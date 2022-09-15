Herpes simplex virus lymphadenitis is associated with tumor reduction in a patient with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Patient samples. All peripheral blood samples were collected in sodium citrate CPT tubes (BD), and PBMCs were isolated according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The patient’s plasma and PBMCs were stored at –80°C and in liquid nitrogen, respectively, until analysis. The LN sample was collected and processed as described previously (30).

Antibodies, cell lines, viruses, and proteins. The antibodies used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The following cell lines were used: HaCaT keratinocytes (Addex Bio) and THP-1 (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC], TIB-202). The recombinant HSV-2 strain 333, which encodes the β-gal bene (HSV-2/Gal) under CMV promoter control, inserted between virus UL3 and UL4 genes, was provided by Patricia Spear and Richard Longnecker (Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, USA) (31). The stem of influenza hemagglutinin (Flu-HA) strain H1 1999 NC was expressed using the vector VRC-3925 (32) in 293F cells and was provided by M. Gray and L. Stamatatos (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, Washington, USA). The HSV-2 proteins gB2, gC2, and gH2/gL2 were provided by G. Cohen and R. Eisenberg (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA). The HSV-2 proteins UL19ud, UL25, and gD2 (33) were provided by Immune Design Corp.

Immunohistochemistry. Immunohistochemistry was performed on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded LN biopsy samples using anti-HSV1/-2 ICP5 major capsid protein antibodies (clone 3B6; Abcam). Bound antibody was detected using EnVision FLEX+ secondary reagents on a Dako Autostainer Link48 per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Real-time quantitative PCR. DNA was extracted from 100 μL serum using the QIAamp 96 DNA HT kit (QIAGEN) and eluted into 100 μL AE buffer (10 mM Tris-Cl, 0.5 mM EDTA; pH 9.0). Extracted DNA (10 μL) was used to perform HSV quantitative real-time PCR (34).

HSV-2 sequencing. HSV-2 was sequenced from 2 PCR-positive samples using hybridization-based target enrichment and next-generation sequencing (5). Genomes were assembled using a previously described pipeline (35) and deposited in GenBank as MT461026 (day +5, 2020-3449AC) and MT461027 (day +12, 2020-3450AC). Whole-genome sequences for the 2 samples were aligned against reference sequences from GenBank (36) using MAFFT, version 7.450 (37). UL-US regions were extracted and concatenated in Geneious Prime, version 2020.1.2 (Biomatters).

Flow cytometry. FACS analysis was performed using either fresh or cryopreserved PBMCs. Cells were incubated with the appropriate surface antibody mix for 15 minutes, and then 1× FACS/Lyse (BD) was added to each sample. After a 10-minute incubation, the sample was washed once, permeabilized with a FOXP3 buffer kit, and stained for intracellular markers following the manufacturer’s protocol (eBiosciences). Cells were then washed once with 1× FOXP3 wash buffer followed by 1× PBS supplemented with 2% FBS and 1 mM EDTA prior to sample analysis on a BD LSR II instrument.

Melon gel IgG isolation and total IgG concentration measurement. Melon gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to isolate IgG from plasma according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, plasma was buffer exchanged into Melon Gel Purification buffer using Zeba Desalting spin columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and loaded onto Melon Gel. The flowthrough fraction containing IgG was buffer exchanged into PBS using Zeba spin columns. The final IgG preparation was sterilized, and the IgG concentration was measured using NanoDrop 200 (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

ELISA. HSV-2 antigens (diluted 1:100; Meridian Lifesciences) were coated on ELISA plates overnight. Plates were then washed, incubated with serum from the patient, and virus-specific IgG was detected as previously described (9).

ELISPOT. ELISPOT plates were coated with HSV-2 or VZV antigens (control) overnight. To assess for the presence of HSV-2–specific IgG-secreting plasmablasts in the LN, mononuclear cells were incubated in the ELISPOT plate for 18 hours, and secreted antibodies were analyzed as reported previously (8).

HSV-2–binding antibody assay. HSV-2 proteins and control antigens were coupled to MagPlex beads (Luminex) using the Antibody Coupling kit (Luminex) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Beads were blocked with PBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 5% Blotto (Bio-Rad) and 0.05% Tween 20 (MilliporeSigma), and then incubated with serially diluted plasma samples. Pooled sera from HSV-2+ and HSV-2– donors were included as positive and negative controls, respectively. Beads were washed and incubated with subclass-specific secondary antibodies conjugated to phycoerythrin (all from Southern Biotech). Beads were then washed and resuspended in PBS with 1% BSA and 0.05% Tween 20, and binding data were collected on a Luminex 200 instrument operated by MagPlex software (Hitachi). Bead regions were detected, and fluorescence was measured for at least 70 beads per region to calculate the MFI for each region. The MFI measured with unconjugated beads was considered the background and subtracted from all experimental sample measurements.

HSV-2–neutralizing antibody assay. The HSV-2–neutralizing assay was adapted from Baccari et al. (38) Briefly, HaCaT keratinocytes (Addex Bio) were seeded in 96-well plates 24 hours prior to infection with HSV-2/Gal, which expresses β-gal in an amount that is proportional to the infection. The next day, HSV-2/Gal at a MOI of 0.5 was mixed with plasma or IgG samples serially diluted in growth media with 2% FBS, and the mixture was incubated for 1 hour at 37°C. HaCaT growth medium was replaced with virus-plasma or virus-IgG mixtures afterwards and incubated at 37°C for 20 hours. Cells were subsequently lysed and incubated with a solution containing 0.5 mM chlorophenol red-β-d-galactopyranoside (MilliporeSigma), 70 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 31.6 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 10 mM KCl, 2 mM MgSO 4 and 20 mM 2-mercaptoethanol for 60 minutes at 37°C. A colorimetric readout of β-gal activity was then measured on a SpectraMax M2 microplate reader (Molecular Devices). The 50% neutralizing titer (NT) against HSV-2 was defined as the reciprocal of the dilution for which the virus infectivity was reduced by 50% relative to control infection without plasma or antibodies and was calculated using the formula: [(average OD of “cells+virus” control – average OD of “cells-only” 342 control)/2 + (average OD of “cells only” control)]. The 50% NT for each test sample was interpolated by calculating the slope and intercept using the last dilution, with an OD below the 50% neutralization point and the first dilution with an OD above the 50% neutralization point. The following calculation was then used to determine the 50% NT: 50% NT = (50% neutralization point – intercept)/slope.

HSV-2 ADCP assay. The ADCP assay was performed as previously described (39). Briefly, gD2 protein was biotinylated using a sulfo-NHS-LC biotin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Unreacted biotin was removed by buffer exchange using Amicon centrifugal concentration devices (MilliporeSigma), and biotinylated antigen (2.5 μg) was incubated with 9.6 × 107 fluorescent neutravidin beads (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight at 4°C. Beads were washed and resuspended in PBS with 1% BSA (MilliporeSigma; PBS-BSA). Serially diluted plasma and control samples were prepared in a round-bottomed, 96-well plate, 1 × 106 beads were added to each well, and the plate was incubated for 1 hour at 37°C. Following equilibration, 2 × 104 THP-1 cells were added to each well, and the plate was incubated overnight under standard culture conditions. The next day, the plate was centrifuged, and 100 μL supernatant was replaced with 100 μL 4% paraformaldehyde. Cells were washed and analyzed on a BD FACSCanto II. A phagocytic score was determined by gating the samples on events representing cells and calculated as follows: phagocytic score = (MFI of bead-positive cells) × (frequency of bead-positive cells, %). The corrected phagocytic score was calculated on the basis of the difference between the results of the phagocytic score for each sample and the phagocytic score for the control sample containing cells treated with neutravidin beads not conjugated to an antigen.

HSV-2 UL25 tetramer generation. HLA class I loci were genotyped using a sequence-based typing method. The Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) was queried for known HSV-2 epitopes as well as conserved HSV-1/-2 epitopes with confirmed binding to the determined HLA class I alleles including HLA-B*14:02, which exhibits peptide binding characteristics comparable to the patient’s HLA-B*14:01. Twelve peptides were identified in the IEDB, synthesized (GenScript) with greater than 90% purity, and resuspended in DMSO. To identify recognized CD8+ T cell epitopes, IFN-γ ELISPOT assays using PBMCs were performed as described previously (40). Of the peptides tested, one (DRLDNRLQL) elicited a positive IFN-γ response and was used for monomer generation. HLA-B*14:01/UL25 405–413 (DRLDNRLQL) monomers were obtained from ImmunAware and tetramerized in-house according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cytokine measurement. Plasma cytokine levels were measured using a custom electrochemiluminescence multiarray assay according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Meso Scale Diagnostics).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was conducted using GraphPad Prism, version 9 (GraphPad Software). The frequency and percentage or the mean and SD are reported on basis of the data. A P value of 0.05 or less was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The patient provided written informed consent prior to enrollment in this study, which received Emory University IRB approval (IRB00057236).