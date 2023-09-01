Autoimmunity to synovial extracellular matrix proteins in patients with postinfectious Lyme arthritis

Initial identification of immunogenic HLA-DR–presented self-peptides in synovial tissue. Previously, we identified about 100 to 800 HLA-DR–presented self-peptides from the synovial tissue of each of 8 patients with postinfectious LA using nano-LC-MS/MS. The complete list of peptides identified has been published previously (14). To determine antigenicity, each peptide was synthesized and tested for reactivity with the matching patient’s PBMCs using IFN-γ ELISpot assays. In our previous report, these determinations had been completed in the first 5 LA patients (14). For the current study, additional testing was done in the remaining 3 patients (LA6, LA7, and LA8), using newly available, more sensitive mass spectrometers and peptide-identification search algorithms.

To conserve cells for subsequent experiments, HLA-DR–presented self-peptides identified in synovial tissue were first tested in pools containing 3–5 peptides, and if enough cells were still available, each peptide in reactive pools was then tested individually. In patient LA6, a total of 95 peptides were identified, and 3 pools containing a total of 9 peptides showed reactivity in IFN-γ ELISpot assays. When the 9 peptides were tested individually, 4 gave positive results (Table 1). In patient LA7, 285 HLA-DR–presented peptides were identified, and 6 pools containing 23 peptides showed reactivity. When tested individually, 6 of the 23 peptides gave positive results (Figure 1). In patient LA8, 732 HLA-DR–presented peptides were identified, and 5 pools containing 20 peptides were immunoreactive, but not enough cells remained to test all peptides individually. Taken together, 1,112 HLA-DR–presented peptides derived from 296 self-proteins were identified, and 30 candidate peptides (0.03%) were potentially immunogenic. Testing of all other peptides gave negative results.

Figure 1 Autoreactive T cell responses to peptides from synovial ECM proteins stratified by patient groups. T cell reactivity with 10 ECM-derived peptides from fibronectin-1 (B), laminin B2 (C), or collagen Vα1 (D) was determined in patients with postinfectious LA (Post, n = 24) or antibiotic-responsive LA (Resp, n = 20), in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA, n = 9), and in healthy control subjects (HC, n-13), using IFN-γ ELISpot assays. As controls, PBMCs were unstimulated or stimulated with PHA or with PepMix (A). The 6 peptides identified from synovial tissue are shown with a white background, whereas the 4 epitopes identified with the IEDB are shown with a shaded background. A positive response was defined as a value more than 3 SD above the mean value for HC (the gray shaded region). Horizontal lines represent the mean values for each group. The number of patients with positive responses in each group was compared between patients with postinfectious LA and each of the other 3 groups. The distribution of values between groups was compared using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, and these P values, which are 2 tailed, are shown above the data points. The identity of groups was compared by Fisher’s exact test, and these P values, which are 2 tailed, are shown with asterisks below the data points. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. SFU, spot-forming units per million cells.

Table 1 Identification of immunogenic HLA-DR–presented self-peptides from synovial tissue

Because of the large number of PBMCs required to test T cell reactivity of 30 candidate peptides in large numbers of patients as well as the need to conserve cells for other subsequent analyses, we selected only certain peptides of interest for detailed analysis. Because of the central importance of FLSs in chronic inflammatory arthritis, we chose to study herein HLA-DR–presented peptides from the 3 ECM proteins, fibronectin-1, laminin B2, and collagen Vα1, presumably derived from FLSs, which were identified directly from the synovial tissue of patient LA7 or patient LA8. The mass spectra for each of these peptides are shown in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161170DS1). Although we did not isolate synovial fibroblasts from synovectomy samples before capturing HLA-DR–presented peptides, we have previously shown by histology that FLSs are by far the predominant cell type in the synovial lesions of postinfectious LA patients, and as many as half of these cells exhibit upregulation of HLA-DR molecules (8). Although dendritic cells and macrophages (professional antigen-presenting cells [APCs]) may present peptides derived from ECM proteins, many such peptides were likely presented by HLA-DR molecules on synovial fibroblasts (non-professional APCs).

The 3 patients from whom synovial tissue was obtained (LA6, LA7, and LA8) were young male teenagers who had high antibody responses to Bb with expansion of the response to many spirochetal proteins (Table 2). Because we usually follow an algorithm for the treatment of LA, their therapies were quite similar, including about 2 months of oral doxycycline, followed by 1 month of i.v. ceftriaxone, and then by 5 months of methotrexate. Because of incomplete responses and patient preference, they then underwent arthroscopic synovectomies. Patient LA6 had complete remission after synovectomy, whereas patients LA7 and LA8 continued to have arthritis in the affected knee for 18 or 10 months, respectively, after the procedure. Patients LA7 and LA8 had HLA-DR alleles associated with persistent LA after antibiotic therapy (11, 12), and they both had immunogenic HLA-DR–presented peptides derived from ECM proteins in synovial tissue. In contrast, patient LA6 did not have such alleles, and ECM peptides were not identified in his synovial tissue. Although LA7 and LA8 required longer to achieve remission, all 3 patients subsequently remained well.

Table 2 Clinical characteristics of the 3 patients in whom HLA-DR–presented peptides were identified in synovectomy tissue samples

Using epitope prediction tools from the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB), the 5 HLA-DR–presented peptides from ECM peptides identified in patients’ synovia were first analyzed for their predicted binding to HLA-DR molecules, and then other epitopes of the 3 ECM proteins were identified that were predicted to bind multiple, common HLA-DR molecules (Table 3). Altogether, a total of 10 T cell epitopes of the 3 ECM proteins were synthesized and tested. Six of the 10 epitopes were HLA-DR–presented peptides (T cell epitopes) identified directly from synovial tissue (2 of these peptides, fibronectin-12019–2035 and fibronectin-12015–2029, originated from the same peptide but had 2 predicted binding patterns). The remaining 4 peptides were predicted epitopes from these same ECM proteins identified from the IEDB database.

Table 3 ECM peptides identified from HLA presentation in synovial tissue or from the Immune Epitope Database

Autoreactive T cell responses to synovial ECM peptides. As the next step, T cell responses to the 10 synovial ECM peptides were assessed in larger numbers of LA patients and in individuals in comparison groups. Using IFN-γ ELISpot assays, T cell reactivity with the 10 peptides was determined from PBMCs of 24 patients with postinfectious LA, 20 patients with antibiotic-responsive LA, and 9 patients with RA, and from 13 healthy control subjects (Figure 1). To conserve cells for subsequent experiments, peptide epitopes from fibronectin-1, laminin B2, and collagen Vα1 were tested in pools containing 2 or 3 epitopes from the same protein.

Phytohemagglutinin (PHA), a T cell mitogen, induced strongly positive responses in cells from all patients and healthy control subjects; T cells stimulated with PepMix, a positive control containing antigens from commonly encountered infectious agents, such as influenza, induced low-level reactivity in cells from a few patients and control subjects. The negative control, which was unstimulated cells from patients and control subjects, showed no background reactivity (Figure 1A). Among LA patients, positive responses to T cell epitopes of the ECM proteins, which were defined as more than 3 SD above the mean value in 13 healthy control subjects, were found almost exclusively in patients with postinfectious LA. Among 24 postinfectious LA patients, 29% and 33%, respectively, had responses to one or both pools of fibronectin peptides, 25% had reactivity with the laminin B2 peptides, and 46% had responses to the pool of collagen Vα1 peptides (Figure 1, B–D). In contrast, only 1 patient with antibiotic-responsive LA had borderline positive responses to laminin B2 and collagen Vα1 peptides. Of 9 patients with RA, all of whom had an HLA-DRB1*0401 or 1501 allele, only 1 had borderline reactivity with fibronectin-1 peptides but no response to either the laminin B2 or collagen Vα1 peptides. Altogether, 14 of 24 patients (58%) with postinfectious LA had T cell responses to at least 1 ECM peptide compared with borderline positive responses in only 1 of 20 patients (5%) with antibiotic-responsive LA (P = 0.0001) and in only 1 of 9 RA patients (P = 0.02).

Clinical correlations. The median age of patients with postinfectious LA was significantly younger than that of patients with antibiotic-responsive LA (P < 0.001), though the age ranges (from young teenagers to older adults) were similar in the 2 groups (Table 4). Because most patients with LA have been White, the patient population tested here consisted of White men and women. As one would expect, patients with postinfectious LA, who typically received two 1-month courses of oral antibiotics and a 1-month course of i.v. antibiotics, had a significantly longer duration of treatment than patients with antibiotic-responsive LA, who usually responded to only 1 course of oral antibiotics (P < 0.0001). Similarly, the total duration of arthritis in the postinfectious group was significantly longer than that in the antibiotic-responsive group (P < 0.0001).

Table 4 Clinical characteristics of patients with antibiotic-responsive or postinfectious Lyme arthritis

When patients with postinfectious LA were stratified according to whether they had T cell responses to ECM peptides, the subgroup with these responses had a significantly longer duration of postinfectious arthritis compared with that in patients who lacked such immune responses (P = 0.05) (Table 4). In addition, the subgroup with ECM-peptide reactivity tended to have a longer duration of arthritis prior to antibiotic treatment (P = 0.06) and a longer total duration of arthritis than those in patients who lacked these immune responses (P = 0.1).

Importantly, T cell responses to ECM peptides correlated with HLA-DR alleles that were first associated years ago with LA of prolonged duration (11). Of the 24 current patients with postinfectious LA, 13 (54%) with responses to ECM peptides had HLA-DRB1*04 alleles (0401, 0402, 0403, 0404, 0407, 0408) and/or the DRB1*1501 allele (Table 5). Moreover, postinfectious LA patients with such responses had a higher frequency of DRB1*04 alleles (P = 0.05) and a trend in that direction for the DRB1*1501 allele compared with postinfectious patients who lacked these immune responses (P = 0.1). In comparison, only 1 of 20 antibiotic-responsive patients (5%) had borderline positive responses to ECM proteins (P = 0.0008). That patient, a 59-year-old man, also had the DRB1*0402 and 1501 alleles. Within 1 week after onset of arthritis, he was treated with a 1-month course of doxycycline, and his arthritis resolved, suggesting that early antibiotic treatment was a factor in his antibiotic-responsive course.

Table 5 T cell reactivity in patient groups according to HLA-DR alleles

IgG autoantibody responses to ECM proteins. Using recombinant preparations of the 3 ECM proteins, IgG antibody responses to each protein were determined by ELISA in serum samples from 52 patients with postinfectious LA, 36 with antibiotic-responsive LA, and 22 with erythema migrans (EM), the initial skin lesion of Lyme disease (Figure 2). For comparison, sera were tested from 74 patients with RA, 40 with spondyloarthropathies (SpA), and 31 with other connective tissue diseases. A positive response was defined as more than 3 SD above the mean value in 40 healthy control subjects.

Figure 2 IgG autoantibody responses to synovial ECM proteins in case and control subjects. Serum autoantibodies against fibronectin-1 (A), laminin B2 (B), and collagen Vα1 (C) were measured in patients with various manifestations of Lyme disease, erythema migrans (EM, n = 22), antibiotic-responsive LA (Resp, n = 36), or postinfectious LA (Post, n = 52), as determined by ELISA. For comparison, antibody responses were measured in patients with other rheumatic diseases: RA (n = 74), spondyloarthropathy (SpA, n = 40), or other connective tissue diseases (CTD, n = 31), including systemic lupus, mixed CTD, scleroderma, or Sjögren’s syndrome; and in healthy control subjects (HC). A positive response was defined as a value more than 3 SD above the mean OD value for healthy controls (area above the gray shaded region). Horizontal lines represent the mean values. P values were determined by unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. P values are 2-tailed; values less than or equal to 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Of the 52 patients with postinfectious LA, 5 (10%) had anti–fibronectin-1 antibodies, 7 (14%) had anti–laminin B2 antibodies, and 9 (17%) had anti–collagen Vα1 antibodies (Figure 2). Moreover, postinfectious LA patients had significantly higher mean values or a trend in that direction compared with the values in the other groups. In contrast, only a few patients with antibiotic-responsive LA and no patients with EM had positive responses. Similarly, a few patients with RA or SpA had antibody responses above the cutoff value for fibronectin-1, laminin B2, or collagen Vα1, and several patients with other connective tissue diseases had positive values for at least 1 of these proteins, including 2 with polymyalgia who had high anti–laminin B2 values. Altogether, 9 of the 52 patients (17%) with postinfectious LA had responses to at least 1 of the 3 proteins compared with 4 of the 36 patients (11%) with antibiotic-responsive LA (P = NS) and compared with none of the 22 EM patients (P = 0.05). Of the patients with postinfectious LA from whom samples were available to do both T cell and antibody testing, 3 of 5 patients (60%) had both responses to fibronectin-1, 6 of 8 patients (75%) had both responses to collagen Vα1, and 2 of 6 patients (33%) had both responses to laminin B2. Since only 1 patient with antibiotic-responsive LA had low-level T cell reactivity with ECM proteins, this type of analysis could not be done with the responsive group.

T cell responses to synovial ECM peptides and Bb-mimic peptides. We next explored whether molecular mimicry between microbial and host T cell epitopes may be a mechanism linking infection and autoimmune responses (20). Using BLAST analysis, we searched for sequence alignment between the 3 synovial ECM peptides and Bb-mimic peptides. Candidate Bb-mimic peptides were then analyzed using the IEDB database for HLA-DR binding predictions and for physiochemical properties of mismatched amino acids in these sequences, such as charge, pH, and hydrophobicity, that might favor or negate peptide binding.

From this analysis, we identified 10 candidate ECM peptide–Bb mimic pairs (Supplemental Table 1). The most likely mimic pair (no. 9 in Supplemental Table 1) was a collagen Vα11730–1750 epitope and an epitope of Bb protein, BBQ6271–85, which was annotated on linear plasmid 56 (lp56). However, in this study, this Bb peptide sequence was also found on lp28-2, and this previously non-annotated protein, which we called a BBQ62-like protein, was then annotated (GenBank accession number ONO23120). Although the BBQ62 and the BBQ62-like proteins have only 78% sequence identity, the Bb-mimic peptide from both proteins shares 7 amino acids with the collagen Vα11730–1750 peptide, including all 5 amino acids responsible for peptide binding to the HLA-DR molecule. Three other possible ECM–Bb mimic pairs, fibronectin2015–2029 (pair 2), fibronectin1403–1416 (pair 4), and laminin B2664–678 (pair 7), shared 6 amino acids with a corresponding Bb protein, though they were predicted to be bound by fewer HLA-DR molecules. The remaining 6 ECM–Bb mimic pairs seemed unlikely to serve as molecular mimics.

To compare reactivity among likely, possible, or unlikely ECM–Bb mimic pairs, we synthesized and tested peptides individually from all 10 pairs for reactivity with PBMCs from the 10 patients who had positive responses to peptide pools of fibronectin-1, laminin B2, or collagen Vα1 peptides, as determined with INF-γ ELISpot assays (shown in Figure 1). Consistent with IEDB predictions, 5 of 8 patients had reactivity with the most likely ECM–Bb mimic pair, collagen Vα11730–1750 and BBQ6271–85 (Figure 3I). In addition, 2 or 3 patients each had responses to the 3 possible ECM–Bb mimic pairs. These included fibronectin2015–2029 and Bb p93101–125 (Figure 3B), fibronectin1996–2014 and Bb transcriptional activator protein163–177 (Figure 3D), and laminin B2664–678 and Bb DUF685 protein80–194 (Figure 3G). In comparison, only 2 patients’ cells had responses to 1 ECM-Bb pair (Figure 3, A and F), and no patients’ cells had reactivity with the other 4 ECM-Bb pairs (Figure 3, C, E, H, and J). Altogether, 8 of the 10 patients had T cell reactivity with 1 or more of the ECM–Bb mimic pairs.

Figure 3 T cell responses to individual peptides of synovial ECM proteins and possible Bb-mimic peptides. PBMCs from postinfectious LA patients who had positive responses to any ECM-peptide pool were stimulated with individual ECM-derived peptides or their corresponding Bb-mimic peptides. T cell responses to the fibronectin-1 peptides (A–E), laminin B2 peptides (F and G), and collagen Vα1 peptides (H–J) and each corresponding Bb-mimic peptide were measured by IFN-γ ELISpot assay. In 1 ECM and borrelial peptide pair (I), the matches were close enough to be likely T cell epitope mimics; in 3 pairs, the matches were considered as possible mimics (B, D, and G); and in the remaining 6 pairs, epitope mimicry seemed unlikely. The location of the peptide in each protein is shown with the superscript numbers. A positive response was defined as a value more than 3 SD above the mean value for healthy controls (area above the gray shaded region). Paired-sample analysis was done using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. The asterisks in B and I identify patients with the HLA-DRB1*1501 allele who had responses to both ECM and Bb-mimic epitopes and were therefore selected for further studies using tetramer reagents, shown in Figures 4 and 5.

An IgG antibody response to the 93 kDa Bb protein (also called P83/100), which includes a sequence that is a mimic of the fibronectin2015–2029 peptide, is found in the majority of LA patients (21), and reactivity with this Bb protein was noted on Western blots of all 24 current study patients with postinfectious LA. In contrast, in a previous study, none of 39 LA patients tested had IgG antibody responses to the lp56-encoded BBQ62 protein, which includes a mimic of the collagen Vα11730–1750 peptide (22). For this study, serum samples from the 24 postinfectious LA patients were tested for IgG reactivity by ELISA with a recombinant lp28-2–encoded BBQ62-like protein. Of the 24 patients, only 1 had a response that was minimally higher than 3 SD above the mean value in 12 healthy control subjects (data not shown), suggesting that this collagen-BBQ62 example of T cell epitope mimicry is not immunologically relevant.

HLA-DR tetramer epitope-specific CD4+ T cell identification from synovial fluid mononuclear cells. To examine the frequencies of ECM-autoreactive CD4+ T cells and to further explore their potential for cross-reactivity between ECM and Bb-mimic peptides, we analyzed synovial fluid mononuclear cells (SFMCs), rather than PBMCs, from 4 patients who had the HLA-DRB1*1501 allele using tetramer reagents. Although SFMCs are less often available, they are presumably more representative of events at the site of infection. When their PBMCs had been tested by ELISpot assay, 2 of the 4 patients had reactivity with similar sequences in the fibronectin-12015–2029 and Bb p93101–125 epitopes (the results in the 2 patients with positive responses are shown in Figure 3B). PBMCs from the other 2 patients had the highest responses to collagen Vα11730–1750 and BBQ6271–85 epitopes (their results are shown in Figure 3I). For these experiments, the patients who had reactivity with the fibronectin epitope were numbered 1 and 2, and the patients who had responses to the collagen epitope were numbered 3 and 4.

SFMCs in these 4 patients were obtained from 2 to 6 months after the completion of antibiotic therapy; at that time, PCR testing for Bb DNA in SF was negative. Based on subsequent follow-up, the 4 patients were at the far end of the spectrum for severity and duration of postinfectious LA. Because of incomplete responses to methotrexate, 3 of the 4 patients (nos. 2, 3, and 4) elected to have arthroscopic synovectomies after 18–34 months of postinfectious LA. Examples of their massive synovial hypertrophy are shown in Figure 4A. However, only synovial tissue from patient 2 (who was LA7) was examined for HLA-DR–presented peptides by nano-LC-MS/MS (Supplemental Figure 1). The final patient (patient 1) was treated with methotrexate and then a TNF inhibitor, etanercept, and had resolution of arthritis 2 years after the completion of antibiotic therapy.

Figure 4 HLA-DR tetramer staining of ECM-specific or Bb-specific T cells in SFMCs. In 4 patients who had the HLA-DRB1*1501 allele and ECM-reactive and Bb-reactive T cells in ELISpot assays, SFMCs were analyzed using tetramer reagents. (A) The patients had massive synovial fibroblast proliferation, shown here at the time of synovectomy in patients 2 and 4. (B–E) SFMCs of 4 LA patients, 2 each who had ELISpot reactivity with the fibronectin-12015–2029 and Bb-p93101–125 peptide pair (B and C) or with the collagen Vα11730–1750 and BBQ6271–85 peptide pair (D and E), were stained with DRB1*1501 tetramers containing each of these peptides. In 3 of the 4 patients (nos. 2, 3, and 4), SFMCs showed tetramer staining for fibronectin-1–specific T cells (C) or for collagen Vα1–specific T cells (D and E). No staining was seen in any patient for Bb-derived peptides or for double-positive cells. CD8+ T cells, which do not bind HLA-DR molecules, were used as negative controls [Control (CD8)] to define cutoffs for HLA-DR binding of CD4+ T cells [Test (CD4)]. Flow cytometry data were determined by BD FACSAria Fusion.

In preparation for tetramer studies, SFMCs were first stimulated with the fibronectin2015–2029 or collagen1730–1750 peptide or with each corresponding Bb-mimic peptide in culture for 14 days to expand any cell population that was present. DRB1*1501 tetramers containing each sequence were then used to examine binding with patients’ SFMCs. The gating strategy is given in Supplemental Figure 2. Not enough cells were still available from the appropriate patient to test the laminin B2 epitope and its Bb-mimic epitope by flow cytometry.

In patient 2, a small but discernible population of DRB1*1501-fibronectin2015–2029 CD4+ tetramer-binding cells was detected, which were not found among control CD8+ gated T cells (Figure 4C). This CD4+ T cell population was not seen in patient 1 (Figure 4B). These results were consistent with their ELISpot values; patient 1 had 18 spot-forming units (SFU)/106 cells, whereas patient 2 had 32 SFU/106 cells (Figure 3B). DRB1*1501–Bb p93101–125 tetramer-binding T cells were not seen in either patient 1 or 2 (Figure 4, B and C). In patients 3 and 4, DRB1*1501–collagen Vα11730–1750 tetramer-binding CD4+ T cells were detected, though the tetramer staining was much stronger for patient 4 than for patient 3 (Figure 4, D and E). These results were also consistent with their ELISpot values; patient 3 had 22 SFU/106 cells, whereas patient 4 had 130 SFU/106 cells (Figure 3I). DRB1*1501-BBQ6271–85 tetramer-binding T cells were not seen in either patient 3 or 4. Thus, tetramer staining directly identified ECM-autoreactive CD4+ T cells in 3 of the 4 patients tested but did not detect T cells specific for Bb-mimic epitopes in any patient.

Identification of subtypes of ECM-autoreactive CD4+ T cells. In patients 2 and 4, enough SFMCs remained to determine the effector/regulatory subtypes of ECM-autoreactive CD4+ T cells. For this purpose, T cells specific for the fibronectin2015–2029 or collagen Vα11730–1750 epitope were identified using HLA-DR tetramers, and each CD4+ T cell subtype was stained separately using antibodies to identify intracellular expression of T-bet, RoRγt, or FoxP3. The gating strategy was the same as that used above for identification of HLA-DR tetramer binding (Supplemental Figure 2).

In both patients, each tetramer representing a single T cell epitope identified a mixed CD4+ T cell subtype population (Figure 5A). In patient 2, the highest percentages of cells reactive with the fibronectin2015–2029 epitope (57.5%) were T-bet–positive Th1 cells, a small percentage of cells were RoRγt-positive Th17 cells (7.41%), and a minimal percentage (1.02%) were FoxP3-expressing Tregs. Patient 4, whose cells reacted with the collagen Vα11730–1750 epitope, had similar findings (Figure 5B). The highest percentages of collagen-reactive cells (70.4%) were T-bet–positive Th1 cells, 7.97% were RoRγt-positive Th17 cells, and 5.88% were FoxP3-expressing Tregs. These observations suggest that CD4+ T cells in both patients would likely play a role in enhancing and sustaining inflammatory Th1 and Th17 cell immune responses in joints, whereas antiinflammatory responses would seem minimal.