Dissecting stepwise mutational impairment of megakaryopoiesis in a model of Down syndrome–associated leukemia

Down syndrome (DS) is the result of trisomy of chromosome 21 (T21). Children with DS have a heightened susceptibility to many hematologic malignancies, especially leukemia (1, 2). Notably, 5% to 10% of children with DS under four years of age are diagnosed with the preleukemic state of transient myeloproliferative disorder (TMD), which is invariably driven by GATA1 mutations generating a protein with a truncated N-terminus (GATA1s). Fortunately, in most of these children, the TMD and the associated GATA1s mutation spontaneously resolve with age (3–5). However, 20% to 30% of these patients with TMD acquire additional mutations and progress to acute megakaryoblastic leukemia (DS-AMKL). The additional mutations occur in cohesin family genes, the CTCF gene encoding a key regulator of chromatin architecture, genes encoding members of the polycomb repressive complex–2 (PRC2), including EZH2, and components of cytokine signaling, such as JAK2 or MPL (6–8). To help understand the evolution of TMD to DS-AMKL, it is necessary to develop human-relevant models that can recapitulate the DS-AMKL mutations and allow examination of progressive perturbations of megakaryocytic differentiation and other disease phenotypes. In this issue of the JCI, Arkoun and colleagues accomplish this objective using a stepwise technique to introduce GATA1, MPL, and SMC3 mutants into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from humans with or without DS (9). The researchers uncovered the individual contributions of each variant and how they could cooperate with T21 to lead to DS-AMKL.

The authors generated 20 different disomic and trisomic iPSC clones harboring a combination of GATA1s, MPLW515K, and heterozygous loss of SMC3 (SMC3+/–) using CRISPR/Cas9 technology for stepwise gene editing and validated these changes with functional assays. MPL is a transmembrane receptor for thrombopoietin, which is necessary for megakaryocyte maturation into platelets. The intracellular domain mediates signaling through interactions with JAK2. Multiple MPL gain-of-function amino acid substitutions at position 515 result in myeloproliferative disorders through thrombopoietin-independent activation of the JAK/STAT pathway (10). Interestingly, W515K/L mutations have also been seen in both AMKL from people with T21 and in leukemias from euploid individuals (D21) with somatic acquisition of an additional chromosome 21, potentially contributing to altered megakaryocytic differentiation (7, 11). MPL mutations in the context of T21 and Gata1s are sufficient to induce megakaryocytic leukemia in mice (12). Additionally, the authors hypothesized that haploinsufficiency of the cohesin gene SMC3 through heterozygous inactivation would alter chromatin accessibility of GATA1s binding and consequently alter the transcriptional control of megakaryocytic differentiation. Given that these mutations individually contribute to disrupting the myeloid lineage, the stepwise iPSC models that the authors constructed enabled the authors to parse how each mutation interacted with the others to result in the DS and DS-AMKL phenotypes.