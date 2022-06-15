Finding the right help in the tumor microenvironment

Based on tumor imaging data provided by Duhen et al., PD-1+ICOS+CD4+ TILs and MHC II+ antigen-presenting cells (APCs) were identified in close proximity within the tumor stroma (11). Such intercellular interactions may potentiate and sustain PD-1+ICOS+CD4+ TILs. Although Duhen and colleagues did not pedigree the Th-associated MHC II+ APCs by characterizing surface markers, including ICOS ligand (ICOSL) (11), B cells and macrophages express the highest levels of ICOSL within the TME (12). Since ICOS-ICOSL interactions support tissue-resident memory development (13) and T follicular helper (Tfh) survival and function (14), B cells and macrophages may constitute the principal Th-associated APCs in tumors. The finding that these Th cell–APC interactions occur in the tumor stroma, coupled with evidence for enrichment in Tfh cell content among the PD-1+ICOS+CD4+ TIL cohort, suggests that these lymphoid aggregates may represent one of the various maturational stages of TLSs. The presence of TLSs in the TME has generally been observed to represent a positive index for cancer prognosis and the patient’s response to interventional immunotherapies, including checkpoint blockade (10, 15).

Tfh cells and their production of CXCL13 are important for recruiting CXCR5+MHC II+ B cells into the TME and for organizing the recruited B cells into germinal centers within TLSs. Antigen-specific B cells in mature TLSs activate, proliferate, and undergo affinity maturation in the immunoglobulin repertoire before developing into antitumor, antibody-secreting plasma cells (7, 10). Physical interaction of PD-1+ICOS+ Th1 or Th17 cells with MHC II+ DCs in the TME would likely enhance cross-priming of antitumor CD8+ T cells within the tumor-associated TLSs, allowing for local antitumor T cell repertoire expansion and diversification that is distinguishable from T cell priming in the periphery. It is intriguing that Duhen et al. (11) report that the presence of stromally located DP CD4+ Th cells was strongly associated with CD39+CD103+CD8+ TIL (known to be enriched for tumor reactivity) content in the TME of HNSCC samples, but did not find such an association in CRC specimens. Differences in TME content of regulatory immune cells (i.e., Foxp3+CD4+ Tregs and myeloid-derived suppressor cells) or tumor-intrinsic immune suppression mechanisms were not accounted for in these analyses and could therefore serve as potential mechanisms underlying the divergence in the immune cell interactions operating in the TME of HNSCC compared with that of CRC.