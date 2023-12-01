OSR1 disruption contributes to uterine factor infertility via impaired Müllerian duct development and endometrial receptivity

In the current study, we identified a missense variant in the OSR1 gene in 3 sisters, born from consanguineous parents, who presented with a unique Müllerian anomaly characterized by uterine hypoplasia with thin endometrium unresponsive to sex steroids, primary amenorrhea, and spontaneous tubal pregnancies. By investigating OSR1 mRNA levels in a variety of normal human tissues and in the developed, mature human uterus, we found that OSR1 mRNA is present across a broad range of human tissues, with high levels in the uterus. Additionally, OSR1 mRNA is enriched in uterine tissue samples containing endometrium, compared with uterine samples only containing myometrium. At the protein level, OSR1 is present primarily in the luminal and glandular epithelial cells of the uterus, with lower levels in the endometrial stroma and myometrium. Using WT and genetically engineered mice, we showed that Osr1 was expressed prenatally in MDs, as well as in WDs, throughout their entire length, from rostral to caudal segments. Moreover, MDs and WDs are absent on the left side and MDs were rostrally truncated on the right side of E13.5 Osr1–/– embryos. Postnatally, we found that Osr1 mRNA was expressed in the mouse uterus throughout the lifespan, peaking at PND14 to PND28. At the protein level, Osr1 is present primarily in the uterine luminal and glandular epithelial cells and in the epithelial cells of the oviducts. Through this translational approach, we demonstrate that OSR1 is a gene important for MD and endometrial development, and that OSR1 disruption interferes with development of the MD and endometrium, leading to uterine infertility.

In this study, a homozygous OSR1 mutation was associated with a distinct isolated reproductive tract anomaly. In silico predictions suggested that the OSR1 p.V108F variant had a low likelihood to be deleterious, a finding probably strongly influenced by the fact that this amino acid position is not highly conserved across species, except in primates. Furthermore, despite abundant evidence that Osr1 is a major regulator of the development of other mesoderm derivatives in mice, most notably of the kidney and heart (8), it is intriguing that the 3 women carrying the homozygous p.V108F variant do not have other organ anomalies apart from the identified defects in the reproductive tract. The absence of urological or cardiac abnormalities in the affected women may be related to redundant functions of proteins encoded by odd-skipped genes, or to partial or selective gene inactivation resulting from a single missense mutation rather than a complete gene knockout, which, in mice, leads to severe malformations precluding postnatal survival (8). The human OSR1 gene encodes a predicted 266-amino acid protein containing 3 C2H2-type zinc fingers and several putative PXXP src-homology 3 (SH3) binding motifs (7), but the OSR1 p.V108F mutation is not located in any of these domains (Supplemental Figure 2). However, recent annotations regarding the variant OSR1 transcript (rs369348149) indicate that the nucleotide change is located within a regulatory region, a CTCF binding site (14). CTCF is a highly conserved zinc finger protein that can function as a ubiquitous transcription factor. CTCF can also recruit other transcription factors while bound to chromatin domain boundaries, and, thereby, has roles in the regulation of chromatin looping and, consequently, gene expression and genome organization (21, 22). It is therefore plausible that an OSR1 mutation located in the CTCF binding site would impair gene transcription. Moreover, NCOA1, Nuclear Receptor Coactivation 1, is located on the same genomic locus as OSR1. NCOA1 acts as a transcriptional coactivator for steroid hormone receptors. It is a member of the SRC family, which has histone acetyltransferase activity and binds nuclear receptors directly, stimulating transcriptional activity in a hormone-dependent fashion. The genomic colocalization of OSR1 and NCOA1 together with the finding of uterine estrogen insensitivity in the affected sisters is coincident with a relationship between the OSR1 mutant and impaired endometrial biology in the context of sex steroid dysregulation in the FRT, particularly endometrial estrogen insensitivity and resultant uterine factor infertility.

Despite functional predictions suggesting that the variant p.V108F is likely benign, its extreme rarity — its highest population Minor Allele Frequency (MAF) is less than 0.01 — and the recessive inheritance of the phenotype corroborate a probable causal association. The unique FRT phenotype associated with the previously unreported OSR1 p.V108F variant, together with solid evidence for the importance of OSR1 for mesenchymal development and differentiation, supports the hypothesis that tissue-specific effects of distinct OSR1 variants may occur. Interestingly, a synonymous variant allele of OSR1, rs12329305(T), has been associated with reduced nephron numbers and kidney size, as well as increased umbilical cord cystatin C level, in 6% of human newborns, all heterozygotes, from a cohort of 176 healthy-term white infants (17). This variant has a highest population MAF of 0.34 and a CADD score of 0.691, which predict a benign protein functional effect, although in cultured cells it impaired spliceosome binding and mRNA stability (17). This OSR1rs12329305(T) allele was observed in 15 (12 heterozygotes and 3 homozygotes) of 186 children with high grade, familial and/or bilateral primary vesicoureteric reflux, recruited from Canadian pediatric urology clinics (23). Notably, a small number of OSR1rs12329305(T) homozygotes have been reported in populations of the Sub-Saharan African region (HapMap), where this allele frequency is higher, but no information regarding kidney anomalies is available (17). In summary, while inactivation of the Osr1 gene in mice severely compromises metanephric mesenchyme formation, the impact of OSR1 missense variants on renal development is more variable, and the effects on adult human kidney and urinary tract remain uncertain, with no clinical evidence of a major impact on the nephrogenic phenotype in adult humans to date. Nonetheless, these findings support the notion that OSR1 missense variants can result in less severe tissue-specific phenotypes than complete abrogation of OSR1 function.

The expression pattern of OSR1 in the human reproductive tract has not been extensively explored. In this study, we showed that OSR1 mRNA was highly expressed in uterus and enriched in uterine samples in which the endometrium is present, compared to samples with only myometrium. Furthermore, OSR1 protein was detected primarily in the luminal and glandular epithelial cells of the uterus, with lower levels in the endometrial stroma and myometrium. The expression pattern of OSR1/Osr1 in the postnatal human and mouse FRT, both at the transcriptional and translational levels, is in keeping with a putative role of this transcription factor in the histological patterning of the human and mouse FRT, particularly the endometrium.

Osr1 has been shown to be expressed in the mesenchyme and epithelium of the primordial urinary bladder at E10.5 in mice, continuing until birth, with close interaction with key signaling pathways involved in bladder patterning during development (24), analogous to the defects in patterning that we observed in the MDs and WDs throughout embryonic development. In this prior study, the regulatory roles of Osr1 in mesenchymal cell differentiation and collagen production in the urinary bladder were examined postnatally in Osr1+/– newborn and adult mice. The authors demonstrated that Osr1 was important for the differentiation of mesenchymal cells that give rise to collagen-producing cells, which enable extracellular matrix deposition in the bladder (24). Similarly, cell signaling between epithelial and mesenchymal components played a role during the process of MD invagination and elongation. It has been proposed that one group of progenitor cells undergoes partial epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in the beginning of MD elongation, while another group undergoes complete EMT and becomes Müllerian mesenchymal cells. Subsequently, partial EMT is reversed and generates differentiated epithelial cells lining the Müllerian lumen. The anterior Müllerian epithelial cells further specialize into the oviduct epithelium. Similar processes remain the basis of cell interplay between surface endometrial epithelium and endometrial stroma in the mature uterus (25). In general, current evidence supports roles for Osr1 in processes of mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition that occur both during embryonic organogenesis and postnatally in mesoderm derivatives. It is thus plausible that a mutant OSR1 protein could affect primarily luminal and glandular endometrial cells.

The isolated reproductive phenotype found in the family reported here, with no detected kidney or urinary tract defects, supports the hypothesis that the functional domain of OSR1 that is mutated in this family may be more selective for WD and MD development in humans. Indeed, it is conceivable that the mutant CTCF binding domain of OSR1 would impair gene transcription and might impact FRT development selectively, to a greater extent than effects on other tissues. Alternatively, it is possible that other homologous genes, such as OSR2, may partially compensate for impaired OSR1 function during early kidney development in humans, in contrast to mice. Although mouse Osr1 and Osr2 share 98% identity in their zinc-finger (znf) domains and exhibit distinct as well as partially overlapping expression patterns during embryogenesis, targeted null mutations in each of these genes in mice results in distinct phenotypes, with heart and urogenital developmental defects in Osr1–/– mice and with cleft palate and open eyelids at birth in Osr2–/– mice (8, 19, 26).

It is reasonable to postulate an effect of the p.V108F OSR1 variant on the sequential activation or repression of signaling molecules that underlie the development of Müllerian-derived structures. There is evidence that the Osr1 gene acts upstream of many transcriptional regulators of intermediate mesoderm cell fate patterning, particularly those involved in kidney development (27). However, direct Osr1 targets have not yet been definitively identified. We demonstrated Osr1 expression in both the WDs and the elongating MDs, and Osr1 ablation, disrupted formation of these structures. These findings support a role for OSR1 in mediating the temporospatial differentiation of the reproductive tract precursors.

Interestingly, some of the developmental genes, such as Lhx1, Pax2, Emx2, Wnt4, Wnt7a, Wnt5a, Wnt9b, Hoxa10, Hoxa11, Hoxa13, Rarg, Ctnnb1, and Dlg1, currently known to be involved in urogenital precursor differentiation, are also expressed in adult reproductive tissues, and are modulated by sex steroids (4). These genes play primary roles in the differentiation of the endometrium during the reproductive cycle, decidualization, embryonic implantation, and other postnatal processes that play key roles in fertility (3, 4). It is worth noting that all of the respective human genes (LHX1, PAX2, EMX2, WNT4, WNT7A, WNT5A, WNT9B, HOXA10, HOXA11, HOXA13, RARG, CTNNB1, and DLG1), whose functions in urogenital precursor differentiation have been described in mice and that were located in the homozygosity peak in the 3 affected sisters, even though no coding variants were found in these genes, were included in our prioritization analysis, which in turn corroborated OSR1 as a very likely candidate to be part of this regulatory pathway, based on functional and temporospatial expression analogy. By analogy, our data in mice regarding Osr1 expression in the adult FRT and its embryonic precursors, and the abrogation of MD development in Osr1–/– mice, parallel the human FRT phenotype associated with the OSR1 p.V108F mutation.

Indeed, most of the current knowledge about MD formation comes from studies of mouse and chicken embryos and involves interactions between developing epithelial and mesenchymal cells, in which several members of the Wnt family of secreted growth factors play determinant roles (4, 28). Among them, Wnt9b is believed to be the main WD-derived signal required for MD elongation, and its targeted deletion results in Müllerian agenesis in mice, while rare human mutations in WNT9B have been described in association with the MRKH phenotype (29). Wnt7a, in turn, is considered a marker of MD elongation and is expressed in the MD epithelium during its differentiation and patterning. Wnt7a–/– mice have abnormal MD derivatives, characterized by posterior homeotic transformation, in which oviducts are histologically similar to uterus, while uterus transforms to a vagina-like structure (30, 31).

One of the functions of Wnt7a is the maintenance of Hoxa10 and Hoxa11 segmental expression along MD development, which is needed for proper patterning (4). Hoxa10 plays important roles during embryonic development of the uterine epithelium, stroma, and muscle (32), whereas its paralog Hoxa11 is primarily involved in the formation of uterine glands and early decidua (33). These transcription factors are characterized by distinct temporospatial expression patterns, which are essential for the determination of the body’s anterior-posterior axis. They are also expressed in the adult endometrium, under regulation by sex steroids, and may participate in embryo implantation, in a process similar to cell fate specification during embryogenesis (32). Hoxa10–/– female mice display a disrupted FRT phenotype, in which the uterus is transformed into a narrow tubular structure that resembles an oviduct (34). These mice have impaired embryo implantation in the uterine cavity, although they ovulate and have preserved egg formation. Similarly, abrogation of Hoxa11 leads to implantation defects due to reduced endometrial stromal, glandular, and decidual development in mice (33).

The occurrence of tubal pregnancy in the setting of an estrogen-unresponsive endometrium in 2 of the 3 sisters suggests the existence of an abnormal uterine environment unfavorable for implantation of the embryo, which may be similar in some manner to the disrupted FRT functional patterning observed in Hoxa10–/– and Hoxa11–/– mice (33, 34), as well as in Wnt7a–/– mice (30). This unique phenotype is clearly demonstrated by estrogen insensitivity in the uterus. In this context, the genomic localization of OSR1 in the same locus of NCOA1 is of note. Notably, the amino acid change of the mutant OSR1 resides within a CTCF binding site. It is thereby tempting to speculate that disrupted interactions between OSR1 and CTCF and/or NCOA1 may underlie impaired actions of sex steroids, notably estrogen, on the reproductive tract of the affected women, particularly the endometrium. Whether estrogen insensitivity also occurs in other segments of the FRT is not yet clear. Estrogen insensitivity throughout the FRT may have also contributed to impairment of oviduct and uterine transport of the sperm and/or egg, but altered endometrial receptivity was likely the main driver of ectopic embryo implantation in these cases. Sex steroid hormone blockade altered ciliary beat frequency in guinea pig fallopian tubes, suggesting a potential mechanism by which estrogen and progesterone impact the tubal transport of embryos (35). Moreover, the impaired hormonal responsiveness of the endometrium in the women with the mutant OSR1 may have compromised endometrial receptivity to embryo implantation, leading to embryo implantation in the Fallopian tube instead of the uterus (36). As endometrial biopsies were not taken in these patients due to the high risk of uterine perforation, endometrial receptivity factors could not be measured.

Lastly, the reproductive phenotype of our proband and her sisters, consistent with endometrial estrogen insensitivity and associated with an OSR1 mutation, is, to our knowledge, previously unreported, as are our findings of defective MD development in Osr1-deleted mouse embryos. Through a translational approach, we demonstrate that OSR1/Osr1 is a gene important for MD development and endometrial receptivity and is implicated in uterine factor infertility. However, we cannot extend this association to include all cases of thin and E2-unresponsive endometrium. Interestingly, we previously reported absence of endometrium in association with a hypoplastic bicornuate uterus without an OSR1 mutation, further demonstrating that endometrial abnormalities may be seen with defective MD development (37).

Taken together, our results support a role for OSR1, either directly or indirectly through genes regulated by OSR1, in FRT development and in endometrial differentiation during adult life, particularly at the time of embryo implantation. Further studies are needed to investigate the effects of OSR1 on the regulation of sex steroid actions on the FRT of women at reproductive age. In summary, OSR1 is a transcription factor expressed at a very early embryonic stage in the intermediate mesoderm and has been proposed to play critical roles in embryonic patterning and tissue morphogenesis. In addition to the role of OSR1 in the control of intermediate mesoderm differentiation, we propose that the p.V108F OSR1 mutant identified in the homozygous state in our proband and 2 of her sisters may have impaired the coordinated actions of other transcription factors or signaling molecules that regulate MD patterning, with an impact in endometrial differentiation and function across the reproductive life in the affected women. The resulting FRT developmental patterning anomaly and estrogen insensitivity may have impaired embryo implantation in the uterine cavity, thus favoring ectopic pregnancy. The exact mechanisms by which OSR1 may affect the regulatory pathways underlying MD patterning in humans deserve additional investigation. To our knowledge, an association between OSR1 and FRT anomalies has not been described previously. Future studies are necessary to clarify the mechanisms of the action of OSR1 in FRT development and function throughout the lifespan.