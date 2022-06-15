PD-1 and ICOS coexpression identifies tumor-reactive CD4+ T cells in human solid tumors

PD-1 and ICOS expression by different subsets of CD4+ Th TILs in HNSCC and CRC tumors. Our group and others have recently shown that CD8+ T cells isolated from human solid tumors comprise a heterogenous cell population, among which only a fraction of cells were tumor reactive (8, 9). We hypothesized that, similar to what has been shown for CD8+ T cells, CD4+ Th TILs contain a substantial proportion of bystander T cells. Therefore, we sought to identify cell-surface markers that enrich for tumor-reactive CD4+ Th cells. To this end, we used a high-dimensional flow cytometric assay to assess the heterogeneity and composition of the CD4+ TILs from 22 patients with HNSCC and 16 patients with CRC. Following t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis, one of the most abundant clusters comprised cells expressing the transcription factor FOXP3, which is expressed by Tregs (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156821DS1). This is in line with previous results showing that Tregs account for a large portion of the CD4+ TILs in HNSCC tumors (19). Among the FOXP3– cells, we identified a population of CD4+ Th cells expressing high levels of PD-1. A proportion of these cells also expressed high levels of ICOS, HLA-DR, and CD39. Coexpression of PD-1 and ICOS had previously been shown to mark neoantigen-reactive CD4+ Th cells in a murine sarcoma tumor model (17). Hence, we further analyzed the expression pattern of PD-1 and ICOS by CD4+ Th TILs. This analysis revealed 3 distinct CD4+ Th cell populations: PD-1−ICOS− double-negative (DN CD4+), PD-1+ICOS– single-positive (SP CD4+), and PD-1+ICOS+ DP CD4+ T cells (Figure 1B). Of note, FOXP3+ Tregs expressed lower levels of PD-1 than did CD4+ Th TILs. Interestingly, we detected ICOS expression almost exclusively on PD-1–expressing cells among CD4+ Th TILs (Figure 1B). We found that the percentage of DP CD4+ Th cells was highly variable in patients with HNSCC, with a frequency ranging from 3.59% to 77.1% and a mean of 30.62% (Figure 1C). DP CD4+ Th TILs were also detected in patients with CRC, with a frequency ranging from 7.53% to 52.6% and a mean of 21.73% (Figure 1D). In contrast, we detected very few DP CD4+ Th cells in the peripheral blood of patients with HNSCC or CRC (Figure 1, C and D). The CD4+ Th cells in peripheral blood were mostly DN and SP CD4+ T cells.

Figure 1 PD-1 and ICOS identify distinct subsets of CD4+ Th TILs. (A) t-SNE analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD3+CD4+ T cells isolated from 22 patients with HNSCC. The gate identified PD-1+ cells and gate was applied to all plots. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD4+ TILs and the gating strategy are shown for a representative patient with HNSCC. Mem, memory. (C) Subsets of CD4+ Th cells (DN, SP, and DP) were defined on the basis of differential expression of PD-1 and ICOS. (D) A summary of the frequency (Freq.) of DN, SP, and DP CD4+ Th cells in the blood and tumor of patients with HNSCC (left, n = 40) or CRC (right, n = 31) is shown. The DN (teal), SP (gray), and DP (orange) CD4+ Th cell subsets for each patient are highlighted on the graphs in C and D. Small horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM.

Tumor-derived DP CD4+ Th exhibit signs of activation and display a tumor-resident phenotype. To better discern the activation and differentiation status of the DN, SP, and DP CD4+ Th TIL populations, we performed an in-depth phenotypic analysis using flow cytometry. The DP CD4+ Th TILs expressed higher levels of HLA-DR, CD39, and CTLA-4 compared with levels in the DN and SP CD4+ Th TILs (Figure 2A), in both HNSCC and CRC samples (Figure 2, B and C, respectively), indicative of an activated phenotype. CD39 expression was heterogenous in the DP CD4+ T cell population and was also expressed by a portion of SP CD4+ Th TILs, especially in the CRC samples. We observed a similar expression pattern for the integrin α E (CD103). The DP CD4+ Th TILs were proliferating in the tumor, as illustrated by increased frequencies of cells expressing Ki-67, which was mainly exclusive to that subset. The fraction of Ki-67+ cells correlated with the fraction of HLA-DR+ cells in the DP CD4+ T cell population in both tumor types (Figure 2D), however, the 2 markers were not always coexpressed. The DP CD4+ Th TILs also expressed high levels of CD69 and low levels of CCR7 (Figure 2E). CD69 is an activation molecule that is upregulated after T cell stimulation and antagonizes sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor 1–mediated (S1PR1-mediated) egress of T cells from tissue (20), whereas CCR7 is a chemokine receptor involved in T cell homing to draining lymph nodes (21–23). The expression pattern on DP CD4+ TILs suggests that these cells would remain in the TME. Conversely, DN CD4+ Th TILs expressed high levels of CCR7 and low levels of CD69, which would favor recirculation to other lymphoid tissues. Altogether, our phenotypic analysis showed that DP CD4+ Th TILs displayed a unique phenotype within the TME.

Figure 2 Phenotypic properties of DN, SP, and DP CD4+ Th TILs. (A) Ex vivo phenotypic analysis of the expression of Ki-67, HLA-DR, CD39, CD103, CTLA-4, CCR7, and CD69 on the 3 CD4+ TIL subsets of 1 representative patient with HNSCC. (B) Summary of the percentages of the above-mentioned markers among multiple patients with HNSCC (n = 27 for Ki-67, HLA-DR, CD39, and CD103; n = 22 for CTLA-4; n = 34 for CCR7; and n = 11 for CD69). (C) Summary of the percentages of the above-mentioned markers among multiple patients with CRC (n = 26 for Ki-67 and CCR7; n = 15 for HLA-DR; n = 25 for CD39, CD103, CTLA-4; and n = 11 for CD69). (D) Correlation between the percentages of HLA-DR+ cells and Ki-67+ cells in DP CD4+ TILs from patients with HNSCC (left, n = 27) or CRC (right, n = 15). (E) Correlation between the percentages of CD69+ cells and CCR7+ cells in the different CD4+ TIL subsets in patients with HNSCC (n = 11) or CRC (n = 11). Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

DP CD4+ Th TILs contain cells from both the Th1 and Th17 lineage and display characteristics of follicular helper T cells. The differentiation and function of CD4+ Th cells are regulated by so-called “master” transcription factors that drive and maintain a unique transcriptional program, shaping the cell’s identity. Among those programs is the production of hallmark cytokines that influence cellular and humoral immune responses. To determine the identity of the DP CD4+ TILs in HNSCC and CRC, we measured transcripts of 3 master transcription factors directly ex vivo: T-bet, RORγt, and GATA-3 (Figure 3A). The DP CD4+ Th TILs expressed the Th1 transcription factor TBX21 (T-bet) as well as the Th2 transcription factor GATA3 (GATA-3), and mRNA transcripts for the Th17 transcription factor RORC (RORγt) were detected in 5 of the 7 patients analyzed. This expression pattern was mostly mirrored at the cytokine transcript level. The DP CD4+ Th TILs expressed mRNA transcripts for IFNG, IL13, and IL17A, with some interpatient variations (Figure 3B). Because PD-1 and ICOS are expressed by CD4+ Th cells involved in humoral responses, also known as follicular helper CD4+ T cells (Tfh cells), we measured transcripts for the Tfh-specific transcription factor Bcl6. We found that DP CD4+ Th TILs expressed the highest levels of BCL6 compared with DN and SP cells and memory CD4+ Th cells in the blood. They also expressed mRNA transcripts for IL21, the signature cytokine produced by Tfh cells (Figure 3, A and B, and ref. 24). Similar to DP CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and PD-1hiCD8+ TILs (10), the DP CD4+ Th TILs also expressed high levels of CXCL13 transcripts (Figure 3C), which was confirmed at the protein level in the absence of exogenous stimulation (Figure 3D). In HNSCC tumors, the mean frequency of DP CD4+ Th cells that expressed CXCL13 was 26.18% compared with only 15.78% in CRC tumors. Interestingly, we noted a positive correlation between the frequency of CXCL13-producing cells in the DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ TILs in both HNSCC and CRC tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Collectively, DP CD4+ Th TILs are composed of cells from different Th cell lineages and display characteristics of Tfh cells.

Figure 3 Functional properties of DN, SP, and DP CD4+ Th TILs. qPCR analysis of the expression of mRNA transcripts of transcription factors (A), cytokines (B), and CXCL13 (C) by the indicated CD4+ Th cell subsets isolated from patients with HNSCC or CRC directly ex vivo. (D) Left: Flow cytometric analysis of CXCL13 production by the different CD4+ TIL subsets directly ex vivo from 1 representative patient with HNSCC. Right: Summary of the frequency of CXCL13-producing cells in each CD4+ TIL subset in patients with HNSCC (n = 28) or CRC (n = 25). Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D, left and middle graphs) or unpaired t test (D, far right graph).

DP CD4+ Th TILs are found in proximity to MHC class II+ cells in the tumor stroma. To understand the role of DP CD4+ Th TILs in the antitumor immune response, we analyzed their spatial location and cellular interactions in the TME. Using multiplex immunohistochemistry (mIHC), we stained tumor sections from 8 patients with HNSCC and 6 patients with CRC. Figure 4, A and B, illustrate the results from 2 representative patients, 1 with HNSCC and 1 with CRC. After tissue segmentation into tumor stroma and tumor epithelium, we determined the proportion of DP CD4+ Th cells, as defined by CD3+CD8–FOXP3–ICOS+ expression, in these 2 spatial areas. We observed that, even though some DP CD4+ Th cells could be detected in the tumor epithelium, 80% of the cells were present in the tumor stroma (Figure 4C). Because of their highly activated phenotype and proliferative status in the TME, we hypothesized that the DP CD4+ Th cells recognize their cognate antigen locally and thus should be present near MHC class II+ antigen-presenting cells (APCs). A neighbor’s cell analysis in tumor samples from 11 patients (n = 6 samples from patients with HNSCC; n = 5 samples from patients with CRC; Figure 4D) indicated that a portion of the DP CD4+ Th cells were detected close to MHC class II+ cells in the TME. Of note, there was a trend toward a higher proportion of DP CD4+ cells in proximity to MHC class II+ cells in HNSCC tumors (circles) as compared with that seen in CRC tumors (triangles). In addition, for 3 patients with MHC class II–expressing tumor cells (highlighted in red on the graph), we detected an increased frequency of DP CD4+ Th cells infiltrating or present near the tumor epithelium. Besides MHC class II+ cells, CD8+ T cells were also present in the vicinity of the DP CD4+ cells, which suggests that the latter could influence the biology of CD8+ TILs.

Figure 4 DP CD4+ Th cells are in the tumor stroma proximal to MHC class II+ cells. mIHC for CD3, CD8, FOXP3, ICOS, MHC class II, and cytokeratin on FFPE tissue sections from HNSCC and CRC tumors. Representative ROIs (left) from an HNSCC tumor (A) and a CRC tumor (B) and the corresponding cellular spatial relationship maps (right). Scale bars: 200 μm. The maps show cytokeratin+ cells (tumor) in black, MHC class II+ cells in blue, and CD3+CD8–FOXP3–ICOS+ (DP CD4+ Th cells) in red. (C) Analysis of the distribution of CD3+CD8–FOXP3–ICOS+ (DP CD4+ Th cells) in the tumor stroma and tumor epithelium in 14 tumors (n = 8 HNSCC and n = 6 CRC). (D) Neighbor’s cell analysis was performed on 11 tumors (n = 6 HNSCC and n = 5 CRC). The proportion of MHC class II+ cells in the stroma and cytokeratin+ cells detected within a 15 μm radius from CD3+CD8–FOXP3–ICOS+ (DP CD4+ Th) cells is indicated as the frequency of total cells. Circles represent HNSCC tumors, and triangles represent CRC tumors. Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. Data for patients with MHC class II–expressing tumor cells are shown in red in D.

A positive correlation between DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ TIL subsets in HNSCC, but not CRC. Based on our data and the study from Alspach et al. (17), we next sought to determine whether the DP CD4+ Th TILs influenced the biology of CD8+ TILs, in particular CD39+CD103+ (DP) CD8+ T cells, which are highly enriched for tumor-reactive cells (8, 11, 12). First, we compared the frequency of DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ TILs in HNSCC and CRC tumor samples. We found that the median frequency of DP CD4+ Th TILs was significantly higher in HNSCC tumors, whereas there was no difference for the DP CD8+ TILs between the 2 tumor types (Figure 5A). Next, we did a side-by-side comparison of the frequency of DP CD4+ Th TILs and DP CD8+ TILs in HNSCC and CRC tumors, respectively. The frequency of DP CD4+ Th TILs positively correlated with the proportion of DP CD8+ TILs in HNSCC tumors, independent of the HPV status of the tumors (Figure 5B). In contrast, we found no correlation in the CRC tumors. Besides cytokines, which can activate and regulate other cell types, CD4+ Th cells can also produce chemokines that participate in the recruitment of immune cells. Among the chemokines known to attract CD8+ T cells into the tumor are CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, all of which bind to the chemokine receptor CXCR3 expressed at the surface of CD8+ T cells. The level of RNA transcripts for these 3 chemokines, as measured directly ex vivo by quantitative PCR (qPCR), showed that the DP CD4+ Th TILs had significant upregulated expression of CXCL9 and CXCL10 as compared with the other CD4+ Th TIL populations (Figure 5C). Hence, our results suggest that DP CD4+ Th TILs might attract CXCR3+ cells within the TME.

Figure 5 The presence of DP CD4+ Th cells positively correlates with DP CD8+ T cells in HNSCC, but not in CRC. (A) Comparison of the percentage of DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ cells between HNSCC (n = 49) and CRC (n = 31) tumors. (B) Correlation between the frequencies of DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ cells in patients with HNSCC (n = 49) or CRC (n = 31). Red circles represent HPV+ HNSCC tumors. (C) qPCR analysis of CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 mRNA expression by the indicated CD4+ T cell subsets isolated from patients with HNSCC or CRC directly ex vivo. Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired 2-tailed t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C).

DP CD4+ Th cells have an oligoclonal TCR repertoire distinct from the other CD4+ Th TIL subsets. Thus far, the data show that the DP CD4+ Th TILs are highly activated and proliferating in the TME, suggesting recognition of their cognate antigen in the tumor. If this assumption is correct, we should observe selective expansion of dominant T cell receptor (TCR) clonotypes within the DP CD4+ Th TILs. To explore this hypothesis, we sorted memory CD4+ T cells from the blood (blood memory CD4) as well as DN, SP, and DP CD4+ Th TILs, while gating on FOPX3– cells to exclude Tregs (Figure 6A). Sequence analyses of the CDR3 region in the TRB genes revealed differences in the composition of the TCR repertoire between the DP CD4+ Th TILs and blood memory CD4+, DN, and SP CD4+ Th TILs (Figure 6B). The top 30 clonotypes accounted for 30% of the DP CD4+ TIL repertoire (range: 13.42–76.25), whereas the top 30 clonotypes in the other CD4+ Th TIL subsets only represented 3.92% (range: 1.83–10.23), 6.25% (range: 3.46–15.08), and 13.47% (range: 3.31–28.07) of the blood memory CD4+, DN, and SP CD4+ Th TIL repertoires, respectively. Next, we analyzed the TCR repertoire overlap of the DP CD4+ Th TILs with the other CD4+ T cell subsets (Figure 6C). A majority of the clonotypes within the DP CD4+ Th TILs were unique to this subset, and there was little overlap with the SP CD4+ Th TILs and even less with the DN CD4+ Th TILs and blood memory CD4+ T cells. In addition, the dominant clonotypes in the DP CD4+ Th TILs were present at much lower frequencies or not detected in the other CD4+ T cell subsets (Figure 6D). Calculation of the Morisita index, an abundance-based similarity index that determines the overlap between 2 cell populations, further supported these findings, showing consistent results across 9 patients (Figure 6E). In contrast to the DP CD4+ Th TILs, the TCR repertoire of DN CD4+ Th TILs preferentially overlapped with the blood memory CD4+ T cells. These data suggest that the DN CD4+ Th TILs represent a population of CD4+ T cells that recirculate between the tumor and the periphery (Figure 2E). Collectively, our results support the idea of an antigen-driven stimulation of CD4+ Th TILs at the tumor site that leads to local activation and expansion of DP CD4+ cells.

Figure 6 DP CD4+ Th TILs have a unique and oligoclonal TCR repertoire. (A) Gating strategy for the TCR repertoire analysis. (B) Cumulative frequencies of the top 30 clonotypes for each CD4+ Th subset in 9 patients with cancer. (C) Circos plots of unique productive TCRβ nucleotide sequences from each of the indicated cell subsets. Connections highlight sequences from DP CD4+ TILs found in the other CD4+ Th cell populations. The number of shared sequences is indicated. Circos plots for 2 patients with HNSCC and 1 patient with CRC are shown. (D) Cumulative frequencies of the top 30 clonotypes from DP CD4+ TILs (left) and DN CD4+ TILs (right) in 9 patients (Pt) with cancer. Their frequencies in blood memory CD4+, DN, SP, and DP CD4+ TILs are represented. (E) Similarity between the TCR repertoires of the different CD4+ T cell subsets was measured using the Morisita-Horn index for 9 patients with cancer. Each color represents a distinct patient connected with a dashed line (D and E). Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B).

DP CD4+ Th TILs contain T cells that recognize tumor-associated antigens and tumor-specific neoantigens. Both the proliferative state and clonal expansion, as well as their presence near MHC class II+ cells in the TME suggest that DP CD4+ Th TILs recognize tumor antigens. To address this hypothesis, we pursued 2 different approaches. First, we analyzed the T cell response to HPV proteins in patients with HPV-associated HNSCC, more specifically the response against the viral proteins E6 and E7, which are directly associated with tumor development (25) and are conserved between patients. CD4+ Th TIL subsets were sorted on the basis of differential expression of PD-1 and ICOS and then expanded. We screened the DN, SP, and DP CD4+ subsets for reactivity to HPV16 E6 and E7 peptide pools and measured the upregulation of the activation marker OX40 as well as IFN-γ secretion by ELISPOT. In all 6 patients analyzed, we detected reactivity to HPV antigens (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, E6- and/or E7-reactive T cells were strongly enriched in the DP CD4 Th TILs. Of note, responses directed against the E6 peptide pool were predominant, with only 1 patient showing a CD4 response to the E7 peptide pool. In contrast, T cells specific for nontumor-related viruses such as CMV, flu, and EBV were detected at higher frequencies in the DN and SP CD4+ cell subsets. CD4+ Th cells play crucial roles in the development of effector cells and are essential for maintaining memory CD8+ T cells (14). Thus, we also investigated the presence of HPV-reactive T cells in the CD8 compartment in the same patients. Screening of expanded CD8+ TILs sorted on the basis of CD39 and CD103 expression with peptide pools or in vitro–transcribed RNA for E6 and E7 demonstrated strong enrichment of HPV-specific T cells in the DP CD8+ TILs, as revealed by 4-1BB upregulation and IFN-γ secretion (Figure 7C). Instead, CD8+ T cells recognizing CMV, EBV, or flu peptides were detected primarily in the DN and SP CD8+ TILs. Interestingly, the frequency of HPV-reactive T cells in the DP CD8+ cells was on average 5- to 10-fold lower than the frequency of HPV-reactive DP CD4+ cells. Next, we compared the breadth of the response against HPV16 E6 in DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ TILs (Figure 7, D and E). Assessment of the reactivity of DP CD4+ TILs to single peptides showed that the CD4 response against HPV16 E6 was specific for multiple epitopes within the E6 protein. However, the majority of the CD8+ T cell response was specific for only 1 or 2 dominant epitopes, resulting in an antigenic response with restricted breadth. The epitopes recognized by DP CD8+ TILs were distinct from those recognized by DP CD4+ TILs in all 3 patients analyzed (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 DP CD4+ Th TILs recognize HPV-associated antigens. (A) In vitro–expanded CD4+ TIL subsets (DN, SP, and DP) were cocultured with autologous B cells pulsed with DMSO or the indicated peptide pools. T cell reactivity was assessed by OX40 upregulation after 24 hours of culturing. Data for 1 representative patient with HPV+ HNSCC are shown. (B) Summary of the reactivity of CD4+ Th subsets to the indicated peptide pools for 6 patients with HPV+ HNSCC. (C) Summary of the reactivity of CD8+ T cells to HPV16 E6, HPV16 E7, and CEFX peptide pools for the same 6 patients with HPV+ HNSCC. CD8+ T cell activation was assessed by 4-1BB upregulation. DP CD4+ (D) and DP CD8+ (E) TILs isolated from 1 patient with HPV+ HNSCC were cultured with autologous B cells pulsed with DMSO, the HPV16 E6 peptide pool, or the individual overlapping peptides contained in the HPV16 E6 peptide pool (n = 37). Reactivity was measured by IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. SEB or anti-CD3 antibodies were used as positive controls for CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. (F) Summary of the reactivity of DP CD4+ and DP CD8+ TILs to HPV16 E6 individual peptides for 3 different patients with HPV+ HNSCC, as measured by IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. The colors in the heatmap legend represent the number of detected spots/105 cells.

In a second, complementary approach, we analyzed the response to neoantigens derived from nonsynonymous tumor somatic mutations in 4 patients with cancer (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 3). We performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) for 2 patients with HPV+ HNSCC, 1 patient with HPV– HNSCC, and 1 patient with microsatellite stable (MSS) CRC. All patients had a low-to-moderate tumor mutational burden (between 1.11 and 2.98 mut/megabase) (Supplemental Table 1). For patient 1, who had an HPV+ HNSCC tumor, we predicted and screened 28 variants (covered by 37 peptides) in 4 different pools. Tumor-reactive IFN-γ–secreting T cells were detected in pool 1, and the reactive cells were enriched in the DP CD4+ Th TIL subset (Figure 8B). Testing of the individual peptides from that pool revealed reactivity to a single mutation in the PRKCI gene (Figure 8C). This reactivity was confirmed by comparing a titration of both HPLC-purified WT and mutated peptides (Figure 8D). Following a similar approach, we screened 74 variants (covered by 82 peptides) for patient 2, who had HPV– HNSCC, in 7 different pools. The main responses were identified in pool 2 and pool 5, predominantly in the DP CD4+ Th TILs (Figure 8F). After deconvoluting the pools, we found reactivity to 2 unique mutations, 1 in the CEP162 gene and 1 in the FBXL3 gene (Figure 8G). Both reactivities were confirmed to be neoantigen specific by comparing the mutated peptides and WT peptides (Figure 8H). For the third patient (patient 3), who had HPV+ HNSCC, we screened 49 variants (covered by 53 peptides) in 5 pools. T cell reactivity was restricted to pool 3 and only detected in the DP CD4+ Th TILs (Supplemental Figure 3A). The single mutation was present in the TTC17 gene, and the DP CD4+ Th TILs only recognized the mutated, but not the WT, peptide (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Finally, we analyzed tumor reactivity in 1 patient with CRC for whom we screened 57 variants (covered by 68 peptides) in 7 pools. Similar to the 3 patients with HNSCC, we observed reactivity in pool 3 primarily in the DP CD4+ Th TILs (Supplemental Figure 3F). The DP CD4 Th TILs recognized a single somatic mutation in the PRTM1 gene, which was confirmed to be neoantigen specific (Supplemental Figure 3G). In parallel, we analyzed the reactivity of DP CD8+ TILs against tumor-specific somatic mutations in patients 1 and 3. For patient 1, IFN-γ secretion and flow cytometric upregulation of 4-1BB demonstrated reactivity in pool 1 uniquely in the DP CD8+ cells (Figure 8B). To identify the specific neoantigen being recognized, DP CD8+ TILs were cultured with the 10 individual peptides contained in pool 1. Our analysis indicated that DP CD8+ TILs recognized a unique mutation in the MVK gene (Figure 8C). This reactivity was neoantigen specific, as 4-1BB upregulation was still detectable with very low concentrations of the mutated peptide (Figure 8E). For patient 3, we used the tandem minigene (TMG) approach for the first screening. After coculturing with APCs electroporated with TMGs, we detected reactivity in TMG 1 and TMG 2 only in the DP CD8+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). The analysis of individual peptides revealed that DP CD8+ cells recognized 2 unique single mutations, 1 in TMG1 (YAP1) and 1 in TMG2 (TRAM1) (Supplemental Figure 3E). The specific reactivity against YAP1 was confirmed by comparing the response to the WT and mutated peptides, with IFN-γ secretion observed only for the latter (Supplemental Figure 3F). In contrast, both the WT and mutated peptides for TRAM1 were recognized by DP CD8+ T cells, suggesting potential self-reactivity. Altogether, for the 4 patients analyzed, we were able to identify at least 1 population of neoantigen-reactive CD4+ T cells in each patient, and those cells were present predominantly in the DP CD4+ Th TILs.