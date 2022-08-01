Revisiting regulatory T cells for stroke therapy

T cells are highly immunomodulatory in the poststroke brain. Previous reports have shown that CD8+CD122+ T cells perform regulatory functions in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (11–15). In this issue of the JCI, Cai, Shi, et al. (16) focused on the role of CD8+CD122+ T cells in stroke. They identified a subtype of CD8+CD122+CD49dlo T cells as CD8+ regulatory-like T cells (CD8+ TRLs) that enhanced neuroprotection after stroke. Using a transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (tMCAO) model in mice, they showed that prior to infiltration of CD4+ Treg cells, CD8+ TRLs infiltrated the brain as early as one day after stroke and peaked at poststroke day five. These cells remained in the brain for at least two weeks after injury and highly expressed HELIOS and IL-10, which are essential for the regulatory functions of T cells (17). To directly determine the contribution of these CD8+ TRLs, Cai, Shi, et al. selectively depleted these cells using an anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody that does not affect other immune cells. CD8+ TRL–depleted mice had larger infarcts, acutely and chronically, after ischemia, with worse behavioral outcomes. Importantly, these poststroke characteristics were reversed by CD8+ T cell reconstitution using FACS-isolated CD8+CD122+CD49dlo TRLs adoptively transferred into mice depleted of CD8+ TRLs two hours after stroke (16).

Subsequent experiments including RNA sequencing and the use of transgenic mouse models revealed that the interaction between CXCR3 and CXCL10 played an important role in the homing of these CD8+ TRLs into the brain after stroke. Once these cells entered the brain, they upregulated leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR), epidermal growth factor–like transforming growth factor (ETGF; the protein product of TGFA), and IL-10 within the ischemic hemisphere (Figure 1). The authors convincingly demonstrate that the neuroprotective effect of CD8+ TRLs was mediated by activation of the ETGF and IL-10 pathways through interactions with LIF/LIFR. Of note, LIF signaling is critical for the regulatory function of T cells (18). Indeed, pretreatment with a LIFR inhibitor abolished the protective effects of CD8+ TRLs. Using an oxygen-glucose deprivation model, they further showed that CD8+ TRL–conditioned media can directly protect primary neurons in an ETGF-dependent manner. Finally, the authors found that adoptive transfer of sorted CD8+ TRLs into poststroke mice is beneficial and improved behavioral outcomes in both young male mice and aged mice of both sexes. This beneficial effect was also seen in young male recipient mice adoptively transferred with CD8+ TRLs from aged (20-month-old) donor mice, suggesting that the beneficial function of these cells is retained with aging.