesting that the TID deletion would have no effect on these 2 tissues. We observed elevated mRNA expression of the common gonadotropin α subunit (Cga), follicle-stimulating hormone β subunit (Fshb), and luteinizing hormone β subunit (Lhb) in the p63+/ΔTID pituitary, while gonadotropin-releasing hormone (Gnrh) mRNA expression in the hypothalamus was not significantly changed (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Taken together, these results suggested that both the hypothalamus and pituitary functioned normally in p63+/ΔTID mice and that the increased expression of Fsh and Lh in the pituitary might be a compensation for the decreased ovarian function.

Considering that TAp63 acts as a master transcriptional regulator of lipid and glucose metabolism (35), we determined the metabolic profiles of the p63+/ΔTID mice. There were no obvious differences in body weight or liver lipid deposition in 12M p63+/ΔTID mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), and there were no obvious changes in fasting glucose levels, glucose tolerance, or serum total cholesterol or triglyceride levels in 2M p63+/ΔTID mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, D–H). These results indicated that TID deletion did not obviously influence metabolism in the mice.

p63+/ΔTID oocytes undergo uncontrolled apoptosis. To further investigate the underlying molecular mechanism of rapid oocyte loss, we examined cell apoptosis in mouse ovaries. IF staining of P1 ovarian sections showed that cleaved-PARP1–positive oocytes were significantly increased in p63+/ΔTID ovaries (Figure 5, A and B). As expected, increased expression of BAX protein was detected in P1 p63+/ΔTID ovaries (Figure 5C). The mRNA levels of 2 target genes of p63, Puma and Noxa, were also significantly increased (Figure 5D). These results suggested that deleting the TID of the p63 protein was sufficient to induce uncontrolled apoptosis of the oocytes in primordial follicles without exogenous damage.

Figure 5 The oocytes in p63+/ΔTID mouse ovaries died by apoptosis. (A) IF staining for DDX4 (green) and cleaved-PARP1 (red) in ovary sections from P1 WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. (B) Quantitative analysis of cleaved-PARP1–positive oocytes in each group (n = 5). (C) Western blot analysis of BAX expression in P1 WT and p63+/ΔTID ovaries. β-Actin was used as the loading control. (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Puma and Noxa gene expression in P1 ovaries of WT and p63+/ΔTID mice. Gapdh was used as the internal control. Three mice for each genotype were used for each independent experiment, and 3 independent experiments were conducted. (E) The p63 and p63ΔTID plasmids were transfected into SAOS-2 cells, and protein levels were detected by Western blotting. β-Actin was used as the loading control. (F) Oligomeric state analysis of p63 and p63ΔTID using BN-PAGE. The oligomeric state is indicated by T, D, and M. (G) Transcriptional activity of p63ΔTID in SAOS-2 cells on the NOXA, PUMA, and BAX promoters. The activity of the p63 group was set to 1, and 3 independent experiments were conducted. In B, D and G, data are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To verify whether p63ΔTID was autoactivated in vitro, we induced overexpression of mouse WT p63 and mutant p63ΔTID proteins in SAOS-2 cells. The results revealed that the p63ΔTID protein was almost undetectable by Western blotting (Figure 5E) and formed an activated tetramer after inhibition of proteasome-dependent degradation, as shown by the BN-PAGE analysis (Figure 5F). The p63ΔTID protein also transcriptionally activated the PUMA, NOXA, and BAX promoters compared with WT p63, as detected by the luciferase reporter assays (Figure 5G). In summary, these results confirmed that activated p63ΔTID triggered downstream proapoptotic pathways and thus caused oocyte exhaustion and infertility.

p63+/R647C mice also display a POI-like phenotype. To further validate the functional effect of TID-related missense mutations in vivo, we generated a p63-mutant mouse model carrying p.R647C, which was found in 3 unrelated patients (Table 1 and Figure 6A). The p63+/R647C mice were viable at birth, and no obvious developmental defects were observed at 2 months of age (Figure 6B). However, their ovary size was obviously reduced compared with that of WT females (Figure 6C), and the number of follicles was substantially reduced in P10 and 2M p63+/R647C ovaries (Figure 6D). The number of oocytes with DDX4 staining in P10 p63+/R647C mice was reduced to approximately 50% of that in WT mice (Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, cleaved-PARP1–positive oocytes were significantly increased in P1 p63+/R647C ovaries compared with WT ovaries (Figure 6, G and H). These results showed that the TID point mutation also led to accelerated oocyte loss via apoptosis after birth. However, in comparison with p63+/ΔTID mice, the rate of follicular depletion was slower, and more follicles were retained in adulthood. This was consistent with the phenotype of the secondary amenorrhea seen in the 3 patients with POI carrying the p.R647C mutation.

Figure 6 Accelerated oocyte loss in p63+/R647C mice by apoptosis. (A) Validation of the genotype of the p63+/R647C mouse by Sanger sequencing. (B) Gross morphology of 2M WT and p63+/R647C females. (C) Sizes of ovaries from 2M WT and p63+/R647C females. (D) H&E staining of ovary sections from P10 and 2M WT and p63+/R647C mice. Scale bars: 50 μM. (E) IF staining for DDX4 (green) in P10 WT and p63+/R647C ovaries. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. (F) Quantitative analysis of DDX4-expressing oocytes from mice in each group. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 5. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) IF staining for DDX4 (green) and cleaved-PARP1 (red) in ovary sections from P1 WT and p63+/R647C mice. Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μM. (H) Quantitative analysis of cleaved-PARP1–positive oocytes from mice in each group. Data are shown as the mean ± SD. n = 5. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Finally, we analyzed the fertility and quality of the remaining oocytes in p63+/R647C mice. Although the p63+/R647C mice were fertile, the cumulative numbers of pups and pups per litter were significantly reduced in p63+/R647C mice compared with those of WT controls (Figure 7, A–C). After superovulation of 3-week-old mice, the number of harvested oocytes per mouse and the first polar body (PB1) emission rates were significantly decreased in the mutant mice (Figure 7, D–F). Furthermore, the percentage of superovulated oocytes with abnormal spindle/chromosomes was significantly increased in the mutant mice (Figure 7, G and H), and JC-1 staining showed lower mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) in the mutant oocytes than in WT controls (Figure 7, I and J). Taken together, these results demonstrated that the quality of the remaining oocytes in the p63+/R647C mice was impaired. Both the reduced numbers and poor quality of the oocytes probably contributed to the decreased fertility of the p63+/R647C mice.