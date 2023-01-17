mTOR regulates T cell exhaustion and PD-1–targeted immunotherapy response during chronic viral infection

Rapamycin enhances CD8+ T cell response by promoting the formation of stem-like T cells during the early phase of chronic infection. To understand how the mTOR pathway is involved in the exhausted CD8+ T cell response, mice were treated with rapamycin daily during the entire course of chronic LCMV infection, and virus-specific CD8+ T cells were examined 10 days and 1 month after infection (Figure 1). We observed a comparable number of DbGP33 and DbGP276 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells as well as PD-1+CD8+ T cells, most of which are LCMV specific, 10 days after infection between control and rapamycin-treated mice (Figure 1A). However, rapamycin treatment increased the number of LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells 1 month after infection (Figure 1A). This increase was not due to dampened migration of these cells to peripheral tissues, because equal or slightly higher numbers of them were detected in livers and lungs in rapamycin-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160025DS1). We next compared the phenotype of LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells between the rapamycin-treated and untreated mice. CD44, TCF1, and CXCR5 were upregulated by rapamycin treatment, and, conversely, TIM3 was downregulated (Figure 1B). These phenotypic differences strongly suggest that rapamycin modulates the formation of 2 distinct subsets that arise during chronic infection: stem-like CD8+ T cells (PD-1+TIM3–TCF1+) and more differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells (PD-1+TIM3+TCF1–). To test this, antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were stained for the markers TIM3 and TCF1. We found that antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in the presence of rapamycin showed an increased frequency of stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) CD8+ T cells compared with those from control mice (Figure 1C). At 10 days after infection, we observed significant augmentation of stem-like CD8+ T cell numbers and a slight reduction of the more-differentiated TIM3+TCF1– population in rapamycin-treated mice (Figure 1, D and E), accompanied by increased viral load (Supplemental Figure 2). At 1 month after infection, the quantity of both subsets was higher in the rapamycin-treated group compared with the control group (Figure 1, D and E), but, most notably, stem-like CD8+ T cell numbers in rapamycin-treated mice were strikingly higher than those in untreated mice (Figure 1E). There was no difference in viral titer 1 month after infection between rapamycin-treated and untreated mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, the lower dose of rapamycin, which was used in previous studies during acute infection (29, 31, 38), also enhanced antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses to a comparable extent as the higher dose of rapamycin used in Figure 1 (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these results indicate that inhibition of the mTOR pathway with rapamycin during the T cell expansion phase promoted the generation of stem-like CD8+ T cells, leading to the higher quantity of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in rapamycin-treated mice compared with control mice.

Figure 1 mTOR inhibition enhances CD8+ T cell response by promoting the formation of stem-like CD8+ T cells during the early phase of chronic infection. Mice were infected with LCMV clone 13 in the presence or absence of rapamycin treatment. Rapamycin was injected i.p. every day from day –1 to day 30–35 (1 month) after infection. LCMV-specific CD8+ T cell response was examined on days 10 and 31–36 (1 month) after infection. (A) The total number of DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the spleen at 10 days and 1 month after infection (n = 8 per each group for 10 days, n = 9 per each group for 1 month). Flow cytometry plots, gated on total live splenocytes, show the frequency of DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells 1 month after infection. (B) Phenotypic analysis of LCMV-specific DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells in the spleen at 1 month after infection. (C) The frequency of stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) and TIM3+ more-differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen at 1 month after infection. The flow cytometry plots were gated on DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells. (D) The number of TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) or (E) stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) CD8+ T cells in the spleen is shown for DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells (n = 8 per each group for 10 days, n = 9 per each group for 1 month). Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Each line represents geometric means, and P values were calculated by unpaired t test. Data were pooled from 2 or 3 independent experiments.

Transcriptional signatures reveal characteristics of stem-like and more-differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells generated in rapamycin-treated mice. Our data showed that rapamycin treatment during the T cell expansion phase enhanced the formation of stem-like CD8+ T cells (Figure 1). Next, to examine whether transcriptional signatures of the 2 distinct CD8+ T cell subsets are altered by mTOR inhibition, we performed RNA-Seq analyses of stem-like and TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells that were sorted from LCMV-infected mice in the presence or absence of rapamycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 4). To compare the overall transcriptional profiles of these antigen-specific CD8+ T cell populations (Supplemental Table 1, normalized gene counts), principal component analysis (PCA) was carried out (Figure 2A). The gene expression signatures of stem-like CD8+ T cells generated in rapamycin-treated mice were similar to those in control mice. Likewise, more-differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells from the rapamycin-treated mice possessed gene expression profiles similar to those of controls. In accordance with the PCA analysis, Spearman’s correlation showed high coefficient factors of more than 0.95 in each subset between rapamycin-treated and untreated mice (compare stem-like CD8+ T cells [TIM3–CXCR5+] between rapamycin treated and untreated and compare more-differentiated CD8+ T cells [TIM3+CXCR5–] between rapamycin treated and untreated) (Figure 2B). These transcriptional profiles demonstrate that the landscape of global gene expression signatures of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells generated during rapamycin treatment resembles that of control mice.

Figure 2 Transcriptional signatures of stem-like and TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells generated in rapamycin-treated mice. LCMV clone 13–infected mice were treated or not with rapamycin from day –1 to day 9. At day 10 after infection, stem-like (TIM3–CXCR5+PD-1+) or TIM3+ more-differentiated (TIM3+CXCR5–PD-1+) CD8+ T cells were sorted, and RNA-Seq was performed. Naive CD8+ T cells (CD44loCD8+) from uninfected mice were sorted for RNA-Seq as a control. See Supplemental Figure 4 for gating strategy. (A) Principal component analysis. (B) Heatmap illustrating Spearman’s correlation among individual samples. (C) Heatmap showing the relative expression (z score) of the top 3,000 genes that were differentially expressed among 4 populations (TIM3+ more-differentiated (TIM3+CXCR5–) CD8+ T cells [rapamycin vs. control] and stem-like (TIM3–CXCR5+) CD8+ T cells [rapamycin vs. control]). Genes were divided into 6 clusters by K-means clustering based on expression. (D) Metascape analysis showing the biological processes associated with genes in the 6 clusters of genes shown in C. The biological processes marked by asterisks were described in the main text and further analyzed in E. (E) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+CXCR5–) and stem-like (TIM3–CXCR5+) CD8+ T cells from rapamycin-treated and untreated mice using gene sets for ribosome, cell cycle, and mTORC1 signaling. GSEA was performed by comparing gene expression data from each cell population with the combined data from the remaining 3 other populations. Data are from 3 independent experiments with samples pooled from 4 to 6 mice for sorting individual cell populations.

Next, to further examine expression of individual genes in LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells, we selected the top 3,000 genes (Supplemental Table 2) that were differentially expressed among the 4 populations (stem-like CD8+ T cells [rapamycin treated vs. control] and differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells [rapamycin treated vs. control] and divided them into 6 clusters by K-means clustering (Figure 2C). Genes in clusters I and VI were differentially expressed between stem-like and TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells but not between rapamycin-treated and control groups. These clusters contained canonical markers, which were identified in a previous study (6), for stem-like and TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells, supporting the data obtained in the PCA and Spearman’s correlation analyses (Figure 2, A and B). However, other clusters (II, III, IV, V) showed different expression patterns in each subset between rapamycin-treated and control groups. In differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells, Prf1 and Klrg1 were downregulated by rapamycin treatment, whereas Ifng, Gzma, and IL2ra were upregulated (Figure 2C). In stem-like CD8+ T cells, rapamycin treatment enhanced IL7r expression and conversely decreased Tnf (Figure 2C). Next, to investigate what biological activity and/or pathways are enriched in the genes of individual clusters, we analyzed these genes by Metascape (39) to determine gene ontology categories overrepresented in the sets of genes (Figure 2D). Notably, genes in cluster II were enriched by mTORC1 signaling. Because genes in this cluster were downregulated in the presence of rapamycin in each subset (Figure 2, C and D), these data indicate that rapamycin treatment inhibited expression of mTORC1 signaling–associated genes. In contrast, substantial enrichment for genes related to translation, those mostly encoding ribosomal proteins, was observed in cluster IV (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that ribosomal protein mRNAs are highly expressed in stem-like CD8+ T cells from rapamycin-treated mice (see cluster IV in Figure 2C). We also found that multiple gene sets related to cell cycle were significantly enriched in cluster VI (Figure 2D); genes from these subsets were upregulated in TIM3+ more-differentiated CD8+ T cells (see cluster VI in Figure 2C).

We further investigated the gene expression involved in biological themes/pathways identified in Figure 2D (translation/ribosomes, cell cycle, and mTORC1 signaling) using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). First, we observed striking enrichment of a gene set associated with ribosomes in stem-like CD8+ T cells generated in rapamycin-treated mice (Figure 2E, ribosome, red). In contrast, more-differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells in the control group showed substantial downregulation of these genes (Figure 2E, ribosome, black). Interestingly, TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells obtained from the rapamycin group had a higher enrichment score compared with that of stem-like CD8+ T cells in the absence of rapamycin (Figure 2E, ribosome, compare gray and green). Second, cell-cycle–related genes were examined, and we found that TIM3+ more-differentiated CD8+ T cells in both rapamycin-treated and control groups highly expressed cell-cycle–related genes compared with stem-like CD8+ T cells (Figure 2E, cell cycle). Enrichment scores for this gene set were slightly lower in the cells derived from the rapamycin-treated groups (Figure 2E, cell cycle, compare black and gray, also compare green and red). Finally, the mTORC1 signaling pathway was analyzed by GSEA. TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells in control mice showed substantial enrichment in mTORC1 signaling–related genes relative to those in rapamycin-treated mice (Figure 2E, mTORC1 signaling, compare black and gray). In contrast, these genes were considerably downregulated in stem-like CD8+ T cells in rapamycin-treated mice compared with those in the other 3 groups (Figure 2E, mTORC1 signaling, red). Taken together, these results show that inhibition of mTOR with rapamycin alters several biological themes/pathways in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. Specifically, downregulation of genes related to mTORC1 signaling in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells derived from the rapamycin-treated group suggests that the drug inhibits the mTOR pathway intrinsically in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells.

mTOR acts intrinsically in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells to regulate differentiation of stem-like T cells into a TIM3+ more-differentiated state during T cell exhaustion. Our rapamycin treatment data clearly show that mTOR plays a crucial role in T cell responses during chronic viral infection. The RNA-Seq analyses imply that rapamycin may suppress mTOR activity intrinsically in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells to regulate T cell exhaustion. To address this, we knocked down FKBP12 in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells using a retrovirus-based shRNA system. FKBP12 is an essential intracellular binding partner of rapamycin, and the FKBP12-rapamycin complex inhibits the mTORC1 pathway (40–42). Thus, by knocking down FKBP12 in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells, we rendered these cells insensitive to rapamycin-mediated mTOR inhibition. Scrambled shRNA– or FKBP12 shRNA–expressing retrovirus-transduced LCMV-specific transgenic CD8+ T cells identified by the Thy-1.1 marker and nontransduced transgenic CD8+ T cells were adoptively cotransferred into recipient mice followed by LCMV infection in the presence or absence of rapamycin (Supplemental Figure 5). This system allowed us to examine intrinsic effects of rapamycin by comparing Thy-1.1+ transduced cells with Thy-1.1– nontransduced cells in the same mouse. As shown in Figure 3, FKBP12 knockdown itself, without rapamycin treatment, did not change the phenotype of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells 10 days after infection. However, the effect of rapamycin treatment on antigen-specific CD8+ T cells was lost by FKBP12 knockdown. Thus, in rapamycin-treated mice, the stem-like CD8+ T cell population significantly decreased after knockdown of FKBP12 in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells compared with that in nontransduced or scrambled shRNA–transduced cells, whereas the TIM3+ more-differentiated CD8+ T cell population increased after FKBP12 knockdown (Figure 3). Furthermore, these phenotypic changes in FKBP12-knockdown antigen-specific CD8+ T cells from rapamycin-treated mice were also observed 1 month after infection (Supplemental Figure 6). These data demonstrate that rapamycin acted intrinsically in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells to regulate the formation of the 2 subsets.

Figure 3 mTOR acts intrinsically in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells to regulate T cell exhaustion during chronic infection. LCMV-specific transgenic CD8+ T cells (P14 cells) were transduced with retrovirus expressing FKBP12 shRNA or scrambled shRNA. These retrovirus-transduced P14 cells (marked by Thy1.1) and nontransduced P14 cells were adoptively cotransferred into rapamycin-treated or untreated B6 mice followed by LCMV clone 13 infection. Rapamycin was i.p. administered every day from day –1 to day 9 after infection. See experimental design in Supplemental Figure 5. P14 cells were analyzed at day 10 after infection. (A) The flow cytometry plots, gated on retrovirus-transduced (Thy1.1+) or nontransduced (Thy1.1–) cells, show the frequency of stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) and TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) retrovirus-transduced and nontransduced P14 T cells in the spleen. (B) The frequency of stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) and TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) CD8+ T cells in retrovirus- transduced (green squares) and nontransduced (white circles) P14 cells in the spleen. n = 12 per each group for scrambled shRNA in the presence or absence of rapamycin. n = 8 per each group for FKBP12 shRNA in the presence or absence of rapamycin. Each line represents a comparison between nontransduced and transduced P14 cells in the same mice. Data were pooled from 4 independent experiments. P values were calculated by paired t test.

T cells induced by rapamycin treatment at the beginning of chronic infection improves efficacy of PD-1–targeted therapy. Next, we asked whether the increased number of stem-like CD8+ T cells induced by rapamycin has a beneficial effect on PD-1–targeted therapy because this cell population responds to and substantially proliferates after blocking PD-1 signaling (6). To test this, we administered anti–PD-L1 antibody to LCMV-infected mice after ceasing rapamycin treatment (Figure 4A). PD-1 blockade increased the quantity of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells (DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+ cells) compared with isotype controls in both spleens and livers (Figure 4, B–E). The number of expanded antigen-specific CD8+ T cells caused by PD-1 blockade was significantly higher in rapamycin-treated mice relative to that in mice that did not receive rapamycin (compare rapamycin-treated and untreated mice in the anti–PD-L1 antibody groups, Figure 4, B–E). In accordance with the CD8+ T cell response results, PD-1 blockade resulted in a significant reduction in viral loads in spleens and livers of rapamycin-treated mice compared with control mice (Figure 4F). Next, to examine if rapamycin treatment improves the quality of stem-like CD8+ T cells, we compared the responsiveness of stem-like CD8+ T cells generated in rapamycin-treated or untreated mice to PD-1 blockade. CD45.2+ stem-like CD8+ T cells generated in the presence or absence of rapamycin were adoptively transferred into chronically infected recipient mice (CD45.1+), followed by treatment with anti–PD-L1 antibody (Supplemental Figure 7A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 7B, both rapamycin-exposed and rapamycin-naive transferred stem-like CD8+ T cells similarly responded to anti–PD-L1 antibody treatment, suggesting that mTOR inhibition does not alter the quality of stem-like CD8+ T cells in their responsiveness to PD-1 blockade. Taken together, these results show that mTOR inhibition enhances the quantity of stem-like CD8+ T cells, leading to improved efficacy of PD-1–targeted therapy.

Figure 4 Rapamycin treatment during the beginning of chronic infection improves efficacy of PD-1–targeted therapy. (A) Experimental design. Mice were infected with LCMV clone 13 in the presence or absence of rapamycin treatment. Rapamycin was i.p. administered every day from day –1 to day 33–36 of infection. Treatment with anti-PDL1 antibody or isotype control antibody was started from the day after rapamycin discontinuation, and these antibodies were i.p. injected every 3 days, for a total of 5 injections. Immune response and viral titer were analyzed at day 14 after PD-1 blockade was started. (B and D) The frequency of DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells. Flow cytometry plots were gated on CD8+ T cells. (C and E) The number of DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells (n = 14 per each group except for the isotype antibody group treated with rapamycin [n = 15] for spleen, n = 9 per each group except for the isotype antibody group treated with rapamycin [n = 10] for liver). Spleen data are shown in B and C, and liver data are shown in D and E. (F) Viral titers in the spleen and liver. Spleen: isotype with and without rapamycin (n = 10 per each group), anti–PD-L1 with and without rapamycin (n = 15 per each group). Liver: n = 10 per each group. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Each bar in C and E and each horizontal line in F represent geometric means. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA. Data were pooled from 2 or 3 independent experiments.

mTOR inhibition impairs antiviral T cell immunity by decreasing the generation of effector-like transitory T cells from stem-like T cells after fully establishing T cell exhaustion. Next, in order to examine the role of mTOR in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells after fully establishing T cell exhaustion, rapamycin was administered to LCMV chronically infected mice for 30 days from 1 month to 2 months after infection (Figure 5A). In contrast to that after treatment in the early phase of infection, we observed significantly lower numbers of virus-specific CD8+ T cells in rapamycin-treated mice (Figure 5, B and C). This reduction of total cell number was due to a substantial decrease in TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, D and E). Furthermore, the quantity of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells negatively correlated with viral loads, and we observed higher viral titers in rapamycin-treated mice compared with untreated mice (Figure 5F). Despite such negative effects of rapamycin on TIM3+ differentiated CD8+ T cells and viral loads, the drug had minimal or no effect on the number of stem-like CD8+ T cells compared with controls (Figure 5G). These data suggest that rapamycin may prevent stem-like CD8+ T cells from differentiating into CX3CR1+TIM3+ effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells, which are important for viral control during chronic infection (19, 20). To examine this, CD45.2+ stem-like CD8+ T cells were isolated from mice chronically infected with LCMV, and these cells were adoptively transferred into chronically infected recipient mice (CD45.1+) in the presence or absence of rapamycin treatment (Figure 5H). Because differentiation into effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells is accompanied by proliferation, we gave the mice BrdU to monitor cell proliferation (Figure 5H). Rapamycin treatment decreased proliferation of the transferred cells, as shown by lower BrdU incorporation compared with that in control mice (Figure 5I). The generation of CX3CR1+TIM3+ effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells from the transferred stem-like T cells was significantly inhibited by rapamycin treatment (Figure 5J). Collectively, our results show that mTOR inhibition after fully establishing T cell exhaustion impairs T cell immunity by inhibiting generation of effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells from stem-like T cells.

Figure 5 mTOR inhibition impairs antiviral T cell immunity by decreasing the generation of effector-like transitory T cells from stem-like T cells after establishing chronic infection. (A–G) Mice were infected with LCMV clone 13, and then rapamycin was administered daily i.p. to the mice from day 31 or 36 to day 62 or 67, respectively. Analyses were performed in spleens 1 month after rapamycin treatment. (A) Experimental design. (B) The frequency of DbGP33+ cells in the spleen (gated on CD8). (C) The total number of DbGP33+, DbGP276+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the spleen. (D) The frequency of stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) and TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) cells in the spleen (gated on DbGP33+ CD8). (E) The number of TIM3+ differentiated (TIM3+TCF1–) or (G) stem-like (TIM3–TCF1+) CD8+ T cells in the spleen is shown for DbGP33+, DbGP276+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells. (F) Viral titers in spleens. (C and E–G) n = 10 for control and n = 9 for rapamycin group. (H–J) Stem-like CD8+ T cells (TIM3–CXCR5+PD1+) were sorted from spleens of chronically infected mice (CD45.2+) at more than 30 days after infection. Sorted cells were transferred into chronically infected mice (>day 30 after infection, CD45.1+). BrdU-containing drinking water was given recipient mice. Rapamycin was administered daily for 10 days starting 1 day prior to adoptive transfer. (H) Experimental design. Tx, treatment. (I and J) The frequency of (I) BrdU+ cells and (J) effector-like transitory (CX3CR1+TIM3+) cells in PD1+CD45.2+CD8+ T cells in the spleen (flow plots, gated on PD1+CD45.2+ CD8). Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Each bar in C and E–G and each horizontal line in F represents geometric means. Each bar in I and J represents means. P values were calculated by unpaired t test. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments.

Proliferative capacity and susceptibility to mTOR inhibition differ between naive and chronically stimulated CD8+ T cells. Our data showed that rapamycin treatment inhibited the differentiation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells into the TIM3+ more-differentiated state during the beginning of chronic infection as well as after establishment of T cell exhaustion. However, mTOR inhibition had distinct outcomes in terms of the number of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells between these early and late time points of infection. When rapamycin was administered from the time of infection, the number of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells increased (Figure 1). On the other hand, rapamycin treatment after establishment of chronic infection decreased their quantity (Figure 5). Such discrepancies in antigen-specific CD8+ T cell numbers with rapamycin treatment may occur due to qualitative differences between naive and chronically stimulated CD8+ T cells. We therefore examined the effect of rapamycin on proliferative potential of naive and chronically stimulated antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. Splenic single-cell suspensions containing naive or chronically stimulated LCMV GP33 epitope-specific TCR transgenic CD8+ T cells (P14 cells) were cultured with GP33 peptide and IL-2 for 1 week (Supplemental Figure 8A). Both P14 cell populations expanded during the 1-week stimulation period, but the frequency of P14 cells derived from chronically infected mice was significantly lower than that of naive P14 cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, we found that the chronically stimulated P14 cell population was highly sensitive to mTOR inhibition. Thus, while rapamycin had no negative effect on the number of naive P14 cells, the drug dose-dependently inhibited expansion of P14 cells derived from chronically infected mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). These data clearly show that the proliferative capacity and susceptibility to mTOR inhibition differ between naive and chronically stimulated CD8+ T cells. This might contribute to the different effects on the number of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in vivo when rapamycin was administered during the T cell priming phase versus after establishment of chronic infection.

mTOR is required for the generation of effector-like transitory T cells induced by PD-1–targeted immunotherapy. The data in Figure 5 show that mTOR was vital for generation of effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells from stem-like T cells after fully establishing T cell exhaustion. PD-1 blockade increases the number of effector-like transitory T cells by promoting this differentiation process (19, 20). Thus, we next examined if mTOR is required for PD-1 blockade–mediated induction of effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells during chronic viral infection (Figure 6). LCMV-infected mice were simultaneously treated with anti–PD-L1 antibody and rapamycin, and the obtained data were compared with those from isotype- and anti–PD-L1 antibody–treated LCMV-infected mice (Figure 6A). The number of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells derived from the rapamycin plus anti–PD-L1 antibody–treated mice significantly decreased relative to that from the mice receiving anti–PD-L1 antibody alone and was comparable to that from isotype control mice (Figure 6, B and C). Furthermore, simultaneous treatment blocked the generation of CX3CR1+TIM3+ effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, D and E). The number of effector-like transitory CD8+ T cells in the mice receiving both treatments was approximately 10-fold lower than that in the mice treated with anti–PD-L1 antibody monotherapy. Consistent with this impaired CD8+ T cell response by mTOR inhibition, viral reduction was no longer observed in mice treated with anti–PD-L1 antibody plus rapamycin (Figure 6F). These data demonstrate that mTOR is required for PD-1–targeted immunotherapy to efficiently generate effector-like transitory T cells during chronic viral infection.

Figure 6 mTOR is required for the generation of effector-like transitory T cells induced by PD-1–targeted immunotherapy. (A) Experimental design. Mice were infected with LCMV clone 13, and then rapamycin treatment and PD-1 blockade was started simultaneously after establishing chronic infection. Rapamycin was administered daily i.p. to LCMV chronically infected mice and anti–PD-L1 antibody (αPDL1) or isotype control antibody (Isotype) was i.p. administered every 3 days, for a total of 5 injections. Immune response and viral titer were analyzed 2 days after final injection of antibodies. (B) The flow cytometry plots, gated on total live splenocytes, show the frequency of DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells in the spleen. (C) The number of DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+CD8+ T cells in spleens. n = 11 for isotype control, n = 13 for αPDL1 alone and aPDL1 plus rapamycin group. (D) The flow cytometry plots, gated on DbGP33 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells in the spleen, show the frequency of effector-like transitionary (CX3CR1+TIM3+) CD8+ T cells. (E) The number of effector-like transitionary (CX3CR1+TIM3+) DbGP33 tetramer+, DbGP276 tetramer+, and PD-1+ CD8+ T cells in spleens. n = 5 for isotype control, n = 7 for αPDL1 alone and αPDL1 plus rapamycin group. (F) Viral titer in the spleen and liver. n = 11 for isotype control, n = 13 for αPDL1 alone and αPDL1 plus rapamycin group in the spleen and liver. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Each bar in C and E and each horizontal line in F represent geometric means. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA). Data were pooled from 2 or 3 independent experiments.

PD-1–targeted immunotherapy works after cessation of mTOR inhibition. Although rapamycin treatment decreased the number of differentiated TIM3+CD8+ T cells in chronically infected mice, it minimally affected the quantity of stem-like CD8+ T cells (Figure 5). Because the stem-like CD8+ T cell population responds to PD-1–targeted immunotherapy (6), the efficacy of PD-1 blockade in rapamycin-treated mice may be comparable to that in control mice if mTOR inhibition does not alter the quality of stem-like T cells. To examine this, LCMV chronically infected mice were treated with rapamycin for 1 month, and then PD-1 blockade therapy was initiated after cessation of rapamycin treatment (Figure 7A). We found that the enhancement of antigen-specific CD8+ T cell numbers in rapamycin-treated mice after anti–PD-L1 antibody injection was indistinguishable from that in control mice (Figure 7, B and C). Thus, similar viral reduction was observed in both groups after PD-1 blockade (Figure 7D). These data indicate that rapamycin has minimal effect on the quantity and quality of stem-like CD8+ T cells, so that PD-1 blockade effectively activates antigen-specific CD8+ T cells after rapamycin treatment.