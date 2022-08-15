Breaking satellite silence: human satellite II RNA expression in ovarian cancer

The observations by Porter and colleagues are provocative and demonstrate a complex relationship between repetitive HSATII expression and immunophenotype in ovarian cancer that will require further work to unravel (13). In particular, several important questions are raised. First, what is the mechanism of elevated SAT and HSATII RNA expression in ovarian cancer? The authors posit a role for p53 mutation in the induction of SAT RNA expression (16). However almost all high-grade ovarian cancers have mutant TP53, but only a subset have HSATII expression, suggesting that there are other factors involved, or that only specific mutant alleles of TP53 are functional. The EOC genome is characterized by many structural variations and rearrangements, and the relationship between genomic instability seen in these cancers and the epigenetic instability related to repeat silencing is unclear. Does abnormal expression of SAT RNA disrupt centromere function and contribute to genomic instability, or does underlying genomic instability of these cancers disrupt normal chromatin architecture and contribute to abnormal expression of satellite RNA? In the case of BRCA1, loss of the gene induces structural genomic chaos due to defects in DNA repair but also induces derepression of satellite repeats and disruption of centromere function (17, 18). It would be informative to see if expression of HSATII in EOC and other cancers is associated with specific patterns of chromosomal rearrangements or specific defects in BRCA1-related DNA repair pathways.

It is also puzzling why the expression of satellite RNA, as opposed to that of TE RNA, leads to an immunosuppressive phenotype associated with EMT instead of triggering an IFN response. The nucleus of some cancer cell lines can retain abnormally expressed HSATII transcripts in large foci where they form complexes with MeCP2 and other chromatin regulatory factors, leading to reorganized distribution of polycomb-related protein in the nucleus (5). This sequestering of RNA in the nucleus may prevent RNA sensing systems from recognizing repeat RNAs in the cytoplasm. Similarly, the redistribution of key polycomb-associated genes could affect transcriptional programs and contribute to the EMT phenotype associated with HSATII expression.

The finding by Porter and colleagues highlights the growing importance of acquired epigenetic instability in cancers and demonstrates the complex biology associated with different classes of repetitive elements and the consequences of their dysregulation in cancer (13). Methods to more robustly identify, categorize, and measure expression of different classes of repetitive elements will be needed to further define their roles in tumorigenesis, tumor immunity, and the host response to cancer.