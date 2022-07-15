KRAS mutant–driven SUMOylation controls extracellular vesicle transmission to trigger lymphangiogenesis in pancreatic cancer

HnRNPA1 is correlated with LN metastasis in KRASG12D PDAC. KRASG12D represents the leading mutation in PDAC and causes tumor cell aggregation around lymphatic vessels, implying that it might be related to tumor metastasis through lymphatic vasculature in PDAC (13). Therefore, the KRAS mutations in our clinical PDAC samples were verified in-house by Sanger sequencing, and analysis of the samples by immunohistochemistry (IHC) showed an increase in microlymphatic vessels in the KRASG12D PDAC tissues as compared with cancer tissues with other KRAS subtypes (Figure 1, A–C). As lymphatic vessel expansion is conducive to tumor cell metastasis to the LNs, we analyzed the correlation between KRASG12D and LN metastasis of PDAC. A higher rate of LN metastasis was observed in PDAC with KRASG12D mutation than in PDAC with other KRAS subtypes, suggesting that the KRASG12D mutation was associated with LN metastasis of PDAC (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157644DS1). Given that we and others have revealed that the majority of cancer-associated RNAs trigger tumor lymphangiogenesis by interacting with RNA-binding proteins (RBPs), among which hnRNPs were previously demonstrated to be the specific type of RBPs that correlated with various tumor LN metastasis (5, 20), we investigated the hnRNPs that contributed to KRASG12D-associated lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis in PDAC. First, the screening of hnRNPs was performed in PDAC and nontumorous tissues from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) databases, which showed that 3 hnRNPs, including hnRNPA1, RALY, and SYNCRIP, were upregulated in PDAC versus nontumorous tissues by more than 2-fold and were correlated with poor prognosis of patients with PDAC (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 1, B–M, and Supplemental Table 1). Further validation in a larger cohort of 186 cases of PDAC patients by both quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blotting analysis showed that hnRNPA1 was significantly overexpressed in PDAC and correlated with the KRASG12D mutation (Figure 1, E–G, Supplemental Figure 1N, and Supplemental Figure 2). Kaplan-Meier curve analysis demonstrated that hnRNPA1 overexpression was associated with shorter overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) of patients with KRASG12D PDAC (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), indicating that hnRNPA1 is a crucial participant in KRASG12D PDAC. Accordingly, hnRNPA1 was selected for further analysis.

Figure 1 HnRNPA1 correlates with LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC. (A and B) Representative H&E-stained and IHC images (A) and percentages of LYVE-1–positive lymphatic vessel density (B) in PDAC according to KRAS subtype (KRASWT, n = 15; KRASG12C, n = 11; KRASG12V, n = 64; KRASG12D, n = 96). Scale bars: 50 μm (black) or 25 μm (red). The χ2 test was used. (C) Sequencing evaluation of the KRASG12D mutation. (D) HnRNPA1 expression in PDAC and normal pancreatic tissues was analyzed using data from TCGA database. The nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used. (E and F) Representative Western blotting images and quantification of hnRNPA1 expression in PDAC tissues and paired normal adjacent tissue (NAT) (n = 186). The nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used. (G) qRT-PCR of hnRNPA1 expression in PDAC tissues (n = 186) according to KRAS subtype. The nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used. (H) qRT-PCR of hnRNPA1 expression in LN-positive and LN-negative KRASG12D PDAC tissues (n = 186). The nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used. (I and J) Representative images and percentages of IHC staining for hnRNPA1 expression and LYVE-1–positive lymphatic vessel density in KRASG12D PDAC. Scale bars: 50 μm. The χ2 test was used. (K and L) TEM- (K) and NanoSight-characterized (L) EVs secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells. Scale bar: 100 nm. (M and N) Western blotting images and quantification of hnRNPA1 expression in EVs secreted by PDAC cells with different KRAS subtypes and HPDE cells. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD; 3 independent experiments were performed in K–N. The box-and-whisker plot in D represents medians with minimum and maximum values. The top and bottom of the box represent the first and third quartiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Clinical relevance analysis revealed that hnRNPA1 was overexpressed in patients with KRASG12D PDAC with LN metastasis as compared with those without LN metastasis (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 3C). Moreover, we observed a positive correlation between hnRNPA1 expression and microlymphatic vessel density indicated by lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE-1) in both the intratumoral and peritumoral regions of KRASG12D PDAC tissues (Figure 1, I and J), indicating that hnRNPA1 is correlated with lymphangiogenesis in KRASG12D PDAC. Taken together, these findings reveal that hnRNPA1 is associated with lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC.

HnRNPA1 is enriched in EVs secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells. Strikingly, we found that hnRNPA1 existed in the extracellular region of KRASG12D PDAC tissues (Supplemental Figure 3C). The KRASG12D PDAC tissues with LN metastasis had higher extracellular hnRNPA1 expression than those without LN metastasis (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that hnRNPA1 might facilitate KRASG12D PDAC LN metastasis in its extracellular form. Given that EVs, the nanoscale carriers for communication between tumor cells and stromal cells, have been considered to mediate molecules crossing the extracellular matrix into lymphatic circulation (21), we isolated the EVs from the culture media of PDAC cells with different KRAS subtypes (KRASG12D: PANC-1, AsPC-1; KRASG12V: Capan-2; KRASG12C: Mia-PaCa-2; KRASWT: BxPC-3) to investigate whether hnRNPA1 exhibited its function in KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) identified cup-shaped particles 50 to 130 nm in size (Figure 1, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Western blotting analysis revealed a higher expression level of the EV markers ALG-2–interacting protein X (ALIX), CD63, and CD9 in the isolated particles than the cellular lysate, while the cellular marker calnexin was rarely detected in the isolated particles (Supplemental Figure 3F), supporting the idea that the isolated particles were EVs. HnRNPA1 was specifically upregulated in KRASG12D PDAC cells and the corresponding EVs as compared with PDAC cells with other KRAS subtypes or normal human pancreatic ductal epithelial (HPDE) cells (Figure 1, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Since the TME of PDAC is accompanied with highly infiltrated cells, which release abundant EVs into the extracellular space of PDAC tissues, we also evaluated the expression of hnRNPA1 in EVs secreted by the predominant cells in the TME of PDAC, including fibroblasts, macrophages, T cells, and B cells, as well as the tumor cells. The results showed that hnRNPA1 expression was significantly higher in EVs from KRASG12D PDAC cells compared with EVs secreted by the other cells in the TME (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), indicating that hnRNPA1 is predominantly enriched in EVs secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells.

EV-packaged hnRNPA1 secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells enhances tube formation and migration of HLECs in vitro. Considering that lymphangiogenesis represents the determinant process mediating lymphatic dissemination of PDAC cells to the draining LNs and fosters LN metastasis, we explored the role of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in the tube formation and migration of HLECs in vitro. EVs secreted by PANC-1 and ASPC-1 (KRASG12D) cells with higher hnRNPA1 expression levels markedly promoted HLEC tube formation and migration as compared with the control (Figure 2, A–C). HnRNPA1 knockdown in the KRASG12D PDAC cells was followed by decreased hnRNPA1 expression levels in the corresponding EVs and hnRNPA1 overexpression induced hnRNPA1 enrichment in the KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs, while the expression levels of hnRNPA1 in EVs changed slightly after altering the cellular hnRNPA1 expression in PDAC cells with other KRAS subtypes (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, E–L). The EVs secreted by hnRNPA1-overexpressing KRASG12D PDAC cells significantly enhanced HLEC tube formation and migration as compared with the control group, whereas hnRNPA1-overexpressing KRASWT PDAC cell–secreted EVs exhibited slight effects on the tube formation and migration of HLECs (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4, M and N). Conversely, hnRNPA1 downregulation in the EVs secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells abolished their abilities to induce HLEC tube formation and migration (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4, O and P). These results demonstrate that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells facilitates the tube formation and migration of HLECs to induce lymphangiogenesis in vitro.

Figure 2 EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promotes lymphangiogenesis in vitro. (A–C) Representative images (A) and quantification of tube formation and migration (B and C) for HLECs treated with PBS or PDAC cell–secreted EVs. Scale bar: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (D and E) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 protein levels in PANC-1 cell–secreted EVs after hnRNPA1 silencing or overexpression. (F and G) Representative images and quantification of tube formation and migration by HLECs treated with PBS or indicated EVs. Scale bars: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

EV-packaged hnRNPA1 induces LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC in vivo. To explore whether hnRNPA1 was involved in KRASG12D-induced LN metastasis of PDAC in vivo, we established the popliteal lymphatic metastasis model through implanting hnRNPA1-overexpressing or -knockdown PANC-1 cells (KRASG12D) or BxPC-3 cells (KRASWT) and corresponding control cells separately. HnRNPA1 overexpression significantly promoted PANC-1 cell metastasis to the popliteal LNs and hnRNPA1 knockdown suppressed the LN metastasis of PANC-1 cells, as indicated by an in vivo imaging system (IVIS), while the alteration of hnRNRA1 expression in BxPC-3 produced only rare effects on LN metastasis (Supplemental Figure 5A). Larger LNs were detected in the hnRNPA1-overexpressing PANC-1 group as compared with the control PANC-1 group, whereas decreased LN volumes were detected in the hnRNPA1-knockdown group (Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, the microlymphatic vessel density in primary tumors was dramatically increased by hnRNPA1 overexpression and reduced by hnRNPA1 knockdown, while either hnRNPA1 overexpression or knockdown in BxPC-3 only slightly affected the quantification of microlymphatic vessels (Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating that hnRNPA1 is involved in KRASG12D-induced LN metastasis of PDAC.

As we indicated that hnRNPA1 fostered the lymphangiogenesis of KRASG12D PDAC through the EV-packaged form, we further evaluated the effect of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 on LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC in an EV-induced popliteal lymphatic metastasis model (Figure 3A). Subsequently, the mice were intratumorally treated with PBS, EVs secreted by PDAC cell lines with different KRAS subtypes (KRASWT: BxPC-3-EV Vector ; KRASG12V: Capan-2-EV Vector ; KRASG12D: PANC-1-EV Vector ), or EVs secreted by hnRNPA1-overexpressing PANC-1 cells (PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 ) (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). IVIS showed that PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 significantly promoted PANC-1 cell metastasis to the popliteal LNs when compared with the PANC-1-EV Vector , while treatment with PBS or EVs secreted by PDAC cell lines with other KRAS subtypes (BxPC3-EV Vector or Capan-2-EV Vector ) had only rare effects on the popliteal LN metastasis of mice (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5, G–I). Moreover, the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 group had significantly increased the popliteal LN volumes, while PANC‑1‑EV Vector slightly enlarged the popliteal LNs when compared with the PBS, BxPC3-EV Vector , and Capan-2-EV Vector groups (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5J). Increased LN metastatic rates were observed in mice treated with PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 as compared with those that received PANC-1-EV Vector treatment (Supplemental Figure 5K). Importantly, confocal microscopy revealed significant internalization of PKH67-labeled EVs by lymphatic vessels in the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 group, which increased the number of microlymphatic vessels as indicated by representative markers of lymphangiogenesis, including LYVE-1, podoplanin, VEGFR3, CD31, and NRP2 in the intratumoral and peritumoral regions of the primary tumors. Since infiltrated cells in the TME have been previously reported to contribute to the lymphangiogenesis and promote LN metastasis (22, 23), we evaluated whether the abundant cells in the TME of PDAC, including cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), were required for EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–mediated lymphangiogenesis. The results showed that PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 rarely affected the infiltration of α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) CAFs and CD68-positive TAMs in the primary tumor as compared with the control (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 5, L–P), suggesting that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 directly triggered lymphangiogenesis of KRASG12D PDAC independent of the infiltrated cells, including CAFs and TAMs in the TME. Together, our results demonstrate that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 induces KRASG12D PDAC lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis.

Figure 3 EV-packaged hnRNPA1 induces LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of the establishment of the popliteal lymphatic metastasis model. (B and C) Representative images (B) and quantification (C) of bioluminescence of the popliteal metastatic LNs (n = 6 per group). Red arrows: Footpad tumor and metastatic popliteal LNs. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. (D and E) Representative image (D) of popliteal lymphatic metastasis model. Quantification (E) of the popliteal LN volume is shown. Red arrows: Footpad tumor and metastatic popliteal LNs. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. (F–H) Representative H&E-stained and immunofluorescence images (F) and quantification of PKH67-labeled EVs (G) or LYVE-1–positive lymphatic vessel density (H) in footpad tumors. Scale bars: 50 μm. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. (I) Schematic representation of orthotopic xenograft model establishment. (J and K) Representative images of PET-CT images of orthotopic tumors. Red arrows: Orthotopic tumor. 18FDG accumulation in the pancreas was assessed (n = 6 per group). ID, injected dose. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. (L–N) Representative H&E-stained and IHC images (L) and quantification (M and N) of LYVE-1–positive or podoplanin-positive lymphatic vessel density in orthotopic tumors (n = 6 per group). Scale bar: 50 μm. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD; 3 independent experiments were performed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To simulate the anatomy and physiology of LN metastasis in vivo, we established an orthotopic xenograft model to investigate the role of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC (Figure 3I). Positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT) scanning showed that the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 group had higher accumulation of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18FDG) than the PANC-1-EV Vector group (Figure 3, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promoted the orthotopic tumorigenicity of KRASG12D PDAC cells. Given that the peripancreatic LNs in the abdomen, including the pyloric, hilar, and superior mesenteric LNs, represent the most common drainage LNs of PDAC in mice (24), we enucleated them to evaluate the effects of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 on LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC. The overexpression of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 significantly facilitated PANC-1 cell metastasis to the peripancreatic LNs (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E, and Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 treatment promoted lymphangiogenesis in the primary tumor and the subcapsular sinus of the peripancreatic LNs (Figure 3, L–N, and Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Additionally, only rare differences in metastasis to the liver or omentum was found between the PANC-1-EV Vector and PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 groups (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I), suggesting the specific role of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in LN metastasis rather than distant metastasis. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promotes KRASG12D PDAC lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis in vivo.

KRAS signaling–induced SAE1 overexpression catalyzes hnRNPA1 SUMOylation. As we indicated that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 overexpression induced lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC, we explored the molecular mechanism triggering hnRNPA1 enrichment in KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs. Interestingly, we found that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 had a higher molecular weight (>40 kDa) when compared with the hnRNPA1 in the cells (<40 kDa) (Figure 4A), suggesting that hnRNPA1 in KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs underwent posttranslational modification (PTM). Then, we used inhibitors targeting various PTMs to detect the vital PTM involved in the high hnRNPA1 enrichment in KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs. Only 2-D08, a specific inhibitor of SUMOylation, significantly decreased hnRNPA1 expression levels in the PDAC cell–secreted EVs, while hnRNPA1 expression in the PDAC cells was only slightly increased (Figure 4, B and C). Mass spectrometry (MS) analysis of the hnRNPA1 coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) products showed that 2-D08 significantly suppressed the attachment of SUMO2, a SUMOylation modifier, to hnRNPA1 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), which was validated by Western blotting analysis (Figure 4D). Moreover, SUMO2 knockdown greatly downregulated hnRNPA1 expression levels in the PDAC cell–secreted EVs (Figure 4E). These results suggest that SUMO2 modification of hnRNPA1 is essential for hnRNPA1 loading into EVs.

Figure 4 KRAS signaling–induced SAE1 overexpression catalyzes the SUMOylation of hnRNPA1. (A) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in PDAC cells and the corresponding EVs. (B and C) Western blotting assessment of hnRNPA1 expression in PANC-1 cells (B) and the corresponding EVs (C) after treatment with PBS or indicated inhibitors of PTMs. (D) IP assessment of SUMO2 binding to hnRNPA1 after 2-D08 treatment. IB, immunoblot. (E) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in EVs secreted by PANC-1 cells after SUMO2 silencing. (F) Schematic illustration of the hypothesis of KRASG12D-induced SUMOylation of hnRNPA1. (G) Western blotting analysis of the KRAS downstream pathway in PANC-1 cells after treatment with MCP110. (H–J) qRT-PCR (H and I) and Western blotting analysis (J) of SUMOylation enzyme expression in PDAC cells after MCP110 treatment. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. (K) Co-IP assessment of SUMO2 binding to hnRNPA1 after SAE1 overexpression. (L) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in PANC-1 cell–secreted EVs after SAE1 overexpression. (M–O) Representative images (M) and quantification of tube formation (N) and migration (O) of HLECs treated with indicated EVs. Scale bars: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Next, we investigated the mechanism triggering hnRNPA1 SUMOylation in KRASG12D PDAC cells. Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that the KRASG12D mutation predominantly causes the rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma/mitogen–activated protein kinase/extracellular regulated protein kinase (RAF/MEK/ERK) signaling pathway to promote PDAC progression (25, 26). Accordingly, we used a small-molecule inhibitor targeting the KRAS/RAF signaling pathway, MCP110, to evaluate whether KRASG12D-induced RAF signaling activation stimulates hnRNPA1 SUMOylation in KRASG12D PDAC cells (Figure 4F). MCP110 significantly reduced RAF and MEK1/2 phosphorylation without affecting the total levels of RAF and MEK1/2 (Figure 4G), suggesting the successful inhibition of the KRAS/RAF signaling pathway. Among the multiple SUMOylation-related enzymes, the expression of SAE1, the crucial E1 SUMO-activating enzyme for SUMOylation modification (27), was significantly decreased after MCP110 treatment in the KRASG12D PDAC cells (Figure 4, H–J). Moreover, overexpressing SAE1 significantly promoted SUMO2 modification of hnRNPA1 and facilitated hnRNPA1 packaging into the EVs (Figure 4, K and L). The in vitro experiments showed that SAE1 overexpression enhanced the abilities of PDAC-secreted EVs to induce HLEC tube formation and migration, which was reversed by downregulating hnRNPA1 expression in the PDAC-secreted EVs (Figure 4, M–O). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the KARSG12D mutation upregulated SAE1 expression to induce the SUMOylation and EV sorting of hnRNPA1.

HnRNPA1 is SUMOylated at the lysine 113 residue by SAE1. Considering that the modification residues have been implicated in the effects of SUMOylation on its target proteins (28), we used GPS-SUMO to predict 2 potential hnRNPA1 SUMO2 conjugation residues: lysine 3 (K3) and lysine 113 (K113) (Figure 5, A and B), which were then substituted with arginine (R) (hnRNPA1K3R, hnRNPA1K113R, hnRNPA1K3R/K113R) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). HnRNPA1K113R inhibited hnRNPA1 SUMOylation (Figure 5D), indicating that hnRNPA1 was predominantly SUMOylated at K113. Overexpressing SAE1 increased hnRNPA1 K113 SUMOylation (Figure 5E). Moreover, upregulating SAE1 enhanced the accumulation of hnRNPA1 in CD63-positive multivesicular bodies (MVBs) and subsequently facilitated hnRNPA1 loading into EVs (Figure 5, F and G). The hnRNPA1K113R mutation significantly suppressed hnRNPA1 enrichment in the MVBs and decreased hnRNPA1 enrichment in the EVs (Figure 5, F and G), confirming that SAE1-induced SUMO2 binding with hnRNPA1K113 was essential for hnRNPA1 packaging into EVs.

Figure 5 HnRNPA1 is SUMOylated at residue K113. (A) Schematic illustration of the predicted SUMO2 binding sites on hnRNPA1 obtained from GST-SUMO. (B) Sequence alignment of hnRNPA1 homologs in various species. (C) Sequencing evaluation of the hnRNPA1K3R and hnRNPA1K113R mutations. (D and E) Co-IP assays assessing the SUMO2 binding sites on hnRNPA1 and its regulation by SAE1. IB, immunoblot. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of hnRNPA1 accumulation in CD63-positive MVBs in PANC-1 cells. Scale bar: 5 μm. (G) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in indicated EVs.

SUMOylation of hnRNPA1 enables its packaging into EVs by interacting with TSG101. Since the interactions between proteins contribute to their subcellular location and extracellular exportation (29), we determined the binding partner of SUMOylated hnRNPA1. Co-IP assays followed by silver staining detected an obvious band of 44–55 kDa enriched by hnRNPA1 co-IP in PDAC cells treated with negative control siRNA compared with SAE1-depleted PDAC cells, which MS and Western blotting analyses identified as tumor susceptibility 101 (TSG101) (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). SAE1 overexpression promoted hnRNPA1’s interaction with TSG101, which was critically inhibited by the hnRNPA1K113R mutation (Figure 6C), confirming that SAE1-induced SUMOylated hnRNPA1 bound directly with TSG101. Moreover, hnRNPA1 and TSG101 were colocalized in the nuclei of PDAC cells (Figure 6D). As TSG101 is a crucial component of the endosomal sorting complex responsible for transport (ESCRT) and triggers EV synthesis by loading proteins into EV precursors (30, 31), we evaluated whether it mediated hnRNPA1 packaging into EVs. TSG101 knockdown significantly decreased hnRNPA1 enrichment in PDAC cell–secreted EVs without affecting cellular hnRNPA1 expression, while hnRNPA1 was significantly upregulated in EVs secreted by TSG101-overepressing cells (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), suggesting that TSG101 promoted hnRNPA1 packaging into EVs. Furthermore, we assessed whether TSG101 was essential for EV transmission of hnRNPA1 for inducing lymphangiogenesis in PDAC. The results showed that TSG101 knockdown greatly inhibited EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced HLEC tube formation and migration (Figure 6, G and H). Altogether, these findings demonstrate that SUMOylation on hnRNPA1K113 triggers its packaging into EVs with the assistance of TSG101 in KRASG12D PDAC.

Figure 6 SUMOylated hnRNPA1 is packaged into EVs by interacting with TSG101. (A and B) Co-IP assay followed by silver staining (A) and Western blotting analysis (B) for detecting SUMOylated-hnRNPA1–interacting proteins in PANC-1 cells with or without SAE1 knockdown. IB, immunoblot. (C) Co‑IP assays analyzing the interaction of hnRNPA1 and TSG101 mediated by SAE1-induced SUMOylation on hnRNPA1. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of hnRNPA1 and TSG101 colocalization in PDAC cells. Scale bar: 5 μm. (E and F) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in PANC-1 cells (E) and corresponding EVs (F) after TSG101 knockdown. (G and H) Representative images and quantification of tube formation and migration of HLECs treated with indicated EVs. Scale bars: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01.

EV-packaged hnRNPA1 is delivered to HLECs to induce lymphangiogenesis. Since our results indicated that SUMOylated hnRNPA1 was packaged into EVs via interaction with TSG101 and subsequently promotes KRASG12D PDAC lymphangiogenesis, we investigated how EV-packaged hnRNPA1 regulated HLECs. PDAC cell–secreted EVs were labeled with PKH67 and incubated with HLECs. Confocal microscopy revealed that the green fluorescence signal from the PKH67-labeled EVs was present in the HLEC cytoplasm, while no such signal was detected in the control group (Figure 7A). Moreover, HLECs treated with PANC-1-EV si-hnRNPA1#1 (PANC-1 cell EVs with hnRNPA1 silencing) exhibited lower hnRNPA1 expression levels than the control group, while hnRNPA1 overexpression was detected in HLECs treated with PANC-1‑EV hnRNPA1 (Figure 7, B and C), indicating that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 had been delivered to the HLECs.

Figure 7 EV-packaged hnRNPA1 is delivered to HLECs. (A) Representative fluorescence images of HLECs after incubation with PKH67-labeled EVs. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B and C) Western blotting analysis of hnRNPA1 expression in PBS- or EV-treated HLECs. (D) Schematic representation of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated hnRNPA1 deletion in HLECs. (E) Western blotting analysis validation of hnRNPA1 knockout in HLECs. (F–H) Representative images (F) and quantification of tube formation (G) and migration (H) of EV-treated hnRNPA1WT or hnRNPA1KO HLECs. Scale bars: 100 μm. The 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01.

To exclude the possibility that KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs promoted HLEC tube formation and migration by inducing endogenous hnRNPA1 transcription in HLECs, we utilized the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) approach to construct an endogenous hnRNPA1-knockout (hnRNPA1KO) HLEC line (Figure 7, D and E). EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 knockdown suppressed the tube formation and migration of hnRNPA1KO HLECs induced by PDAC cell–secreted EVs, while EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 overexpression significantly promoted hnRNPA1KO HLEC tube formation and migration (Figure 7, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 8, E–J). These results are consistent with those obtained in wild-type hnRNPA1 (hnRNPA1WT) HLECs in vitro, suggesting that PDAC-secreted EVs regulated HLEC function by transmitting EV-packaged hnRNPA1 rather than by activating hnRNPA1 transcription. Taken together, our findings demonstrate that KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs induce lymphangiogenesis by delivering EV-packaged hnRNPA1 to HLECs.

SUMOylation of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 enhances prospero homeobox 1 mRNA stability in HLECs. It has been proposed that VEGF-C represents the core regulator for inducing tumor lymphangiogenesis (32). Accordingly, we analyzed whether hnRNPA1 participates in regulating VEGF-C to promote the lymphangiogenesis of PDAC. The results showed that either overexpression or knockdown of hnRNPA1 affected the VEGF-C expression and secretion of PDAC cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). Since VEGFR3 in HLECs has been well characterized as the receptor for VEGF-C to induce the sprouting of lymphatic vessels (33), we further constructed CRISPR/Cas9-mediated VEGFR3-knockout HLECs to analyze whether EV-packaged hnRNPA1 triggered lymphangiogenesis independent of VEGF-C signaling (Supplemental Figure 9E). The tube formation and migration of HLECs were significantly inhibited after VEGFR3 knockout, while EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 overexpression still promoted the tube formation and migration of VEGFR3-knockout HLECs (Supplemental Figure 9, F–H), suggesting that hnRNPA1 promotes lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis independent of VEGF-C.

Prospero homeobox 1 (PROX1) is considered a key player in lymphatic endothelium maintenance and facilitates lymphatic vessel development during lymphangiogenesis (5, 6). Therefore, we investigated PROX1 expression in EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–treated HLECs. The results showed that PROX1 expression correlated positively with hnRNPA1 expression levels in the KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs, while EVs secreted by hnRNPA1-overexpressing PDAC cells with other KRAS subtypes or the stromal cells only rarely affected PROX1 expression in HLECs (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 10A), suggesting that PROX1 was the downstream target of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 secreted by KRASG12D PDAC cells. Dual-luciferase assays for determining the molecular mechanism of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in regulating PROX1 expression showed that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 had little effect on the PROX1 promoter region, while a significant increase in luciferase activity was observed when activating the PROX1 3′-untranslated region (3′-UTR) (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). Actinomycin assays also revealed a positive correlation between EV-packaged hnRNPA1 expression levels and the half-life of PROX1 mRNA (Figure 8, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 10F), suggesting that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 upregulated PROX1 expression by stabilizing PROX1 mRNA rather than by affecting PROX1 transcription activity. As KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EV-packaged hnRNPA1 was predominantly SUMOylated, we used SUMO-specific peptidase 3 (SENP3) to inhibit hnRNPA1 SUMOylation in KRASG12D PDAC cells, which significantly attenuated the ability of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 to stabilize PROX1 mRNA (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10G). Moreover, the hnRNPA1K113R mutation significantly impaired EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced stabilization of PROX1 mRNA (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10G), validating that the SUMOylation of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promoted its effect on PROX1 mRNA stability. Given that the adenylate- and uridylate-rich (AU-rich) elements (AREs) in the mRNA 3′-UTR are common determinants of RNA stability in mammalian cells (34), we analyzed whether EV-packaged hnRNPA1 regulated PROX1 mRNA stability via interaction with PROX1 AREs. RNA IP (RIP) showed that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 bound directly to PROX1 mRNA, which was abolished by inhibiting hnRNPA1 SUMOylation (Supplemental Figure 10, H and I). AREsite2 analysis led to the identification of an AU-rich region that contains 3 AUUUA core pentamers in the PROX1 3′-UTR (Figure 8I). Dual-luciferase reporter assays revealed that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 increased PROX1 promoter luciferase activity via SUMOylation, while inducing mutation in the PROX1 AREs abolished the effects of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 on the PROX1 promoter luciferase activity (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 10J), suggesting that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 interacted directly with the PROX1 AREs. Moreover, the actinomycin assays demonstrated that ARE mutations inhibited the effect of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 on PROX1 mRNA stability (Figure 8, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 10K).

Figure 8 EV-packaged hnRNPA1 enhances PROX1 mRNA stability in HLECs. (A–D) qRT-PCR (A and C) and Western blotting analysis (B and D) of PROX1 expression in PBS- or EV-treated HLECs. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (E–H) Representative agarose electrophoresis images and quantification of actinomycin assays for PROX1 mRNA in indicated EV-treated HLECs with or without SENP3 overexpression. The 2-tailed Student’s t test (F) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used (H). (I) Schematic illustration of the AREs in the PROX1 mRNA 3′-UTR. (J) Dual-luciferase assays of wild-type or ARE-mutated PROX1 in HLECs. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (K and L) Representative agarose electrophoresis images (K) and quantification (L) of actinomycin assays for PROX1 mRNA in EV-treated HLECs with or without ARE mutation in the PROX1 mRNA. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01.

EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promotes PROX1-induced lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis. As we determined that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 targeted HLECs to enhance PROX1 mRNA stability, we investigated whether PROX1 was required for EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis. The in vitro assays revealed that reducing EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 expression levels abolished HLEC tube formation and migration induced by KRASG12D PDAC cell–secreted EVs, while PROX1 overexpression reversed this effect even after VEGF-C had been blocked with VEGF-C–neutralizing antibody (αVEGF-C) (Figure 9, A–C). Conversely, PROX1 knockdown reversed EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced lymphangiogenesis in a VEGF-C–independent manner, indicating that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 facilitated lymphangiogenesis by upregulating PROX1 in HLECs independent of VEGF-C (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C).

Figure 9 PROX1 is indispensable for EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC. (A–C) Representative images and quantification of tube formation and migration of PANC-1-EV si-NC – or PANC-1-EV si-hnRNPA1#1 –treated hnRNPA1KO HLECs with or without PROX1 overexpression and VEGF-C–neutralizing antibody. Scale bars: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (D and E) Representative images and quantification of bioluminescence of the popliteal metastatic LNs (n = 12 per group). One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (F) The analysis of LN metastasis rate in indicated groups of popliteal LN metastasis model. The χ2 test was used. (G–I) Representative H&E-stained and IHC images and quantification of LYVE-1–positive lymphatic vessels and PROX1 expression in footpad tumors. Scale bar: 50 μm. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (J) Kaplan-Meier curves for the nude mice. (K) Schematic representation of KPC mouse model establishment (n = 8 per group). One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (L) Quantification of the metastatic number of peripancreatic LNs. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. (M and N) Quantification of IHC analysis for LYVE-1–positive lymphatic vessels and PROX1 expression in pancreatic tumors. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test was used. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Given that SUMOylation-driven EV transmission of hnRNPA1 was conducive to PDAC-secreted-EV–mediated PROX1 overexpression for triggering lymphangiogenesis, we explored whether it contributed to KRASG12D PDAC LN metastasis. In vitro experiments revealed that ectopic hnRNPA1 expression in HLECs only slightly promoted the tube formation and migration of HLECs, while upregulating SAE1 to induce the SUMOylation of hnRNPA1 significantly triggered HLEC tube formation and migration. The hnRNPA1K113R mutation significantly impaired the hnRNPA1-induced tube formation and migration of HLECs with or without SAE1 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F). Moreover, a popliteal LN metastasis mouse model was constructed to show that EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 overexpression enhanced LN metastasis induced by PDAC-cell-secreted EVs. Downregulating SAE1 to suppress EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 transmission reversed these effects after αVEGF-C treatment in both groups (Figure 9, D and E). Compared with the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 plus αVEGF-C group, the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1+si-SAE1#1 plus αVEGF-C group had reduced incidence of LN metastasis (Figure 9F). Blocking SUMOylation on hnRNPA1 through SAE1 knockdown also inhibited the EV-packaged-hnRNPA1–induced increase in LYVE-1-positive microlymphatic vessels and PROX1 expression in primary tumors in a VEGF-C–independent manner (Figure 9, G–I). Furthermore, mice in the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1+si-SAE1#1 plus αVEGF-C group had prolonged survival time compared with those in the PANC-1-EV hnRNPA1 plus αVEGF-C group (Figure 9J).

KrasG12D/+Trp53R172H/+Pdx-1-Cre (KPC) mice are well characterized as a genetically engineered PDAC model system with autonomously growing tumors to mimic KRASG12D mutation–induced PDAC progression (35). Therefore, we evaluated the effect of SUMOylation of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 on the regulation of PROX1 expression to induce LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC in the KPC mouse model. The results showed that EVs overexpressing hnRNPA1 significantly promoted LN metastasis in KPC mice and the effect was reversed by inhibiting SAE1-induced SUMOylation, while only rare effects on liver or omentum metastasis were observed among these 3 groups (Figure 9, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 11, G–I). IHC analysis revealed that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 increased the LYVE-1–positive microlymphatic vessels and PROX1 expression in primary tumors, which was abolished by SAE1 knockdown (Figure 9, M and N). Taken together, these results indicate that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 promotes lymphangiogenesis and LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC by upregulating PROX1 expression.

The clinical relevance of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in patients with LN metastatic PDAC. As EV-packaged molecules have been identified as potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets in various cancers (36), we evaluated the clinical relevance of EV-packaged hnRNPA1 in KRASG12D PDAC at 2 independent clinical centers (96 patients from Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, and 76 patients from Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital). EVs were extracted from the serum samples of patients with KRASG12D PDAC and healthy controls, which were identified by TEM and NTA analysis (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). EV-packaged hnRNPA1 was overexpressed in serum EVs from the patients with KRASG12D PDAC as compared with the healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 12, C–E). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis revealed that EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 expression levels correlated positively with poor prognosis in the patients (Supplemental Figure 12, F–K). Univariate and multivariate analyses identified EV-packaged hnRNPA1 as an independent prognostic factor of OS and DFS of PDAC patients (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Moreover, the patients with LN metastasis or advanced tumor stage had higher serum EV-packaged hnRNPA1, SAE1, and PROX1 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 12, L–P, and Supplemental Table 5). Patients with higher EV-packaged-hnRNPA1 expression levels had upregulated SAE1 and PROX1 expression that was accompanied by increased microlymphatic vessel numbers (Figure 10, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 12, Q and R). Importantly, receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis revealed that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 exhibited superior diagnostic performance for KRASG12D PDAC when compared with carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and carbohydrate antigen 72-4 (CA72-4), as indicated by the area under the curve (Figure 10D and Supplemental Figure 12S). EV-packaged hnRNPA1 was more effective for distinguishing LN-positive from LN-negative KRASG12D PDAC than CA19-9, CEA, and CA72-4 (Figure 10, E and F). Our findings suggest that EV-packaged hnRNPA1 is a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in LN metastasis of KRASG12D PDAC.