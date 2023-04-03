Cancer-associated fibroblast-secreted glucosamine alters the androgen biosynthesis program in prostate cancer via HSD3B1 upregulation

CAF–conditioned medium promotes DHEA-induced AR activation by increasing 3βHSD1 in cancer cells. To investigate how CAFs regulate androgen metabolism in prostate cancer, we determined the effect of CAF–conditioned medium (CAF-CM) treatment on 3βHSD1 expression in the LNCaP and C4-2 human cell line models of prostate cancer. CAF-CM treatment increased HSD3B1 mRNA and 3βHSD1 protein expression in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161913DS1). To determine the functional metabolic effects of 3βHSD1 induction, metabolic flux from DHEA to downstream androgens was assessed by mass spectrometry in cells and media. CAF-CM treatment increased conversion from DHEA to downstream androgens in both prostate cancer cell line models (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Similarly, incubation with CAF-CM increased [3H]-DHEA metabolism to [3H]-AD (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D). Additionally, media from primary CAF cultures that were derived from tissues from patients with prostate cancer promoted DHEA metabolic conversion in LNCaP cells (Figure 1, E and F). More importantly, in the CAF-CM environment, DHEA strongly activated AR-responsive genes in both prostate cancer cell lines; activation was attenuated by HSD3B1 siRNA (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1E). Similarly, CAF-CM treatment increased cancer cell viability after DHEA treatment, and HSD3B1 siRNA impeded this effect (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1F). Together, these data show that component(s) of CAF-CM increase prostate cancer conversion from DHEA to downstream potent androgens via 3βHSD1.

Figure 1 CAFs increase the conversion from DHEA to active androgens in LNCaP cells by increasing 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity. (A) mRNA (by qPCR) and (B) protein expression of HSD3B1 and 3βHSD1 in LNCaP cells treated with CAF–conditioned medium (CAF-CM) for the indicated times. Gene and protein expression was normalized to RPLP0 and β-actin, respectively. (C) LNCaP cells were treated with CAF-CM for 48 hours followed by 100 nM DHEA for the indicated times. Downstream androgens in intracellular and media samples were quantitated by mass spectrometry. (D) LNCaP cells were treated with CAF-CM for 48 hours, followed by [3H]-DHEA (106 counts per minute) for the indicated times, followed by extraction of steroids from medium and quantitation by HPLC. (E) Mass spectrometry analysis of steroids in medium of LNCaP cells treated with DHEA along with CAF-CM derived from primary CAFs isolated from fresh prostate tumor tissue (patient no. 1). (F) Mass spectrometry analysis of primary CAF-CM from 3 patients with prostate cancer (patients 2, 3, and 4). (G) AR target gene (FKBP5 and TMPRSS2) mRNA expression in LNCaP cells (control or HSD3B1 siRNA; treated with 10nM DHEA and CAF-CM for 48 hours). Expression was normalized to untreated cells (data not shown), and RPLP0 was used as a loading control. (H) Cell viability of LNCaP control or HSD3B1 siRNA cells treated with DHEA along with control media or CAF-CM. Viability was normalized to the untreated control. Unless otherwise noted, data are shown as mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated using 2-tailed t tests or 1-way ANOVA as appropriate. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Conc., Concentration.

Glucosamine in CAF-CM contributes to increased HSD3B1 expression and more rapid DHEA metabolism. To identify the nature of the CAF-secreted factors that alter steroid metabolism in cancer cells, we subjected conditioned medium to 3 freeze-thaw cycles (–80°C/50°C), boiling (100°C, 15 min), or pronase digestion and observed that it retained the ability to increase 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), indicating that the responsible factor(s) probably lacked tertiary structure. Moreover, the activity was retained in medium passed through a 3 kDa cutoff filter (Supplemental Figure 2D). The filter size and resistance to extreme temperatures excluded larger molecules, such as proteins, suggesting that a small molecule/metabolite(s) mediates the effect on androgen biosynthesis.

We next performed a series of metabolomic profiling analyses to identify possible metabolites in CAF-CM that may account for the changes in androgen metabolism (Table 1). We validated these findings by treating LNCaP and C4-2 cells with the top candidate metabolites in Table 1. Of the top putative metabolites that are commercially available, including lactosamine, N-glutarylglycine, azelaic acid, glucosamine, galactosamine, fructosamine, N-acetyl-L-alanine, and hydroxyproline (negative data not shown), only glucosamine increased 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity in cancer cells (Figure 2, A–C). Moreover, glucosamine was preferentially produced by CAF (Supplemental Figure 3) and activated the AR pathway in cells treated with 10 nM DHEA as compared with those treated only with DHEA (Figure 2D). Conditioned media from normal prostate fibroblasts did not appear to have the same effect as CAFs on DHEA metabolism (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Glucosamine in CAF-CM induces HSD3B1 expression and the androgen metabolism phenotype. (A) mRNA (qPCR) and (B) protein expression of 3βHSD1 in LNCaP and C4-2 cells treated with increasing concentrations of glucosamine for 48 hours. Significance was calculated using 2-tailed t tests (control versus 10 mM glucosamine). (C) HPLC analysis of steroids in media of C4-2 and LNCaP cells treated with the indicated concentrations of glucosamine for 48 hours and [3H]-DHEA (1,000,000 counts per minute) for the indicated times. Significance was calculated at 48 hours using 1-way ANOVA. (D) Gene expression of AR target genes in C42 and LNCaP cells treated with 10 nM DHEA in the presence or absence of 10 mM glucosamine. Data were normalized to RPLP0, and significance was calculated using 2-tailed t tests. *P < 0.05.

Table 1 Metabolites with the highest fold change when comparing those in the CAF-CM fraction with those in the LNCaP-CM fraction

CAF-CM/glucosamine induces 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity by increasing O-GlcNAcylation. In cancer cells, glucosamine has been reported as a substrate for protein O-GlcNAcylation by O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT) (17), and O-GlcNAcase (OGA) can remove the O-GlcNAc modification. O-GlcNAcylation has been reported in nearly all cancers examined and can regulate many hallmark characteristics of cancer, including growth, survival, metabolism, angiogenesis, and metastasis (18). To determine the mechanism underlying our observed effect of glucosamine and CAF-CM on AR signaling, we first analyzed changes in O-GlcNAcylation in LNCaP and C4-2 cells. As expected, treatment with either CAF-CM or glucosamine greatly increased the overall level of O-GlcNAcylation (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 O-GlcNAcylation after CAF-CM treatment is attributable to glucosamine and induces 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity. (A) Western blot analysis of O-GlcNAcylated proteins in LNCaP and C42 cells treated with CAF–conditioned medium (CAF-CM) (left) or increasing concentrations of glucosamine (right) for 48 hours. (B) Western blot analysis of O-GlcNAcylated proteins, OGT, and 3βHSD1 protein expression in LNCaP cells expressing 2 shRNAs targeting OGT (OCG200 and OGT3652) or scrambled shRNA and treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine for 48 hours. (C) O-GlcNAcylated proteins, OGT, and 3βHSD1 protein expression in C4-2 cells treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine in the presence of DMSO (vehicle control) or 75 μM OSMI-1, an OGT inhibitor. (D) HPLC analysis of DHEA metabolism in LNCaP cells expressing scrambled shRNA, shOCG200, and shOGT3652 treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine for 48 hours, followed by addition of [3H]-DHEA (100 nM) for the indicated times. Significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA. (E) Western blot analysis of OGA, O-GlcNAcylated proteins, and 3βHSD1 expression in LNCaP (left) and C4-2 (right) cells transduced with control (sgControl) or sgRNA targeting OGA (sgOGA) after 48-hour treatment with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine. (F) Pearson correlation analysis of HSD3B1 and OGA mRNA expression in prostate cancer (MSKCC Prostate Oncogenome Project, GSE21032). (G) HPLC analysis of DHEA metabolism in media of LNCaP control or OGA-KO cells treated with CAF-CM or glucosamine for 48 hours, followed by [3H]-DHEA (100 nM) for the indicated times; data were normalized to untreated control. (H) Gene expression of AR target genes PSA, FKBP5, and TMPRSS2 in control and OGA-KO LNCaP cells treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine plus 10 nM DHEA for 48 hours. Significance was calculated using 2-tailed t tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

After knocking down OGT with stable shRNA expression or using a selective OGT inhibitor (OSMI-1), we found that GlcNAcylation induced by CAF-CM or glucosamine was inhibited, as was 3βHSD1 expression (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Moreover, OGT shRNA impeded the upregulation of DHEA metabolism by CAF-CM or glucosamine treatment (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5B).

In contrast, KO of OGA increased O-GlcNAcylation, and expression levels of 3βHSD1 were markedly elevated by sgRNA KO of OGA or CAF-CM or glucosamine treatment (Figure 3E). In addition, cBioPortal analysis of a clinical data set showed that OGA mRNA levels inversely correlated with HSD3B1 mRNA levels in prostate cancer tissues (Figure 3F). Consistent with mRNA expression, 3βHSD1 enzyme activity also increased in OGA-KO cells treated with CAF-CM or glucosamine (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5C). Moreover, in the CAF-CM or glucosamine environment, 10 nM DHEA increased mRNA expression of AR target genes after OGA KO (Figure 3H). Together, these data show that CAF-generated glucosamine increases metabolic flux from DHEA to downstream androgens in prostate cancer by way of O-GlcNAcylation.

High O-GlcNAcylation elevates the transcription factor Elk1, which induces higher 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity. ChIP-Seq in LNCaP cells has shown that O-GlcNAc sites have the typical chromatin structure of a region bound by transcription factors, and the top motif for O-GlcNAc ChIP-Seq is similar to the ELK1 motif (19). ELK1 also was the top transcription factor that potentially regulated O-GlcNAc–marked genes after OGT inhibitor treatment (19). Therefore, we determined whether Elk1 activation is the mechanism underlying the O-GlcNAcylation–induced phenotype. Indeed, both CAF-CM and glucosamine increased Elk1 expression in LNCaP and C4-2 cells (Figure 4A). In the presence of CAF-CM or glucosamine, Elk1 expression levels were consistent with the changes in O-GlcNAcylation (Figure 3B) after genetically blocking OGT or OGA expression (Figure 4B). Moreover, cBioPortal analysis showed that OGA and ELK1 mRNA levels inversely correlated (Figure 4C). However, we did not find that Elk1 was O-GlcNAcylated in cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 4 High O-GlcNAcylation increases Elk1 to induce 3βHSD1 expression and enzyme activity. (A) Protein expression of ELK1 in LNCaP and C42 cells treated with CAF–conditioned medium (CAF-CM) (left) and increasing concentrations of glucosamine (right) for 48 hours. (B) ELK1 protein expression in LNCaP cells expressing control or OGT shRNA (left) and sgRNA (right) treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine for 48 hours. (C) Pearson correlation analysis of ELK1 and OGA mRNA expression in prostate cancer (GSE21032). (D) Left: Gene expression of HSD3B1 in control (sgControl) or ELK1-KO (sgELK1) LNCaP cells treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine for 48 hours. Right: Luciferase assay of LNCaP control and ELK1-KO cells cotransfected with an HSD3B1 promoter-firefly luciferase and Renilla luciferase plasmid constructs, which were treated with CAF-CM or 10 mM glucosamine 48 hours. (E) ChIP assay of Elk1. C4-2 cells were treated with 10 mM glucosamine for 24 hours. (F) Protein expression of ELK1 and 3βHSD1 in sgControl and ELK1-KO LNCaP cells treated with CAF-CM or glucosamine. (G) HPLC analysis of steroids in media of LNCaP cells expressing sgControl and ELK1 KO (left) or siRNA and shRNA knockdown of ELK1 (right). Cells were treated with CAF-CM or glucosamine for 48 hours, followed by [3H]-DHEA (100 nM) for 48 hours. (H) Gene expression of PSA, TMPRSS2, and FKBP5 in sgControl and ELK1-KO LNCaP cells treated with 10 nM DHEA along with CAF-CM or glucosamine for 48 hours. (I) Pearson correlation analysis of ELK1 and HSD3B1 mRNA expression in prostate cancer (GSE21032). Significance was calculated using 2-tailed t tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

After ELK1 KO in LNCaP cells, CAF-CM– or glucosamine-induced HSD3B1 mRNA expression was reduced, and an HSD3B1 promoter firefly reporter system also showed decreased luciferase activity (Figure 4D). A ChIP assay indicated that Elk1 binds to the –50 bp region of the HSD3B1 transcriptional start site (Figure 4E). After glucosamine treatment, increased O-GlcNAc and acetylation on histones may increase chromatin accessibility and facilitate Elk1 binding to the promoter (Supplemental Figure 7). As expected, CAF-CM– or glucosamine-induced increases in 3βHSD1 protein and enzyme activity were both impeded in ELK1-KO cells (Figure 4, F and G). ELK1 KO reduced the increase in AR pathway gene mRNA (PSA, TMPRSS2, FKBP5) expression seen with 10 nM DHEA and CAF-CM or glucosamine treatment (Figure 4H). Results in C4-2 cells were similar (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E). Consistent with Elk regulation of HSD3B1, analysis of the clinical expression sets showed that HSD3B1 and ELK1 mRNA levels positively correlated (Figure 4I).

To determine whether Elk1 regulates cancer cell growth, we conducted in vitro and mouse xenograft studies with control LNCaP and ELK1-KO cells. We found that loss of Elk1 did not change LNCaP cell growth under hormone-free conditions, but it did reduce growth of LNCaP cells treated with DHEA (Figure 5A). Additionally, Elk1 loss had no effect on tumor growth or progression in the absence of CAFs in vivo. In contrast, in the absence of Elk1, C4-2 xenograft tumor volume in mice treated with orchiectomy and DHEA pellet implantation (to mimic human adrenal physiology) (20–22) was significantly lower in the presence of CAFs and resulted in increased progression-free survival (Figure 5, B and C). Moreover, in the presence of both CAFs and Elk1 loss, testosterone was lower in tumor tissue, whereas no change in serum testosterone was detected (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Elk1 induced 3βHSD1 expression and DHEA metabolism in vivo. (A) Cell viability of sgControl and ELK1-KO LNCaP cells treated with DMSO (control) or 10 nM DHEA for 48 hours. (B) Xenograft tumor growth of orchiectomized mice subcutaneously injected with control or ELK1-KO C42 cells in the absence or presence of CAFs. A 2-tailed paired t test was performed between control and ELK1-KO tumors coinjected with CAFs at day 21. (C) A log-rank test was used to compare progression-free survival between control and ELK1-KO and C4-2 cells grown with CAFs. (D) Mass spectrometry analysis of intratumoral and serum DHEA, AD, and testosterone (T) in control or ELK1-KO C42 cells. (E) Representative multiplexed fluorescence image of a patient with prostate cancer (Gleason 4+4). 3βHSD1, orange; Elk1, green; CAF, α-SMA, purple), and DAPI, blue. Scale bar: 50 μm. Pearson correlation analysis of gene expression in tissues from patients with primary prostate cancer (3βHSD1 and CAF [α-SMA], n = 22; 3βHSD1 and Elk1, n = 14). (F) Pearson correlation analysis of HSD3B1 and FAP mRNA (CAF) in human CRPC metastases (GSE77930). Unless otherwise noted, data are shown as mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated using a 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To assess the translational impact of our findings, we assessed changes in 3βHSD1 expression in patient prostate cancer samples. Multiplexed fluorescence staining showed that in primary tumor areas where CAFs were enriched, 3βHSD1 expression and Elk1 expression were increased. In the CAF-deficient areas, expression of both 3βHSD1 and Elk1 was lower. Analysis of the clinical samples showed that 3βHSD1 and Elk1 expression positively correlated (Figure 5E). mCRPC patient data (GEO GSE77930) also showed that HSD3B1 and FAP mRNA levels were positively correlated (Figure 5F). These data suggest that CAF-secreted glucosamine alters androgen metabolism in tumor cells by inducing ELK1 regulation of 3βHSD1 (Figure 6).