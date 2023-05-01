Targeting immune cell trafficking and vascular endothelial cells in psoriasis

Using an antibody targeting IGFBP7 in a mouse model of psoriasis, Li, Shao, and authors demonstrated that antibody-mediated blockade of IGFBP7 may be a feasible therapeutic strategy in the management of psoriasis that targets an alternative immunologic pathway: immune cell trafficking and transmigration (6). Current therapeutics in clinical use in psoriasis target several cytokines, particularly TNF or IL-12, IL-13, IL-17, and IL-23, with high efficacy and are well tolerated (7, 8). However, the data from Li, Shao, et al. and historical therapies for psoriasis provide the foundation for an alternative therapeutic approach in psoriasis.

Previous efforts targeting T cell trafficking in psoriasis included the use of efalizumab, which is a humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody against CD11a, a subunit of lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1) (9). Efalizumab inhibits binding between LFA-1 and intercellular adhesion molecule 1 (ICAM1) to affect several T cell pathways involved in psoriasis, including T cell activation, adhesion, and transendothelial trafficking (9). Several promising early clinical trials reported rapid improvement in psoriasis with efalizumab, supporting the idea that targeting T cell trafficking may be an effective strategy for psoriasis treatment (9, 10). However, efalizumab was voluntarily withdrawn from the market in 2009 due to reported incidences of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a rare and fatal neurological disease caused by the reactivation of the John Cunningham (JC) virus (10).

An alternative approach to targeting immune cell trafficking for the treatment of psoriasis included the blockade of E-selectin with a humanized monoclonal antibody, CDP850 (11). E-selectin is an endothelial adhesion molecule that mediates immune cell adhesion to vascular ECs (11). E-selectin expression was found to be increased on the luminal side of vascular ECs found within psoriatic plaques, with relatively low expression found in ECs of normal skin (11). Although antibodies against E-selectin were initially found to block the recruitment of neutrophils and lymphocytes in animal models of skin inflammation, a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in patients with psoriasis found that administration of CDP850 did not result in an improvement in PASI scores, neutrophil counts, or lymphocyte counts in the dermis (11). However, the lack of clinical difference with CDP850 in this trial may have been due to insufficient dosing or poor binding of CDP850 to human E-selectin (11).

Outside of psoriasis, targeting immune cell trafficking has also been investigated for the treatment of other inflammatory conditions, supporting the feasibility of this strategy. Natalizumab is a recombinant humanized antibody used for the management of inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis and designed to target the α 4 chain of integrin heterodimers on leukocytes to prevent their interactions with vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1), thus inhibiting leukocyte adhesion and vascular transmigration (12, 13). However, blocking α 4 β 1 was later found to also be linked to an increased risk of PML through impaired T cell trafficking to the brain (13, 14). Thus, although targeting immune cell trafficking may provide an exciting therapeutic avenue to pursue, additional research is required for identifying ways to navigate the risks and benefits potentially associated with this therapeutic approach (10).