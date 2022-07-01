Brush cells fine-tune neurogenic inflammation in the airways

Chemosensory brush cells are found at nearly all mucosal sites, including the nose, trachea, intestine, gallbladder, urethra, and pancreas, where they are referred to as solitary chemosensory cells (SCCs), brush cells, or tuft cells (1–4). They were identified as chemosensory based on their close interaction with nerve endings in the nose (3) and the trachea (4). This connection was recently verified in healthy human sinonasal mucosa (5). The chemosensing ability of brush cells is defined by the expression of taste receptors and taste transduction machinery (3, 6), in particular the monovalent-selective cation channel, transient receptor potential melastatin 5 (TRPM5) (7, 8). When activated through bitter-taste receptors, chemosensory brush cells in both the nose and the trachea initiate protective respiratory nerve reflexes. Specifically, brush cell–derived acetylcholine and downstream signaling to sensory neurons leads to a respiratory pause (3, 4).

In this issue of the JCI, Hollenhorst, Nandigama, et al. uncovered how brush cells direct the mucosal host defense to impending Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection (9). Brush cells are activated by bitter-tasting substances, including several quorum-sensing molecules (QSMs) from P. aeruginosa. QSMs are signal molecules released and perceived by bacteria to coordinate cooperative behavior such as increasing population size and virulence (10). Brush cell recognition of the prototypical bitter-tasting ligand denatonium or QSMs from P. aeruginosa led to TRPM5- and substance P–dependent increases in vascular permeability and neutrophil influx. Interestingly, the authors also found that higher doses of bitter-tasting ligands triggered increased vascular permeability and neutrophil extravasation independent of brush cells. Deletion of TRPA1-expressing sensory neurons ablated both the brush cell–dependent and brush cell–independent changes in permeability and neutrophil influx, suggesting that sensory neurons are required to detect both low- and high-dose bitter-tasting QSMs. This finding suggests that brush cells augment the ability of sensory neurons to detect the presence of bacteria even before they reach critical numbers for infection by responding to the bacterial communication signals (Figure 1). As bacteria such as P. aeruginosa use QSMs to communicate and increase numbers and virulence, the brush cell recognition system might serve as a sensor of impending bacterial invasion. Consistently, the authors demonstrated decreased lung inflammation and improved survival when bitter-taste signaling was disrupted in mice infected with very low-dose P. aeruginosa (9).