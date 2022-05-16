Systems-level regulation of microRNA networks by miR-130/301 promotes pulmonary hypertension

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI161077
Published May 16, 2022 - More info
Development of the vascular disease pulmonary hypertension (PH) involves disparate molecular pathways that span multiple cell types. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) may coordinately regulate PH progression, but the integrative functions of miRNAs in this process have been challenging to define with conventional approaches. Here, analysis of the molecular network architecture specific to PH predicted that the miR-130/301 family is a master regulator of cellular proliferation in PH via regulation of subordinate miRNA pathways with unexpected connections to one another. In validation of this model, diseased pulmonary vessels and plasma from mammalian models and human PH subjects exhibited upregulation of miR-130/301 expression. Evaluation of pulmonary arterial endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells revealed that miR-130/301 targeted PPARγ with distinct consequences. In endothelial cells, miR-130/301 modulated apelin-miR-424/503-FGF2 signaling, while in smooth muscle cells, miR-130/301 modulated STAT3-miR-204 signaling to promote PH-associated phenotypes. In murine models, induction of miR-130/301 promoted pathogenic PH-associated effects, while miR-130/301 inhibition prevented PH pathogenesis. Together, these results provide insight into the systems-level regulation of miRNA-disease gene networks in PH with broad implications for miRNA-based therapeutics in this disease. Furthermore, these findings provide critical validation for the evolving application of network theory to the discovery of the miRNA-based origins of PH and other diseases.
Thomas Bertero, Yu Lu, Sofia Annis, Andrew Hale, Balkrishen Bhat, Rajan Saggar, Rajeev Saggar, W. Dean Wallace, David J. Ross, Sara O. Vargas, Brian B. Graham, Rahul Kumar, Stephen M. Black, Sohrab Fratz, Jeffrey R. Fineman, James D. West, Kathleen J. Haley, Aaron B. Waxman, B. Nelson Chau, Katherine A. Cottrill, Stephen Y. Chan
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(8):3514–3528. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI74773
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(10):e161077. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161077
The authors recently became aware that in Figure 3D, lung images from a 10% O2–exposed mouse were inadvertently presented in the row labeled as lung images from a 10% O2 + SU5416–exposed mouse. The authors reviewed the original data and provided the correct version of Figure 3D with data obtained from a replicate experiment. In addition, the key for Figure 3E was missing information. The correct versions of Figure 3, D and E appear below. The authors have stated that these errors did not affect signal quantification, interpretations, or conclusions of the study.
The authors regret these errors.
See the related article at Systems-level regulation of microRNA networks by miR-130/301 promotes pulmonary hypertension.