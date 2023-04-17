Morphology-guided transcriptomic analysis of human pancreatic cancer organoids reveals microenvironmental signals that enhance invasion

To identify the transcriptomic signatures associated with invasion in PDAC, we performed RNA-seq of organoids representing previously described collective and mesenchymal invasion patterns (21), along with paired noninvasive organoids. To do this, we developed a method to isolate organoids based on invasive phenotype for molecular profiling (Figure 1A). Using this method, a total of 11 organoid cultures were generated from surgically resected human PDACs that did not receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Among these, 7 cultures showed a predominantly mesenchymal invasion pattern (“mesenchymal organoids”), and 3 showed a predominantly collective invasion pattern (“collective organoids”) (Figure 1B). Intriguingly, 1 tumor gave rise to both collective and mesenchymal organoids, and these invasion patterns were mutually exclusive at the individual organoid level, consistent with our previous work (21). For this organoid culture, the collective and mesenchymal organoids were analyzed separately. Thus, we analyzed a total of 8 mesenchymal organoid cultures and 4 collective organoid cultures with 11 matching noninvasive organoid cultures from the same primary tumors.

Figure 1 Patient-derived PDAC organoids show 2 morphometrically distinct invasive phenotypes. (A) Schematic of PDAC organoid culture generation, collection, and RNA-seq timeline. (B) Representative images of collective and mesenchymal invasion. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Log 2 (1/circularity) of collective and mesenchymal organoids (n = 10, adjusted P value=2 × 10–4 using Wilcoxon’s test). In the box-and-whisker plot, the box outlines represent the 25th to 75th percentiles, horizontal lines represent medians, and whiskers extend to 1.5 × IQR.

The clinical and pathological features of the primary tumors (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162054DS1) demonstrate that the pattern of invasion in our organoid model was neither correlated with the size of the primary tumor (P = 0.808, Mann-Whitney U test) nor with its grade or the presence of lymph node metastasis (P = 1.00 and P = 0.162, χ2 test). To investigate whether driver gene mutations were enriched in PDACs with either invasive phenotype, we performed targeted next-generation DNA sequencing of primary tumor tissue using a panel of 432 cancer-associated genes (Supplemental Table 2). The prevalence of mutations in KRAS, CDKN2A, TP53, and SMAD4 did not differ between the 2 invasion patterns in our organoid system, and mutations in other genes occurred in 3 or fewer patients (i.e., ARID1A and ARID1B) (Supplemental Table 3).

To quantitatively compare the 2 distinct invasion patterns and assess the degree of invasiveness, we counted the number of invasive protrusions in each imaged organoid and traced the borders of each organoid to calculate an inverse circularity score for each organoid culture (defined as log 2 [1/circularity]). A high inverse circularity score indicates a deviation from a perfectly round organoid and is a metric of invasiveness. The mesenchymal organoids had a higher mean number of invasive protrusions per organoid compared with the collective organoids (5.3 vs. 2.6, P = 7 × 10–6). In addition, the mean inverse circularity score of the mesenchymal organoids was significantly higher than that of the collective organoids (1.6 vs. 1.0, Wilcoxon’s P = 2 × 10–4) (Figure 1C). These results demonstrate morphometric differences between mesenchymal and collective organoids and underscore the qualitatively and quantitatively distinct invasion patterns in our human PDAC organoid model, highlighting this system as a potentially powerful tool for molecular interrogation of PDAC invasion.

A heatmap of the sample-to-sample distances in the RNA-seq data (Figure 2A) shows that invasive and noninvasive organoids from the same PDAC clustered most closely together, demonstrating shared transcriptomic features in organoids from the same tumor. However, a secondary pattern was observed where organoids from PDACs with the same invasive morphology also clustered together, suggesting some shared transcriptomic features based on invasive morphology in addition to patient-specific effects. The same pattern, with close clustering of organoids from the same PDAC but also clustering of organoids from PDACs with the same invasive morphology, was observed on a principal component analysis (PCA) plot of gene expression data from all profiled organoid samples (Supplemental Figure 1). To identify shared transcriptomes in collective and mesenchymal organoids, we performed differential gene expression analysis comparing the 12 samples of invasive organoids to the 11 samples of noninvasive organoids derived from the same primary tumors (Supplemental Table 4). Differential gene expression analysis identified 553 genes that were differentially expressed in invasive organoids (FDR < 0.05) (Figure 2B). Notably, among these 553 genes, 393 genes were upregulated in the invasive organoids, including MMP8, OLR1, COL7A1, and SPOCK1, all of which are implicated in extracellular matrix (ECM) structure and extracellular signaling (25–30).

Figure 2 Comparison of transcriptomes of invasive and noninvasive organoids reveals differentially expressed genes that are enhanced in invasive protrusions. (A) A sample-to-sample distance plot (Spearman’s correlation) of the variance-stabilizing transform (VST) gene expression for each sample (n = 23). (B) Differentially expressed (DE) genes between all invasive organoids (n = 12) and noninvasive organoids (n = 11) (adjusted-P threshold of 0.05). OLR1, SPOCK1, MMP8, and COL7A1 were all upregulated in invasive organoids compared with the noninvasive organoids. (C) SPOCK1 mRNA expression in indicated organoid groups. Each dot represents an organoid culture. In the box-and-whisker plot, the box boundaries represent the 25th to 75th percentiles, horizontal lines represent medians, and whiskers extend to 1.5 × IQR. (D) Phase and immunofluorescence images of pan-CK, SPOCK1, and DAPI staining in invasive and noninvasive organoids. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Immunofluorescence images of pan-CK, SPOCK1, and DAPI staining in primary PDAC tissue sections. Scale bar: 50 μm.

We next investigated the impact of these differentially expressed genes on overall survival in a large independent cohort of PDAC samples. A Kaplan-Meier analysis (31) of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) PDAC cohort (3, 32) using the top 25 differentially expressed genes from our data set identified 11 genes with statistically significant inverse correlations with survival in upper and lower quartile expression groups (Supplemental Figure 2). COL7A1 showed the most significant difference in survival in high and low expression groups, with a median survival time of 17 months in high COL7A1 expressers compared with 38 months in low COL7A1 expressers.

To confirm the protein expression of a subset of these differentially expressed genes in the PDAC organoids, we performed immunofluorescent labeling of the proteins encoded by SPOCK1 and OLR1 along with pan-cytokeratin (pan-CK) on representative collective, mesenchymal, and noninvasive organoids (Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 3, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). SPOCK1 and OLR1 were chosen for assessment by immunofluorescence based on their significant differential expression in invasive organoids (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A), transmembrane and intracytoplasmic protein localization, and previously reported roles in cancer cell invasion. For example, SPOCK1 (which encodes SPARC or osteonectin) is involved in cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions and has been associated with induction of EMT and invasion in multiple tumor types (28–30). In the noninvasive organoid, SPOCK1 showed uniform, moderate cytoplasmic staining. In contrast, SPOCK1 staining was more intense in the collective and mesenchymal organoids, with the strongest staining in the invasive protrusions facing the collagen I matrix. In addition, in the mesenchymal organoids, SPOCK1 staining highlighted single-cell projections from the core of the organoid. Immunofluorescence assessment of another differentially expressed gene, OLR1, showed a similar staining pattern, with protein expression enriched in the invasive protrusions of the collective and mesenchymal organoids (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Video 3 and 4).

We next sought to assess the expression of these proteins in cancer cells in primary PDAC tissue. To do this, we performed immunofluorescent staining to label SPOCK1 or OLR1, along with pan-CK immunofluorescence and DAPI staining, in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections from a primary PDAC (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3B). The PDAC cells showed a heterogeneous SPOCK1 or OLR1 staining intensity across the tissue section, but costaining with pan-CK confirmed the expression of both proteins in PDAC cells. Considering the complexity of PDAC architecture, the true “invasive front” of a tumor cannot be reliably identified in a 2-dimensional tissue section, so we could not determine whether SPOCK1 or OLR1 expression was enhanced in the most invasive PDAC cells in vivo. However, our results confirm the expression of SPOCK1 and OLR1 in PDAC cells in human tumors, and their heterogeneous expression is consistent with the patterns seen in our organoids.

To further examine the transcriptomic differences between invasive phenotypes, we limited our analysis to the 12 invasive organoid samples. PCA and non-negative matrix factorization (NMF) identified 3 distinct transcriptomic groups of invasive organoids (Figure 3, A and B). We found that on the transcriptomic level, the organoids do not simply separate into 2 groups based on their morphologic phenotype. While mesenchymal and collective organoids exclusively comprised transcriptomic groups 1 (tG1: 6 mesenchymal organoid cultures) and 2 (tG2: 3 collective organoid cultures), a third transcriptomic group emerged, which included both invasion patterns (tG3: 2 mesenchymal and 1 collective organoid cultures). These data suggest that although many of the molecular drivers of invasion are reflected in the invasive morphology, distinct molecular mechanisms that are not distinguishable morphologically (such as tG3) can be revealed by transcriptomic analysis.

Figure 3 Transcriptomic analysis segregates invasive organoids into 3 distinct transcriptomic groups, each with unique pathway signatures. (A) PCA plot of gene expression in invasive organoids (n = 12). (B) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes between our 3 transcriptomic groups annotated by previously reported PDAC transcriptomic subtypes (8, 34) and phenotypic groups (35). (C) EMT pathway gene expression in all invasive organoids (n = 12). (D) Select pathways that are significantly enriched in differentially expressed genes between invasive (n = 12) and noninvasive counterparts (n = 11) from each of the 3 transcriptomic groups using Gene Ontology - Biological Processes. (E) Triangular plot using hypoxia, immune response, and mesenchymal development gene signatures on each axis.

We next sought to determine how our transcriptomic groups aligned with previously reported subtyping schemes for PDAC tissue. Using the DECODER pipeline (33) to infer associations with widely recognized classical versus basal transcriptomic subtyping scheme for primary PDAC tissue originally published by Moffitt et al. (8), 2 of 3 tG2 invasive organoid samples were assigned as the classical subtype, whereas the other invasive organoids were classified as the basal subtype (Figure 3B). Similarly, a recently proposed PDAC subtyping scheme using sets of transcriptional regulators (34) classified tG1 as being in the morphogenic state and both tG2 and tG3 as being in the lineage state. Lastly, we applied gene signatures previously derived from PDAC organoids distinguished by their speed of metastatic progression in murine intraductal xenografts (35). We found that the tG1 organoids expressed the “fast progressor” transcriptomic signature, whereas 1 collective organoid culture in tG2 expressed the “slow progressor” signature. However, the remaining invasive organoids expressed neither a slow nor fast progressor signature. Taken together, these analyses demonstrate that the transcriptomic groups identified in our organoid system correspond with transcriptomic subtyping previously reported in primary PDAC tissue samples, underscoring the fidelity of our organoid model and highlighting distinct invasion mechanisms as an important difference between transcriptomic subtypes.

A heatmap incorporating select EMT pathway genes (36, 37) demonstrated that the organoids in tG1 (6 mesenchymal organoid cultures) had the most prominently upregulated EMT transcriptional programs, with upregulated expression of ZEB1/2, SNAIl1/2, TWIST1, VIM, and FN1 (Figure 3C). Conversely, organoids in tG2 and tG3 showed higher expression of CDH1, SMAD3, MET, EGFR, and ERBB2 genes, which are associated with the TGF-β and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) pathways. Interestingly, the organoids in tG3 exclusively showed lower expression of HIF1A, SMAD4, and FOXC2. These results show that unique gene modules within the EMT transcriptional programs are associated with distinct invasive phenotypes.

We next performed pathway analysis of Gene Ontology Biological Processes (GO-BP), using differentially expressed genes between invasive organoids and their noninvasive counterparts in each of the 3 transcriptomic groups (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 5). The GO-BP enrichment revealed that all 3 transcriptomic groups of invasive organoids had differentially expressed genes related to ECM organization compared with noninvasive counterparts, which further highlights the importance of extracellular signaling in local invasion. tG1, which contained only mesenchymal organoids, showed the most robust enrichment for mesenchymal development (EMT and mesenchymal cell differentiation) as well as cancer-ECM interactions (cell-substrate adhesion, cell-matrix adhesion, cellular response to growth factor/TGF-β stimulus). tG2, which contained only collective organoids, yielded fewer differentially expressed genes than other groups but showed enrichment in regulation of cell-substrate adhesion, basement membrane organization, and humoral immune response. The tG3 invasive organoids were enriched for actin cytoskeleton organization and regulation of cell morphogenesis. This analysis demonstrates that while some pathways are upregulated in invasive organoids in all transcriptomic groups, each group also has distinct pathways that define its invasive organoids.

Based on unique pathway enrichment in each transcriptomic group, we projected all invasive organoid cultures on a triangular spectrum using hypoxia, mesenchyme development, and immune response gene expression as each axis (Figure 3E). Each axis, read in a clockwise manner, shows the relative fraction of that signature expressed in each sample. For example, a sample located in the top corner would only express the hypoxia-related genes and not the other 2 gene sets. A robust segregation of 3 transcriptomic groups was recapitulated by these 3 pathways, demonstrating the role of mesenchymal features, hypoxia, and the immune response in defining the distinct molecular features of each group. Furthermore, the triangular plot highlights the cell state continuum of our organoids with respect to these gene sets, as most of the samples are not located near a corner in the plot.

Neoadjuvant chemotherapy is increasingly employed in the clinical care of PDAC patients, providing an important opportunity to study the impact of chemotherapy on invasion in organoids derived from surgically resected PDACs. Therefore, we next sought to assess invasion-associated transcriptomic alterations in human PDAC organoids from patients who underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Using the same organoid dissection and RNA-seq pipeline, we analyzed organoids from 3 patients who were treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (FOLFIRINOX alone or FOLFIRINOX with gemcitabine/Abraxane) prior to surgery (Supplemental Table 1). Organoids from all 3 PDACs invaded with a mesenchymal phenotype, but these treated organoids had lower inverse circularity (P < 0.001) and lower mean invasive protrusions (3.6 vs. 5.2, P = 0.012 by unpaired t test) than organoids from treatment-naive PDACs (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 PDAC organoids from patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy display similar invasion-associated transcriptional alterations to those of treatment-naive organoids. (A) Inverse circularity scores of mesenchymal organoid cultures generated from untreated (mesenchymal organoids, n = 8) and neoadjuvant-treated (treated, n = 3) PDACs (Wilcoxon’s test, P = 8.1 × 10–5). (B) PCA of gene expression in collective (n = 4), mesenchymal (n = 8), and treated organoids (n = 3). (C) Differentially expressed (DE) genes between neoadjuvant-treated invasive and noninvasive organoids (FWER 0.05) and overlap with DE genes between mesenchymal organoids and noninvasive counterparts. (D) Pathway analysis of mesenchymal and treated organoids using Gene Ontology - Biological Processes. (E) DE genes between treated and mesenchymal organoids. (F) mRNA expression levels of indicated genes in mesenchymal (n = 8) and treated organoids (n = 3). Each dot represents an organoid culture. In the box-and-whisker plots, the box outlines represent the 25th to 75th percentiles, horizontal lines represent medians, and whiskers extend to 1.5 × IQR.

PCA analysis showed the transcriptomes of the invasive organoid generated from neoadjuvant-treated tumors clustered with the tG1 organoids (untreated mesenchymal organoids) (Figure 4B). A differential gene expression analysis comparing the invasive and noninvasive organoids from chemotherapy-treated tumors yielded 859 differentially expressed genes (FDR < 0.05) (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Table 6). As expected, a majority of these differentially expressed genes overlapped with differentially expressed genes from comparing untreated tG1 organoids to noninvasive counterparts (Figure 4C). Furthermore, we identified 16 differentially expressed genes from comparing neoadjuvant therapy–treated invasive organoids to untreated tG1 mesenchymal organoids (P < 2 × 10–6) (Figure 4E). Among these genes, 6 genes, including SYT8 and HLAJ, were upregulated in the chemotherapy-treated organoids. We show the variance-stabilizing transform of the expression of select EMT related genes (SPOCK1, TGFBI, ZEB1, VIM) and classical subtype gene (GATA6) that were not different between chemotherapy-treated and tG1 organoids as well as select genes that were downregulated (BM6, ARNT2, PLAU) and upregulated (SYT8, HLAJ) in the chemotherapy-treated organoids (Figure 4F). Some of these have been associated with chemotherapy resistance in other tumor types (38–41).

We next sought to examine whether the transcriptomic groups identified in our organoid data could be translated to other publicly available transcriptomic data from PDAC tissue.

First, we derived a minimal set of genes for tG1 and tG2 that belong to unique phenotypes (mesenchymal and collective, respectively) and applied them to the 185 PDAC samples available in TCGA (Figure 5A) (3, 32). We found that by separating the patients into 2 groups based on their mean expression of these genes, the patients with high expression of genes from tG1 had a significantly lower overall survival rate relative to the low tG1 group (Figure 5B). Next, we leveraged publicly available human PDAC scRNA-seq data (n = 24) with provided cell-type annotations (42), which allowed us to assess correlation of our transcriptomic groups with features of the tumor microenvironment. By applying gene sets of tG1 (6 mesenchymal organoid cultures) and tG2 (3 collective organoid cultures) to the cancer cells in the human PDAC scRNA-seq data set, we confirmed that both tG1 and tG2 signatures are present in the PDAC scRNA-seq data. Tumors with PDAC cells showing the highest fraction of tG1 or tG2 signatures were designated as tG1 (n = 8) or tG2 (n = 9) groups. In addition, we also found some tumors that contained neither transcriptomic group (n = 7). In these groups, we identified significant differences in the proportion of cancer cells and non-neoplastic cells within the tumor microenvironment (Figure 5C). Tumors with neoplastic cells expressing the tG2 signature had a significantly higher proportion of neoplastic cells and T and B cells in the tumor microenvironment when compared with the tG1 group tumors. Moreover, the microenvironment of the tG1 tumors had a higher proportion of fibroblasts than the tG2 and neither groups. Lastly, tumors that express neither the tG1 or tG2 signatures had the largest fraction of neoplastic cells and the least immune infiltration in the tumor microenvironment.

Figure 5 Application of organoid invasion signatures to primary PDAC scRNA-seq data reveals different cellular compositions in the tumor microenvironment. (A) Pancreatic cancer samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (PAAD from TCGA) ordered by their expression score of tG1 and tG2 genes (the score was calculated using Ucell R package of positive expression of tG2 genes and negative expression of tG1 genes). This gene expression score is annotated in green at the top of the figure. The second annotation bar shows the Moffitt et al. (8) basal and classical subtypes for these samples. (B) A Kaplan-Meier curve of high and low tG1 signature–expressing tumors in TCGA cohort (n = 185). (C) Average fractions and error bars showing SD of neoplastic cells, T and B cells, fibroblasts, macrophages, and other cell types within tG1 (n = 8), tG2 (n = 9), and neither (n = 7) tumors in the Peng et al. (42) scRNA-seq data set. (D) Average fractions and error bars showing SD of fibroblast subpopulations in tG1 (n = 8), tG2 (n = 9), and neither (n = 7) tumors from Peng et al. scRNA-seq data set. (E) Fraction of tumor cells that express tG1 genes (x axis) and tG2 genes(y axis) within each PDAC in the Peng et al. scRNA-seq data set. Each patient’s Moffitt et al. subtype is shown in the color legend. (F) Representative images of immunohistochemical staining showing the density of CD3+ T cells in primary tumors that produce mesenchymal and collective organoids. Scale bars: 200 μm. (G) Quantification of the density of B cells, T cells, myofibroblasts, and macrophages/tumor area (100 μm2) on tissue sections of primary PDACs (6 tumors that generated mesenchymal organoids and 3 that generated the collective organoids), which shows statistically significant differences in fractions of myofibroblasts (P = 0.037, t test) and T cells (P = 0.0042, t test). Each dot represents 1 tumor. In the box-and-whisker plots, the box outlines represent the 25th to 75th percentiles, horizontal lines represent medians, and whiskers extend to 1.5 × IQR.

Next, we compared the fibroblast subpopulations to further examine the distinct tumor microenvironment compositions of the tG1, tG2, and neither-group tumors from the PDAC scRNA-seq data set. Intriguingly, we observed differences in inflammatory and myofibroblastic cancer-associated fibroblast (iCAF and myCAF) enrichment between these groups of tumors. While the tG1 and neither-group tumors showed higher proportions of fibroblasts expressing the myCAF signature (43), the tG2 tumors’ fibroblasts consisted of higher fractions of iCAFs (Figure 5D). We next compared our transcriptomic groups in this scRNA-seq data set to the Moffitt et al. subtyping scheme (8). We found that patients with majority classical cells had a higher fraction of cells with tG2-related genes and the patients with majority basal cells had higher fractions of cells that express the tG1 genes (Figure 5E). These observations showed again, in an independent data set, that our transcriptomic groups from the organoid model align well with the Moffitt subtypes (as in Figure 3B).

To validate our findings, we performed immunohistochemical labeling of T cells (CD3), B cells (CD20), myofibroblasts (αSMA), and macrophages (CD68) on sections of primary tumor tissue from our original cohort (Figure 5F). For each cell type, we calculated the density of the cells/tumor area (100 μm2) (Figure 5G). The PDACs that gave rise to collective organoids showed significantly higher density of T cells than the tumors that produced mesenchymal organoids (P = 0.0042, t test). Conversely, PDACs that gave rise to mesenchymal organoids had higher density of myofibroblasts (P = 0.037, t test). These patterns are consistent with our predictions based on the application of our transcriptomics signatures to the independent scRNA-seq data set (Figure 5, C and D).

In order to identify ligands from fibroblasts that could be driving the transcriptomic signature in tG1, we conducted ligand-target gene pairing analysis using NicheNet (44). We focused on fibroblasts in tG1 tumors because the tG1 group had the highest proportion of fibroblasts in our analysis of scRNA-seq data, suggesting that fibroblasts could be a microenvironmental driver of invasion in tG1 tumors. For this ligand-target analysis, we used patient samples from the scRNA-seq data set that had high tG1 signatures. We used genes that were enriched in the fibroblasts from these patients as potential ligands. For potential target genes, we used genes that were enriched in the cancer cells from these patients compared with the patients in the “neither” group (Figure 6A). We further restricted our results to genes that were differentially expressed in tG1 mesenchymal organoids compared with their noninvasive counterparts. The analysis yielded several interesting ligand-target gene pairs, including ligands with previously reported roles in tumor cell invasion (Figure 6B). In order to validate a subset of these ligands, we tested the impact of TGF-β1, IL-6, CXCL12, and MMP9 on invasion in 12 freshly derived human PDAC organoids cultures in collagen I gels (Figure 6, C and D), including 8 cultures with predominantly mesenchymal invasion, 3 cultures with predominantly collective invasion, and 1 culture containing both phenotypes. The proportion of the invasive and noninvasive organoids was similar between the control and the treatment groups (Figure 6E). However, the inverse circularity scores of TGF-β1–, IL-6–, CXCL12-, and MMP9-treated organoids were significantly higher than the controls in all analyzed PDAC organoid cultures (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 4). Of note, the invasive phenotypes were not altered by ligand treatment; cultures with predominantly collective invasion in control conditions retained this phenotype with ligand treatment (Supplemental Videos 5 and 6). To determine whether ligand treatment altered the expression of genes associated with our transcriptomic groups, we performed quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) of a panel of 3 genes from tG1 and 3 genes from tG2 on all ligand-treated organoid cultures from these 12 patients. Treatment with all 4 ligands led to upregulation of tG1 genes and downregulation of tG2 genes (Figure 6G), supporting the hypothesis that ligands from fibroblasts enhance invasion via the tG1 transcriptomic program. Intriguingly, the upregulation of tG1 genes and downregulation of tG2 genes occurred in both mesenchymal and collective organoid cultures, demonstrating that upregulation of tG1 genes can also enhance collective invasion. Taken together, these results validate that TGF-β1, IL-6, CXCL12, and MMP9 enhance invasion in PDAC organoids, and the enhancement of invasion by these ligands (which were identified through analysis of tG1 samples) is not limited to a specific invasive phenotype. Among these ligands, IL-6 treatment resulted in the strongest enhancement of the invasive phenotype, as evidenced by the highest increase in the inverse circularity score. Some of the downstream genes of the IL-6 pathway are illustrated in Figure 6H and include TP53, JAK, STAT3, and JUN.