Neuroprotection against ischemic stroke requires a specific class of early responder T cells in mice

Early responder CD8+ TRLs infiltrate the ischemic brain within 1 day after stroke and linger in the injured brain for at least 2 weeks. Inspired by recent findings of beneficial roles of regulatory lymphocytes in CNS diseases (2, 3), we investigated the temporal profiles of Treg cell infiltration of the ischemic mouse brain. The results show that significant infiltration by CD8+CD122+ T cells of the ischemic hemisphere began as early as 1 day after 60-minute transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (tMCAO) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157678DS1), preceding the initial entry of CD4+ Tregs, which occurred 5 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 1B). The number of CD8+CD122+ T cells peaked on day 5 and remained elevated in the ischemic brain until at least 14 days after stroke (Figure 1A). Immunostaining confirmed the presence of CD8+CD122+ T cells in the ischemic core and peri-infarct area 5 days after stroke (Supplemental Figure 1C). These cells expressed higher levels of HELIOS compared with CD8+CD122– T cells (Figure 1B), which is required for the inhibitory activity of Treg cells (16). Expression of CD103 and IL-10 was also higher in CD8+CD122+ T cells (Figure 1B). Further characterization confirmed that these infiltrating CD8+CD122+ T cells were CD49dlo T regulatory–like cells (CD8+ TRLs) rather than CD49dhi memory T cells (Figure 1C). In the periphery, the numbers of CD8+CD122+ cells in blood and spleen dropped significantly at 1 day, remained low at 3 days, and then gradually returned to prestroke levels (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). The numbers of CD4+ Tregs in blood and spleen were 3- to 4-fold lower than CD8+CD122+ T cells under normal conditions. The blood CD4+ Tregs showed a reduction similar to that of CD8+CD122+ T cells early after stroke, followed by gradual recovery (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Early infiltration of CD8+ TRLs provides protection against cerebral ischemia. (A) CD8+CD122+ T cell infiltration in the ipsilateral and contralateral brains at indicated time points after 60-minute tMCAO. n = 4–7/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Expression of CD103, IL-10, and HELIOS in brain-infiltrating CD8+CD122+ T cells and CD8+CD122– T cells 3 days after tMCAO. n = 4/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Most of the infiltrating CD8+CD122+ T cells are CD49dlo TRLs. (D–H) Mice were treated with isotype IgG (100 μg) or anti-CD122 mAb (100 μg) 2 days prior to 60-minute tMCAO. n = 8–12/group. (D) Anti-CD122 mAb treatment depleted CD8+CD122+ T cells in blood 1 day after stroke. (E) Quantitative measurements of cortical CBF before MCAO (baseline), during MCAO, and 15 minutes after reperfusion. (F) Representative images of T2 MRI scans 1, 3, and 14 days after tMCAO. The yellow dotted lines depict the infarct areas. Quantification of brain infarcts (G) and brain edema (H). In G, black symbols indicate IgG treatment, red symbols indicate anti-CD122 treatment, and P = 0.06 for anti-CD122 versus IgG at 3 days after tMCAO. Two-way (E and H) or mixed-effects (G) repeated measures ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. (I) FACS-isolated CD8+ TRLs were labeled with CFSE and adoptively transferred (1 million cells, i.v.) to recipient mice 48 hours after anti-CD122 mAb injection. CD8+CD122+CFSE+ cells were detected in blood 24 hours after cell transfer. (J) Adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs 2 hours after tMCAO reversed the detrimental effects of anti-CD122 mAb on brain infarction 3 days after tMCAO as shown by MAP2 staining. n = 6/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett’s test. Scale bar: 1 mm. (K) Quantification of infarct volumes 3 and 7 days after tMCAO in mice treated with IgG, anti-CD122 mAb, or anti-CD25 mAb (100 μg). n = 7–8/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett’s test. (L–N) Sensorimotor function was analyzed with the rotarod test (L), adhesive removal test (M), and foot-fault test (N). n = 8–10/group. Two-way repeated measures ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for anti-CD122 vs. IgG. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for anti-CD25 vs. IgG.

CD8+ TRLs provide early protection to the ischemic brain and improve functional outcomes. To explore the functional role of CD8+ TRLs in stroke, an anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody (mAb) was used to selectively deplete CD8+CD122+ T cells in the circulation (17). Adult male mice were randomly assigned to receive a single dose of anti-CD122 mAb (100 μg) or equivalent quantity of isotype IgG (IgG) intraperitoneally 2 days prior to tMCAO. Flow cytometric analysis confirmed that the anti-CD122 mAb depleted CD8+CD122+ T cells (Figure 1D) without statistically significantly affecting the total numbers of T cells, B cells, monocytes, or dendritic cells (DCs) in the blood (Supplemental Figure 3A). The number of circulating neutrophils increased in CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 3 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 3A). Immunostaining confirmed that the anti-CD122 mAb abolished the CD8+CD122+ T cell infiltration of the ischemic brain (Supplemental Figure 1C).

The isotype IgG– and anti-CD122 mAb–treated mice exhibited comparable regional cortical blood flow (CBF) during tMCAO and reperfusion (Figure 1E). The temporal evolution of ischemic brain injury was observed by longitudinal T2-weighted MRI scans at 1, 3, and 14 days after tMCAO in the same cohort of mice (Figure 1F). Anti-CD122 mAb–treated mice showed larger brain infarcts and more severe brain edema than IgG-treated mice from 1 to 14 days after tMCAO (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). These data indicate that endogenous CD8+ TRLs are critical in restricting ischemic brain injury from early stages (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) to at least 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2D) after stroke. To confirm the early neuroprotective effects of CD8+ TRLs against stroke, FACS-isolated CD8+CD122+CD49dlo TRLs were adoptively transferred to CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 2 hours after tMCAO. CFSE-labeled CD8+ TRLs were detected in the blood 24 hours after adoptive transfer (Figure 1I). Replenishment of CD8+ TRLs completely reversed the detrimental effects of anti-CD122 mAb on brain infarction 3 days after tMCAO (Figure 1J).

The protective role of CD4+ Tregs in ischemic stroke has been widely reported (2, 3, 18). Our data show that depletion of CD4+ Tregs with anti-CD25 mAb (100 μg) increased infarction and neuronal death at a relatively delayed stage (7 days) after tMCAO, in contrast to the early detrimental effects of anti-CD122 mAb (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistent with the increased infarct, anti-CD122 mAb–treated mice exhibited worse sensorimotor deficits 3–7 days after tMCAO, as determined by the rotarod test, adhesive removal test, and foot-fault test (Figure 1, L–N). The worsening in sensorimotor deficits was also observed in anti-CD25 mAb–treated mice but delayed until 5–7 days after tMCAO (Figure 1, L–N). Anti-CD122 mAb treatment had no effect on sensorimotor functions in sham mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). Combined injections of anti-CD122 and anti-CD25 mAbs augmented infarct 3 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 3D), an effect comparable to anti-CD122 mAb injection alone (Figure 1, J and K). These results suggest that CD8+ TRL depletion deteriorates brain infarct regardless of the status of CD4+ Tregs in the early injury phase.

Consistent with previous studies (19), anti-CD122 mAb resulted in the depletion of CD8+CD122+ cells and NK cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and E). However, depletion of NK cells alone with anti-NK1.1 mAb (100 μg) had no effect on infarct 3 or 7 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 3F). Thus, the detrimental effects of anti-CD122 mAb are attributable mainly to depletion of endogenous CD8+CD122+ cells.

CD8+ TRLs infiltrate the injured brain through the CXCL10/CXCR3 chemokine/receptor axis. The migration of circulating or other peripheral immune cells toward sites of injury relies on their expression of chemokine receptors that recognize corresponding chemokines released by injured tissue. To identify the specific receptors that mediate early intracerebral infiltration by CD8+ TRLs, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis to compare the CD8+ TRLs (CD8+CD122+CD49dlo) isolated from blood of sham mice versus the blood of tMCAO mice, both collected 3 days after surgery (Figure 2A). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed marked changes in inflammatory responses and cytokine production (Figure 2B). A panel of genes encoding chemokine receptors, including Ccr10, Cxcr6, and Cxcr3, was upregulated in circulating CD8+ TRLs after stroke (Figure 2C). Conversely, the expression of genes encoding several receptors that mediate T cell homing to lymph nodes and other peripheral organs, including Ccr6, Ccr7, and Cxcr5, was markedly downregulated (Figure 2C). We then compared the expression of several chemokine receptors by circulating CD8+ TRLs versus the CD4+ Tregs 3 days after stroke to identify receptors potentially important for early CD8+ TRL infiltration. Flow cytometric (Figure 2D) and ImageStream (Figure 2E) analyses demonstrated that expression of CXCR3 (Figure 2D) was approximately 3-fold higher on CD8+ TRLs compared with CD4+ Tregs, while expression of CXCR6, CCR10, CCR4, CCR5, CCR6, CCR7, and CXCR5 was comparable (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 2 CXCR3 is upregulated in circulating CD8+ TRLs after stroke. (A) CD8+ TRLs were sorted from mouse blood 3 days after tMCAO or sham operation for RNA-seq analysis. Red and green dots in the volcano plot represent transcripts expressed at higher or lower levels in stroke blood versus sham blood CD8+ TRLs, respectively (adjusted P < 0.05, |fold change| > 2). (B) Gene Ontology analysis of the differentially expressed genes (DEGs). (C) The expression of several chemokine receptors on CD8+ TRLs from stroke blood compared to sham blood. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of CXCR3+ cells among CD8+ TRLs and CD4+ Tregs in the blood 3 days after tMCAO. The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CXCR3 among CD8+ TRLs and CD4+ Tregs in the ischemic brain was quantified. n = 3/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Representative ImageStream images show expression of CXCR3, CD8, and CD122 in 3 blood cells collected 3 days after tMCAO. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of CCR10 and CXCR6 in CD8+ TRLs and CD4+ Tregs in blood 3 days after tMCAO. The plots represent 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Furthermore, we observed marked elevations in mRNA expression of CXCR3 ligands (Cxcl9, Cxcl10, and Cxcl11) in brain 3 days after tMCAO (Figure 3A), whereas Cxcl10 already displayed a statistical trend toward upregulation (P = 0.052) 1 day after tMCAO. ELISAs confirmed the upregulation of CXCL10 in brain lysates, but not in blood, 1 day after stroke (Figure 3B). Immunostaining demonstrated the expression of CXCL10 protein, but not CXCL9 or CXCL11, along CD31+ vessels in the ischemic brain 1 day after stroke (Figure 3C). CXCL10 was also expressed by astrocytes, but only weakly by microglia and not by neurons after stroke (Supplemental Figure 4B). Taken together, these data suggest that the CXCR3/CXCL10 signaling axis may promote early CD8+ TRL infiltration of the ischemic brain.

Figure 3 CXCR3/CXCL10-mediated brain infiltration is important for the neuroprotective effect of CD8+ TRLs. (A) RT-qPCR of CXCR3 ligand (Cxcl9, Cxcl10, and Cxcl11) expression in brain 1 and 3 days after tMCAO versus sham. n = 3/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Expression of CXCL10 was assessed in the blood (left) and in the ischemic brain (right) by ELISA 1 day after tMCAO. n = 5–6/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Expression of CXCL10, CXCL11, and CXCL9 was assessed in the CD31+ endothelium of the ischemic brain 3 days after stroke. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D–F) Sixty-minute tMCAO was induced in WT, Cxcl10-KO, or Cxcr3-KO mice (D). Brain infiltration by CD8+CD122+ TRLs was detected by flow cytometry in Cxcl10-KO (E, n = 6) or Cxcr3-KO (F, n = 3) mice 1 day after stroke. PB=pacific blue. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (G and H) CD8+ TRLs were sorted from the spleen of WT or Cxcr3–/– mice and labeled with CFSE (1 μM). Labeled cells were injected (1 × 106/mouse, i.v.) into anti-CD122 mAb–pretreated mice at 2 hours after 60-minute tMCAO. (G) Flow cytometry showed reduced brain infiltration by Cxcr3–/– CFSE+CD8+ TRLs 3 days after stroke. The plots are representative of 3 animals in each group. (H) Infarct volumes 3 days after tMCAO. n = 6–8/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. (I) The immunomodulatory effect of Cxcr3–/– CD8+ TRLs was intact compared with WT CD8+ TRLs. CD3+CD25–CD122– Teffs were sorted from the spleen of healthy donor mice and cocultured in vitro with CFSE-labeled Cxcr3–/– or WT CD8+ TRLs. Cells were stimulated with PMA (80 nM) and ionomycin (1 μM) for 5 hours. The production of TNF-α and IL-4 in CFSE–CD3+ Teff cells was detected by flow cytometry. n = 3/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Supporting the brain-homing properties of CXCR3/CXCL10 for CD8+ TRLs after stroke, CD8+ TRLs failed to infiltrate ischemic brain in Cxcl10-KO (Figure 3, D and E) and Cxcr3-KO (Figure 3, D and F) mice. CD8+ TRLs were then prepared from WT and Cxcr3-KO mice, labeled with CFSE, and transferred to CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 2 hours after tMCAO (Figure 3G). Flow cytometric analysis showed that the WT, but not Cxcr3-KO CD8+CFSE+ TRLs, entered the ischemic brain 3 days after stroke (Figure 3G). The absence of Cxcr3-KO CD8+CFSE+ TRL infiltration led to reduced neuroprotection compared with WT CD8+ TRL treatment (Figure 3H). Interestingly, the loss of CXCR3 expression on CD8+ TRLs did not impair their immunosuppressive effects on proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α production or their ability to boost antiinflammatory cytokine IL-4 production by Teff cells in vitro (Figure 3I). These results suggest that the neuroprotective effect of CD8+ TRLs relies, at least partly, on their brain infiltration via the CXCR3/CXCL10 axis.

CD8+ TRLs confer neuroprotection against stroke through both antiinflammatory-dependent and -independent mechanisms. We then performed RNA-seq analysis to compare the gene expression profiles of FACS-purified brain infiltrating CD8+ TRLs (CD8+CD122+CD49dlo) 3 days after tMCAO and circulating CD8+ TRLs 3 days after sham operation. Compared with their stroke-naive counterparts, CD8+ TRLs underwent genomic reprogramming after infiltration of the poststroke brain, resulting in global gene expression alterations (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2). To examine the regulatory impact of CD8+ TRLs on other cells, we performed further analyses of DEGs that encode the expression of extracellular factors (Supplemental Table 3), including cell membrane–bound and secretory factors. GO analyses of these extracellular factors revealed that brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs were characterized by enhanced expression of genes involved in cytokine activity, extracellular matrix interactions, cytokine receptor binding, and growth factor activity (Figure 4B). Large portions of the GO terms belonging to the immunoregulation category were further itemized toward negative immunoregulation and immune cell differentiation/migration/activation (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 CD8+ TRLs confer neuroprotection after tMCAO through a combination of antiinflammatory and inflammation-independent mechanisms. (A–C) Single-cell suspensions were prepared from mouse blood and brain 3 days after sham or tMCAO. Sorted CD8+ TRLs were analyzed by RNA-seq. n = 2 in each group. (A) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between brain-infiltrating TRLs and blood TRLs (adjusted P < 0.05, |fold change| > 2). (B) Gene Ontology (GO) analyses of DEGs encoding extracellular factors. (C) GO analyses showing the immunoregulatory function of brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs. (D–F) Mice were treated with isotype IgG (100 μg) or anti-CD122 mAb (100 μg) 2 days prior to 60-minute tMCAO. (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis for Il1a, Tnf, Ifng, Il6, Il10, and Tgfb1 mRNA expression at 1 or 3 days after tMCAO. n = 3–7/group. Two-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. (E) Protein array analysis 3 days after tMCAO. Heatmap and bar graphs demonstrating proteins with greater than 2-fold changes (red, upregulated; blue, downregulated) in anti-CD122–treated mice versus IgG-treated mice after stroke. n = 3–5/group. Red asterisks indicate proteins that were significantly upregulated with a false discovery rate (FDR) < 0.2. (F) Infiltration by Gr1+ neutrophils, CD11c+ DCs, F4/80+ macrophages, CD3+ T lymphocytes, and CD19+ B lymphocytes into the ischemic brain was quantified by flow cytometry 3 days after tMCAO. n = 3/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (G) CD3+CD122–CD25– Teff cells (1 million) or PBS were transferred into Rag1–/– mice 2 hours after tMCAO, which was followed by i.v. infusion of PBS or CD8+ TRLs (0.5 million). Brain infarcts were quantified on MAP2-stained brain sections collected 3 days after tMCAO. n = 8–9/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The main function of CD8+ TRLs is immunoregulation. We therefore evaluated their influence on poststroke immune mobilization. Cerebral mRNA expression of cytokines such as Il1a, Tnfa, and Tgfb1 increased 1 day and/or 3 days after tMCAO. CD8+ TRL depletion did not change the cytokine profile in brain 1 day after tMCAO, but enhanced mRNA expression of some proinflammatory genes, such as Il1a, Tnf, Il6, and Ifng 3 days after tMCAO (Figure 4D). A protein array was also performed on brain extracts 3 days after tMCAO. CD8+ TRL–depleted mice displayed increased expression of some proinflammatory cytokines, such as pro-MMP-9, CCL9, and P-selectin (Figure 4E). As determined by FACS, the infiltration by immune cells, such as Gr1+ neutrophils, CD11c+ DCs, F4/80+ macrophages, CD3+ T lymphocytes, and CD19+ B lymphocytes was not affected 3 days after stroke by CD8+ TRL depletion (Figure 4F).

Lymphocyte-deficient Rag1-KO mice were then used to confirm whether CD8+ TRL–mediated inhibition of Teff cells contributed to neuroprotection. CD3+CD122–CD25– Teff cells (1 million) were i.v. transferred into Rag1-KO mice 2 hours before tMCAO, which was followed by i.v. infusion of PBS or CD8+ TRLs (0.5 million) (Figure 4G). The transfer of Teff cells enlarged brain infarct, whereas cotransfer of CD8+ TRLs significantly reduced brain infarct 3 days after tMCAO (Figure 4G). These results suggest that CD8+ TRLs ameliorate Teff-exacerbated brain injury after stroke. We also found that adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs reduced infarct volumes in Rag1-KO stroke mice without Teff transfer (Figure 4G), indicating additional Teff-independent mechanisms of neuroprotection.

The LIFR mediates the beneficial effects of CD8+ TRLs after stroke. As CD8+ TRLs show immunomodulatory and, potentially, trophic effects, we used quantitative PCR arrays to compare the expression of immune modulators and neurotrophic factors in peripheral blood and brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs 3 days after tMCAO. We found that Lifr and Tgfa were significantly increased (FDR < 0.2) in brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs 3 days after tMCAO compared with peripheral CD8+ TRLs in sham mice, raising the possibility that CD8+ TRLs exert protection through these factors (Figure 5A). Western blots of ischemic tissue lysates showed increased expression of LIFR 3 and 5 days after tMCAO and increased ETGF, the protein product of Tgfa, 3–7 days after tMCAO (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8A). Flow cytometric analysis confirmed that CD8+ TRLs exhibited increased expression of LIFR protein after entering the stroke brain (Figure 5C). A dramatic increase in LIF expression was found in the ischemic areas 3 days after tMCAO by immunostaining (Figure 5D) and ELISA (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 LIFR and ETGF are upregulated in CD8+ TRLs after stroke. (A) CD8+ TRLs from ischemic brain 3 days after tMCAO and from blood after sham operation were subjected to quantitative PCR array. The gene expression was normalized to the corresponding blood level. Heatmap showing the log 2 (fold change) for genes with >2-fold changes. n = 3/group. *FDR < 0.2, **FDR < 0.1 for genes upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) in brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs. (B) Western blot analysis of LIFR and ETGF expression in the brain lysates collected from sham mice and 1, 3, 5, and 7 days after stroke. n = 4/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett’s test. (C) MFI of LIFR in CD8+CD122+ TRLs in the blood (Bl), spleen (Sp), and ipsilateral brains (Br) 3 days after tMCAO or sham operation. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Dunnett’s test. Iso, isotype control. (D) Immunostaining of LIF 3 days after stroke. Images are representative of 4 animals in each group. (E) Expression of LIF was assessed by ELISA 3 days after tMCAO. n = 6/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

It is known that the LIF/LIFR signaling axis is important for the regulation of T cell fate and their response to microenvironmental cues (20). We therefore tested whether ischemia-induced activation of LIFR enhanced the expression of other protective factors by CD8+ TRLs. We adopted a Transwell system where FACS-purified CD8+ TRLs were cocultured with brain slices from the ipsilateral ischemic hemisphere and contralateral nonischemic hemisphere, respectively. Consistent with the PCR array data, coculture for 24 hours with ischemic brain slices, but not with nonischemic brain slices, significantly elevated mRNA levels of Lifr, Il10, and Tgfa (Figure 6A), confirming that ischemic brain tissue can induce the expression of these factors in CD8+ TRLs. Furthermore, blockade of LIF function by LIF-neutralizing antibody (60 ng/mL) in the coculture system abolished the elevation of Tgfa and Il10 in CD8+ TRLs in the presence of ischemic brain slices (Figure 6B). Consistent with these observations, LIF treatment (100 ng/mL) increased IL-10 and ETGF (encoded by Tgfa) expression in cultured CD8+ TRLs (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 LIFR mediates the beneficial effects of CD8+ TRLs after stroke. (A) Transwell coculture system of brain slices collected 1 day after stroke and CD8+ TRLs from healthy spleens. RT-PCR analysis of Lifr, Tgfa, and Il10 24 hours after coculture. Kruskal-Wallis test and post hoc Dunn’s test. n = 6–16/group. (B) Anti-LIF antibody (60 ng/mL) was added to the CD8+ TRL–brain slice coculture system (as in A). The expression of Tgfa and Il10 was measured by RT-PCR 24 hours after coculture. n = 4–6/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. CL, contralateral brain; IP, ipsilateral brain. (C–G) Spleen-derived CD8+ TRLs were pretreated with LIF (100 ng/mL), LIFR inhibitor (EC359, 100 nM), or PBS for 1 hour and then injected (i.v., 1 × 106 cells) into recipient mice 2 hours after tMCAO. (D and E) LIF treatment enhanced ETGF and IL-10 expression in CD8+ TRLs. n = 3/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Quantification of MAP2 staining and (G) Garcia score. n = 5–6/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further strengthen our assessment of LIFR in CD8+ TRL–mediated protection, spleen-isolated CD8+ TRLs were pretreated with LIFR inhibitor (EC395, 100 nM), LIF (100 ng/mL), or control IgG (100 ng/mL) for 1 hour and then transferred to mice 2 hours after tMCAO (Figure 6C). Adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs reduced infarct volume (Figure 6F) and neurological deficits (Figure 6G) 3 days after tMCAO. The LIF pretreatment enhanced, while the LIFR inhibitor reduced, the protective effects of CD8+ TRLs.

CD8+ TRLs ameliorate poststroke inflammation in an IL-10–dependent manner. RNA-seq analyses of brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs from stroke mice compared with circulating CD8+ TRLs from sham mice highlighted DEGs involved in stroke-induced immunoregulation (Supplemental Figure 5A). Further pathway analyses revealed activation of the IL-10 signaling pathway in brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs (Supplemental Figure 5B). Indeed, the percentage of IL-10–producing cells among CD8+ TRLs was significantly increased in the ischemic brain compared with blood and spleen 3–5 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 5C). The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of IL-10 in CD8+ TRLs was approximately 5-fold higher in the ischemic brain compared with CD8+ TRLs in the blood and spleen 5 days after tMCAO (Supplemental Figure 5D). Deficiency in IL-10 reduced the neuroprotective effects of adoptively transferred CD8+ TRLs in CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 3 days after stroke (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Moreover, Il10-KO CD8+ TRL–treated mice exhibited increased brain expression of IL-6, CCL1, and CCL2 after stroke compared with WT CD8+ TRL–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5G). IL-6 is an important inflammation amplifier that enhances the proinflammatory effects of lymphocytes as well as myeloid cells (1). CCL1 and CCL2 serve as early chemoattractants in stroke lesions, encouraging the infiltration by immune cells (1). Upregulation of these important proinflammatory mediators in Il10-KO CD8+ TRL–treated mice suggests that IL-10 signaling mediates the antiinflammatory properties of CD8+ TRLs after ischemic stroke.

CD8+ TRLs provide direct neuronal protection through ETGF. Consistent with RNA-seq results, a prominent elevation in ETGF (encoded by Tgfa), a member of the EGF family, was detected in brain-infiltrating CD8+ TRLs (Figure 7, A–C). ImageStream analyses showed higher expression of ETGF in infiltrating CD3+CD8+CD122+ cells 3 days after stroke (Figure 7A). FACS confirmed that the expression of ETGF was significantly higher in CD8+ TRLs infiltrating the ischemic brain compared with those in the blood (Figure 7, B and C). In the Transwell coculture system, the expression of ETGF was increased by 50-fold in CD8+ TRLs 24 hours after incubation with ischemic brain slices (Figure 6A), validating that the ischemic brain can induce intense expression of ETGF in CD8+ TRLs.

Figure 7 ETGF is essential for CD8+ TRL–afforded direct neuroprotection. (A) ImageStream shows expression of ETGF in CD3+CD8+CD122+ TRLs 3 days after stroke. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B and C) Quantification of the percentage of ETGF+ cells and the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of ETGF by flow cytometry 3 days after stroke. n = 4/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (D–F) Conditioned media (CM) from CD8+ TRLs protected neurons against 90-minute oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD). (D) Experimental design. (E) MAP2 (red) and DAPI (blue) staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Numbers of MAP2+ live cells were quantified. n = 5–7/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. (G) ETGF (40 ng/mL) protected primary neurons against 90-minute OGD in an AKT- and ERK1/2-dependent manner. AKT inhibitor VIII (A) or ERK inhibitor U0126 (U) was added at indicated concentrations together with ETGF. Cell death was quantified by MTT assay 24 hours after OGD. n = 6–7/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. ***P < 0.001 vs. non-OGD control. ###P < 0.001 vs. OGD. §P < 0.05, §§P < 0.01, §§§P < 0.001 vs. OGD + ETGF. (H) Mice were treated with anti-CD122 mAb (100 μg) 2 days prior to 60-minute tMCAO. CD8+ TRLs prepared from WT or Tgfa-KO mice were transferred (1 × 106 cells, i.v.) into CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 2 hours after stroke. Infarct volumes were quantified by TTC staining 3 days after stroke. n = 6–8/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. (I) ETGF (100 ng in 10 μL PBS) or an equal volume of PBS was injected intracerebroventricularly 5 minutes after reperfusion. Infarct volumes were quantified 3 days after tMCAO. n = 5–7/group. Two-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Representative images demonstrating TUNEL (red) colabeling with the neuronal marker NeuN (green) in peri-infarct areas. Scale bar: 20 μm. (K) Quantification of NeuN+TUNEL+ neurons and the percentages of NeuN+TUNEL+ neurons among all NeuN+ cells in the peri-infarct area. n = 4–6/group. One-way ANOVA and post hoc Bonferroni’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm the direct protective effect of CD8+ TRLs on neurons, primary neurons were subjected to 90 minutes of oxygen-glucose deprivation (OGD) and then treated with CD8+ TRL–conditioned media (CM) or control media for 24 hours (Figure 7D). Administration of WT CD8+ TRL CM significantly preserved the number of post-OGD neurons, whereas Tgfa-KO CD8+ TRL CM failed to protect neurons against OGD (Figure 7, E and F). As proof of concept, direct ETGF treatment also protected cultured neurons against OGD through ERK1/2- and AKT-dependent signaling mechanisms (Figure 7G, Supplemental Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8B). In follow-up animal work, adoptive transfer of Tgfa-KO CD8+ TRLs failed to reduce infarcts in CD8+ TRL–depleted recipient mice 3 days after stroke (Figure 7H). Moreover, cerebroventricular injections of ETGF 2 hours after stroke significantly reduced infarct volumes in CD8+ TRL–depleted mice (Figure 7I). As expected, the number of dead neurons (NeuN+TUNEL+ cells) and the percentage of dead neurons (percentage of NeuN+TUNEL+ neurons among all NeuN+ cells) in the peri-infarct areas significantly increased in CD8+ TRL–depleted mice 3 days after stroke (Figure 7, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Adoptive transfer of WT CD8+ TRLs, but not Tgfa-KO CD8+ TRLs, reduced the number and percentage of dead neurons after stroke. Taken together, these data suggest that CD8+ TRLs provide direct neuronal protection through an ETGF-dependent mechanism.

Poststroke adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs protects against acute ischemic brain injury and improves long-term recovery in young and aged mice. Given the pivotal role of CD8+ TRLs in determining stroke outcomes, we next assessed whether exogenous transfer of CD8+ TRLs could improve poststroke recovery. CD8+ TRLs (CD8+CD122+CD49dlo) were isolated from pooled spleens of healthy young donor mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). The canonical function of isolated CD8+ TRLs was confirmed by their suppression of the proliferation of Teff lymphocytes in cultures (Supplemental Figure 7B). tMCAO (60 minutes) was induced in young adult WT C57BL/6J males, and then mice were randomly assigned to receive adoptive transfer (i.v.) of CD8+ TRLs or an equal volume of PBS after 2 hours of reperfusion. Using CD45.1 congenic mice, exogenously transferred CD45.1+CD8+ TRLs (1 million cells/mouse) were detected by flow cytometry in the ipsilateral brain and spleen of stroke recipients 1, 3, and 7 days after tMCAO (Figure 8, A and B). Minimal numbers of CD45.1+CD8+ TRLs were detected in bone marrow, blood, lung, liver, and kidney (Figure 8, A and B). Adoptive transfer of 1 million CD8+ TRLs per mouse significantly reduced infarct volume 3 days after tMCAO (Figure 8C) and reduced the neurological deficit scores 1 and 2 days after tMCAO (Figure 8D) compared with PBS-treated mice. Transfer of CD8+ TRLs at 2 million per mouse or 0.5 million per mouse failed to confer statistically significant protection (Figure 8C). CD8+ TRL treatment improved sensorimotor functions in the rotarod and adhesive removal tests up to 14 days after tMCAO (Figure 8, E and F). In the Morris water maze, CD8+ TRLs improved spatial learning in stroke recipients, as indicated by reduced latency to locate the hidden platform during the probe test (Figure 8, G and H). Spatial memory, as indicated by the time in target quadrant during the cued test (Figure 8I) and swimming speed (not shown) were not affected.

Figure 8 Adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs ameliorates brain infarction and improves long-term functional outcomes after stroke. CD8+ TRLs were isolated by FACS from the spleens of healthy young mice. (A–I) Young male stroke mice were treated intravenously with CD8+ TRLs or PBS 2 hours after tMCAO. (A) Flow cytometry to detect adoptively transferred CD45.1+CD8+ TRLs in CD45.2 congenic mice. (B) Quantification of CD45.1+CD8+ TRLs in various tissues 1, 3, and 7 days after tMCAO. n = 3–4/group. (C) Quantification of MAP2 staining 3 days after tMCAO in 0, 0.5 × 106, 1 × 106, or 2 × 106 CD8+ TRL–treated mice. n = 6–8/group. (D) Neurological deficit score. n = 6–7/group. Sensorimotor dysfunction was assessed by the rotarod (E) and adhesive removal (F) tests up to 14 days after tMCAO. n = 8–12/group. (G–I) Morris water maze 10–14 days after tMCAO. (G) Representative swim paths. (H) Time needed to reach the hidden platform (probe phase). (I) Time spent in the quadrant where the platform had previously been placed was measured 14 days after tMCAO (cued phase). n = 8–12/group. (J–P) Aged (20-month-old) male mice were treated intravenously with 1 × 106 FACS-isolated CD8+ TRLs or PBS 24 hours after distal MCAO (dMCAO). n = 10/group. Sensorimotor dysfunction was assessed by the rotarod (J), adhesive removal (K), and foot-fault tests (L) up to 35 days after dMCAO. (M and N) The Morris water maze test at 21–25 days after dMCAO. (O) Nonspatial memory was assessed 35 days after dMCAO using the passive avoidance test. Latency until entry into the dark room from the light room was recorded. (P) Quantification of MAP2 staining 35 days after dMCAO. The areas of contralesional hemisphere are reflected on the ipsilesional hemisphere (dashed white outlines). Yellow dashed line indicates the areas of tissue loss. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed Student’s t test (I and N–P), Mann-Whitney test (D), 1-way (C) or 2-way ANOVA (E, F, H, and J–M) and post hoc Bonferroni’s test.

To determine whether the therapeutic potential of CD8+ TRLs is relevant to different stroke populations in the clinic, we evaluated the therapeutic effect of CD8+ TRLs in aged mice using the model of distal middle cerebral artery occlusion (dMCAO) (Supplemental Figure 7E), which mimics the clinical condition of ischemic stroke patients who are unqualified for recanalization therapy. First, we evaluated the brain infiltration by endogenous CD8+ TRLs at 3 and 5 days after stroke in aged (20-month-old) and young adult (12-week-old) mice after dMCAO and tMCAO, respectively. There was significantly less CD8+ TRL cell infiltration of the ischemic brain in aged mice at 3 days compared with young mice (Supplemental Figure 7D), while CD8+ TRL cell infiltration was comparable at 5 days in aged versus young stroke mice. These results suggest a delayed CD8+ TRL infiltration in aged mice with permanent stroke, thus supporting the rationale for early CD8+ TRL supplementation in aged stroke victims without reperfusion. Next, we evaluated the effect of CD8+ TRL treatment against stroke in aged mice by assessing sensorimotor and cognitive functions up to 35 days after dMCAO. CD8+ TRL treatment was delayed until 24 hours after induction of dMCAO to improve the clinical translatability of the regimen. Adoptive transfer of young CD8+ TRLs at 1 million per mouse improved sensorimotor functions of aged recipients of both sexes, as assessed by the rotarod (Figure 8J), adhesive removal (Figure 8K and Supplemental Figure 7F), and foot-fault (Figure 8L and Supplemental Figure 7G) tests. Spatial cognitive deficits, as revealed by the Morris water maze (Figure 8, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 7, H and I) test, were also ameliorated by the CD8+ TRL treatment in aged male and female mice. The passive avoidance test was performed to assess fear-motivated memory 35 days after dMCAO. CD8+ TRL–treated mice exhibited elongated latencies to enter the shock compartment compared with PBS-treated mice (Figure 8O and Supplemental Figure 7J), indicating improved nonspatial cognitive function. CD8+ TRL treatment also reduced brain atrophy 35 days after dMCAO in aged mice of both sexes (Figure 8P and Supplemental Figure 7K). In summary, these data demonstrate that adoptive transfer of CD8+ TRLs improves long-term histological and functional outcomes after stroke.

So far, we have evaluated the therapeutic effects of CD8+ TRLs purified exclusively from young donors. However, T cell functionality could decline with aging (21); thus, we also tested the efficacy of CD8+ TRLs from healthy 20-month-old male donor mice. Adoptive transfer of 1 million aged CD8+ TRLs per mouse significantly reduced brain infarct volume 3 days after tMCAO in young recipient male mice (Supplemental Figure 7C).