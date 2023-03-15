PP2Ac/STRN4 negatively regulates STING-type I IFN signaling in tumor-associated macrophages

PP2Ac negatively regulates STING-Type I IFN signaling pathway. To address the effect of PP2Ac on STING signaling in macrophages, we chose the LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. These mice carry floxP sites that flank exon 1 of ppp2ca, have cre expression under the Lysozyme 2 (LysM) promoter, and have a myeloid lineage, specifically the macrophages, that have a deficiency in PP2Ac (22). We generated bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMDM) from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice and treated them with the STING agonist cGAMP. RNA-Seq was then performed to identify global gene expression–profile changes. Pathway enrichment analysis demonstrated that IFN and TNF signaling pathways were among the highest enriched differentially expressed gene sets between PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDM in response to cGAMP (Figure 1A). Since both IFN and TNF are known downstream signaling of STING activation, this result is consistent with PP2Ac-deficiency mediated STING activation. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) confirmed the upregulation of gene signatures associated with Type I IFN (Figure 1B) and TNF (Figure 1C) responses in PP2AcKO compared with PP2AcWT BMDM following cGAMP stimulation. The implication of Type II (γ) IFN signaling in pathway enrichment analysis is likely due to overlapping Type I and Type II IFN gene sets and not due to IFN-γ receptor (IFNGR) activation. Indeed, BMDMs were stimulated with cGAMP in isolation without other in vitro sources of Type II IFN, which is primarily secreted by lymphocytes rather than macrophages. Therefore, the implication of Type II (γ) IFN signaling in pathway enrichment analysis is likely due to overlapping Type I and Type II IFN gene sets and not due to IFN-γ–receptor (IFNGR) activation. Next, we confirmed using RT-PCR that the expression of IFNβ and 3 critical IFN-stimulated genes (CXCL10, CXCL9, and ISG15) (23) were upregulated in cGAMP-stimulated PP2AcKO BMDM (Figure 1D). Furthermore, we examined the time course of p-IRF3 and p-STAT1 protein expression following cGAMP treatment. p-IRF3 is the downstream mediator of STING activation leading to transcription of IFNα/β, and p-STAT1 is activated by the IFNα/β receptor IFNAR, by autocrine Type I IFN stimulation. Compared with PP2AcWT, PP2AcKO BMDM had amplified activation of both pIRF3 and pSTAT1 following cGAMP stimulation. Response peaked at 6 hours, but the signal remained elevated in PP2AcKO compared with PP2AcWT at 18 hours after stimulation (Figure 1E). Production of IFNβ and TNF cytokines in the culture supernatant in response to STING stimulation was enhanced in PP2AcKO compared with PP2AcWT BMDM (Figure 1F). We also asked if PP2AcKO in BMDM enhanced antigen presenting phenotype in classically activated M1 condition by measuring the expression of MHCII, CD80, and CD86 (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162139DS1), which are essential for macrophage activation and antigen presentation. PP2AcKO BMDM treated with STING agonists had increased CD86 expression (Supplemental Figure 1B) compared with the control. We also tested the effect of pharmacologic PP2Ac inhibition using a small molecule inhibitor, LB-100. p-IRF3 (Figure 1H) and IFNβ cytokine production (Figure 1I) in mouse macrophage RAW cells were enhanced with STING agonist stimulation. To generalize our findings in human macrophages, we also generated PP2AcKO human ThP-1 cell lines using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-KO technique and confirmed that PP2Ac protein expression was absent in these cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). THP-1 cells were differentiated into macrophages by phorbol myristate acetate (PMA) for 24 hours before stimulated with STING agonists for 4 hours. Expression of IFNβ and IFN-stimulated genes were upregulated in PP2AcKO THP-1 differentiated macrophages compared with control cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Protein expression of pIRF3 was also enhanced in PP2AcKO compared with control cells following cGAMP treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B). We further tested the effect of LB-100 on primary human macrophages. Human PBMC–derived monocytes were treated with M-CSF for 6 days to induce macrophage differentiation. Cells were then treated with LB-100 for 2 hours prior to stimulation with cGAMP. After 4 hours, expressions of IFN-stimulated genes CXCL10, CXCL9, and ISG15 were found to be significantly enhanced in LB-100–treated macrophages (Figure 1J). Cumulatively, these results demonstrated that genetic or pharmacological inhibition of PP2Ac consistently enhanced STING-Type I IFN signaling in human and murine macrophage cells.

Figure 1 PP2A negatively regulates STING-Type I IFN signaling pathway. (A) Pathway enrichment analysis of RNA-Seq of PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDM treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL) for 4 hours (n = 3 per group) showing the top 5 enriched pathways ranked with highest –log10 P value using differentially upregulated genes in PP2AcKO compared with PP2AcWT BMDM (Log 2 fold change (log 2 FC) > 1, FDR < 0.01). * indicates the P value for each individual pathway. (B and C) GSEA plots for Type I IFN (B) and TNF (C) signatures between cGAMP-treated PP2AcKO versus PP2AcWT BMDM. (D) BMDM were harvested 4 hours after cGAMP stimulation (10 μg/mL). Expression of IFNβ and IFN response genes (CXCL10, CXCL9, and ISG15) were measured via reverse transcription PCR. (E) Protein expression of BMDM was analyzed by immunoblotting after cGAMP (10 μg/mL) treatment. (F) PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDM were stimulated with DMXAA (10 μg/mL) for 48 hours, cytokine concentrations were measured in culture supernatant. (G) PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDM were treated with IFNγ (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours, expressions of CD80, CD86, and MHCII were measured by FACS. Representative FACS plot of MHCII expression ± IFNγ treatment. (H) RAW cells were pretreated with the PP2A inhibitor LB-100 for 2 hours before stimulated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Protein expression was analyzed by immunoblotting. (I) RAW cells were pretreated with LB-100 for 2 hours before stimulated with DMXAA (10 μg/mL) for 48 hours. Cytokine concentrations were measured in culture supernatant. (J) PBMCs were treated with M-CSF (50 ng/mL) for 6 days to derive macrophages. Cells were then pretreated with LB-100 at the indicated dosage for 1.5 hours prior to cGAMP (10 μg/mL) treatment. Expression of IFN response genes (CXCL10, CXCL9, and ISG15) were measured via real time PCR. Data are from 1 experiment representative of at least 2 (B–I) and 1 (J) independent experiments with similar results. Error bars depict SEM. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed t test *P < 0.05,**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Deficiency of PP2Ac in macrophages reduces tumor growth and alters tumor immune microenvironment. To test our hypothesis that PP2AcKO in macrophages can enhance antitumor immunity, we implanted B16 melanoma, SB28 glioma, and MC38 colon tumor cells s.c. in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. We chose these cell lines because of their variable range of intrinsic immunogenicity. Tumor growth was all significantly reduced in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice (Figure 2, A–C), suggesting that macrophage-specific PP2Ac deficiency can induce a potent antitumor effect. We then assessed the functional consequence of macrophage PP2Ac deletion on tumor-infiltrating leukocytes (TILs) and tumor-draining lymph node-resident (tumor-dLN-resident) T cells in B16 melanoma. Ten days after implantation, tumors and tumor-dLN were harvested and analyzed by flow cytometry. We found increased infiltration of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in the tumor (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4A) and systemically in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 4B). We did not find a significant change in total F4/80 macrophage tumor infiltration (Supplemental Figure 4C). However, consistent with our in vitro findings, we found significantly enhanced expression of MHCII in F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 2E), suggesting an enhanced proinflammatory phenotype in tumor-infiltrating macrophages. In addition, the frequency of immunosuppressive polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cells (PMN-MDSC) was significantly decreased (Figure 2F). In tumor-dLN, there was an increased frequency of resident CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4E) and enhanced IFNγ and IFNγ+ TNF producing CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in mice with macrophage-specific PP2AcKO (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4F). To confirm the generalizability of the immunomodulatory effect of macrophage-specific PP2AKO on TILs in other cancer models, we also examined orthotopic intracranial (i.c.) GL261 glioma. The brain tumor microenvironment is known to be more immunosuppressive compared with s.c. tumors (24). We similarly found increased CD8+ and CD4+ T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The frequency of monocytic derived macrophages (CD11b+CD49d+) — a subpopulation of TAMs in brain tumors known to correlate with the clinical outcome (18) — was significantly decreased in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). TAMs were found to have increased expression of activation markers MHCII and CD86 and decreased immunosuppressive marker CD206 (25, 26) in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). The fact that we observed increased tumor infiltration of cytotoxic T cells suggested that macrophage PP2Ac deficiency can elicit enhanced adaptive antitumor immunity. We asked whether the increased CD8+ T cell response was required for the antitumor effect in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. We performed systemic CD8+ T cell depletion by treating WT and LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice with isotype control or anti-CD8 depleting antibody prior to tumor implantation and throughout the study. CD8 depletion completely abolished the benefit of LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice, suggesting that CD8-mediated adaptive immune response was required for the beneficial effects of macrophage PP2Ac KO (Figure 2I). In summary, these data suggest that macrophage PP2Ac–deficiency enhanced T cell effector function by remodeling the myeloid compartment of the tumor immune microenvironment.

Figure 2 Macrophage PP2Ac deficiency reduces tumor growth and alters the tumor immune microenvironment. (A–C) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 0.1 × 106 (A) B16, (B) SB28, or (C) 1 × 106 MC38 cells s.c. (n = 8–10). (D–G) B16 tumors were implanted s.c. in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. Mice were euthanized on day 10. Tumors were harvested for tumor infiltrating leukocyte (TIL) profiling (D–F) and tumor-draining lymph node (tumor-dLN) (G and H) by flow cytometry (n = 9–10). (D) Quantification of CD4+ and CD8+ TILs and representative FACS plot. (E) Quantification of MHCII+ expression in tumor infiltrating macrophages (F4/80+) with representative FACS plot. (F) Quantification of Ly6G+Ly6Clo PMN-MDSC in TILs. (G–H) Quantitation of IFNγ-producing or IFNγ/TNF dual–producing dLN-resident CD8+ (G) and CD4+ (H) T cells as percentages of total CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, respectively. IFNγ and/or TNF production was stimulated exvivo with PMA/ionomycin in conjunction with protein transport inhibitor for 4 hours prior to staining. Representative FACS plots of dLN CD8+ T cells after stimulation. (I) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT C57BL/6 mice were treated with anti-CD8 depletion antibody or isotype control. Mice were given 250 μg i.p. on day –3, –2, and –1, then inoculated with 0.1 × 106 B16 cells s.c. (day 0) (n = 8). Depleting antibody or isotype was then given 2 × per week until endpoint. Data are from 1 experiment representative of at least 2 (A–H) and 1 (I) independent experiments with similar results. Error bars depict SEM. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed t test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

Deficiency of PP2Ac in macrophages sensitizes tumors to STING agonists, radiation, and immune checkpoint blockade. Given our in vitro finding that PP2Ac-deficient macrophages have enhanced Type I IFN signaling (Figure 1A), we asked whether type I IFNs was required for the antitumor effect of macrophage PP2Ac KO in vivo. Mice bearing SB28 (Figure 3A) or B16 (Supplemental Figure 6A) tumors were treated with intratumoral injections of isotype or IFNAR-blocking antibody on days 0 and 2 after tumor implantation followed by biweekly injections in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. Blocking type I IFN signaling abrogated the therapeutic effect of macrophage specific PP2Ac deficiency in both models and restored tumor sizes to levels similar to WT mice, suggesting that type I IFNs are essential for eliciting PP2Ac-deficiency–mediated antitumor response in TAMs. We then asked whether blockade of type I IFN signaling will affect the degree of CD8+ T cell infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. At survival endpoint, tumors were harvested and stained for CD8+ T cells by immunofluorescence. We found that the increase in tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice was significantly reduced once IFN signaling was blocked (Figure 3B), suggesting that Type I IFN signaling was required for PP2Ac-deficient macrophages to promote enhanced adaptive antitumor immunity.

Figure 3 Macrophage PP2Ac deficiency synergizes with STING agonist, radiation, and immune checkpoint blockade. (A) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 0.1 × 106 SB28 cells s.c. (n = 8). Mice were given intra-tumoral injection of anti-IFNAR-1 or isotype control (100 μg) on days 0 and 2, and then 2 times per week. (B) At survival endpoint, histological analysis was performed, staining for CD8 (red) and nucleus (4,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI), blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. CD8 cells per field of view from 3 areas of interest on 3 independent samples (n = 9) were quantified. (C) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with 0.1 × 106 SB28 cGASKO (n = 8) cells s.c. (D) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with 0.1 × 106 B16 cells s.c. At day 4, mice were randomized (n = 7-8) into intratumoral injection of PBS or cGAMP (3 μg) at days 4, 8, and 11. (E) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with 0.1 × 106 B16 cells s.c. At day 7, mice were randomized to with or without radiation (n = 8). For the radiation groups, tumors were locally irradiated with 3Gy daily for 3 consecutive days (3 × 3Gy). (F) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with 3 × 104 SB28 cells in the brain. At day 5, mice were randomized to with or without radiation (n = 9–10). Cumulative survival of mice over time. (G) LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells s.c. At day 7, animals were randomized to treatment with anti-PD-1 or IgG1 isotype (200 μg) antibodies via i.p injection, given twice a week. Data are from 1 experiment representative of at least 2 (for C–G) or 1 (for A and B) independent experiments with similar results. Mantel-Cox log-rank tests were used for survival analysis. Error bars depict SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Since we found that macrophage PP2Ac deficiency enhanced STING-mediated IFN signaling (Figure 1, D–J) in vitro, we asked if promotion of STING activation in macrophages was responsible for enhanced antitumor immunity in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice in vivo. Several recent studies demonstrated that the export of tumor-derived cGAMP to activate STING in host immune cells is essential to eliciting a successful antitumor response (6, 8, 27). We tested if cGAS KO in tumor cells, which will deplete the source of cGAMP to activate host STING, will abolish the therapeutic effect of macrophage PP2Ac deficiency. To this end, we generated cGASKO in B16 and SB28 cell lines using CRISPR/Cas9 and confirmed that cGAS protein expression was absent in these cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We found that the effect of reduced tumor growth in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice was abolished when cGAS was deficient in SB28 (Figure 3C) or B16 (Supplemental Figure 6B) tumors, suggesting that tumor cGAMP production, which is responsible for STING activation in host macrophages, is required for PP2Ac-mediated regulation of macrophage tumor immunity.

Next, since administration of STING ligands has been shown to induce robust antitumor response in preclinical models (3) we asked if macrophage PP2Ac deficiency can synergize with cGAMP treatment in vivo by inoculating s.c. B16 tumors in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. At day 4, mice were randomized to intratumoral injections of cGAMP or PBS. Treatment was given on days 4, 8, and 11. Macrophage PP2Ac deficiency synergized with cGAMP treatments, as LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice had reduced tumor growth compared with WT mice (Figure 3D). Since STING has been shown to be essential for therapeutic radiation (1), we tested the synergistic potential between radiation- and macrophage-PP2Ac deficiency. Given that radiation is part of standard-of-care treatment for melanoma and glioma, we used orthotopic models of B16 melanoma and SB28 glioma. s.c. B16 tumors were injected in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice before being randomized on day 7 for local radiation with 3Gy on days 7, 8, and 9 for a total dose of 9Gy. Radiation treatment in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice significantly reduced tumor growth compared with WT mice (Figure 3E), although the effect is less pronounced than cGAMP treatment. We also tested the effect of macrophage PP2Ac deficiency with radiation in i.c. SB28 glioma. SB28 is a poorly immunogenic syngeneic glioma model (25). Consistent with earlier reports that i.c. SB28 is less immunogenic than s.c. SB28 (24), there was no survival difference between LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice (Figure 3F), in contrast to our observation in s.c. SB28 (Figure 2B). However, in combination with radiation, i.c. SB28 in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl had significantly prolonged survival, with 20% achieving complete remission (Figure 3F). Finally, given that STING activation has been shown to potentiate the effect of checkpoint immunotherapy (26), we tested the effect of macrophage PP2AcKO on anti-PD1 treatment in s.c. MC38 tumors in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. On day 7, mice were randomized to treatment with isotype control or anti-PD1 blockade given twice a week until the survival endpoint. While anti-PD1 failed to provide any benefit in WT mice, macrophage PP2Ac deficiency sensitized MC38 to checkpoint blockade in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice (Figure 3G). Collectively, our results demonstrated that macrophage PP2Ac deletion reduced tumor growth in a cGAS-STING dependent manner and synergized with STING-activating treatments including cGAMP, radiation, and anti-PD1 blockade in multiple syngeneic tumor models.

scRNA-Seq analysis reveals macrophage-PP2Ac deficiency alters the tumor immune microenvironment. To explore how macrophage PP2Ac deficiency reshapes the tumor immune environment, we performed scRNA-Seq in both s.c. and i.c. models of SB28 glioma from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. Tumors were harvested on day 18, and tissues from 3 mice were pooled for each group. Whole cell content was analyzed by scRNA-Seq. Unsupervised clustering and uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analyses were performed on 26,023 cells from all 4 groups (Figure 4A). Immune cells identified by CD45+ expression were selected for further analysis (see Methods). Seurat package (28) was used to perform fine clustering of immune cells in s.c. (Figure 4) and i.c. (Figure 5) tumors.

Figure 4 scRNA-Seq of s.c. SB28 tumor. LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice were inoculated with SB28 tumor subcutaneously (0.1 × 106 cells) or orthotopically in the brain (3 × 104 cells). On day 18, 3 tumors per group were pooled and analyzed by scRNA-Seq. (A) UMAP analyses were performed on 26,023 cells from all 4 groups. (B) UMAP of CD45+ immune cells of s.c tumors. Canonical markers were used to identify major immune populations. (C) Volcano plots showing DEGs (−log 10 (adjusted P) > 2, log 2 FC > 0.5) in CD68+TAMs between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. P values were adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction. Upregulated genes related to antigen presentation and IFN signaling are labelled. (D) Pathway enrichment analysis performed using Enrichr on upregulated DEGs in tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. Top 5 enriched biological processes ranked by –log(P). (E) Percentage of lymphoid (CD4, CD8, and NK) cells of all cells. (F) Overview of TAM subsets with 6 subclusters: subcluster 0, hypoxic macrophage; subcluster 2, transitory-IFN; subcluster 5, classical monocyte; subcluster 6, IFN macrophage; subcluster 7, IFN monocytes; and subcluster 9, oxidative phosphorylation (Ox-Phos) macrophage. (G) Heatmap of Normalized Enrichment Score (NES) from GSEA of TAMs cluster. (H) Fold change in frequency of the 6 TAMs clusters. (I) UMAP of immune cells highlighting the clusters that are altered between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. (J) UMAP of TAMS highlight IFN-response genes (CXCL9, CXCL10, STAT1, and H2-Aa) in TAMs from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. (K) Average expression level of cluster 6 gene signatures associated with survival of patients with melanoma and breast cancer from TCGA bulk RNA-Seq data set (SKCM and BRCA respectively). Mantel-Cox log-rank tests were used for survival analysis. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 5 scRNA-Seq of i.c. SB28 tumor. (A) UMAP of CD45+ immune cells of i.c tumors in Figure 4A. Canonical markers were used to identify major immune populations. (B) Volcano plots showing DEGs (−log 10 (adjusted P) > 20, log 2 FC > 0.5) in CD68+TAMs between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. P value adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction. Upregulated genes related to IFN signaling, and downregulated genes related to oxidation phosphorylation are labelled. (C and D) Pathway enrichment analyses using Enrichr showing upregulated (C) and downregulated (D) DEGs of TAMs in tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. Top 5 enriched biological processes ranked by –log(P). (E) Overview of TAM subsets with 9 subclusters identified: subcluster 0, hypoxic macrophage; subcluster 1, classical monocytes; subcluster 2, transitory-IFN; subcluster 3, Ox-Phos microglia; subcluster 4, IFN macrophage; subcluster 6, Ox-Phos macrophage; subcluster 8, IFN monocytes; subcluster 9, homeostasis microglia; and subcluster 11, hypoxic monocytes. (F) Heatmap of Normalized Enrichment Score (NES) from GSEA identified pathway enrichment in each TAM cluster. (G) Fold change in frequency of the 9 TAMs clusters. (H) UMAP of immune cells highlighting the clusters that are altered between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. (I) UMAP of TAMS highlight IFN-response genes (CXCL10 and ISG15), MMP9 and PP2Ac in TAMs from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl or WT mice. (J) Average expression of cluster 6 gene signature is higher in high grade glioma (n = 171) than in low grade glioma (n = 530) from TCGA data set. P value calculated by 2-tailed unpaired t test (****P < 0.0001). (K) Average expression level of cluster 6 gene signature is associated with worse survival in patients with glioma using TCGA bulk RNA-Seq data set (merged LGG and HGG). Mantel-Cox log-rank tests were used for survival analysis. ****P < 0.0001.

In s.c. tumors, 12 seurat clusters were identified (Figure 4B, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Table 1). Canonical markers were used to classify the 12 clusters into 10 major immune populations (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7B), including CD8+T cells (CD3+CD8b1; cluster 3); CD4+T cells (CD3+CD4+; cluster 8); NK cells(NCR1+; cluster 4); Macrophages (TAMs) (CD68+; clusters 0, 2, 5, 6, 7, and9); Neutrophils (S100a9+; cluster 1); and Mast cells (Tpsb2+; cluster 10). We first explored the effect of macrophage PP2AcKO on TAMs by examining the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (minimum 2-fold, adjusted P value < 0.01; clusters 0, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 9) (Figure 4C). We found a significant increase in expression of genes encoding components of MHC class I (B2m, H2-D1, and H2-K1), MHC class II (H2-Eb1, H2-DMa, H2-Aa, and H2-DMb1), and IFN-response genes (CXCL9, CXCL10, CCL5, and CCL2). Functional analysis suggested a significant (adjusted P value of less than 0.05) enrichment of the gene sets associated with immune response, such as IFNγ and TNF signaling (Figure 4D). In addition, there was an increase in lymphoid cell (NK, CD8, and CD4) infiltration (Figure 4E). We further examined the subpopulation structure of TAMs. Six major monocyte/macrophage subpopulations were identified by unbiased clustering. The top 10 marker genes for each cluster were shown in a heatmap (Supplemental Figure 8A). Cluster 5 expressed classical monocyte markers (Ly6c2+Chil3+CCR2+). Tumor associated macrophages downregulated Ly6c2/Chil3 and upregulated macrophage markers, such as C1QA (clusters 0 and 6). Clusters 2 and 7 expressed monocyte-related genes such as CCR2 but not others, such as Ly6c2 and Chil3 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The expression of mature macrophage marker C1QA increased from cluster 7 to cluster 2, suggesting ongoing monocyte-to-macrophage differentiation from cluster 5 (classical monocytes) to clusters 0 and 6 (macrophages). Clusters 6, 2,and 7 all expressed high levels of IFN and MHC class I/II gene signatures (Figure 4I). Cluster 0 was a subpopulation of macrophages that exhibited clear hypoxic (such as BNIP3 and ADAM 8) and oxidative phosphorylation (such as MDH2 and CYC1) expression profiles, which are associated with proangiogenic and immunosuppressive properties (29, 30). Accordingly, they have low IFN signaling and MHC I/II expression (Figure 4, F and G). Cluster 9 is a small, distinct population of macrophages that not only expressed a high level of oxidative phosphorylation but also had an exclusively high level of MMP-9, secretion of which by TAMs has been associated with tumor progression and mesenchymal transition (31, 32). GSEA showed the relative expression of pathways associated with IFN signaling, hypoxia, oxidative phosphorylation, and antigen presentation between the 6 TAM clusters (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 9).

Next, we examined the relative frequency of each TAM cluster between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. We identified that cluster 6, the macrophage population with a high IFN signature, was more than 15-fold enriched in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. Cluster 2, the transitory macrophages with high IFN activation, was also enriched 4-fold. Cluster 9, the subgroup with high oxidative phosphorylation and MMP9 was decreased 3-fold (Figure 4, H and I). Figure 4J illustrates that the increase in IFN signaling and MHC expression in TAMs (Figure 4C) is attributed to the increase in clusters 2 and 6 in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice. In summary, the scRNA-Seq data suggest that macrophage PP2AcKO led to the differentiation of monocytes toward IFN-activated, proinflammatory macrophages (clusters 2 and 6) while suppressing antiinflammatory, immunosuppressive macrophages with high oxidative phosphorylation and MMP9 expression (cluster 9). Lastly, to determine if the population of macrophages (cluster 6) we identified to be enriched by macrophage PP2AcKO has relevance in human cancer, we obtained bulk RNA-Seq data set from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) for melanoma and breast cancer (SKCM and BRCA, respectively). We calculated the average normalized expression of the cluster 6 (IFN signature) gene signature and compared survival between patients with high and low expression — 4th and 1st quartile (Figure 4K). We found that higher cluster 6 signatures had significantly improved survival in both cancer types, suggesting that targeting PP2Ac in macrophages to promote IFN-activated TAMs could have relevance in human cancer.

It is well known that the tumor microenvironment in the brain is immunosuppressive; therefore, it is not surprising that we observed a significant difference in tumor size of s.c. SB28 but no survival difference in i.c. SB28 tumor in the absence of radiation between LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice (Figure 3F). This led us to explore how macrophage PP2AcKO differentially remodeled the immune landscape in i.c. SB28 using scRNA-Seq. From the initial UMAP analysis (Figure 4A), CD45+ cells were reclustered. Sixteen seurat clusters were identified (Figure 5A, Supplemental Figure 10A, and Supplemental Table 2). Using canonical markers, major immune populations were identified (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 10B), CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8b1; cluster 7); CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+; cluster 5); NK cells (NCR1+; cluster 5); Macrophages (TAMs) (CD68+; clusters 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 15, and 16) and B cells (MS4A1+; cluster 12). As expected, the immune microenvironment of the brain is more complex, with a contribution of ontologically distinct myeloid cells including yolk sac-derived microglia (MG) and monocytic-derived macrophages (33, 34).

We examined the DEGs (minimum 2-fold, adjusted P value < 0.001) in the TAM population and found enhanced IFN and TNF-related gene expressions (CXCL10, ISG15, IFITM3, IRF7, and NFKBIA), which are similar to s.c. tumors (Figure 5, B and C). Functional analysis showed upregulation of (adjusted P value of less than 0.05) MSigDB hallmark gene sets associated with TNF, Type I and II IFN immune responses (Figure 5C), and downregulation of gene sets associated with oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 5D). We examined the subpopulation structure of TAMs with 9 major monocyte/macrophage subsets identified by unbiased clustering. The top 10 marker genes for each cluster are shown in a heatmap (Supplemental Figure 11A). Clusters 1, 8, and 11 expressed classical monocyte markers Ly6C2, Chil3, CCR2; cluster 8 expressed high levels of IFN-related genes CXCL10, ISG15, IRF7; and Cluster 11 expressed upregulated hypoxia-related genes Bnip3, PTGS2, ADAM8. Using CX3CR1 and TMEM119 as markers (34, 35), we identified clusters 0, 3, and 9 as MG. Cluster 9 displayed classic homeostatic MG signatures, including P2RY12, SIGLECH, and CST7, whereas clusters 0 and 3 showed hypoxia and oxidation phosphorylation–related gene signatures, respectively. Cluster 2 was consistent with a transitory subgroup between monocytes and macrophages, with loss of monocyte marker Chil3, but maintenance of others such as CCR2, PLAC8, and Ly6C2. Cluster 4 expressed the mature macrophage marker C1QA, suggesting monocyte-to-macrophage differentiation from clusters 1, 8, and 11 to clusters 2 and 4. Both clusters 2 and 4 expressed IFN signature and MHC class I/II genes, consistent with activated macrophages. Similar to s.c. tumors, there was a subset of MMP9+ TAMs with high oxidative phosphorylation (cluster 6) (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 11B), which is more prominent in i.c. tumors. GSEA showed the relative expression of pathways associated with IFN/TNF signaling, hypoxia, oxidative phosphorylation, and antigen-presentation between the 9 TAM clusters (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 12).

Next, we examined the relative frequency of each cluster between tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl and WT mice. We found that cluster 8, the monocyte subpopulation with high IFN signature, was 5-fold enriched in LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice, whereas cluster 6, the MMP9-high/oxidative phosphorylation cluster, was completely abolished (Figure 5, G and H). We found that cluster 8, the monocyte subpopulation with high IFN signature (Mo-IFN) contributed to an overall increase in expression of IFN-related genes, such as ISG15 and CXCL10 (Figure 5I), but this cluster contributed to a relatively small component of TAMs. Cluster 6, the MMP9-high TAMs, which are absent in tumors from LysMcrePP2Acfl/fl mice, has the highest expression of PP2Ac relative to other TAM subsets (Figure 5I), suggesting these cells could be dependent on PP2Ac function. To determine whether the high MMP9/oxidative phosphorylation population (cluster 6) is relevant in human glioma, we obtained bulk RNA-Seq data sets from TCGA with combined low-grade glioma (LGG) and high-grade GBM. We calculated the average normalized expression of cluster 6 signature and found that GBM had higher expression than LGG (Figure 5J). Survival is worse for patients with higher cluster 6 expressions (Figure 5K). However, expression of cluster 6 gene signatures did not independently predict survival within patients with LGG or GBM (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), suggesting that the signature’s association with higher-grade tumors contributed to its correlation with survival. In summary, the scRNA-Seq data of i.c. tumors suggest that macrophage PP2AcKO led to significant remodeling of the myeloid composition in i.c. tumors in ways that differ from s.c. tumors. However, in both s.c. and i.c. tumors, there is a significant upregulation of Type I IFN and downregulation of the high MMP9/oxidative phosphorylation subset of TAMs.

Regulatory B subunit of PP2A, STRN4, negatively regulates STING-Type I IFN by modulation of Hippo kinase MST1/2 and YAP/TAZ. To further dissect the mechanism of PP2Ac-mediated regulation of macrophages, we set out to determine the regulatory B PP2A subunit responsible for modulating STING activation. The B subunit belongs to 4 structurally distinct families (B55, B56, PR70/72, and STRN) that exhibit little sequence similarity (36). While we previously demonstrated that pharmacological inhibition of PP2Ac synergizes with checkpoint immunotherapy (13, 14), a limitation of this strategy is that PP2Ac is widely expressed in multiple cell types and regulates many signaling pathways that can both inhibit and enhance tumor growth (11, 37). To systematically identify the PP2A holoenyzme that regulates STING signaling in macrophages, we conducted a loss-of-function screen using an siRNA library that targets each of the known PP2A B regulatory subunits in RAW cells in response to cGAMP treatment. We found that suppression of STRN4 resulted in the greatest statistically significant increase of CXCL10 expression after cGAMP treatment (Figure 6A). We also confirmed that silencing of a scaffolding A subunit, PPP2R1A, enhanced cGAMP-induced CXCL10 expression (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 STRN4, a regulatory B subunit of PP2A, negatively regulates STING-Type I IFN by modulation of Hippo kinase MST1/2 and YAP/TAZ. (A) siRNA screen identified PP2A subunits involved in cGAS-STING response. RAW cells were transfected with siRNA of each of 14 regulatory and 2 scaffold subunits of PP2A. 48 hours after transfection, cells were treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL) for 4 hours. CXCL10 expression was measured via real time PCR. Fold change is relative to nontargeting siRNA. (B) CTL and STRN4KO RAW cells were treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL), protein expression was analyzed by immunoblotting at different time points after stimulation. (C) RAW cells were transfected with overexpression plasmids for STRN4 or PP2Ac. 48 hours after transfection, cells were treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Expression of IFNβ and CXCL10 was measured via real time PCR. (D) CTL and STRN4KO THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL) for 4 hours. Expression of IFNβ and CXCL10 was measured via quantitative PCR. (E) CTL and STRN4KO THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP (10 μg/mL). Protein expression was analyzed by immunoblotting at different time points after stimulation. (F) THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with MST-1 inhibitor, XMU-MP-1 (1 μM), for 2 hours, before stimulation with cGAMP (10 μg/mL). 4 hours later, expression of IFNβ and CXCL10 was measured via real time PCR. (G) THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with or without cGAMP (10 μg/mL) and 1.5 hours later protein was collected. MST1/2 antibody was used for co-IP and blotted for PP2Ac and MST1/2. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 3 (for B–E) and 2 (for A and G) independent experiments with similar results. Lanes (E and F) separated by black vertical line were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Error bars depict SEM. P values were calculated by 2-tailed unpaired t test. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we explored the role of STRN4 in regulating STING-Type I IFN signaling in macrophages by generating STRN4KO RAW cells using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 2D). We confirmed that pIRF3, the immediate downstream signaling of STING activation, was enhanced in STRN4KO in response to cGAMP (Figure 6B). Conversely, we tested to see whether STRN4 or PP2Ac negatively regulated STING response by overexpressing STRN4 or PP2Ac. Each dramatically diminished cGAMP-induced IFNβ and CXCL10 transcription (Figure 6C). To confirm STRN4’s role in regulating STING-Type I IFN signaling in human cells, we generated STRN4KO ThP-1 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 2E). Consistently, STRN4KO ThP-1–differentiated macrophages had significantly enhanced cGAMP-induced CXCL10 and IFNβ expression (Figure 6D). Increased STING activation was further validated by increased pIRF3 and pSTAT1 (Figure 6E). In summary, both loss-of-function and gain-of-function experiments suggested that the STRN4-PP2Ac complex negatively modulated STING-mediated Type I IFN response in macrophages.

It is known that STRN4 and PP2Ac are components of the striatin-interacting phosphatase and kinase (STRIPAK) complex that initiates the Hippo kinase cascade, consisting of the MST1/2 phosphorylating and activating the large tumor suppressor (LATS1/2), which in turn phosphorylates and inhibits YAP and TAZ (38). YAP and TAZ are transcription coactivators that are the functional output of Hippo signaling to regulate gene expression. YAP/TAZ in cancer cells has been shown in many studies to promote tumor growth. Therefore, Hippo kinase MST1/2 is recognized as a tumor suppressor gene by negatively regulating YAP/TAZ (39). However, the role of STRN4 in immune cell signaling is unexplored. In addition, the relevance of the Hippo-YAP/TAZ pathway in TAMs has not been studied. Given our data demonstrating the importance of STRN4 in regulating STING activation in macrophages, we hypothesize that STRN4 implicates the Hippo-YAP/TAZ pathways to regulate STING-Type I IFN signaling. We found that in STRN4KO THP1–differentiated macrophages and phosphorylation of MST1/2 and its downstream substrate, Mps1-binder-related (MOB) protein was significantly enhanced in response to cGAMP (Figure 6E), indicating that STRN4 negatively regulated Hippo kinases in macrophages. Next, we asked if Hippo signaling was required for STING activation by treating THP1 differentiated macrophages with the MST1/2 inhibitor XMU-MP-1 prior to cGAMP activation. XMU-MP-1 completely abolished cGAMP-induced CXCL10 and IFNβ gene expression in both control and PP2AcKO THP-1 differentiated macrophages (Figure 6F). These results suggest that the Hippo cascade is essential for STING activation and that MST1/2 acts downstream of PP2A-STRN4 in modulating STING activity. To provide further biochemical evidence that STRN4-PP2A interacts with MST1/2 in regulating STING activity, we performed an immunoprecipitation assay of protein lysates from untreated and cGAMP-treated ThP-1 differentiated macrophages by pulling down MST1/2 and blotting for PP2Ac. We found that,in resting conditions, PP2Ac was associated tightly with MST1/2. Upon cGAMP treatment, PP2Ac dissociated from MST1/2, decoupling the dephosphorylation activity of PP2Ac and thereby increasing the activation of MST1/2 (Figure 6G). Collectively, we established the role of STRN4-PP2A in negatively regulating STING signaling by inactivating Hippo signaling.

YAP/TAZ mediates STRN4-PP2A modulation of STING signaling in macrophages and is highly enriched in TAMs. YAP/TAZ is a well-characterized downstream effector of the Hippo pathway and is implicated in diverse cellular processes including tissue homeostasis, organ regeneration, and tumorigenesis (40). Upregulation of YAP/TAZ correlates with poor prognosis in multiple cancers (39). However, the role of YAP/TAZ in modulating immune cell function is an emerging area of investigation (38). 2 recent studies reported that, in antiviral response of macrophages, YAP inhibits Type I IFN signaling by antagonizing TBK1 or IRF3 independently of its transcriptional activity (41, 42). However, the significance of YAP/TAZ in TAMs is unknown and it is unclear if the STRN-PP2A complex regulates YAP/TAZ function in macrophages. Given that we showed that STRN4-PP2A negatively regulates MST1/2, a YAP/TAZ suppressor, we hypothesize that STRN4-PP2A stabilizes YAP/TAZ expression in macrophages to inhibit STING-Type I IFN.

First, we tested whether YAP signaling is decreased in PP2AcKO BMDM. Whole-transcriptome profiles of cGAMP-stimulated PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDM from the RNA-Seq shown in Figure 1A were analyzed. GSEA demonstrated a decreased YAP signature in PP2AcKO BMDM (Figure 7A). This suggested that PP2Ac deficiency led to downregulation of YAP signaling. We then found an increase in phosphorylated YAP (pYAP) in PP2AcKO BMDM (Figure 7B) after cGAMP treatment. Phosphorylation of YAP is known to induce cytoplasmic translocation and inactivation (40). To demonstrate that YAP was acting downstream to PP2Ac in modulating STING-mediated Type I IFN response, we ectopically overexpressed YAP using retroviral transduction of PP2AcKO THP-1 cells (YAP2SA) (Supplemental Figure 2F). We found that YAP overexpression completely abolished the enhanced pIRF3 (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 14) and pSTAT1 (Figure 7C) expression in PP2AcKO THP1–differentiated macrophages in response to cGAMP. Consistent with YAP as a downstream effector of Hippo signaling, phosphorylation of MOB remained elevated in PP2AcKO compared with WT THP-1 cells when YAP was overexpressed (Figure 7C). To further confirm that YAP downregulation was sufficient to enhance Type I IFN response, we used lentiviral transduction of shRNA to generate YAP knockdown in THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2G). Silencing of YAP, similar to downregulation of PP2Ac, enhanced cGAMP-induced Type I IFN and IFN response genes, including IFNβ, CXCL10, CXCL9, and ISG15 (Figure 7D). To test whether YAP inhibition of STING-Type I IFN signaling was dependent on its transcriptional activity, we overexpressed a mutated form of YAP, YAPs94A, which resulted in a diminished ability of YAP to bind its nuclear partner TEAD, and, thereby, its transcriptional function (43). We found that YAPS94A overexpression completely repressed cGAMP-induced IFNβ and CXCL10 transcription (Figure 7E) and diminished pSTAT1 (Figure 7F) expression, suggesting that negative regulation of STING signaling by YAP was independent of its transcriptional function.

Figure 7 YAP/TAZ mediates STRN4-PP2Ac regulation of STING signaling in macrophage. (A) GSEA of YAP targeted genes in PP2AcKO versus PP2AcWT BMDM treated with cGAMP using RNA-Seq data set from Figure 1A. (B) PP2AcKO and PP2AcWT BMDMs were treated with cGAMP and protein expression was analyzed. (C) CTL, PP2AcKO and YAP overexpressed PP2AcKO THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP and protein expression was analyzed. (D) shYAP THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP for 4 hours and ISGs expression was measured. (E) YAPs94A overexpressed THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP for 4 hours. ISGs expression was measured (F) YAPs94A overexpressed THP-1 differentiated macrophages were treated with cGAMP and protein expression was analyzed. (G) Publicly available RNA-Seq data set of sorted MDM and MG from human glioma samples, and blood MDM and nontumor MG were obtained. GSEA of YAP WT- and YAPS94A-targeted genes in GBM MDM versus blood MDM and GBM MG versus nontumor MG. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 3 independent experiments. Error bars depict SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001.

We have shown that YAP expression in macrophages plays a critical role in response to exogenous cGAMP treatment. Next, we would like to establish relevance of exogenous cGAMP treatment in tumor conditions, as the role of YAP in regulating TAMs has not been explored. Using a previously published data set (18), we analyzed the RNA-Seq transcriptome profiles of sorted Monocyte Derived Macrophages (MDM) or MG from human high-grade GBM using nontumor blood MDM and MG as controls. Using a list of the top 200 upregulated genes associated with overexpression of WT YAP — which confers both transcriptional and nontranscriptional function — and YAPS94A — which lacks transcriptional function (44) — GSEA showed that both YAP- and YAPS94A-associated gene signatures were enriched in GBM-derived MDM or MG compared to nontumor blood MDM or MG, respectively (Figure 7G). This observation is recapitulated in murine glioma using the Genetic Engineered Glioma Model (GEMM) or GL261 (Supplemental Figure 15) (45). These data suggest that TAMs express a higher level of YAP relative to their healthy counterparts. In addition, the nontranscriptional YAP signature in TAMs is also enriched compared with the control, indicating that the role of YAP in TAMs could be dependent on its nontranscriptional activity.

Next, to test whether tumor-conditioned macrophages have enhanced YAP expression at the protein level, we treated THP1-differentiated macrophages with tumor-conditioned medium (TCM) from human glioma cell line (SF268) and astrocyte-conditioned medium (ACM) as control (Figure 8A). YAP expression was dramatically increased in TCM compared with ACM as measured by immunofluorescence (Figure 8, B and C) and Western blot (Figure 8D). Moreover, PP2AcKO THP-1 differentiated macrophages in TCM greatly reduced YAP expression (Figure 8, B and D). This was similarly observed in STRN4KO THP-1 differentiated macrophages (Supplemental Figure 16). Given the negative regulatory role of YAP on STING signaling, we asked if TCM-primed macrophages would be less responsive to cGAMP. We found a decrease in cGAMP-induced CXCL10 transcription in TCM-primed THP-1–differentiated macrophages (Figure 8E). This TCM-induced suppression was significantly, but incompletely, reversed with PP2Ac KO (Figure 8F) or STRN4KO (Supplemental Figure 16D). We then examined the biochemical interaction between MST1/2, PP2Ac, and STRN4 in TCM versus ACM in response to cGAMP. In ACM, similar the results shown in Figure 6G, cGAMP treatment resulted in dissociation of PP2Ac from MST1/2 (Figure 8G). However, in TCM, this dissociation failed to take place and MST1/2 remained bound to PP2Ac with cGAMP stimulation, suggesting downregulation of MST1/2 activity in TCM (Figure 8G). The association between PP2Ac and MST1/2 was diminished in STRN4KO macrophages with or without cGAMP, suggesting that the interaction of PP2Ac and MST1/2 is mediated by STRN4 (Figure 8G). This is consistent with the role of the regulatory B subunit in conferring specificity and subcellular localization of the PP2A catalytic subunit. Collectively, these data raise several important observations. Consistent with our bioinformatic results showing that the YAP signature is enhanced in TAMs compared with nontumor macrophages, we demonstrated that YAP expression was upregulated in macrophages at the protein level when treated with TCM. The enhanced YAP level significantly blunted the degree of IFN signaling in response to STING agonists. Biochemical evidence suggested that the mechanism of YAP overexpression is through persistent association of PP2Ac with MST1/2, resulting in diminished Hippo signaling, which serves to phosphorylate YAP and leads to its inactivation and degradation. In macrophages, Hippo signaling appears to be essential for STING activation. However, the presence of tumor appeared to prevent activation of Hippo signaling by maintaining PP2Ac association with and thereby inactivation of MST1/2 (Figure 8H). This observation has clinical relevance as STING agonists are being investigated as a promising immunotherapeutic agent. However, thus far, clinical results have been disappointing. Our study provides a potential mechanistic framework to explain and overcome resistance to STING agonist therapy. We provide evidence that by inhibiting PP2Ac or its regulatory partner, STRN4, the tumor-induced brake on Hippo signaling can be relieved, leading to enhanced STING-Type I IFN response.