SLC26A1 is a major determinant of sulfate homeostasis in humans

Genetic information

Patient testing. After written informed consent from the patient and her family, also regarding publication, we performed whole-exome sequencing and trio analysis (index patient and parents) with Sanger sequencing according to the requirements of the German Gene Diagnostic Act (GenDG).

Population study. The GCKD study enrolled 5,217 participants from 2010 to 2012, as described previously (22). In brief, participants were eligible if their eGFR was 30–60 mL/min/1.73 m2 at screening, or if they had relevant proteinuria (urinary albumin to creatinine ratio >300 mg/g or proteinuria equivalent) in the presence of higher eGFR. The study was registered in the national registry for clinical studies (DRKS 00003971) and approved by the relevant ethics committees.

Genetic testing

Patient

Whole-exome sequencing and trio analysis (index patient and parents)

Genomic DNA was extracted from peripheral blood using the Chemagic Star DNA Blood 400 Kit from PerkinElmer. Whole-exome sequencing was performed (SYNLAB MVZ Humane Genetik Munich) for the patient and her parents. Paired-end 150-bp whole-exome sequencing was performed on the NextSeq 500 platform (Illumina) using the Human Core Exome kit (TWIST Bioscience). NGS raw data processing, genomics data management, and variant interpretation including single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) and copy number variants (CNVs) was performed using the varvis genomics platform (Limbus Medical Technologies). Generation of NGS data via trio analyses was done assuming an autosomal recessive mode of inheritance and potentially pathogenic de novo changes. Only variants were considered that at the time of analysis had a minor allele frequency of less than 0.1% and in addition had a probability for a causal association with the clinical phenotype of the patient. Evaluation of the pathogenicity of identified SNVs and CNVs was carried out according to the American College of Medical Genetics guidelines (29). Public databases (Decipher, ClinVar, ClinGen, LOVD) and different in silico prediction programs (SIFT, PolyPhen2, Align GVGD, Mutation Taster, SpliceSiteFinder-like, MaxEntScan, NNSPLICE, GeneSplicer) were used for the interpretation of the identified variations. The SLC26A1 variant identified in the patient has been deposited in ClinVar under the submission ID SUB12301997. Next-generation sequencing data can be provided on individual request.

Sanger sequencing (brother of index patient)

The SLC26A1 sequence region in which the identified pathogenic variant is localized was PCR amplified under standard conditions with Thermo-Start DNA Polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the primers SLC26A1-001: CTGACCTCGCAGCTCAAAC (forward primer) and SLC26A1-002: CACCACGATGACCAGCAG (reverse primer). Subsequently, Sanger sequencing was performed (SLC26A1 reference sequence NM_022042.4). Sequence reactions were performed with Big Dye Terminator Chemistry v1.1 (Applied Biosystems) on the Applied Biosystems 3730xl DNA Analyzer. Sequences were analyzed with the Sequence Pilot algorithm v5.1.0 (JSI Medical Systems).

Study population (GCKD study)

Genomic DNA from blood samples collected at the enrollment visit underwent paired-end 100-bp whole-exome sequencing at Human Longevity Inc., using the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform and IDT xGen v1 capture kit. On average, greater than 97% of consensus coding sequence (CCDS) (30) release 22 had at least 10× coverage, and average coverage of the CCDS achieved 141-fold read depth.

The exome sequences were processed at AstraZeneca from their unaligned FASTQ state in a custom-built cloud compute platform running the Illumina DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform, and germline Pipeline v3.0.7 was adopted to align reads to the GRCh38 reference genome and perform variant calling (23).

Variants were annotated using the variant effect predictor (VEP) v101 (31). Using the standard settings, we annotated the canonical transcript, gene symbols, and included frequencies from the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD v2.1; https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/). We used VEP plugins to add the REVEL score (v2020-5) (32) and the CADD score (v3.0) (33). Loss-of-function variants were downgraded using the LoFtee VEP plugin (v2020-8) (34). Multiple in silico scores were added using information from the dbNSFP (v4.1a) (35).

During sample-level quality control, samples with an estimated VerifyBamID freemix (36) contamination level of greater than 4%, samples of non-European ancestry, duplicate samples, and samples with mismatch of reported and genetically predicted sex were excluded.

When the GCKD study was initiated in 2009, the recruitment was restricted to individuals of European ancestry (22). The rationale at the time was that the proportion of individuals of non-European ancestry in the recruiting practices was rather low, and the investigators were concerned about potential biases in GFR estimation because the employed estimating equations contained a race term. Using genome-wide genetic data, we computed genetic ancestry and excluded a small number of individuals because they showed outlying values along any of the first 10 principal components from a principal component analysis in order to maximize sample homogeneity, as described previously (37). Furthermore, we only kept samples with available high-quality DNA microarray genotype data, resulting in 4,868 samples with available whole-exome sequencing data.

Laboratory parameters

The measurement of laboratory parameters was performed following standard routine, with exceptions as listed below.

Measurement of plasma oxalate concentration

Plasma oxalate concentration was measured enzymatically using an oxalate oxidase assay as previously described (Trinity Biotech) (38).

Measurement of plasma and urinary sulfate concentrations

Patient. Venous blood samples were collected into Vacuette heparinized plasma tubes (Greiner Bio-One GmbH), immediately put on wet ice, and centrifuged for 10 minutes at 1,800g. The supernatant was aliquoted and stored at –80°C. For measurement of urinary sulfate, 5 mL of urine was collected at the same time the blood was collected, put on wet ice, and then stored at –80°C. After thawing, free sulfate levels in plasma and urine were measured using an AB Sciex 4000 Q-TRAP or 5000 LC-MS/MS system operating in negative ionization mode. Samples were introduced via flow-injection analysis, and the transitions m/z 97→80 and m/z 99→82 were monitored for sulfate (SO 4 ) and 34SO 4 (serving as internal standard, mass shift is +2), respectively. Urinary samples were prepared by an initial 100-fold dilution of the original urine with distilled water. Twenty microliters of the diluted urine was mixed with 2 nmol of 34SO 4 , and the obtained mixture was purified through a 10 kDa filter (Amicon) by centrifugation. From the final filtrate, 10 μL was introduced to the mass spectrometer by flow injection analysis. Plasma samples were prepared by mixing 20 μL of plasma with 2 nmol of 34SO 4 and 180 μL of purified water, followed by a deproteinization step using a 10 kDa filter (Amicon) by centrifugation. From the final filtrate, 1 μL was introduced to the mass spectrometer by flow injection analysis (10 mM formic acid adjusted to pH 8.75 with ammonia). Aqueous calibrators with known amounts of sulfate were used for quantification. The obtained peak-area ratios of the trace of sulfate related to the trace of the internal standard were then used for the estimation of the free sulfate levels in the examined body fluids.

Population. Sulfate was measured in plasma collected at the GCKD study enrollment visit as part of a nontargeted MS-based metabolomics panel (Metabolon HD4) at Metabolon described in detail previously (39). Sulfate levels were quantified as part of the LC/MS Neg platform, with an intra-assay coefficient of variation of 6.9%, and available for 5,144 participants.

Measurement of oxalate and sulfate transport in Xenopus laevis oocytes

Molecular biology

Human SLC26A1 (NM_022042) subcloned into the Xenopus oocyte expression vector pXT7 (pXT7-SLC26A1) was provided by Seth Alper (Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). The various point mutations were introduced by QuikChange II (Agilent) site-directed mutagenesis kit using specific mutagenic oligonucleotides (for Leu275Pro, forward 5′-GGCGGTGCTGCCAGCCGCGAAGG-3′ and reverse 5′-CCTTCGCGGCTGGCAGCACCGCC-3′; for Thr185Met, forward 5′-CGCCACCGCCCTCATGCTGATGACC-3′ and reverse 5′-GTCATCAGCATGAGGGCGGTGGCG-3; for Pro237Leu, forward 5′-CGTGCGGATCCTGCGGCACCAGG-3′ and reverse 5′-CCTGGTGCCGCAGGATCCGCACG-3′; for Leu348Pro, forward 5′-TGCCGTGGCCCCGGCCCTCGTGG-3′ and reverse 5′-CCACGAGGGCCGGGGCCACGGCA-3′; and for Ser358Leu, forward 5′-TGCCGCCTTCTCCATCTTGCTGGCGGA-3′ and reverse 5′-TCCGCCAGCAAGATGGAGAAGGCGGCA-3′. An HA epitope was inserted by PCR mutagenesis into the second extracellular loop, after Pro155 of WT SLC26A1 and the Leu275Pro mutant. All constructs were confirmed by sequencing the complete open reading frame.

Expression of cRNA in Xenopus oocytes

Oocytes were injected with cRNA (10 ng) transcribed with the mMessage Machine T7 kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions after linearization of the plasmid with XbaI. Oocytes injected with 10 ng of cRNA or water (as a control) were maintained at 17.5°C in ND96 buffer containing penicillin/streptomycin (100 μg/mL) for 2 days before use.

Isotopic influx

Oocytes were incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature in ND96 bath solution (in mM): 96 NaCl, 2 KCl, 1.8 CaCl 2 , 1 MgCl 2 , and 5 HEPES, pH 7.40, containing 1 mM (13 μCi/mL) 35SO 4 2− (Biotrend) or 1 mM (2.5 μCi/mL) 14C-oxalate (ViTrax). For 14C-oxalate influx experiments, ND96 bath solution was nominally Ca2+ and Mg2+ free. Influx experiments were terminated with 4 washes in ice-cold ND96, followed by oocyte lysis in 150 μL of 2% sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS). Control experiments indicated that at 15 minutes uptake was still in a near-linear range. Duplicate 10 μL aliquots of influx solution (in 150 μL 2% SDS) were used to calculate specific activities of radiolabeled substrate. Single oocyte uptake was calculated from oocyte-associated counts per minute (cpm) and bath specific activity. All samples were analyzed by scintillation counting with 2 mL of the scintillation cocktail Aquasafe 300 plus (Zinsser Analytics) in a Tri-Carb 2810 TR β-scintillation counter (PerkinElmer).

Western blotting

Oocytes were homogenized in a buffer containing (in mM): 20 Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 140 NaCl, 2 EDTA, and protease inhibitors (4 mM Pefabloc, Complete EDTA-free protease inhibitor mixture, Roche). The homogenate was cleared by centrifugation for 10 minutes at 1,000g twice, and membrane fractions were pelleted from the cleared homogenate by ultracentrifugation for 30 minutes at 100,000g. The membrane pellet was resuspended by sonication in 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 6.8, 140 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM EDTA, 1% SDS (w/v), and 1% Triton X-100 (w/v) with protease inhibitors. Equal amounts of protein (30 μg) were separated via SDS-PAGE and blotted onto a nitrocellulose membrane. Western blots were probed with monoclonal rabbit anti-HA tag antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3724) or rabbit anti-SLC26A1 (Novusbio, catalog NBP1-5908). ImageJ (NIH) was used for quantification of the Western blots. Protein levels were normalized to actin (rabbit polyclonal; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog A3066) on the same blot.

Immunofluorescence

Two days after injection with cRNA (10 ng) encoding WT or mutant HA-tagged SLC26A1, oocytes were fixed with 1% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) for 10 minutes at 4°C and washed 3 times with cold PBS. Oocytes were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in PBS containing 1% bovine serum albumin (PBS-BSA) and subsequently incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with anti-HA tag antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3724) in PBS-BSA, after which the oocytes were washed 3 times with cold PBS. Antibody-labeled oocytes were then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with secondary antibodies coupled to Alexa Fluor 555 (Molecular Probes), washed 3 times with cold PBS, and stored at 4°C until imaging. Confocal images were taken with a Zeiss LSM880 microscope using ZEN software. For the quantification of immunofluorescence microscopy images, ImageJ was used.

Statistics

To investigate the combined effects of rare exonic genetic variants in SLC26A1 on plasma sulfate levels in the GCKD study, we performed an aggregate variant test using data from 4,708 GCKD study participants with all available data. The qualifying variants aggregated in SLC26A1 were selected using annotations from VEP v101 (31). All variants with minor allele frequency of less than 0.5% that were predicted to be either high-confidence loss-of-function variants or missense variants with a MetaSVM score (40) greater than 0 or inframe nonsynonymous variants with a fathmm-XF-coding score (41) greater than 0.5 were included for gene-based testing (N = 43). Aggregate variant testing was performed with the burden test as implemented in the SeqMeta R package version 1.6.7 (42). Sulfate levels in plasma were rank-based, inverse normal transformed prior to analysis, and adjusted for age, sex, ln(eGFR), serum albumin, and the first 3 genetic principal components. The statistical significance threshold for the burden test was set to a P value of less than 0.05, corresponding to the test of 1 candidate gene.

Concerning the experiments with Xenopus laevis oocytes, the statistical analyses are always indicated in the figure legends (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test or 2-tailed, unpaired t test, where appropriate). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

The GCKD study was conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles and was approved by all appropriate institutional review board and ethics committees. All participants provided written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study.