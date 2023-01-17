Features of tumor-microenvironment images predict targeted therapy survival benefit in patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer

TME image features predict EGFR TKI survival benefit. A training set of pretreatment H&E-stained pathology images was derived from 168 patients with sensitizing EGFR mutations enrolled in the multi-institutional Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium 1 (LCMC1) (12). Corresponding clinical data for 150 patients with EGFR-mutant metastatic LUAD who received EGFR TKI treatment were also collected. The TME was characterized using 12 image features representing densities of different cell types and their established interactions with tumor cells via a previously described pathology image analysis pipeline (11) (Figure 1). Image features included tumor nuclei density, stroma nuclei density, lymphocyte density, red blood cell density, macrophage density, karyorrhexis density, tumor-tumor interaction, tumor-stroma interaction, tumor-lymphocyte interaction, tumor–red blood cell interaction, tumor-macrophage interaction, and tumor-karyorrhexis interaction, where the interaction between tumor and a specific cell type was defined as the proportion of the cell type in all cells surrounding tumor cells (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160330DS1). A penalized Cox proportional hazards prediction model (13) was used to select image features associated with overall survival (OS) of patients with EGFR-mutant LUAD who received EGFR TKI treatment from the LCMC1 training set. Of the 12 image features, 2 showed tumor-tumor interaction and tumor-stroma interaction correlated with survival benefit from TKI therapy in the LCMC1 training set and were selected by the model (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). Tumor-tumor interaction correlated with prolonged OS following EGFR TKI therapy (lower risk score; per 10%, HR = 0.73, 95% CI 0.58–0.90, P = 0.004), while tumor-stroma interaction negatively correlated with OS (higher risk score; per 10%, HR = 1.53, 95% CI 1.11–2.10, P = 0.009).

Figure 1 Flowchart of developing and validating computational staining-based model to predict EGFR TKI survival benefit. HD-staining is a previously described image analysis pipeline (11). CoxPH, Cox proportional hazards; LCMC, Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium; TCGA, The Cancer Genome Atlas.

Validation of the EGFR TKI survival benefit prediction model. The prediction model was then validated using an independent data set from the LCMC2 cohort including 122 patients with EGFR-mutant metastatic LUAD, comprising both sensitizing and other EGFR mutation types; 88 were treated with EGFR TKI, and 34 did not receive an EGFR TKI treatment. The same penalized Cox prediction model developed from the LCMC1 training cohort was applied to the LCMC2 cohort to calculate risk scores for each patient — a higher risk score indicated nonbenefit from TKI treatment. Then, patients in the LCMC2 cohort were divided into 2 groups using a median split of risk scores, EGFR TKI predicted-to-benefit or predicted-not-to-benefit groups. Among the 87 patients who received EGFR TKI therapy and had available OS, the 42 patients in the predicted-to-benefit group showed significantly better OS than the 45 patients in the predicted-not-to-benefit group (Figure 2, P = 0.024).

Figure 2 Validation of image feature-based EGFR TKI survival benefit prediction model. All patients carried sensitizing EGFR mutations. Survival curves of predicted-to-benefit and predicted-not-to-benefit groups in the EGFR TKI treated LCMC2 validation data set were plotted using the Kaplan-Meier method with the log-rank test.

To further investigate predictive performance, the Cox prediction model was applied to 118 patients with both EGFR mutations and available OS in the LCMC2 cohort. Among the predicted-to-benefit group, 16 patients who did not receive EGFR TKI therapy showed significantly worse OS than the 42 patients who received EGFR TKI therapy (Figure 3A, P < 0.001; HR = 9.05, 95% CI 2.57–31.93). In contrast, EGFR TKI treatment did not affect OS within the predicted-not-to-benefit group (Figure 3B, n = 60 [45 received EGFR TKI therapy and 15 did not], P = 0.70; HR = 1.26, 95% CI 0.44–3.57). Furthermore, after adjusting for potential clinical confounders, including age, sex, smoking status, and surgery, the interaction between EGFR TKI therapy and predicted group was still significant (Table 1, P = 0.046). The predictive value of the risk prediction models was still observed in patients with EGFR-sensitizing mutations by further stratifying patient groups according to EGFR mutation type (Supplemental Figure 2; did-not-receive versus received EGFR TKI therapy among the predicted-to-benefit group with sensitizing-EGFR (sEGFR) mutations, P < 0.001, HR = 18.33, 95% CI 3.30–101.73; among predicted-not-to-benefit group with sEGFR mutations, P = 0.80, HR = 1.19, 95% CI 0.26–5.40).

Figure 3 Predictive value of image feature-based EGFR TKI survival benefit prediction model. Kaplan-Meier (KM) plots of patients with tumors harboring EGFR mutations in the predicted-to-benefit group (A) or predicted-not-to-benefit group (B) to EGFR TKI treatment in the LCMC2 data set. P values were estimated with the log-rank test.

Table 1 Multivariate Cox analysis of interaction between predicted groups and EGFR TKI therapy adjusted by potential confounders in the LCMC2 validation data set

Consistent with the coefficients from the prediction model (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1), pathological images show that there were more proliferative tumor cells (tumor-tumor interactions) from patients in the predicted-to-benefit group (Figure 4A), while there were more tumor-stroma interactions in the predicted-not-to-benefit group (Figure 4B). Moreover, the association between predicted group and LUAD subtypes annotated by pathologists shows significant correlation between lack of survival benefits from EGFR TKI therapy and solid subtype (Supplemental Table 2, P < 0.001 in both the training set from the LCMC1 cohort and validation set from the LCMC2 cohort). The observation is also consistent with a recent report of correlation between high-grade patterns and EGFR TKI resistance in patients with relapsed lung cancer (14). The image features extracted from digital pathology image analysis have captured more information than LUAD subtypes annotated by pathologists. To connect the predictive image features with additional prior pathology knowledge, closer inspection of images together with predictive features and outcomes (Supplemental Table 3) found that predictive image features are related to the tumor/stroma ratios (TSR), which has been shown to correlate with poor outcomes in solid tumors (15). We then calculated TSR by calculating the number of tumor cells divided by the number of stroma cells within the tumor region of interest for each individual slide. Additional analysis shows that TSR correlated with the risk scores and the predicted groups for EGFR TKI therapy calculated by predictive image features (P < 0.001, Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). However, TSR is not significantly associated with survival outcome in the multivariate analysis (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 Representative pathology images and analysis pipeline output. H&E-stained images (columns 1 and 3) and HD-staining analysis output (columns 2 and 4) of predicted EGFR TKI predicted-to-benefit group (A) and predicted-not-to-benefit group (B) from the LCMC2 data set.

Pathological image features correlate with biological pathway activation. To investigate whether molecular mechanisms underlie the predictive value of image-based features for EGFR TKI therapy survival benefit, association analysis between image features and mRNA expression was performed for patients with LUAD (n = 53) harboring EGFR mutations in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set. Baseline pathological images and genome-wide transcriptome data were available for these 53 patients. Analyses were focused on identifying which biological pathway activations were associated with image features that were shown to correlate with survival benefit from EGFR TKI therapy, specifically, tumor-tumor and tumor-stroma interactions. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) in the Reactome database identified multiple biological pathways whose mRNA expression profiles correlated with tumor-tumor interaction (Figure 5A; similar findings for KEGG and GO analysis in Supplemental Figure 4). The results showed that transcriptional activation of the cell cycle pathway positively correlated with increased tumor-tumor interactions and, by extension, improved survival benefit from EGFR TKI treatment. This correlation confirmed that the increased tumor-tumor interaction, as defined by image features, reflected increased tumor-cell proliferation based on molecular analysis. Interestingly, the activation of transcription regulation pathway by TP53 was also positively associated with tumor-tumor interaction. Therefore, the tumor-tumor interaction could indicate activation of TP53, a tumor suppressor whose mutation or inactivation is linked to decreased responsiveness to EGFR TKI (16). Our results of increased tumor-tumor interaction in the predicted-to-benefit group also supported the potential mechanism that proper TP53 function is required for EGFR TKI responsiveness. In summary, the GSEA results suggested image-derived tumor-tumor interaction as a biomarker for EGFR TKI responsiveness.

Figure 5 Correlation between EGFR TKI survival benefit-predictive image features and mRNA expression in tumors with EGFR mutation. (A and B) Volcano plots of gene set enrichment analysis results correlating mRNA expression level with tumor-tumor interaction (A) and tumor-stroma interaction (B). Colored open circles represent 15 reactome gene sets of interest. Filled circles depict mRNA expression levels. Black, nonsignificant; red, significant. (C and D) Gene-expression heatmap depicting relationships between tumor-stroma interactions and mRNA expression of genes of interest based on GSEA analysis. Patients with EGFR mutations in the TCGA data set were grouped and sorted according to tumor-stroma interaction, as each column depicts 1 patient group. (C) Markers for fibroblast cells (light blue in side bar), genes involved in HGF-induced PIP3 activation (light yellow), and genes involved in EGFR-induced PIP3 activation (light green) were selected. (D) Classic EMT marker genes were selected. Side bar: yellow, mesenchymal markers; green, epithelial markers. HGF, hepatocyte growth factor.

In contrast, transcriptional activation of extracellular organization, the PD-1 signaling pathway, and the PI3K/AKT signaling in cancer pathway positively correlated with increased tumor-stroma interactions and, by extension, EGFR TKI resistance (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4). The enrichment in the extracellular organization pathway, attributed to stromal cells (17), confirms stromal infiltration into the TME for patients resistant to EGFR TKI treatment. Previous studies showed that activation of PD-1 signaling, indicative of immunosuppression, and the PI3K/AKT pathway correlates with EGFR TKI resistance (18), consistent with our observation of increased tumor-stroma interaction in the predicted-not-to benefit group.

Interestingly, EGFR signaling in cancer pathways was not enriched with either tumor-tumor interaction or tumor-stroma interaction, consistent with previous observations showing that EGFR expression is not predictive of EGFR TKI response (19). As a negative control, we randomly shuffled the patient IDs and repeated the same EGFR analysis, and the enrichment of the aforementioned pathways with either tumor-tumor interaction or tumor-stroma interaction was no longer observed (Supplemental Figure 5).

Tumor-stroma interaction correlated with hepatocyte growth factor-phosphatidylinositol-3, 4, 5-triphosphate activation. We next examined the individual genes contributing to the relationship between increased tumor-stroma interaction and EGFR TKI resistance. First, we hypothesized that image-derived tumor-stroma interaction could reflect molecular crosstalk between tumor cells and fibroblasts. To explore this hypothesis, we investigated the relationship between tumor-stroma interaction as quantified by our model and the expression of the stromal markers ACTA2 — using α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA), a marker for activated fibroblast — and PECAM1 — using CD31, a marker for angiogenesis (20). Consistent with this hypothesis, increased tumor-stroma interactions were associated with increased mRNA expression of both ACTA2 and PECAM1 (Figure 5C).

Next, we looked for genes upstream of the PI3K/AKT pathway, which was associated with tumor-stroma interactions (Figure 5B) and could be activated through phosphatidylinositol (3, 4, 5)-triphosphate (PIP3) activation by hepatocyte growth factor–like (HGF-like) and epidermal growth factor–like (EGF-like) ligands in parallel. Specifically, we compared expression of genes involved in HGF-mediated PIP3 activation (HGF and its receptor, MET) with EGFR-mediated PIP3 activation (EGFR and ERBB3 (21), Supplemental Figure 6); we also included GAB1, GRB2, PIK3R1, and PIK3CA that are involved in both pathways. Consistent with our observation that tumor-stroma interactions reflected activation of fibroblast cells and prior reports demonstrating that HGF secretion is predominantly attributed to stromal cells (22), HGF transcription was significantly correlated with tumor-stroma interaction (Figure 5C). In contrast, tumor-stroma interactions were not correlated with expression levels of EGFR or EGBB3, which are solely engaged in EGFR-mediated PIP3 activation (Figure 5C). DNA methylation analysis also showed significant negative correlation between methylation of transcriptional start site and tumor-stroma interaction, whereas the genes within the EGFR pathway have a trend of positive correlation (Supplemental Figure 7). These data suggest that activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway in EGFR TKI resistant tumors is more likely caused by HGF secretion from fibroblasts as the level of tumor-stroma interaction increased. Because EGFR TKI treatment could only suppress EGFR-mediated PI3K/AKT activation rather than HGF-mediated PI3K/AKT activation, increased HGF secretion may enable tumors to escape the inhibitory effect of EGFR TKIs and lead to drug resistance. These findings were consistent with previous cell line studies indicating that coculturing with HGF-secreting fibroblasts made EGFR-mutant lung cancer cell lines resistant to EGFR TKIs (23), and that ERBB3 activated the PI3K/AKT pathway in EGFR TKI sensitive — rather than resistant — NSCLC cell lines (21).

Tumor-stroma interaction and epithelial-mesenchymal transition. Fibroblasts are also associated with epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (24), a predictor and mechanism of EGFR TKI resistance (25–28). Therefore, we further investigated the relationship between tumor-stroma interaction and expression of genes involved in EMT. Tumor-stroma interaction correlated with expression of classic mesenchymal markers, vimentin (VIM), TGFB1, FGFR1 (27), and ZEB1, a driver gene of the EMT process (29) (Figure 5D). As a comparison, we observed no significant correlation between tumor-stroma interaction and classic epithelial markers E-cadherin (CDH1), α-cadherin (CTNNA1), and γ-catenin (JUP, Figure 5D) (27). The correlation with transcription of mesenchymal markers may indicate activation of the EMT process for tumors with enriched tumor-stroma interactions. However, since increased tumor-stroma interactions were indicative of an accumulation of tumoral fibroblasts, the correlation may also indicate a higher proportion of fibroblasts instead of EMT. Single-cell sequencing and IHC staining could address this knowledge gap.