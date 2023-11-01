PLK1 inhibition dampens NLRP3 inflammasome–elicited response in inflammatory disease models

Mice. WT C57BL/6 and NLRP3-KO mice were previously described (60). All mice were fully backcrossed onto a C57BL/6 background. Clare Bryant (Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom) and Bernard Ryffel (CNRS, INEM UMR7355, Orleans, France) provided the NLRP3-KO mice. Guillermo de Carcer and Marcos Malumbres provided the Plk1fl/fl mice (Spanish National Cancer Research Centre, Madrid, Spain). LysMCre mice were obtained from The Jackson laboratory. David Adams (Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom) provided the RosaCreErt2/CreErt2 mice.

LPS-induced endotoxemia model. Age- (8–14 weeks), sex-, and genetic (C57BL/6J) background–matched male WT mice and NLRP3-KO mice were used. Mice fed a chow diet were injected i.p. with 5 mg/kg BI6727 (Selleckem, S2235) resuspended in vehicle control. Vehicle control consisted of 4% DMSO (MilliporeSigma, D5879) in corn oil (MilliporeSigma, C8267). One hour after BI6727 administration, the mice were injected i.p. with 20 mg/kg LPS (MilliporeSigma, O111:B4, L4391) resuspended in PBS. Three hours after LPS injection, the animals were sacrificed, and peritoneal exudates and blood were collected and measured to measure cytokine levels. Six hours after the LPS injection, another batch of mice were sacrificed, and then lung and liver tissue were harvested for analysis.

MSU-induced peritonitis model. Age- (8–12 weeks), sex-, and genetic (C57BL/6J) background–matched male WT mice and NLRP3-KO mice were used. Mice fed a chow diet were injected i.v. with 1 mg/kg BI6727 (Selleckem, S2235) resuspended in vehicle control as previously described (35). Vehicle control consisted of 0.01% DMSO in 0.9% NaCl with 0.1N HCl. One hour after BI6727 administration, the mice were injected i.p. with MSU crystals (0.5 mg/mouse, resuspended in 200 μL PBS). Five hours after MSU challenge, the animals were sacrificed, and peritoneal exudates were collected to measure cytokine levels. Six hours after MSU challenge, another batch of mice were sacrificed, and then cells in the peritoneal cavity were collected for flow cytometric analysis.

Histological analysis of tissue. Lung and liver tissues were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24 hours and transferred to 30% sucrose solution in PBS overnight. Tissues were then embedded in OCT compound for cryosectioning. Murine left lung tissue (or tissue from the left lateral hepatic lobe) was evenly divided into 3 equal parts to represent 3 different levels and then cryosectioned into 5 μm slices. H&E staining was performed following previously described procedures (70). The buffers and reagents used were as follows: Harris’ Hematoxylin (MilliporeSigma, HHS128), Scott’s Solution (20 g magnesium sulphate and 2 g sodium bicarbonate were dissolved in 1 liter of distilled water), eosin (MilliporeSigma, HT110280), destaining solution (250 mL methanol, 250 mL filtered H 2 O, and 5 mL concentrated HCl), and DPX (MilliporeSigma, 06522).

The severity of lung injury was assessed by the area of parenchyma. The lung parenchymal area assessed combined the area of the alveolar septum, the area of alveolar exudation, the area of inflammatory cell infiltration, and the area of bleeding. The area was determined on the basis of the measurement using ImageJ software (NIH). For each mouse, the lung parenchymal area measurement was averaged for 4–6 fields per section, 1 section per level, and 3 different levels in total. For each mouse, the infiltrated immune cells in the liver sinusoid were averaged for 4–6 fields per section, 1 section per level, and 3 different levels in total.

Immunofluorescence. The cryosectioned tissues were used for immunofluorescence as previously described (71). The images were taken with a Leica microscope (DM6000 B). All analysis was performed using 4–6 fields per section at 1 level (comparable levels among different mice) for each mouse.

Immunofluorescence of cells was acquired on a Leica SP5 confocal microscope. For γ-tubulin quantification, images were acquired as Z-stacks with equal steps between each focal plane. Images were analyzed in FIJI (ImageJ). The point-of-interest tool was centered on the brightest γ-tubulin spot for each centrosome in a maximum-intensity Z projection image. The point of interest was added to the region of interest (ROI) manager to determine its coordinates, and a square selection was created, adjusting the sides to 3 μm and locating the center on the coordinates of the previously selected point of interest. Fluorescence intensities within the ROI were determined.

EB1 comets were quantified manually in FIJI as previously described (72). Single-plane images focused on the brightest pericentrin signal were marked with a point of interest corresponding to the pericentrin focus. A circular selection of 3 μm in diameter was centered around the point of interest. EB1 fluorescence intensity was measured within the circular selection. For each randomly selected field of view, all focused centrosomes were analyzed.

Flow cytometric analysis. The peritoneal lavage samples were collected and centrifuged, and the total number of cells was counted using a NucleoCounter cell counter (Chemometec). Collected cell samples were then stained with Zombie Aqua viability dye (BioLegend, 423102) for 10 minutes at room temperature in the dark. Then, samples were stained with the desired antibodies as previously described (73, 74). Data were analyzed with FlowJo software (version 10.8.1, BD) and the gating strategy provided in Supplemental Figure 7. Total immune cells were defined as cells with the surface marker CD45, excluding debris and gating on singlets to identify live cells. From CD45+ cells, the cells within the CD45+B220–CD4–CD8–Ly-6C–Ly-6G–CD11b+F4/80+ gate represented macrophages. B cells were defined as cells with the B220 surface marker, and T cells were defined as cells with the surface markers CD4 and CD8. The cells within the CD45+B220–CD4–CD8–Ly-6C+Ly-6G+ gate represented neutrophils.

Plasmids and molecular biology. Full-length and truncated human NLRP3 (94-979; 1-220; 1-389; 1-574; 575-979) were subcloned into pCMV-3Tag-1 as described (ref. 10). pCMV3-HA-human PLK1 was acquired from Sino Biological (HG10676-NY). Truncations of PLK1 (1-361, 1-498, 362-603) were then cloned into a pCMV5-HA vector. The BASU sequence (Addgene, 107250) was subcloned into pLenti-C-Myc-DDK-P2A-Puro (OriGene, PS100092V5). Full-length murine Plk1 was then subcloned into the resulting plasmid, and a (GGGS)3 linker was inserted between the Plk1 and BASU sequence to create the pLenti-BASU-Plk1-Myc-DDK-P2A-Puro plasmid used for lentiviral transduction. The BASU-Plk1 sequence was further cloned into a pCMV5-HA vector to create pCMV5-BASU-Plk1.

Antibodies. Antibodies against NLRP3 (AdipoGen Life Sciences, AG-20B-0014-C100; MilliporeSigma, HPA012878), IL-1β (R&D Systems, AF-401-NA), caspase 1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, SC-154), HA tag (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, y-11), Flag tag (MilliporeSigma, F1804), PLK1 (Abcam, ab17056), β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, 3700S), and ASC (Enzo Life Sciences, AD1-905-173-100) were used for Western blotting. Anti–rabbit IgG-HRP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2357), anti–mouse IgG-HRP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-516102), and anti–goat IgG-HRP (Agilent Technologies, P044901-2) were used for Western blot protein detection with ECL substrate (GE Lifesciences, RPN2106). Antibodies against PLK1 (Proteintech, 10305-1-AP) and NLRP3 (Abcam, ab4207) were used for in situ PLAs. CD45-eVolve 605 (eBioscience, 83-0451-42), B220-APC/cyanine 7 (BioLegend, 103223), CD4–Pacific Blue (BioLegend, 100531), CD8–Pacific Blue (BioLegend, 100725), CD11b–Alexa Fluor 488 (BioLegend, 101217), F4/80–PerCP/cyanine 5.5 (BioLegend, 123128), Ly-6G-PE (BD Biosciences, 551461), Ly-6C–Alexa Fluor 647 (BioLegend, 128010), phosphorylated histone H3 (Ser10) Alexa Fluor 488 (BioLegend, 650804), PLK1 (Proteintech, 10305-1-AP), Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti–rabbit IgG (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A21246), ASC (BioLegend, 653904), rabbit IgG isotype control (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 02-6102), and AF488 donkey anti–rabbit IgG (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-21206) were used for flow cytometry. Antibodies against PLK1 (Abcam, ab17056), ASC (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-22514-R), γ-tubulin (MilliporeSigma, T5326), EB1 (BD, 610534), pericentrin (Abcam, ab4448), Gr1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14-5931-85), Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti–rat IgG (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A21208), and Alexa Fluor 555 donkey anti–rat IgG (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A78945) were used for immunofluorescence. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (MilliporeSigma, D9542).

Cell culturing. WT C57BL/6 and RosaCreErt2/WT Plk1fl/fl bone marrow cells were obtained from mice. Bone marrow cells were differentiated into macrophages as previously described (75). BMDM differentiation was confirmed by flow cytometry with the markers CD11b and F4/80. PLK1 depletion in the RosaCreErt2/WT Plk1fl/fl system was carried out by incubation of 0.002 mg/mL 4OH-tamoxifen (H7904-5MG, MilliporeSigma) for 24 hours. ASC-mCerulean iBMDMs (provided by Eicke Latz, University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany) were cultured in RPMI 1640 GlutMax (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 61870044) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10270106) and antibiotics (MilliporeSigma, P4333). HEK293T cells (ATCC) were cultured in DMEM (MilliporeSigma, D6546) supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine (MilliporeSigma, G7513), and 1 mM sodium pyruvate (MilliporeSigma, S8636). tRPEs and tRPE PLK1AS cells were provided by Prasad Jallepalli (Sloan Kettering Institute, New York, New York, USA) through Ashok Venkitaraman (MRC Cancer Unit, Cambridge, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom). tRPEs were cultured in DMEM/F12 media with HEPES and l-glutamine (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11320033) supplemented with 10% FBS and antibiotics. Incubation of tRPE PLK1AS cells overnight with 20 μM of the purine analog 3MP-PP1 (Cayman Chemicals, 17860) was done to induce cell-cycle arrest, and cells in cell-cycle arrest were counted over 3 fields of view. Cells were cultured at 37°C in 5% CO 2 in a humidified incubator.

Isolation of Plk1-KO peritoneal macrophages. To circumvent differentiation-related positive selection of PLK1-expressing macrophages, thioglycolate (MilliporeSigma, T9032; 1 mL sterile 3% w/v PBS-based thioglycolate, i.p.) was used to elicit peritoneal macrophages as previously described (76). Peritoneal fluids were collected after 4 days of thioglycolate treatment by peritoneal lavage from LysMCre/WT Plk1fl/fl and LysMCre/WT Plk1WT/WT male mice on the C57BL/6 background at 12–14 weeks of age. Peritoneal macrophages were purified using the AutoMACS Pro Separator system (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-092-545), and purity was confirmed by flow cytometry with the markers CD11b and F4/80. Cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 GlutaMAX supplemented with 10% FBS and antibiotics for 2 hours prior to priming with LPS and activation with ATP.

Treatments. NLRP3 inflammasome priming was performed by incubation with 100 ng/mL or 500 ng/mL LPS (O111:B4, MilliporeSigma, L4391) for 5 hours. Activation was induced by the following treatments, as indicated: 5 mM ATP (MilliporeSigma, A7699) for 30 minutes; 3 μM nigericin (Enzo, BML-CA421-0005) for 2 hours; 5 μM nigericin for up to 2 hours; 10 μM nigericin for 1 hour; 250 mg/mL MSU for 3 hours; 250 mg/mL cholesterol crystals for 3 hours; 250 mg/mL Alum crystals (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 771610) for 6 hours; 1 mg/mL flagellin (Enzo, ALX-522-058-C010) for 3 hours; 1 mg/mL poly (dA:dT) (InvivoGen, tlrl-patn) for 3 hours. MSU crystals and cholesterol crystals were made as described previously (77, 78). BMDMs were treated with the following PLK1 inhibitors: 3 μM cyclapolin 9 (Tocris, 3316), 10nM SBE13 (Selleckchem, S7720), 50nM Ro3280 (Stratech, S7248-SEL), and 0.4 or 0.8 nM BI6727 (Selleckchem, S2235). A CytoTox 96 nonradioactive cytotoxicity assay (Promega, G1780) was used to measure lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) as an indication of cell viability following the manufacturer’s instruction.

Transfection. For co-IP, cells were transfected using the CaCl 2 method as previously described (79). Flagellin and dsDNA poly (dA:dT) were transfected with DOTAP reagent (Roche, 11202375001) to activate inflammasomes. The NeonTM transfection system (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MPK5000) was used for the transfection of tRPE cells with pCMV3-HA-hPLK1 or pCMV5-BASU-GS3-Plk1, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were then incubated in a cell culture medium without antibiotics overnight before any experiment was conducted.

Lentivirus transduction. pLenti-BASU or pLenti-BASU-Plk1 plasmids were used to package and produce lentiviruses by transient transfection of HEK293/T17 cells using the TransIT-LT1 (MirusBio, MIR 2300). iBMDMs were transduced with packaged lentivirus as previously described. Twenty-four to 48 hours after transduction, cells were placed in media without virus, and puromycin selection was performed to establish stable iBMDMs expressing BASU or BASU-PLK1.

Cell treatment for Bio-ID. Stable iBMDMs expressing BASU or BASU-PLK1 were primed with 100 ng/mL LPS (MilliporeSigma) for 5–6 hours and/or with 10 μM activated nigericin for 2 hours. Thirty minutes prior to nigericin activation, cells were treated with 100 μM Ac-YVAD-cmk (MilliporeSigma, SML0429) and 5 mM glycine. During nigericin treatment, cells were incubated with 50 μM biotin. After that, both floating and adherent cells were collected in PBS with 1 mM EDTA. The resulting cell pellets were lysed in the lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 500 mM NaCl, 0.4% SDS, 5 mM EDTA, 1% Triton X-100) freshly supplemented with 1 mM DTT and 1 tablet of cOmplete Mini EDTA-free Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche, 11836170001) per 10 mL buffer. The lysates were then passed through a 25 gauge syringe 10 times for complete lysis. Then, the samples were sonicated on a Bioruptor Pico (Diagenode; sonication cycle: 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off; 5 cycles, 4°C). Samples were centrifuged at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatant was collected and frozen at –80°C for storage. Samples were then desalted using a PD-10 Desalting Column (GE Healthcare, 52130800) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Biotinylated protein purification. The protocol for biotin purification was adapted from Schopp et al. (80) and Seidi et al. (81). Pierce Streptavidin Magnetic Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 8816) were equilibrated (50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 0.05%Triton X-100). Up to 4 mg proteins (measured with the DC protein assay) were incubated with 200 μL equilibrated beads, and the mixture was incubated overnight with rotation at 4°C. The beads were then washed in 4 different washing buffers in sequence for 8 minutes each on a rotating wheel at room temperature (wash buffer 1: 2% SDS; wash buffer 2: 50 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA, 500 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.1% nadeoxycholate; wash buffer 3: 50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA, 250 mM LiCl, 0.5% P-40, 0.5% Na-deoxycholate; wash buffer 4: 50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 50 mM NaCl, 0.1%NP-40). Bead-bound proteins were then treated with reducing solution (10 mM DTT in 100 mM triethylammonium bicarbonate [TEAB]) for 30 minutes at 56°C, followed by alkylation in 55 mM iodoacetamide in 100 mM TEAB for 45 minutes at room temperature in the dark. Beads were then washed in TEAB buffer for 15 minutes on a rotating wheel. Trypsin digestion was performed overnight at 37°C with 20 ng/μL MS grade trypsin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 90057) in 50 mM TEAB, pH 8. Peptides (5 μg) for each sample in triplicate were submitted to the Cambridge Centre of Proteomics for further processing.

TMT labeling and mass spectrometric data analysis. For TMT labeling, the TMTsixplex Isobaric Label Reagent Set (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used. Briefly, the submitted peptides were dried with a SpeedVac vacuum concentrator (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and resuspended in 50 μL TEAB buffer, pH 8. Before use, the TMT label reagents were brought to room temperature and resuspended in acetonitrile, and 0.4 mg TMT label reagents were added to each peptide sample. After incubation at room temperature for 1 hour, the reaction was stopped with the addition of 8 μL 5% hydroxylamine for 15 minutes. The labeled samples were combined and cleaned using Pierce C18 Spin Tips (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For LC-MS/MS, the Dionex Ultimate 3000 RSLC nanoUHPLC (Thermo Fisher Scientific) system and a Lumos Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used. The peptides were loaded onto a pre-column (Thermo Fisher Scientific, PepMap 100 C18, 5 μm particle size, 100 A pore size, 0.3 mm diameter × 5 mm length) with 0.1% formic acid for 3 minutes at a flow rate of 10 μL/minute. Then, the peptides were eluted onto the analytical column (EASY-Spray Column; Thermo Fisher Scientific, PepMap C18, 2 μm particle size, 100 A pore size, 75 μm diameter × 50 cm length) for separation of peptides via reverse-phase chromatography at a flow rate of 300 nL/minute. A 2 % to 40% linear gradient of 80% acetonitrile in 20% water plus 0.1%formic acid in water plus 0.1% formic acid over 93 minutes was used. The eluted peptides were introduced into the mass spectrometer with an EASY-Spray source (Thermo Fisher Scientific). m/z values were measured with an Orbitrap Mass Analyzer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a resolution of 120,000 and were scanned between m/z 380 and 1,500 Da. Precursor ions were isolated and fragmented by collision-induced dissociation (CID) (normalized collision energy [NCE]: 35%), which were analyzed in the linear ion trap. Synchronous precursor selection was used to select the top 10 most abundant fragment ions from each MS/MS for further fragmentation in the high energy collision cell using high-energy collisional dissociation (HCD) (NCE: 65%). The Orbitrap analyzer measured all m/z values, and the relative abundance of each reporter ion and all fragments in each MS step with a resolution at 60,000.

Raw data processing was performed using Proteome Discoverer, version 2.4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The data were searched against the Uniprot Mouse database and a database of common contaminants by the Mascot search algorithm (Matrix Science).

Spectra identification was performed with the following parameters: MS accuracy, 10 ppm; MS/MS accuracy, 0.8 Da; up to 2 trypsin missed cleavage sites allowed; carbamidomethylation of cysteine and TMT tagging of lysine and peptide N-terminus as fixed modifications; and oxidation of methionine and deamidated asparagine and glutamine as variable modifications. The Percolator node was used for FDR estimation, and only peptide identifications of high confidence (FDR <1%) were accepted.

Bioinformatics analysis of Bio-ID proteomics. A total of 6,856 proteins were identified from 3 TMT batches and 12 samples. However, only 3,063 of these proteins were consistently identified in all 12 samples. Missing protein values across different samples in 1 TMT batch were relatively low, and no protein with missing values was exclusively present in the primed or activated samples. Missing values were removed from subsequent analysis. Differential expression (DE) analysis was performed to identify interacting proteins that were upregulated and downregulated in activated versus primed cells. There were 60 proteins with low FDR confidence that we removed to keep high-quality proteins in the DE analysis. A total of 3,063 proteins remained after removing the missing value and low FDR. Then, a UniProtKB/Swiss-Prot (reviewed, manually annotated, March 2021) search was applied to filter out the unreviewed proteins in the list. Eventually, 1,252 proteins passed the quality control assessment and were applied for the following analysis (DE, Gene Ontology [GO], and subcellular localization).

First, normalization and batch correction were applied for all samples using the R (version 4.1.2) qPLEXanalyzer (version 1.12.0) package’s “normalizeScaling” function. The central median normalization was used for log-scaled intensities. The “ComBat” function (sva package, version 3.42.0) was used for batch correction. Paired DE analysis identified 247 upregulated proteins and 172 downregulated proteins with a cutoff absolute log 2 fold change of greater than 0.4 (equal to an absolute 1.3-fold change) and a Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected adjusted P value (adj.P.Val) of less than 0.05. The total differentially interacting proteins with statistical significance (419) were used for GO unbiased analysis with clusterProfiler (version 4.2.2, R package). Subcellular localization analysis used the data from The Human Protein Atlas (https://www.proteinatlas.org/humanproteome/subcellular), and mouse proteins were converted to human proteins and then matched to the main location. Given the mouse/human orthology, 999 of 1,252 genes were assigned with human subcellular localization. To check the interacting protein with PLK1 at the subcellular location between primed and activated samples, density plot and P value analyses were performed for the selected categories.

In situ PLA. Cells were cultured on a collagen-coated (MilliporeSigma, 125-50) 8-well chamber slide (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 177402). The PLA assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Duolink). Live cells were fixed with 4% PFA and then subjected to the PLA assay. Images were acquired with a Carl Zeiss LSM 700 microscope. PLA signals per cytoplasm of a cell were acquired using Duolink analysis software.

Co-IP assay. Cell lysates from HEK293T cells were collected and lysed in NP40 lysis buffer (500 mM Tris HCl, pH 8, 500 mM MgCl 2 , 2.5 M NaCl, 0.25 M EGTA, pH 8, 5% NP40) supplemented with 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 and 50 mM NaF and 1 tablet of cOmplete, Mini, EDTA-free Protease Inhibitor Cocktail per 10 mL buffer (Roche). For co-IP using the HA-tag, proteins were incubated with rabbit anti-HA antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-805) for 2 hours, rotating at 4°C followed by overnight incubation with M-280 sheep anti–rabbit IgG Dynabeads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11203D). Beads were isolated using a magnetic block and washed 5 times with washing buffer (50 mM Tris HCl, pH 7.4, 250 mM NaCl), rotating at 4°C for 30 minutes before they were collected in 1× NuPAGE LDS Sample Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, NP0007) supplemented with 1:100 DTT and stored at –20°C.

Biolayer interferometry. To analyze protein-protein interactions, biolayer interferometry experiments were performed using the Octet RED96 (FortéBio) instrument at 25°C and 1,000 rpm. Recombinant full-length NLRP3 tagged with GST (Caltag Medsystems, H00114548), diluted in assay buffer (100 mM HEPES, 100 mM NaCl, pH 7.4, 0.01%BSA, 0.01% Tween-20) to 7.2 nM, was immobilized on anti-GST–coated fiber optic biosensors (FortéBio). A blank anti-GST–coated biosensor was used as a control reference. Immobilized biosensors were then suspended in buffer containing recombinant full-length PLK1 (tagged with His; MRC-PPU) at 500–15.125 nM for 180 seconds to measure the association phase and then transferred to buffer for 180 seconds to measure the dissociation phase. Biosensors were regenerated between each reading using 10 mM glycine (pH 2.0) for 5 seconds and neutralized in assay buffer for 5 seconds; this was repeated 3 times for each cycle. Subtraction of reference sensor data, and Savitsky-Golay filtering and kinetics parameter derivation were conducted in FortéBio Data Analysis software (version 8.0). Data were graphed using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). Nonspecific binding of PLK1 to empty anti-GST biosensors and recombinant GST alone was negligible (data not shown).

Western blotting. Supernatants of cells treated with inflammasome-activating stimuli were collected in serum-free media. TCA protein precipitation was performed on supernatants to detect cleaved IL-1β and caspase 1. TCA protein precipitation was performed on those supernatants to detect cleaved IL-1β and caspase 1. Cell lysates were recovered in Triton X-100 lysis buffer (20 mM Tris HCl, pH 8, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM EGTA pH 8, 1% Triton X-100). DSS cross-linking and speck detection in insoluble protein fractions was performed as previously described (82). Protein samples were separated using precast NuPAGE Novex 4% to 12% Bis-Tris gels (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, NP0336BOX), and proteins were transferred onto iBlot PVDF membranes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 88585). Detection of antibodies was performed using an ECL substrate (GE Lifesciences, 28980926). Fractionation Western blotting was performed using the Subcellular Protein Fractionation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 87790) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Quantitative PCR. RNA was extracted from BMDMs using the RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74106) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was generated using the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (QIAGEN, 205313) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) reactions were run on a LightCycler machine (Roche) using Mesa Green qPCR Mastermix (Eurogentec, 10-SY2X-03+NR WOU) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ELISA and Meso Scale Discovery. Mouse IL-1β ELISA kits were obtained from BD Biosciences (catalog 559603) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog 88-7013-88), and mouse TNF-α was obtained from R&D Systems (catalog DY410). Mouse IL-6 was obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog 88-7064-88), and mouse IL-12 p70 was obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog 88-7121-88). ELISAs were performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) assays were performed by the core biochemical assay laboratory of Cambridge University Hospitals. The detection limit of mouse IL-1β by MSD was 1.2 pg/mL.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM in all plots. Comparisons of the 2 different groups were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired t test or by paired t test as indicated. For more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (for 1 variable) and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (for 2 independent variables and multiple groups) were used. When data did not follow a normal distribution, nonparametric tests were used to analyze the data. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The animal studies were performed following UK Home Office regulations, under approved Home Office project licenses PPL PA4BDF775 and PP9485757 (United Kingdom).

Data availability. All bioinformatics scripts for Bio-ID proteomics with details on the software versions, a pipeline usage report, and protein intensity files are available from https://zenodo.org/record/8203987 All supporting data values associated with the main manuscript and supplement material, including values for all data points shown in graphs and values behind any reported means, are provided in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file.