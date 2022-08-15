Immunodeficiency and autoimmunity: companions not opposites

In this issue of the JCI, a report by Abt and colleagues explored the consequences of deficiency of the enzyme purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) (8). The authors used synthetic inhibitors of PNP to clarify the pathway through which PNP deficiency is toxic to developing T cells and also propose a mechanism for the association of PNP deficiency with autoimmunity through effects on TLR7. PNP inhibition enhanced the activation of TLR7 by increasing levels of its typical RNA ligands, leading to increased production of IL-6, especially by B lymphocytes. Increased formation of germinal centers also occurred, even in the absence of immunization with exogenous antigen. In MRL-LPR mice, which are prone to developing autoimmunity, acceleration of lymphoproliferative and lupus-like autoimmunity was observed with five weeks of exposure to a PNP inhibitor (8). Further work is needed to more fully understand how the accumulation of purine nucleosides alters the consequences of TLR7 engagement, the full range of cell types in which these interactions occur, and which cytokines, other than IL-6, play roles in the acceleration of autoimmunity by PNP inhibitors. Confirmation of inhibitor specificity will also be important to exclude confounding of the results by off-target effects on other receptors.

It is becoming increasingly clear that activation of TLR7, an innate immune receptor that is highly expressed by dendritic cells, B lymphocytes, and monocytes, is important in human autoimmune diseases. In rheumatoid arthritis, synovial macrophages release GU-rich microRNA ligands for TLR7, which induce TNF production via autocrine or paracrine effects (9). In mice, ligands of TLR7, acting through pathways that also require production of IFN- λ, can induce a model of systemic lupus (10). In a similar model the gut microbiome plays an essential role in the induction of lupus by stimulating TLR7. Notably, this model can be controlled by diet (11). Moreover, a recent report describes the severe presentation of systemic lupus in a seven-year-old girl with a gain-of-function TLR7 variant who lacked other lupus-predisposing gene alleles (12), placing TLR7 among the growing list of single-gene causes for lupus, which is typically a polygenic condition. In this patient, the TLR7 gain of function not only heightened guanosine sensing, but also prolonged B cell survival (12). Moreover, the discovery of individuals with partial PNP deficiency (13) raises the possibility that subtle polymorphisms in PNP could also contribute to the pathogenesis of human autoimmune disease.