A non-neutralizing glycoprotein B monoclonal antibody protects against herpes simplex virus disease in mice

Mice. C57BL/6 (BL/6) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Breeding pairs of FcγR-humanized (FcγR-hum) mice were provided by Jeffrey Ravetch’s group at Rockefeller University (New York, New York, USA) (28). These mice were genetically modified, resulting in the knockout of murine FcγRI, FcγRIIB, FcγRIII, and FcγRIV. The progeny was then crossed with transgenic C57BL/6 mice expressing human FcγRI, FcγRII, FcγRIIB, FcγRIIIA, and FcγRIIIB on all immune cells. The resulting FcγR-hum mice were inbred for several generations. All newborns were PCR genotyped at 7 different loci to ensure mouse FcγR deletion and human FcγR expression (28). Equal numbers of human FcγR male and female mice were used for the viral challenge studies.

Cells, viruses, and human sera samples. Vero (green monkey kidney cell line; ATCC) and VD60 cells (39) were grown in DMEM (Invitrogen) supplemented with 10% FBS (HyClone) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Invitrogen). The HSV-2 strains included HSV-2(G), the clinical isolate HSV-2(4674), which was obtained from the Montefiore Clinical Virology Laboratory, and the candidate vaccine strain, ΔgD-2 (40). The wild-type viruses were propagated and titered on Vero cells; ΔgD-2 was propagated in complementing VD60 cells and titered on complementing and, in parallel, non-complementing Vero cells (40). Human IgG was isolated using Protein L columns (catalog 89959, Thermo Fisher Scientific) from a pool of 5 HSV-seropositive and 5 HSV-seronegative deidentified serum samples from our biorepository. The concentration of IgG was determined by ELISA (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Isolation of HSV-reactive B cells from vaccinated mice. Female C57BL/6 mice were vaccinated subcutaneously or intramuscularly (2 doses administered at 3-week intervals) with 105 PFU of ΔgD-2 (based on viral titer on complementing cell line) or equivalent volumes of a VD60 cell lysate as a control. Tissues were harvested at indicated time points (see below) and shipped overnight in cold media before cell isolation. GC B cells were sorted from inguinal lymph nodes of immunized C57BL/6 mice 16–17 days after primary immunization with ΔgD-2. Switched memory B cells and plasmacytes were isolated from spleen and BM, respectively, of immunized C57BL/6 mice 18–21 days after boost immunization with ΔgD-2. GC B cells (GL-7+B220hiCD38loIgD–CD93–CD138–), switched memory B cells (GL-7–B220hiCD38hiIgM–IgD–CD138–), and plasmacytes (B220loFSChiIgM–CD138hi) were identified as previously described (22, 41). Flow cytometric data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Tree Star Inc.). Doublets were excluded by FSC-A/FSC-H gating strategy. Cells that take up propidium iodide were excluded from analyses.

Single B cell culture. For GC and switched memory B cells, single B cells were cultured in the presence of NB-21.2D9 feeder cells (22). Briefly, NB-21.2D9 cells were seeded into 96-well plates at 2,000 cells per well in B cell medium (BCM): RPMI 1640 (Invitrogen) supplemented with 10% HyClone FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 5.5 × 10–5 M 2-mercaptoethanol, 10 mM HEPES, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and MEM nonessential amino acid (all from Invitrogen). The next day (day 0), recombinant mouse IL-4 (PeproTech; 2 ng/mL) was added to the cultures, and then single B cells were directly sorted into each well using a FACSVantage (BD Biosciences). On day 2, 50% (vol) of culture medium was removed from cultures, and 100% (vol) of fresh BCM was added to the cultures. On days 3–8, two-thirds of the culture medium was replaced with fresh BCM every day. On day 9 or 10, culture supernatants were harvested for ELISA, and culture plates were stored at –80°C for V(D)J amplification.

V(D)J amplification and BCR repertoire analysis. V(D)J rearrangements of cultured B cells were amplified by a nested PCR (22). Briefly, total RNA was extracted from selected samples using TRIzol or TRIzol LS reagent (Invitrogen). cDNA was synthesized from total RNA using SuperScript III with oligo(dT) 20 primers (Invitrogen). One-twentieth (volume) of the cDNA was then subjected to 2 rounds of PCR using Herculase II fusion DNA polymerase (Agilent Technologies) with established primers (42, 43). Primary PCR was performed at 95°C for 4 minutes, followed by 2 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 64°C for 20 seconds, and 72°C for 45 seconds; 3 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 62°C for 20 seconds, and 72°C for 45 seconds; and 25 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 60°C (for IgH) or 52°C (for Igκ) for 20 seconds, and 72°C for 45 seconds. Secondary PCR was performed at 95°C for 4 minutes, followed by 30 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 60°C (for IgH) or 45°C (for Igκ) for 20 seconds, and 72°C for 45 seconds. V(D)J amplicands were gel-purified, ligated into vectors, and transformed into bacteria (44). DNA sequences were obtained at Duke DNA sequencing facility. The rearranged V, D, and J gene segments were first identified using IMGT/V-QUEST (http://www.imgt.org/) or Cloanalyst (45), and then numbers and kinds of point mutations were determined.

Single-cell RT-PCR. Plasmacytes were directly sorted into 96-well plates (at 1 cell per well). To each well, 5 μL of the following reaction mixture was added before cell sorting: 1× First-Strand buffer, 1 mM oligo(dT) 20 primer, 12.5 U of RNase OUT (all from Invitrogen), and 0.5% IGEPAL (MilliporeSigma). After sorting of cells, plates were covered with foil and immediately frozen on dry ice and stored at –80°C for V(D)J amplifications. After thawing of plates on ice, plates were spun down and incubated at 65°C for 5 minutes. After cooling of plates on ice for at least 1 minute, 5 μL of RT reaction mixture, which contained 1× First-Strand buffer, 0.01 M DTT, dNTP mixture (0.5 mM each), 12.5 U of RNase OUT, and 100 U of SuperScript III (all from Invitrogen), was added to each well. Subsequent steps (cDNA synthesis nested PCR) were done as described above with the exception of 40 amplification cycles for both primary and secondary PCRs.

Recombinant protein expression and purification. Heavy and light chain variable domains of selected BCRs were cloned into human IgG1 and Igκ expression vectors (43) (a gift from Hedda Wardemann, German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Germany) or mouse IgG1, IgG2c (3, 46) (a gift from Jeffrey Ravetch, Rockefeller University) and Igκ expression vectors (47). rAbs were produced by transient transfection of Expi293F cells (according to the manufacturer’s instruction) and purified from the culture supernatants using NAb protein G spin columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fab was produced from intact BMPC-23 by cleavage with immobilized papain (Pierce) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cleaved Fab was purified from uncleaved antibody and Fc by subtractive protein A chromatography.

Recombinant HSV-1 glycoprotein B was produced from a stable HEK293 freestyle cell line transfected with the pIRES-scGFP-epo-gB(31-70) construct as previously described (19) and selected with G418 (InvivoGen) at 800 μg/mL. Culture was grown to a density of about 2.5 × 106 cells/mL, and valproic acid (VPA) added to 3 mM. Culture supernatant was harvested 4 days after VPA addition, and gB purified by immobilized metal affinity chromatography (His60, Takara) and through gel filtration (Superdex S200 26/60, GE Healthcare) in PBS containing 2% glycerol and 0.1 M arginine.

ELISA and Luminex assays. Presence of total and antigen-specific IgG in culture supernatants was determined by ELISA or Luminex multiplex assay (19, 22). Diluted culture supernatants (1:100 in PBS containing 0.5% BSA and 0.1% Tween-20) were first screened for the presence of IgG by standard ELISA (22). IgG+ culture supernatant samples or rAbs were screened for binding to HSV-infected Vero cell lysates by ELISA (19). Briefly, ELISA plates were coated with lysates of Vero cells infected with HSV-2(G) at an MOI of 0.1 or uninfected Vero cell lysates (200 μg/mL in carbonate buffer) overnight at 4°C. After blocking with PBS containing 0.5% BSA, serial dilutions of rAbs (starting at 2 μg/mL, and then 3-fold, 11 serial dilutions) or diluted culture supernatants (1:10 in PBS containing 0.5% BSA and 0.1% Tween-20) were incubated with coated plates for 2 hours at room temperature or overnight at 4°C. After washing, HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG antibodies (Southern Biotech) were added to the plates and incubated for 2 hours at room temperature. The HRP activity was visualized with TMB substrate reagents (BioLegend), and OD 450 – OD 650 was measured by spectrophotometer (Bio-Rad). The threshold OD for total IgG and specific IgG was set at the point representing 6 standard deviations above the mean OD for culture supernatants from mock-treated, B cell–negative samples (22). Culture supernatant samples that bound HSV-infected but not uninfected Vero cell lysates were considered as HSV specific.

gB-specific bindings of rAbs or culture supernatant IgGs were determined by a Luminex assay (22). Briefly, rAbs or culture supernatants were diluted (starting at 2 μg/mL, and then 3-fold, 11 serial dilutions for rAbs; 1:10 for culture supernatants) in 1× PBS containing 1% BSA, 0.05% NaN 3 , and 0.05% Tween-20 (assay buffer) with 1% milk and incubated for 2 hours with the mixture of antigen-coupled microsphere beads in 96-well filter-bottom plates (Millipore). After washing with assay buffer, these beads were incubated for 1 hour with PE-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG antibodies (Southern Biotech). After 3 washes, the beads were resuspended in assay buffer, and the plates were read on a Bio-Plex 3D Suspension Array System (Bio-Rad). The following antigens were coupled with carboxylated beads (Luminex Corp.): BSA (Affymetrix), goat anti-mouse Igκ, goat anti-mouse Igλ, goat anti-mouse IgG (all from Southern Biotech), and HSV-1 gB (produced by the Macromolecular Therapeutics Development Facility, Albert Einstein College of Medicine) (19). Relative binding avidities were obtained for gB-specific mAbs. For each gB-specific mAb, concentrations of total IgG and gB-specific IgG were obtained in reference to BMPC-23. Relative avidities for gB were obtained by calculation of the ratio of concentrations of gB-specific IgG to total IgG.

For competition assays, serially diluted, gB-specific rAbs or an irrelevant, control mouse mAb (H33Lγ1) were incubated with gB-conjugated Luminex beads. After incubation, a fixed concentration (2 ng/mL) of the human IgG1 construct of BMPC-23 was added to each well. After washing, mouse anti-human IgG–PE (Southern Biotech) was added to detect binding of human BMPC-23 antibodies.

FcγR activation assay. FcγR activation was assayed using the murine FcRIV or human FcγRIIIa (V158 variant) ADCC Reporter Bioassay (Promega) (16, 18). Target Vero cells were infected with HSV-2 at an MOI of 0.1 for 12 hours. Infected or uninfected control cells were transferred to white, flat-bottomed 96-well plates and incubated with rAbs or equivalent concentrations of mouse or human immune serum for 15 minutes at room temperature. Murine FcγRIV or human FcγRIIIa reporter cells were added for 6 hours at 37°C, 5% CO 2 , and activation was detected by the addition of luciferin substrate. Plates were read in a SpectraMax M5e (Molecular Devices). Fold induction was calculated relative to luciferase activity in the absence of serum.

Neutralization assays. Complement-independent or complement-dependent neutralization was assessed by plaque reduction assay (16–18). Serial dilutions of heat-inactivated rAb or immune serum in duplicate were incubated with virus (~50 PFU/well) in the presence or absence of 10% rabbit complement for 1 hour at 37°C and then applied to Vero cell monolayers for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were fixed with methanol and stained with Giemsa after a 48-hour incubation. Plaques were counted, and the percentage inhibition relative to control cells was determined.

Isolation of anti-gD neutralizing serum. Serum was pooled from mice that were prime-boost-vaccinated with recombinant gD-2 protein combined with alum and monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) as previously described (19). The serum was applied to a Protein L column (catalog 89963, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and the bound immunoglobulin was eluted from the column using 0.1 M glycine (pH 2–3) (catalog 21004, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then neutralized to pH 7 with 1 M Tris-HCl (pH 8) (catalog 15568025, Thermo Fisher Scientific), buffer-exchanged to PBS, and concentrated using a 30,000-kDa-molecular-weight Protein Concentrator (catalog 88522, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The Ig-enriched samples were then incubated with a lectin-gD agarose column for 1 hour and then eluted using 0.1 M glycine, neutralized to pH 7 with 1 M Tris-HCl, buffer-exchanged, and concentrated as above.

Passive transfer studies. Recombinant mAbs (250, 500, or 750 μg), serum from VD60 control lysate–vaccinated mice, or an equivalent concentration of anti-gD immune serum or human IgG isolated from pooled seropositive or seronegative serum samples were inoculated i.p. into naive C57BL/6 or FcγR-hum mice 24 hours before challenge with an LD 90 of HSV-2(4674) as previously described (14–20). Alternatively, recombinant mAbs were administered to C57BL/6 mice 24 hours after viral challenge. For vaginal challenge studies, female mice were treated with 2.5 mg of medroxyprogesterone (MPA; Sicor Pharmaceuticals) 5 days before i.p. administration of antibodies, and then infected as previously described (19). Mice were monitored daily after infection and scored (blinded) for signs of disease using the following scales for skin and vaginal infections. For skin scarification: (a) erythema at infection site; (b) spread to distant site, zosteriform lesions, edema; (c) epidermal spread, ulceration, and hind-limb weakness or paresis; (d) paralysis of the hind limb; and (e) death. For vaginal infections: (a) erythema at inoculation site; (b) hair loss, erythema, edema, urinary retention; (c) severe edema, hair loss, lesion formation, constipation and urinary retention, hind-limb paresis; (d) severe ulceration, hind-limb paralysis; and (e) death. Mice were sacrificed at a score of 4 and given a score of 5 the following day.

Coimmunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. HaCaT cells infected with HSV-2(G) (MOI 1) for 8 hours were lysed with RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific); cell debris was pelleted, and supernatant was incubated overnight at 4°C (with mixing) with 1 mg/mL of BMPC-23, 33B8, or 22D10 mAbs. Protein A resin (Pierce Protein A Plus Agarose, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added, with mixing, for 2 hours at room temperature, and then washed with immunoprecipitation buffer (25 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl; pH 7.2) 3 times before the addition of elution buffer (0.1–0.2 M glycine ∙ HCl buffer; pH 2.5–3.0) for 5 minutes. Supernatants were collected and sent to MS Bioworks for mass spectrometry (MS) analysis. Half of each sample was processed by SDS-PAGE using a 10% Bis-Tris NuPAGE gel (Invitrogen). The mobility region was excised into 10 equal segments, and in-gel digestion was performed with sequencing-grade trypsin (Promega) at 37°C for 4 hours. Half of each digested sample was analyzed by nano–liquid chromatography–MS/MS using a Water NanoAcquity HPLC system and a Thermo Fisher Scientific Q Exactive. Peptides were loaded on a trapping column and eluted over a 75 μm analytical column (both Luna C18 resin, Phenomenex) at 350 nL/min. Operation was in data-dependent mode, and the Orbitrap operated at 70,000 full width at half maximum (FWHM) (MS) and 17,500 FWHM (MS/MS) for the 15 most abundant ions. Data were processed by Mascot (Matrix Science) using the Swiss-Prot human database appended with the HHV-2 reference proteome. Data were validated in Scaffold (Proteome Software) and filtered, and a nonredundant list was created. Data were filtered using 1% protein and peptide FDR and requiring at least 2 unique peptides per protein.

Western blots. Proteins from HSV-2(4674)–infected or uninfected Vero cell lysates (10 μg protein per lane) were separated by PAGE (with β-mercaptoethanol), transferred to immunoblots, and, after blocking for 2 hours with 5% milk in PBS–Tween-20, incubated with BMPC-23 (10 μg/mL) in blocking buffer overnight, and then incubated with anti-mouse IgG–HRP (1:500) (1721033, Bio-Rad) and scanned using a ChemiDoc imaging system equipped with GelDoc2000 software (Bio-Rad).

Biolayer interferometry. The binding kinetics of the Fab portion of BMPC-23 (cleaved with papain) was evaluated by biolayer interferometry using an OctetRed96 instrument (ForteBio). First, recombinant gB protein (which has a C-terminal His tag) (19) was captured on anti-His Capture (HIS2) biosensors (catalog 18-5114, ForteBio) at 1 ng/μL and dipped into solutions of increasing BMPC-23 Fab concentrations. The sensorgrams were fitted with a 1:1 binding model to estimate K on (association rate constant) and K off (dissociation rate constant), and apparent K D (equilibrium dissociation constant) was derived from on and off rates. Data were analyzed using ForteBio Data Analysis 9 software.

Structure determination by cryo-EM. gB protein was complexed with a 2-fold molar excess of Fab by combining at final concentrations of 2.5 mg/mL gB and 3 mg/mL Fab. The complexes were formed in the presence of a 0.08% final concentration of n-octyl-β-d-glucoside to correct the orientation bias of gB in the vitreous ice. Grids were prepared by application of 3.5 μL of gB-Fab complex to thick C-flat 1.2/1.3 holey carbon 400 mesh copper rids and plunge-frozen using a Gatan CP-3. The blot time was 4.0 seconds; the sample-chamber humidity was maintained between 86% and 88%.

Grids were imaged with a Titan Krios electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific) operated at 300 keV and recorded with a Gatan K3 direct electron detector. Details regarding the acquisition parameters are found in Supplemental Table 3. Sub-frame, beam-induced motions were corrected by MotionCor2 (48), and contrast transfer function (CTF) parameters were estimated by CTFFIND-4.1 (49). Particles were identified in motion-corrected micrographs by crYOLO (50). Particles were extracted and downsampled to a 3.3 Å pixel size and subjected to 2D and 3D classification and 3D autorefinement in Relion (51). Upon reaching the downsampled Nyquist resolution, particles were re-extracted at the detector pixel size of 0.825 Å and again subjected to 3D classification and autorefinement. The final particles were subjected to CTF refinement and Bayesian particle polishing in Relion. Details regarding key decisions during the cryo-EM data processing and the quality of the final maps can be found in Supplemental Figures 3 and 4.

Models were built by docking of the prefusion gB structure, derived from Protein Data Bank (PDB) entry 2GUM, into the EM density map using UCSF Chimera. Coordinates for heavy and light chains with the highest sequence identity to those of the Fab in the complex were obtained from the PDB. These were 1ae6 and 1afv for BMPC-23 and 1ngq and 3j8v for HSV010-13, for heavy and light chains, respectively. The models were docked into the density and modified to match the target sequences using Coot (52). Manually revised models were subjected to several rounds of refinement using phenix.refine (53) and validated using the PDB validation server. Model statistics can be found in Supplemental Table 3, and map-model correlations can be found in Supplemental Figure 4.

Statistics. Analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism version 9.3 software (GraphPad Software Inc.). A P value of 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Survival curves were compared using the Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test and other results with the Mann-Whitney U test. All data are shown as means ± SEM unless otherwise indicated.

Study approval. The use of animals was approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, protocols 2018-0504 and 2016-1205. Collection of human serum for antibody studies was approved by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Institutional Review Board, protocol 2015-5458.