RBP-J imposes a requirement for ITAM-mediated costimulation of osteoclastogenesis

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI161196

Osteoclastogenesis requires activation of RANK signaling as well as costimulatory signals from immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif-containing (ITAM-containing) receptors/adaptors, predominantly tyrosine kinase–binding proteins DAP12 and FcRγ, in osteoclast precursors. It is not well understood how costimulatory signals are regulated and integrated with RANK signaling. Here, we found that osteopetrotic bone phenotypes in mice lacking DAP12 or DAP12 and FcRγ are mediated by the transcription factor RBP-J, as deletion of Rbpj in these mice substantially rescued the defects of bone remodeling. Using a TNF-α–induced model of inflammatory bone resorption, we determined that RBP-J deficiency enables TNF-α to induce osteoclast formation and bone resorption in DAP12-deficient animals. Thus, RBP-J imposes a requirement for ITAM-mediated costimulation of RANKL or TNF-α–induced osteoclastogenesis. Mechanistically, RBP-J suppressed induction of key osteoclastogenic factors NFATc1, BLIMP1, and c-FOS by inhibiting ITAM-mediated expression and function of PLCγ2 and activation of downstream calcium-CaMKK/PYK2 signaling. Moreover, RBP-J suppressed Plcg2 expression and downstream calcium oscillations indirectly by a TGF-β/PLCγ2/calcium axis. Together, our findings indicate that RBP-J suppresses ITAM-mediated costimulation, thereby limiting crosstalk between ITAM and RANK/TNFR signaling and allowing fine tuning of osteoclastogenesis during bone homeostasis and under inflammatory conditions. Furthermore, these data suggest that environmental cues that regulate RBP-J expression/function potentially modulate the requirement for costimulatory signaling for osteoclast differentiation and bone remodeling.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(11):5057–5073. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI71882

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(10):e161196. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161196

The authors recently became aware of errors in Figures 2A, 6G, and 8B. The image presented in the original Figure 2A as the –RANKL, TKO sample was identical to the –RANKL, Dap12–/– Fcrg–/– sample image in Figure 2A. In addition, the upper and lower p38α blots presented in the right panel of Figure 6G were different exposures of the sample blot. Lastly, in Figure 8B, the same sample was shown for the –TNF condition for the control and Fcrg–/– panels. The authors have reviewed the original source data and determined that the incorrect–RANKL, TKO sample was shown in Figure 2A, the incorrect p38α blot was presented in the lower right panel of Figure 6G, and the incorrect –TNF, Fcrg–/– image was shown in Figure 8B. The corrected versions are shown below. The authors also wish to disclose that in Figure 6A, the same β-tubulin loading control (same samples) is shown for the top left and bottom left panels and serves as a control for the p-PLCγ2, NFATc1, and c-FOS panels. The authors have stated that the corrections do not affect the conclusions of the article.

The authors regret the errors.