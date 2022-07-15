KRAS mutations as essential promoters of lymphangiogenesis via extracellular vesicles in pancreatic cancer

A more in-depth understanding of the genomic landscape of cancer using translational approaches can provide insights into the genetic alterations and unravel oncogenic pathways and possible therapeutic targets (8). In this issue of the JCI, Luo, Li, et al. carefully investigated the molecular mechanism behind KRASG12D-induced lymphangiogenesis in pancreatic cancer. The authors used a large spectrum of in vitro and in vivo models to analyze intercellular communication between malignant cells and human endothelial lymphatic cells (HLEC) by characterizing the EVs and intracellular pathways (9). Based on the group’s previous results, which show that lymphangiogenesis is promoted by cancer-related genes interacting with RNA binding proteins, the authors investigated the role of heterogenous nuclear ribonucleoprotein A1 (hnRNPA1) in promoting lymphangiogenesis in PDAC. Notably, hnRNPA1 is overexpressed in PDAC, with expression levels correlating with the KRASG12D mutation (10).

Analysis of the hnRNPA1 expression in serum samples from patients with PDAC KRASG12D mutations collected from two independent clinical centers showed that elevated hnRNPA1 was associated with reduced overall and disease-free survival. In KRASG12D PDAC, hnRNPA1 is overexpressed in EVs and LN metastases, suggesting that hnRNPA1 promotes LN metastasis via intercellular shuttling. The influence of hnRNPA1 on promoting PDAC metastasis was highlighted by Luo, Li, et al. using a popliteal lymphatic metastasis mice model (9). EVs high in hnRNPA1 acted directly on lymphatic endothelial cells to increase lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis. Interestingly, these effects on lymphangiogenesis were observed only using the PANC-1 cell line, which harbors the KRASG12D mutation (9). These results suggest that the KRASG12D protein has an active role in upregulating hnRNPA1 protein expression.

Additional investigation into the molecular mechanism by which KRASG12D upregulates hnRNPA1 revealed a structural difference between cytosolic hnRNPA1 and the hnRNPA1 loaded in EVs. When isolated from PDAC EVs, hnRNPA1 had a higher molecular weight than the intracellular form, suggesting the presence of additional structural post-translational modifications (PTMs). The authors screened for PTMs involved in hnRNPA1 loading into EVs and found that a SUMOylation modifier, SUMO2, was directly bound to hnRNPA1, enhancing its packaging in PDAC EVs (9).

SUMOylation, small ubiquitin-like modifier binding, is an essential PTM mechanism that mediates protein stability and subcellular localization (11). SUMOylation is an essential process for packaging protein cargos into EVs. It was previously shown that hnRNPA1 is prone to SUMOylation (12) and that SUMOylated hnRNPA1 binds with small non-coding microRNAs to enhance their loading into EVs (13). Going deeper into understanding the hnRNPA1 modification by SUMOylation, Luo, Li, et al. showed that SUMOylation was triggered by the E1 SUMO-activating enzyme (SAE1), which depended on the activation of KRASG12D mutation-induced KRAS/RAF signaling. Experimental upregulation of SAE1 induced hnRNPA1 SUMOylation at lysine residue 113 (K113) (9). Further, SUMOylated hnRNPA1 K113 interacted directly with the tumor susceptibility gene 101 protein (TSG101), which increased the loading of SUMOylated hnRNPA1 into EVs (9). TSG101 is a key element for the endosomal sorting complex responsible for transport (ESCRT) mechanism. This component triggers EV synthesis and the development of intracellular vesicles that form multivesicular bodies. Subsequent fusion with the plasma membrane releases the vesicular cargo into the extracellular space (14). The interaction between TSG101 and SUMOylated hnRNPA1 K113 was essential for effective loading of the hnRNPA1 into PDAC EVs and lymphangiogenesis promotion (Figure 1) (9).