An IGFBP7hi endothelial cell subset drives T cell extravasation in psoriasis via endothelial glycocalyx degradation

The skin EC atlas of psoriasis patients and healthy controls. To determine the molecular and functional heterogeneity of skin ECs in psoriasis, we isolated ECs from skin lesions of psoriasis patients (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160451DS1) using magnetic- and fluorescence-activated cell sorting and further processed the samples for single-cell RNA–sequencing (scRNA-Seq). After the removal of low-quality cells and non-ECs, integration with the scRNA-Seq data set of healthy skin ECs published previously (6), and cell identity transfer (Supplemental Figure 1), a total of 1,424 healthy skin ECs and 2,121 psoriatic skin ECs were used for further analysis (National Genomics Data Center, https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn, PRJCA007038 and PRJCA002692). Skin ECs were classified into 5 clusters: arteriole ECs (cluster A), capillary ECs (capillary ECs 1, cluster C1; capillary ECs 2, cluster C2; postcapillary venule ECs, cluster P), and venule ECs (cluster V) (Figure 1A). The expression of cluster signatures in psoriatic ECs was consistent with that in healthy skin ECs (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Skin EC landscape in psoriatic and healthy samples. (A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization showing 5 clusters of skin ECs in healthy and psoriatic scRNA-Seq data sets. Dots in different colors represent cells in corresponding clusters, which are cluster A (arteriole ECs); clusters C1, C2, and P (capillary ECs); and cluster V (venule ECs). (B) Violin plots showing the expression of discriminatory markers for each EC cluster from healthy and psoriatic skin. (C) Healthy and psoriatic ECs colored by cell density, with yellow indicating higher density and purple indicating lower density. (D) Bar charts showing the proportions of corresponding clusters in healthy and psoriatic skin ECs. (E) Heatmap showing the representative cluster-based DEGs between healthy and psoriatic ECs. Cells are colored by log 2 fold change between the average expression of psoriatic EC clusters and healthy EC clusters. Asterisks represent log 2 fold change of the average expression between psoriatic and healthy samples > 1 or < –1. (F) Functional enrichment analysis of cluster-based DEGs between healthy and psoriatic ECs. Color indicates the −log P value, and size indicates the rich factor.

We found that psoriatic ECs differed from healthy ECs in cluster composition, molecular features, and functional pathways. As shown by the cell-density plot (Figure 1C) and cluster proportion plot (Figure 1D), the proportion of capillary ECs (clusters C1 and C2) was increased in psoriasis, whereas venule ECs (cluster V) were diminished. In addition, differential gene expression analysis was performed on healthy and psoriatic ECs in each cluster (Supplemental Data File 1). Among all molecular alterations, key differentially expressed genes (DEGs) with a defined threshold (log 2 fold change of the average expression between psoriasis and healthy ECs > 0.5 or < −0.5) and significant P value were highlighted (Figure 1E). Interestingly, various genes were upregulated in psoriatic capillary ECs (clusters C1, C2, and P), such as IGFBP7, PRCP, HLA-DQA2, and LGALS1. Functional enrichment analysis further revealed that these DEGs were involved in lipid metabolism, cytokine and chemokine signaling, endothelial barrier modulation, and interactions with immune cells (Figure 1F). Notably, capillary ECs exhibited a series of functional alterations. For instance, TNF-α–, IL-17–, IFN-γ–, and JAK/STAT-signaling pathways were enriched in psoriatic cluster C1 cells. Leukocyte transendothelial migration was enriched in psoriatic cluster C2. Antigen presentation and Th17 cell differentiation were enriched in psoriatic cluster P (Figure 1F). Psoriatic capillary ECs in different clusters cooperatively fine-tune the recruitment, adhesion, migration, and activation of immune cells. Together, the increased abundance and substantial functional alterations in psoriatic capillary ECs indicate the importance of capillary ECs in psoriasis pathogenesis.

The endothelial glycocalyx is disrupted in psoriasis and correlated with disease severity. Next, the most varied capillary ECs (clusters C1, C2, and P) of healthy individuals and psoriasis patients were extracted from the scRNA-Seq data sets for further analysis. Functional enrichment analysis of DEGs in psoriatic capillary ECs showed that, apart from immune-related pathways, genes related to the endothelial barrier were highly activated, including glycosaminoglycan metabolism and adherens junction (Figure 2A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed that protein glycosylation pathways involved in endothelial glycocalyx metabolism were significantly enriched in psoriatic capillary ECs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, endothelial glycocalyx–deteriorating genes related to angiocrine factors (e.g., IGFBP7, HYAL2, and BSG), shear stress (e.g., KLF2), and ROS (e.g., APEX1) (21–25) were overexpressed in psoriatic capillary ECs compared with healthy capillary ECs (Supplemental Figure 2B). Therefore, these data suggest that endothelial glycocalyx destruction could be a major characteristic of psoriatic capillary ECs.

Figure 2 The endothelial glycocalyx is disrupted in psoriatic skin vessels. (A) Network visualization of pathways enriched in psoriatic capillary ECs compared with healthy capillary ECs. Network nodes, which are colored by adjusted P value and sized by rich factor, represent individual enriched gene sets; edges represent shared genes between nodes. (B and C) TEM and SEM showing the endothelial glycocalyx in skin blood vessels from healthy individuals and psoriasis patients (n = 3 skin samples/group). The endothelial glycocalyx is highlighted by the yellow dotted line. (D and E) Average endothelial glycocalyx thickness and coverage in skin vessels of healthy individuals and psoriasis patients (n = 9 vessels of 3 skin samples/group). (F and G) Immunofluorescence and MFI quantification of HA on skin ECs from healthy subjects and psoriasis patients (n = 21 vessels of 7 skin samples/group). (H and I) Immunofluorescence and MFI quantification of HS on skin ECs from healthy subjects and psoriasis patients (n = 21 vessels of 7 skin samples/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Analysis was performed using unpaired Student’s t test.

We further explored whether the endothelial glycocalyx was disrupted in psoriasis at the ultrastructural level. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis revealed a bush-like layer that covered ECs on the luminal side in healthy skin vessels, whereas the endothelial glycocalyx structure was thinner and discontinuous in psoriatic skin vessels (Figure 2B). Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) analysis also confirmed this phenomenon (Figure 2C) and showed that the endothelial glycocalyx formed moss-like structures covering the endothelium of healthy skin vessels, whereas the endothelial glycocalyx was reduced and shattered in psoriatic skin vessels. Quantitative analysis further demonstrated that the thickness and coverage of the endothelial glycocalyx in psoriatic skin blood vessels were significantly less than those in healthy skin vessels (Figure 2, D and E). Hyaluronic acid (HA) and HS are the major glycosaminoglycans constituting the endothelial glycocalyx, and circulating HA and HS levels could partially reflect endothelial glycocalyx degradation in clinical assessment (26). Immunofluorescence of skin tissues from psoriasis patients showed a significantly reduced MFI of HA and HS in blood vessels compared with that in healthy individuals (Figure 2, F–I). Correspondingly, the serum levels of HA and HS were increased in the psoriasis patients, and the serum level of HS was positively correlated with the disease severity of psoriasis (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). These data demonstrate that the endothelial glycocalyx of the skin vasculature is degraded in psoriasis.

Endothelial glycocalyx degradation drives T cell extravasation into skin lesions. To explore the regulatory role of the endothelial glycocalyx in skin inflammation, we then i.v. injected hyaluronidase and heparinase III (27, 28) into mice to break down HA and HS, respectively, followed by imiquimod (IMQ) induction to establish a robust psoriasis-like mouse model (29). TEM confirmed that the endothelial glycocalyx layer was degraded in the dorsal skin of control mice after treatment with hyaluronidase and heparinase III (Supplemental Figure 3). Under dermatoscopy, increased red dots, representing dilated capillaries in the papillary dermis, and patchy yellowish scales, representing abnormal epidermal proliferation, were observed on the dorsal skin of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mice (IMQ mice) with endothelial glycocalyx degradation compared with IMQ-alone mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Histological examinations showed that erythrocyte exocytosis, epidermal thickness, and the percentage of Ki67+ cells within the basal layer were significantly increased in endothelial glycocalyx–degraded IMQ mice (Figure 3, C–G, and Supplemental Figure 4, C–G). In addition, the mRNA levels of psoriasis-related cytokines and antimicrobial peptides were higher in endothelial glycocalyx–degraded IMQ mice than in IMQ-alone mice (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 4H). These data suggest that endothelial glycocalyx degradation aggravates psoriasis-like dermatitis.

Figure 3 Degradation of the endothelial glycocalyx aggravates skin inflammation in psoriasis. (A) Dermatoscopy of dorsal skin in IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without endothelial glycocalyx degradation. Yellow arrowheads, pointing at red dots, indicate dilated skin capillaries; white arrowheads, pointing at yellowish plates, indicate psoriatic scales. A dermatoscopic schematic is shown on the right. (B) Quantification of dilated capillaries in A (n = 30 views/group). (C) H&E staining of dorsal skin from IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without endothelial glycocalyx degradation. Green arrowheads indicate erythrocyte exocytosis. (D and E) Quantification of erythrocyte exocytosis and epidermis thickness in C (n = 30 views/group). (F) Immunofluorescence for Ki67 (green) and Hoechst (blue) in dorsal skin from IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without endothelial glycocalyx degradation. The dashed white lines mark the interface between the epidermis and dermis. (G) Quantification of the percentage of Ki67+ cells in the basal layer in F (n = 30 views/group). (H) Heatmap showing the transcriptional levels of inflammatory genes in the skin of IMQ mice with or without endothelial glycocalyx degradation (n = 6 mice/group). (I) Whole-mount immunofluorescence staining for blood vessels (red) and CD3 (cyan) in ear skin from IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without endothelial glycocalyx degradation. (J and K) The average blood vessel diameter and infiltrated T cells show in I were quantified (n = 30 views/group). (L and M) 3D surface rendering of blood vessels and CD3 based on whole-mount immunofluorescence staining. (N) Linear regression analysis of the correlation between the average vessel diameter and the number of infiltrated T cells per view in IMQ mice with endothelial glycocalyx degradation. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Analysis was performed using unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Given the key role of endothelial glycocalyx integrity in controlling immune-cell extravasation, we further detected the skin vasculature and T cell infiltrates in mice with a psoriasis-like phenotype. Immunofluorescence images showed dilated and tortuous cutaneous blood vessels (marked by 500 kDa tetramethylrhodamine isothiocyanate–dextran [TRITC-dextran]) in the IMQ mice, which were further exacerbated by endothelial glycocalyx degradation (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4, I–K). Additionally, perivascular leakage of dextran was observed in endothelial glycocalyx–degraded IMQ mice (Figure 3I), suggesting that endothelial glycocalyx destruction induced barrier hyperpermeability and vascular dysfunction. Notably, infiltrated CD3+ T cells (marked by cyan) in the IMQ mice were significantly increased after endothelial glycocalyx degradation and were closely situated along the dilated skin vessels (Figure 3, I and K, and Supplemental Figure 4, L–N). A 3D reconstruction of the immunofluorescence staining further depicted increased CD3+ T cells inside, across, and outside the blood vessels (Figure 3, L and M), indicating an intimate spatial relationship between infiltrated T cells and skin vessels. The number of infiltrated T cells was positively correlated with blood vessel diameter (Figure 3N). Taken together, these in vivo data indicate that degradation of the endothelial glycocalyx leads to an impaired endothelial barrier and facilitates T cell extravasation, thereby aggravating cutaneous inflammation.

The IGFBP7hi EC subset is expanded in psoriatic skin lesions. To identify the key EC subset mediating endothelial dysfunction and glycocalyx destruction in psoriasis, we applied pseudotime analysis of healthy and psoriatic EC scRNA-Seq data sets. As the pseudotime trajectory showed (Figure 4A), there were 2 diverging cell states (state 1 on the left branch and state 2 on the right branch), both of which started at cluster A and progressed toward clusters C1, C2, P, and V, indicating arteriovenous zonation in skin ECs, as we have discovered previously (6). Interestingly, 60.83% of psoriatic skin ECs diverged to the left branch, while only 4.11% of healthy skin ECs progressed along the left branch (Figure 4A), indicating that this subset of ECs was distinctly activated in psoriasis. Next, to characterize this unique EC subset, we compared the gene expression between psoriatic ECs on the left branch and the other psoriatic ECs (Supplemental Data File 2). Among all the upregulated genes, IGFBP7 ranked as the most significant (Figure 4B). The expression of IGFBP7 successfully discriminated the 2 populations of psoriatic skin ECs within the pseudotime trajectory, that is, the IGFBP7hi (on the left branch) and IGFBP7lo ECs (the rest) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5). Gene Ontology (GO) pathway analysis revealed that cell adhesion and extravasation, endothelial glycocalyx, and endothelial barrier were enriched in psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs compared with psoriatic IGFBP7lo ECs (Figure 4D). Single-cell regulatory network inference and clustering (SCENIC) analysis revealed 24 regulons (transcription factors and coexpressed target genes) enriched in psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs compared with psoriatic IGFBP7lo ECs (Figure 4E), including SOX4, ELK3, and ETS1, which are critical for transendothelial infiltration (30, 31). These transcription factors may underpin the branch point at which psoriatic IGFBP7hi and IGFBP7lo ECs diverged, leading to a diverse functional state of skin ECs.

Figure 4 IGFBP7hi ECs are increased in psoriatic skin. (A) Pseudotime trajectory of healthy and psoriatic ECs. (B) Volcano plot of DEGs between the psoriatic ECs (circled by dashed line) and the rest of the psoriatic ECs (see A right panel). Genes with log (fold change) > 0 are upregulated in psoriatic ECs (circled by dashed line). (C) IGFBP7 expression in psoriatic ECs. (D) GO analysis showing the pathways enriched in psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs compared with psoriatic IGFBP7lo ECs. The x axis represents the rich factor. Bar colors indicate adjusted P value. (E) Regulon activity of IGFBP7hi and IGFBP7lo ECs. (F) Pseudotime trajectory of each cluster from psoriatic ECs. (G) Cluster composition of psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs.

We then questioned which blood vessel taxonomy (arterioles, capillaries, and venules) IGFBP7hi ECs belonged to. As shown in the pie chart, psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs were predominantly composed of capillary ECs (clusters C1, C2, and P) (Figure 4, F and G). These capillary ECs were mainly located in the superficial and intermediate plexuses, which were in the upper dermis, based on our previous study (6). We thus determined whether IGFBP7hi ECs existed and their exact histological location in psoriatic skin lesions. Tissue immunofluorescence of skin lesions from psoriasis patients confirmed the presence of IGFBP7hi ECs, which were markedly increased compared with those in healthy individuals (Figure 5A). To our surprise, we discovered an interesting distribution pattern of IGFBP7hi ECs. Taking the lower line of rete pegs as a separating line, blood vessels above this line, which were within the dermal papillae, were defined as papillary vessels, whereas blood vessels below this line were defined as subpapillary vessels (Figure 5A). In psoriatic skin lesions, IGFBP7hi ECs were mainly located in the papillary vessels, whereas IGFBP7lo ECs were located in the subpapillary vessels (Figure 5B). In addition, the existence and distribution of IGFBP7hi ECs were also examined in IMQ mice via immunofluorescence costaining, which showed that the percentages of IGFBP7hi ECs were higher in lesional skin than in perilesional skin and normal control skin (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6). IGFBP7 exerts endothelial glycocalyx–degrading effects mainly in its secreted form by binding to HS, the main endothelial glycocalyx component (16, 17). Our ELISA results showed a significant elevation of serum IGFBP7 in psoriasis patients, which was positively correlated with disease severity (Figure 5, E and F). These results suggest that the IGFBP7hi EC subpopulation modulates the endothelial glycocalyx in a paracrine manner, and IGFBP7 may be the defining angiocrine factor in psoriasis.

Figure 5 IGFBP7hi ECs accumulate in papillary vessels of psoriasis skin. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of IGFBP7, CD31, and Hoechst in skin tissues from healthy individuals and psoriasis patients (n = 7 skin samples/group). The yellow dashed lines mark the interface between the epidermis and dermis. The green dashed lines indicate the outline of ECs. The yellow arrowheads indicate skin ECs that express IGFBP7. Schematic of papillary and subpapillary vessels in the psoriatic skin lesion is shown on the right. (B) The percentages of IGFBP7hi ECs in blood vessels of healthy and psoriatic skin in A were quantified (n = 21 views of 7 skin samples/group). (C) Immunofluorescence staining for IGFBP7, CD31, and Hoechst in IMQ-induced psoriatic skin lesions and perilesions (n = 6 mice). The yellow dashed lines mark the interface between the epidermis and dermis. The green dashed lines indicate the outline of ECs. (D) Percentages of IGFBP7hi ECs in blood vessels were quantified (n = 18 views of 6 skin samples/group). (E) IGFBP7 levels in peripheral blood from patients (n = 20 blood samples/group). (F) Linear regression analysis of the correlation between serum IGFBP7 and the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) in psoriasis patients. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Analysis of data in B was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data in D and E were analyzed using unpaired Student’s t test.

Elevated IGFBP7 drives endothelial dysfunction and skin inflammation. To investigate how secreted IGFBP7 influenced the endothelium and participated in psoriatic skin inflammation in vivo, mice were i.v. injected with recombinant murine IGFBP7 (rmIGFBP7). As expected, the endothelial glycocalyx layer was degraded in the dorsal skin of mice by i.v. injection of rmIGFBP7 (Figure 6, A–C). In IMQ mice, rmIGFBP7 significantly aggravated psoriatic skin scaling (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7A), skin capillary dilation (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 7B), erythrocyte exocytosis, epidermal proliferation (Figure 6, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 7, C–G), and inflammatory responses (Figure 6K and Supplemental Figure 7H). These data show that IGFBP7 exacerbates psoriasis-like skin inflammation.

Figure 6 Elevated IGFBP7 leads to endothelial dysfunction and skin inflammation in IMQ mice. (A) TEM of skin endothelial glycocalyx in control mice (n = 6 mice/group) that received rmIGFBP7 or vehicle i.v. The endothelial glycocalyx is highlighted by the yellow dotted lines. (B and C) Endothelial glycocalyx thickness and coverage were quantified (n = 30 vessels of 6 mice/group). (D) Dermatoscopy of IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without rmIGFBP7 injection. Yellow arrowheads indicate dilated skin capillaries; white arrowheads indicate psoriatic scales. (E) Quantification of dilated capillaries in D (n = 30 views of 6 mice/group). (F) Skin histology of IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) treated with or without rmIGFBP7. Green arrowheads indicate erythrocyte exocytosis. (G) Quantification of erythrocyte exocytosis in F (n = 30 views of 6 mice/group). (H) Immunofluorescence staining for Ki67 (green) in dorsal skin from IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) with or without rmIGFBP7 injection. Dashed white lines mark the interface between the epidermis and dermis. (I and J) Epidermis thickness and the percentage of Ki67+ cells in the basal layer in H were quantified (n = 30 views of 6 mice/group). (K) Inflammatory gene expression in skin tissues from IMQ mice treated with or without rmIGFBP7 (n = 6 mice/group). (L) Whole-mount immunofluorescence staining for skin blood vessels (red) and CD3 (cyan) in IMQ mice (n = 6 mice/group) treated with or without rmIGFBP7. (M and N) 3D surface rendering of blood vessels and CD3 based on whole-mount immunofluorescence staining. (O–R) Quantifications of blood vessel diameter, infiltrated T cells, extravascular T cells, and intravascular T cells (n = 30 views of 6 mice/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Significance was calculated using unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Cutaneous vessels were further visualized by whole-mount immunofluorescence staining, which showed that rmIGFBP7 treatment in control mice led to dilated and tortuous skin vessels (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K), similar to the vessel morphology in skin lesions of psoriasis patients. In IMQ mice, rmIGFBP7 treatment not only significantly increased vessel diameter, but also induced evident leakage of TRITC-dextran outside the vessels in IMQ mice (Figure 6L), indicating damaged barrier function. Moreover, CD3+ T cell infiltration was significantly increased and closely located along the skin blood vessels in rmIGFBP7-treated IMQ mice compared with IMQ-alone mice, as shown by whole-mount immunofluorescence and 3D reconstruction (Figure 6, L–R, and Supplemental Figure 7, L–N). Taken together, our data indicate that IGFBP7 deteriorates the endothelial glycocalyx, dampens endothelial barrier function, and increases T cell adhesion and infiltration in skin lesions, thus aggravating psoriatic inflammation.

IGFBP7 enhances T cell adhesion by deteriorating the endothelial glycocalyx. To probe the modulatory effects of secreted IGFBP7 on the endothelial glycocalyx and cell adhesion in vitro, we treated the human dermal microvascular EC line HMEC-1 with recombinant human IGFBP7 (rhIGFBP7) for 3 hours. Treatment with hyaluronidase and heparinase III for 3 hours was used as the positive control to degrade the endothelial glycocalyx. Immunofluorescence staining and 3D reconstruction showed that rhIGFBP7 reduced the MFI and volume of HA and HS (Figure 7, A–D).

Figure 7 IGFBP7 induces endothelial glycocalyx degradation and promotes T cell adhesion. (A and B) Representative staining and MFIs of HA and HS in HMEC-1 cells (n = 6/group) treated with PBS, endothelial glycocalyx degradation, or rhIGFBP7. (C and D) 3D reconstruction and quantification of HA and HS volume (n = 6/group). (E and F) Representative images and quantification of adherent CD4+ T cells after coculturing with HMEC-1 cells, which were pretreated with PBS, endothelial glycocalyx degradation, or rhIGFBP7 (n = 6/group). (G) Snapshots of CD4+ T cells flowing on HMEC-1 cells at different time points (n = 6/group). (H) The rolling velocity of CD4+ T cells in G (n = 20 T cells/group). (I) The number of adherent CD4+ T cells (n = 9 views/group) at the end of the flow assay in G. Data are represented as mean ± SD. All data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Labeled P values in B and D represent the differences between the corresponding group and the PBS group.

To examine the impact of secreted IGFBP7 on cell adhesion, HMEC-1 cells pretreated with rhIGFBP7 or with degraded endothelial glycocalyx were cocultured with human CD4+ T cells. After 5 hours of static coculturing, CD4+ T cells that did not adhere to HMEC-1 cells were washed off. The number of T cells adhered to HMEC-1 cells was 13-fold higher in the rhIGFBP7-treated group than in the control group and was higher than that in the endothelial glycocalyx–degraded group (Figure 7, E and F). In addition, a flow assay was carried out to imitate the in vivo flowing, rolling, and adhesion of T cells in blood vessels. HMEC-1 cells grown on the bottom of a flow chamber were treated with rhIGFBP7 or hyaluronidase and heparinase III to degrade the endothelial glycocalyx. Then a flush of human CD4+ T cells was pumped into the chamber. Similarly to what occurred in the endothelial glycocalyx–degraded group, rhIGFBP7 substantially reduced the rolling velocity of CD4+ T cells on HMEC-1 cells (Figure 7, G and H), even leading to firm adhesion (Figure 7G), and eventually, more T cells adhered (Figure 7I and Supplemental Videos 1–3). Notably, neither rhIGFBP7 treatment nor degradation of the endothelial glycocalyx influenced the expression of adhesion molecules in HMEC-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8). Given that the endothelial glycocalyx on the endothelium normally shields adhesion molecules underneath and restrains immune-cell adhesion (9, 32), we hypothesize that secreted IGFBP7 promotes T cell adhesion and infiltration mainly by binding to HS, shedding the endothelial glycocalyx, and exposing adhesion molecules.

IFN-γ upregulates IGFBP7 in ECs and promotes T cell adhesion via the JAK1/2-STAT1/3 pathway. To identify the upstream regulator of IGFBP7 expression and secretion, we first compared the transcriptional profiles between IGFBP7hi and IGFBP7lo skin ECs in psoriasis. GSEA revealed that the IFN-γ–, TNF-, and VEGF-signaling pathways were highly active in psoriatic IGFBP7hi ECs compared with psoriatic IGFBP7lo ECs (Figure 8A). We also treated HMEC-1 cells with psoriasis-related cytokines such as IL-17A, IL-22, IL-25, IFN-γ, TNF-α, and, VEGF-A, and among them, IFN-γ significantly upregulated the expression and secretion of IGFBP7 in HMEC-1 cells (Figure 8, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 9). Notably, conditioned medium collected from IFN-γ–treated HMEC-1 cells (IFN-γ CM) also degraded endothelial glycocalyx components, as indicated by the low MFI of HA and HS (Figure 8, E–I), and increased human CD4+ T cell adhesion on HMEC-1 cells in the coculture system (Figure 8, J–L). These effects were obviously reversed by pretreatment with anti-IGFBP7 antibody (Figure 8, E–L) and knockdown of IGFBP7 via siRNA transfection (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 8 Anti-IGFBP7 treatment rescues IFN-γ–induced endothelial glycocalyx destruction and T cell adhesion. (A) GSEA revealing the signaling pathways enriched in IGFBP7hi psoriatic ECs compared with IGFBP7lo psoriatic ECs. (B) Relative mRNA expression assessed by quantitative real-time PCR of IGFBP7 in HMEC-1 cells (n = 3/group) treated with PBS or IFN-γ. (C and D) Representative staining and MFI quantification of IGFBP7 in HMEC-1 cells (n = 6/group) treated with PBS or IFN-γ. (E) HMEC-1 cells stimulated with different conditioned media (CM) were treated with anti-IGFBP7 or control IgG. (F and G) Representative staining and MFI quantification of HA and HS (n = 6/group). (H and I) 3D reconstruction and volume quantification of HA and HS (n = 6/group). (J) HMEC-1 cells stimulated with different conditioned media were first treated with anti-IGFBP7 or control IgG and then cocultured with CD4+ T cells. (K and L) Representative images and quantification of adherent CD4+ T cells in the coculture assay (n = 6/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Data in B and D were analyzed using unpaired Student’s t test. Data in G, I, and L were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Labeled P values in G and I represent the differences between the corresponding group and the control group.

As JAK/STAT signaling is the canonical pathway involved in IFN-γ signaling (33), we then evaluated its activation in IFN-γ–stimulated ECs. Western blotting showed that JAK1/2 and STAT1/3 were significantly phosphorylated by IFN-γ in HMEC-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Importantly, baricitinib (a selective JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor) and upadacitinib (a selective JAK1 inhibitor) inhibited both the mRNA and protein levels of IGFBP7 in IFN-γ–stimulated HMEC-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 11, C–G). They also blocked human CD4+ T cell adhesion to HMEC-1 cells that was enhanced by IFN-γ CM (Supplemental Figure 11, H and I). Taken together, our data illustrate that IFN-γ increases the expression and secretion of IGFBP7 via the JAK1/2-STAT1/3 signaling pathway in HMEC-1 cells and further promotes CD4+ T cell adhesion.

Anti-IGFBP7 treatment restores the endothelial barrier and alleviates cutaneous inflammation. Based on the pathogenic role of IGFBP7 in degrading the endothelial glycocalyx and aggravating skin inflammation, we further evaluated the possibility of targeting IGFBP7 to treat psoriasis. A monoclonal neutralizing antibody against IGFBP7 was administered to IMQ mice at the beginning of the IMQ application (Supplemental Figure 12A). Anti-IGFBP7 treatment significantly alleviated psoriasis-like skin inflammation, with reduced psoriatic scales, skin capillary dilation, erythrocyte exocytosis, epidermal thickening, keratinocyte proliferation, and mRNA levels of psoriatic cytokines and antimicrobial peptides (Figure 9, A–H, and Supplemental Figure 12, B–I). Importantly, endothelial glycocalyx structure was also restored in dorsal skin vessels of IMQ mice with anti-IGFBP7 treatment (Figure 9, I–K). Whole-mount immunofluorescence staining revealed that anti-IGFBP7 treatment normalized skin vessel structure and reduced T cell infiltration in IMQ mice (Figure 9, L–P, and Supplemental Figure 12, J–M). 3D reconstruction of immunofluorescence staining showed that extravascular and intravascular T cell infiltrations in IMQ mice were significantly reduced by anti-IGFBP7 treatment (Figure 9, Q and R, and Supplemental Figure 12, N and O). In addition, anti-IGFBP7 treatment, which started 3 days after IMQ modeling to mimic clinical settings, also dramatically alleviated psoriasis-like skin inflammation (Supplemental Figure 13). Together, these data demonstrate that anti-IGFBP7 treatment exerts therapeutic effects on endothelial dysfunction and psoriasis-like inflammation.