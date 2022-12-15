Stabilized recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen enhances vaccine immunogenicity and protective capacity

Antibody response against different S protein domains in human volunteers vaccinated with MVA-S. The MVA-based candidate vaccine MVA-S, encoding an unmodified, full-length SARS-CoV-2 S protein, is being tested in a phase Ia clinical study. This involved a prime-boost intramuscular vaccination schedule comparing low dose (1 × 107 infectious units [IU]) versus high dose (1 × 108 IU). The full prime-boost vaccination regimen was administered to 30 participants at an interval of 28 days. We collected blood from these individuals at several time points, including before vaccination (day 0), after the first vaccination (day 28), and at 2 time points after the second vaccination (days 42 and 84).

To characterize the antigen binding capacities of the SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies, we performed a high-throughput, automated bead-based multiplex assay called Multi-CoV-Ab (16, 17), where 4 different SARS-CoV-2–specific antigens (trimeric full-length S protein [S trimer], receptor-binding domain [RBD], and S1 and S2) are expressed and immobilized on LUMINEX MAGPLEX beads. Seroconversion was estimated by a comparison relative to a calibrator sample. To examine MVA-S–induced seroconversion, we used the trimer antigen assay (Figure 1A). All individuals vaccinated with the low dose mounted low levels of trimer-binding antibodies that peaked on day 42, with a mean titer expressed as a median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of 787.7. Thirty-three percent (n = 5/15) of the individuals reached antibody titers relevant for seroconversion. In the high-dose vaccination group, we detected marginally increased trimer-specific antibody responses with a mean titer of 1274 MFI peaking 2 weeks after the second vaccine dose, and 33.3% (n = 5/15) of the individuals seroconverted (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 SARS-CoV-2–specific antibody responses in human volunteers vaccinated with MVA-S. Scatterplots represent data from individual participants. Humoral immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein domains were characterized using a multiplex bead array. Antibody reactivity was measured against (A) the full spike protein expressed as a trimeric antigen (S), (B) the receptor binding domain of the spike protein (RBD), (C) the S1 domain (S1), and (D) the S2 domain (S2). Antibody levels were quantified at baseline (BL), before vaccine boost (D28), 2 weeks after vaccine boost (D42), and 8 weeks after vaccine boost (D84) in the low- (left panels) and high-dose (right panels) groups. Seroconversion was estimated by comparison to a calibrator sample. Cutoff values: trimer = 1085 MFI, RBD = 640 MFI, S2 = 2 × BL MFI. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test of log-transformed data.

When evaluating serum reactivity against the RBD of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein we found markedly lower quantities of antigen-binding antibodies (Figure 1B). Only 26.7% (n = 4/15) of the vaccinees receiving the high-dose immunization produced an anti-RBD response (with a peak mean titer of 232.9 MFI on day 42), and of these, only 2 individuals reached elevated RBD-specific antibody levels compared with the calibrator. In the sera from low-dose vaccinees, we did not detect any RBD-specific antibodies.

Analyzing the IgG response directed against the S1 and S2 subdomains of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (Figure 1, C and D) revealed marginal levels of S1-specific antibodies in a few individuals only, irrespective of the dosage used for vaccination (Figure 1C). In contrast, we measured substantial quantities of S2-binding antibodies in sera from all vaccinees, irrespective of the dosage used for vaccination (Figure 1D). Again, seroconversion was estimated by comparison relative to a calibrator sample. To avoid any false positive results due to extensive background fluorescence associated with the S2 subdomain, we defined the cutoff values as 2 × (day 0 MFI). The S2-specific antibody response peaked on day 84 in the low-dose group, with a mean titer of 4206.5 MFI. In the high-dose group, half of the vaccinees exhibited a peak on day 42 (mean titer of 3271.2 MFI), whereas the rest developed steadily increasing levels of SARS-CoV-2 S2–binding antibodies until day 84 (mean titer of 2928.9 MFI). Altogether, these results indicated that vaccination with the candidate vaccine MVA-S expressing a full-length unmodified S protein predominantly induces an S2-specific antibody response in humans.

Generation and characterization of the modified candidate vaccine MVA-ST. To investigate the possible impact of fusogenic activity and proteolytic cleavage of the native full-length S protein delivered by MVA-S, we generated a matching MVA vector vaccine producing a modified version of the SARS-CoV-2 S antigen, MVA-ST. To obtain an S antigen stabilized in a prefusion conformation we introduced 5 amino acid (aa) exchanges within the 1273-aa S polypeptide, inactivating the S1/S2 furin cleavage site and creating 2 new proline residues (K986P, V987P) between the first heptad repeat (HR1) and the central helix of the S2 protein (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159895DS1). The recombinant MVA-ST was clonally isolated in plaque purifications in DF-1 cell cultures and PCR analyses of the viral genome confirmed the genetic integrity and genetic stability of the vector virus (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G). The suitability of MVA-ST for production at industrial scale under conditions of biosafety level 1 was indicated by data from growth testing in DF-1 producer cells and in cell lines of human origin (Supplemental Figure 2).

Synthesis of the stabilized ST antigen in MVA-ST–infected cell cultures was demonstrated by Western blot analysis, which confirmed the absence of proteolytic cleavage. A single protein band with a molecular mass of approximately 190 kDa was detected in cells infected with MVA-ST using either S1- or S2-specific monoclonal antibodies (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, lysates from cells infected with the original recombinant MVA-S contained additional protein bands that migrated at molecular masses corresponding to the sizes of the S1 and S2 cleavage products.

Figure 2 Synthesis and processing of spike glycoprotein (S) in MVA-S– and MVA-ST–infected cells. (A and B) Western blot analysis of S in lysates of MVA-S– and MVA-ST–infected cells. Noninfected (mock) or MVA-infected cells served as controls. DF-1 and Vero cells were infected with an MOI of 10 and collected 24 hours after infection. Polypeptides were resolved by SDS-PAGE and analyzed with a monoclonal antibody against (A) SARS-CoV-2 S1 or (B) SARS-CoV-2 S2. (C) Immunofluorescent staining of S in MVA-, MVA-S–, and MVA-ST–infected Vero cells (MOI = 0.5). Cells were permeabilized or nonpermeabilized and probed with mouse monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 S protein (S2 domain, green). Cell nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). (D and E) Immunofluorescent single-cell staining of surface S levels. Huh-7 cells were infected with MVA-S, MVA-ST, or transfected with plasmids encoding unmodified S (pCAGGS-S). (D) At 18 hours after infection, cell-surface S was labeled with anti-S1 monoclonal antibody and total S was labeled with anti-S2 antibody after fixation and permeabilization. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Original magnification, ×100 (C) and ×630 (D). (E) For quantification, fluorescence intensity of surface S was measured and set in relation to that of total S. In total, 10 cells from 2 independent experiments were analyzed for each setup. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of surface S1 expression by MVA-S– or MVA-ST–infected A549 cells. Graphs show the percentage of S1+ cells (n = 4) and the fold change in S1 median fluorescence intensity (MFI) relative to the mock control (n = 4). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Next, we used immunofluorescent staining with S2-specific primary antibodies to assess cell surface expression and trafficking of the different S proteins in Vero cells infected with MVA-ST compared to cells infected with MVA-S (Figure 2C). Similar to our findings with MVA-S, we observed a reticular pattern with juxtanuclear accumulation of the stabilized S protein in permeabilized and MVA-ST–infected cells. Immunostaining without cell permeabilization specifically revealed abundant S2 protein on the cell surface of either MVA-S– or MVA-ST–infected cells.

To comparatively analyze and quantify predicted cellular localization of the S1 and S2 subunits by confocal microscopy, we infected Huh-7 cells with either MVA-S or MVA-ST (Figure 2, D and E). Infected cells were fixed 18 hours after infection and S located at the cell surface was labeled prior to fixation using an anti-S1 human-derived monoclonal antibody (18). Subsequently, cells were fixed, permeabilized, and total S was labeled using an anti-S2 antibody from mouse and secondary Alexa Fluor 488– and 594–conjugated antibodies (18). As anticipated, we saw a similar staining pattern for both recombinant viruses using S2-specific antibodies, indicating comparable amounts of S2 protein on the cell surface of both MVA-S– and MVA-ST–infected cells.

In MVA-ST–infected cells, the S1-specific immunostaining also revealed ample amounts of S1 protein on the cell surface. Surprisingly, and in contrast, we observed significantly lower levels of S1-specific cell surface staining in MVA-S–infected cells (Figure 2, D and E). Likewise, analyzing infected cells for S1 cell surface expression using immunostaining and FACS analysis detected significantly lower levels of S1 cell surface expression in cells infected with MVA-S (14.4%), in contrast to S1-specific staining in 34.5% of viable human A549 cells infected with MVA-ST. This was also confirmed when analyzing the fold change in S1 MFI relative to mock infection in the live cell compartment (0.61-fold change for MVA-S, 2.40-fold change for MVA-ST; Figure 2F).

MVA-ST–induced S-specific immune responses in BALB/c mice. To comparatively assess vaccine safety and immunogenicity, we vaccinated BALB/c mice intramuscularly with 1 × 108 PFU of MVA-S or MVA-ST using a 21-day interval prime-boost schedule (Supplemental Figure 3).

The induction of S-binding antibodies was analyzed by ELISA using different SARS-CoV-2 S polypeptides as target antigens (full-length S, RBD, S1, or S2) (Figure 3, A–D). Initially, we confirmed seroconversion by ELISA using wells coated with purified trimeric S protein. Seroconversion was detected in 100% of vaccinated mice after prime-boost vaccination, with a mean titer of 1:1125 for MVA-S and 1:1200 for MVA-ST (Figure 3A). All MVA-ST–immunized mice already mounted antibodies binding to RBD on day 18, with a mean titer of 1:1500 (Figure 3B). Only 16.7% (n = 1/6) of MVA-S–vaccinated animals produced measurable amounts of RBD-specific antibodies, with a titer of 1:300. Boost vaccination on day 21 resulted in lower levels of RBD-specific antibodies following MVA-S vaccination (mean titer of 1:1850) than the significantly increased levels induced by MVA-ST vaccination (mean titer of 1:30,375).

Figure 3 Antigen-specific humoral immunity induced by MVA-S or MVA-ST. BALB/c mice were i.m. vaccinated in a prime-boost regime (21-day interval) with 1 × 108 PFU of MVA-S, MVA-ST, or PBS as controls. Sera were collected 18 days after the first immunization (prime n = 7–8) and 14 days after the second immunization (prime-boost n = 6–8). Sera were analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 S–binding antibodies in different ELISAs targeting the SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 strain with (A) S-specific, (B) RBD-specific, (C) S1-specific, (D) S2-specific IgG antibodies, or targeting the Beta SARS-CoV-2 S (B1.351 variant) with (E) S-specific IgG antibodies. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test of log-transformed data. LOD, limit of detection.

In S1 ELISAs, no or only low-level responses were detected in sera of vaccinated mice after prime immunization (Figure 3C). We found that 37.5% (n = 3/8) of mice vaccinated with MVA-ST mounted S1-binding antibodies with a mean titer of 1:100. However, substantial levels of S1-binding antibodies developed after the boost vaccination with MVA-ST, with a mean titer of 1:6075; in contrast, mice that received MVA-S developed a significantly lower titer of 1:337. Marginal levels of antibodies binding to S2 protein were measured after a single vaccination with MVA-S or MVA-ST (Figure 3D). Boost vaccination significantly increased the amounts of S2-binding antibodies for both candidate vaccines, with a mean titer of 1:728 for MVA-ST–vaccinated and 1:1350 for MVA-S–vaccinated animals.

In addition, we analyzed antibody binding capacity against the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2 using ELISA plates coated with synthetic Beta SARS-CoV-2 S protein (Figure 3E). A single MVA-S vaccination did not result in obvious levels of binding antibodies, whereas mice vaccinated with MVA-ST mounted detectable levels of binding antibodies, with a mean titer of 1:143. After boost vaccination, MVA-S–vaccinated mice did show activation of antibodies specific for the Beta variant S protein, with a mean titer of 1:116. However, MVA-ST booster immunization significantly increased these antibody levels, with a mean titer of 1:3825.

To evaluate neutralizing antibodies, we performed the 50% plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT 50 ) as well as the virus neutralization titer (VNT 100 ) assay (Figure 4). Immunization with MVA-S induced low levels of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 isolate Germany/BavPat1/2020 (henceforth called SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1), reaching a mean titer of 1:3437 in the more sensitive PRNT 50 and a mean titer of 1:81 in the more demanding VNT 100 assay (Figure 4, A and B). In comparison, MVA-ST prime-boost vaccination resulted in significantly better SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 neutralization, with mean titers of 1:6400 in PRNT 50 and 1:848 in the VNT 100 assay (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Virus-neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1, Alpha, Beta, Zeta, Delta, and Omicron variants in vaccinated BALB/c mice. SARS-CoV-2 neutralization titers measured by the plaque reduction assay (PRNT 50 ) and virus neutralization test (VNT 100 ) from BALB/c mice vaccinated with PBS, MVA, MVA-S, or MVA-ST. (A) PRNT 50 and (B) VNT 100 assays using SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1. (C) VNT 100 against SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1, Alpha, Beta, and Zeta variants. PRNT 50 assay using SARS-CoV-2 (D) Delta and (E) Omicron variants. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test of log-transformed data (A–C) and Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (D and E). LOD, limit of detection; ULOD and LLOD, upper and lower LOD.

Our candidate vaccines are based on the S protein sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 isolate Wuhan HU-1 from 2020 (15). Thus, we used the mouse sera generated above to evaluate the capacity of the antibody responses to neutralize infections with SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Zeta (P.2) using the VNT 100 assay (Figure 4C). Similar to previous findings using this assay, MVA-S vaccination resulted in low levels of detectable neutralizing antibodies against the original SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 (geometric mean titer 31). In accordance with these results, only a few mice mounted neutralizing responses against the SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha (2/6, mean titer of 1:46), Beta (1/6, mean titer of 1:8), and Zeta (1/6, mean titer 1:31). In sharp contrast, MVA-ST vaccination elicited robust levels of circulating antibodies that neutralized the original SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 (6/6, mean titer of 1:1874) and the variant viruses Alpha (6/6, mean titer of 1:1761), Beta (6/6, mean titer of 1:1002), and Zeta (6/6, mean titer of 1:824).

To characterize the neutralizing capacities against the more recent SARS-CoV-2 variants Delta (B.1.617.2) and the highly contagious Omicron (B.1.1.529), we again performed prime-boost vaccination in BALB/c mice as above (Figure 4, D and E). Control mice that had been either mock or nonrecombinant MVA vaccinated did not mount any neutralizing antibodies against Delta or Omicron. MVA-S–vaccinated mice mounted low levels of Delta-neutralizing antibodies, with a mean titer of 1:90. In contrast, MVA-ST vaccination resulted in robust activation of Delta-neutralizing antibodies, with a mean titer of 1:275. When analyzing neutralization against Omicron, MVA-S–vaccinated mice showed low titers resulting in a mean titer of 1:8, compared with MVA-ST–vaccinated mice, with a mean of 1:184. To ensure comparability with the BALB/c vaccination experiments above, PRNT 50 against the BavPat1 isolate was performed (Supplemental Figure 4). Altogether, these results indicate that immunization with MVA-ST induces a superior anti–SARS-CoV-2-S humoral response resulting in the generation of cross-neutralizing anti–SARS-CoV-2 S antibodies against all the variants tested so far: Alpha, Beta, Zeta, Delta, and Omicron.

To characterize the activation of SARS-CoV-2–specific cellular immunity following prime-boost vaccination in BALB/c mice, we monitored S1 epitope–specific CD8+ T cells using IFN-γ ELISPOT assays and FACS analysis (Figure 5). Boost vaccinations with MVA-S activated substantial numbers of S 268–276 epitope–specific CD8+ T cells, with a mean number of 1571 IFN-γ+ spot-forming cells (SFC) in 1 × 106 splenocytes (Figure 5A). Comparable results were obtained for boost vaccinations with MVA-ST (mean of 1349 IFN-γ+ SFC; Figure 5A). In agreement with these data, FACS analysis of T cells stimulated in vitro with peptide S 268–276 and stained for intracellular IFN-γ showed robust frequencies of IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells in splenocytes from mice immunized with MVA-S (mean of 1.51%) or MVA-ST (mean of 1.53%) compared with mock-vaccinated control mice (mean of 0.01%) (Figure 5, B and C). Substantial numbers of the activated IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells also coexpressed TNF-α (81% for MVA-S and 79% for MVA-ST; Figure 5D). Of note, mice immunized with MVA-S or MVA-ST mounted similar levels of SARS-CoV-2 S–specific CD8+ T cells and MVA-specific CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 5 Activation of S-specific CD8+ T cells after prime-boost immunization with MVA-S or MVA-ST. Groups of BALB/c mice (n = 4–8) were immunized i.m. twice with 1 × 108 PFU MVA-S, MVA-ST, or PBS as negative controls. (A–D) Splenocytes were collected and prepared on day 14 after boost immunization and stimulated with the H2-Kd–restricted peptide S 268–276 (S1; GYLQPRTFL) and tested using ELISPOT assays and ICS FACS analyses. (A) IFN-γ+ SFC measured by ELISPOT assays. (B and C) IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells measured by FACS analysis. (D) IFN-γ–and TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells measured by FACS analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Protective capacity of MVA-S and MVA-ST upon SARS-CoV-2 respiratory challenge in Syrian hamsters. To further investigate the impact of prime-boost immunization against SARS-CoV-2–induced disease, we used Syrian hamsters as a well-established preclinical model for efficacy testing (Figures 6 and 7). Two cohorts of hamsters were vaccinated within a 21-day interval twice intramuscularly with 1 × 108 PFU candidate vaccine in each case, comparing MVA and MVA-S and then MVA and MVA-ST. Safety and immunogenicity were analyzed as established before (Supplemental Figure 6). SARS-CoV-2–binding antibodies were analyzed by different ELISAs specific for trimeric S protein or S1 subunit antigen. Immunizations with nonrecombinant vector elicited no detectable S-specific antibodies in control hamsters (MVA; Figure 6A). However, antibodies specific for trimeric S proteins could be detected in all hamsters vaccinated with MVA-S (mean titer 1:700) or MVA-ST (mean titer 1:728) already after single vaccination. Boost vaccinations further increased the levels, resulting in comparable titers of 1:2250 for MVA-S and 1:1157 for MVA-ST vaccination.

Figure 6 Antigen-specific humoral immunity induced in MVA-S– or MVA-ST–vaccinated hamsters. Syrian hamsters (n = 7–8) were i.m. vaccinated twice (21-day interval) with 1 × 108 PFU of MVA-S (n = 8), MVA-ST (n = 7), or MVA (n = 15) as controls. Sera were collected on days 0, 21, and 42 and analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 S–binding antibodies in ELISAs targeting SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 with (A) S-specific and (B) S1-specific IgG antibodies. SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (C) BavPat1, (D) Delta, and (E) Omicron variants were analyzed by PRNT 50 . *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. LOD, limit of detection.

Figure 7 Protective capacity of MVA-S or MVA-ST immunization against SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 infection in Syrian hamsters. Syrian hamsters vaccinated with MVA (n = 15) control, MVA-S (n = 8), or MVA-ST (n = 7) were i.n. challenged with 1 × 104 TCID 50 SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1. (A) Body weight was monitored daily and (B) spontaneous behavior and general condition were evaluated by clinical scores. (C) Oropharyngeal swabs on day 6 after challenge infection were analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 gRNA copies. (D and E) Lungs were harvested and analyzed for (D) infectious SARS-CoV-2 by TCID 50 /gram lung tissue, and (E) SARS-CoV-2 gRNA copies. Sera were prepared on day 6 after challenge and analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 (F) BavPat1, (G) Delta, and (H) Omicron variant–neutralizing antibodies by PRNT 50 . *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (C–H) of AUC (A and B). LOD, limit of detection.

Underlining the mouse model results, we observed a different pattern for vaccine-induced S1-binding antibodies. Only 37.5% (n = 3/8) of MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters mounted S1-binding antibodies after the first immunization (mean titer of 1:38), while boost vaccinations elicited low-level seroconversion in 87.5% (n = 7/8) of MVA-S–vaccinated animals (mean titer of 1:112). In sharp contrast, prime MVA-ST vaccination induced high levels of S1-binding antibodies (100% seroconversion, mean titer of 1:2442), and boost vaccination on day 21 further increased these levels to a mean titer of 1:4242 (Figure 6B).

Similarly, after prime immunization we measured low levels of SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–neutralizing antibodies in sera from 87.5% (n = 7/8) of MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters (mean titer of 1:65; Figure 6C), whereas all hamsters immunized with MVA-ST mounted readily detectable neutralizing antibodies (100% seroconversion), with an average titer of 1:321 PRNT 50 at 3 weeks after priming (Figure 6C).

Compared with SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1, reduced neutralizing activity against Delta and Omicron were measured. MVA-S vaccination resulted in marginal antibody titers neutralizing Delta (mean titer of 1:71; Figure 6D). No detectable titers against Omicron were measured after prime MVA-S vaccination (Figure 6E). Hamsters that had been vaccinated with MVA-ST mounted a mean titer of 1:185.7 against Delta (Figure 6D) and a titer below the detection limit against Omicron (mean titer of 1:33.9; Figure 6E). After the boost vaccination, sera from all MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters (100% seroconversion) revealed low neutralizing activity, with minor titers of approximately 1:100 PRNT 50 against SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 (Figure 6C). One out of 7 animals had confirmed seroconversion against Delta, exhibiting a mean titer of 1:67 after boost vaccination (Figure 6D). In MVA-S–vaccinated animals, no seroconversion was detected against Omicron (Figure 6E). In contrast, in all sera from hamsters vaccinated with MVA-ST we detected increased amounts of SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 after the boost immunization, with a mean titer of 1:529 PRNT 50 (Figure 6C). For Delta, a mean titer of 1:500 was measured in these vaccinated animals (100% seroconversion; Figure 6D), whereas no obvious titers of Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were detected in MVA-ST–vaccinated animals (mean titer of 1:46; Figure 6E).

Four weeks after the boost immunization, the animals were intranasally infected with 1 × 104 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID 50 ) SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 (Figure 7). Starting on day 3, MVA-vaccinated control hamsters demonstrated reduced body weights, and at 6 days after infection all animals had lost approximately 10% of their initial body weight. No body weight loss could be detected for hamsters immunized with MVA-S or MVA-ST (Figure 7A). Control animals also showed characteristic clinical symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 respiratory tract infection, including labored breathing, reduced activity, and scruffy fur. No MVA-S– or MVA-ST–vaccinated animals showed any signs of clinical disease (Figure 7B).

To evaluate viral loads and pathological changes in lung tissues, we euthanized all animals at 6 days after infection. Blood and swab samples were taken at necropsy, and lungs were harvested for further analysis. Substantial amounts of viral RNA were detected in oropharyngeal swabs of control animals (mean of 7.7 × 103 RNA copy numbers/μL; Figure 7C). Swab samples from hamsters vaccinated with MVA-S contained marginally reduced levels of viral RNA (on average 3 × 103 RNA copy numbers/μL), whereas swabs from animals vaccinated with MVA-ST contained significantly reduced levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (mean of 1.6 × 103 RNA copy numbers/μL; Figure 7C).

Correspondingly, lung tissues from control hamsters harbored infectious SARS-CoV-2 (mean of 2.9 × 103 TCID 50 /gram lung tissue; Figure 7D), whereas no infectious SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the lungs of vaccinated hamsters (with the exception of tissue from 1 MVA-S–vaccinated animal containing 5.6 × 102 TCID 50 /gram lung tissue). These data were confirmed by real-time RT-PCR analysis of viral RNA loads. In lung tissues from both MVA-S– and MVA-ST–immunized animals, we found lower levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA compared with control hamsters (<3 × 101 genome equivalents/ng total RNA; Figure 7E).

Only after SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 infection did we detect SARS-CoV-2–binding antibodies in control (MVA) hamsters, with a mean titer of 1:16,883 for S-specific antibodies and 1:5600 for S1-binding antibodies (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Thus, although all the control hamsters became moribund, we observed detectable titers of SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–neutralizing antibodies that averaged to 1:632 PRNT 50 after challenge infection (Figure 7F). Against Delta, an average mean titer of 1:1013 was measured in control MVA-vaccinated hamsters (Figure 7G). Lower titers reaching a mean of 1:204 were present against Omicron detected by PRNT 50 (Figure 7H). In line with data from viral load and clinical disease outcome, we detected markedly higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 S–specific antibodies in sera from immunized hamsters. After challenge, we measured substantial levels of S-binding antibodies, with a mean titer of 1:38,185 or 1:50,194 after MVA-S or MVA-ST immunization (Supplemental Figure 7B). S1-binding antibodies in MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters reached a mean titer of 1:23,528; MVA-ST–vaccinated hamsters had a higher mean titer of 1:72,900 (Supplemental Figure 7A). MVA-S vaccination resulted in SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–neutralizing activities with an average PRNT 50 titer of 1:1200, compared with the MVA-ST mean titer of 1:1771 (Figure 7F). In MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters, a mean titer of 1:1475 against Delta and 1:468 against Omicron were detected (Figure 7, G and H). After MVA-ST vaccination, hamsters mounted mean titers of 1:1714 against Delta and 1:714 against Omicron (Figure 7, G and H).

To evaluate lung pathology in vaccinated and infected animals, we performed histological analysis of hematoxylin and eosin–stained lung sections (Figure 8). Control hamsters (MVA) had large areas of lung consolidation. Alveolar lesions were characterized by the accumulation of neutrophils and mononuclear cells that expanded alveolar septae and filled alveolar lumina (Figure 8, A and E). Inflammation was associated with necrosis of alveolar epithelia, fibrin exudation, and a prominent pneumocyte type II hyperplasia. A mixed inflammatory infiltrate, epithelial degeneration, and hyperplasia were found in bronchi and bronchioli. In addition, animals showed marked vascular lesions, characterized by endothelial hypertrophy, endothelialitis, mural and perivascular infiltrates, loss of vascular wall integrity, and perivascular edema.

Figure 8 Histopathological lesions in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–challenged hamsters vaccinated with MVA, MVA-S, or MVA-ST. (A, C, E, and G) Representative overview images of hematoxylin and eosin–stained lung sections and (B, D, F, and H) associated ×100 magnifications. (A and E) Images from MVA control–vaccinated animals show extensive areas of alveolar consolidation (arrowheads). Higher magnification (B and F) reveals markedly thickened alveolar septae, inflammatory infiltrates, and prominent pneumocyte type II hyperplasia with many atypical, large cells (arrowheads) and mitotic figures (arrow). (C and D) MVA-S–vaccinated animals show less lung pathology with multifocal, small foci of alveolar consolidation, which are qualitatively similar to the lesions in controls. (G and H) Most MVA-ST–vaccinated animals show no alveolar lesions. (E) Quantification of histopathological lesions. Vaccination with recombinant MVAs significantly reduces lung lesions compared with control groups. (J and K) Immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein in the lungs of hamsters vaccinated with MVA (control), MVA-S, or MVA-ST, challenged with SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1. (J) Semiquantitative scoring of viral antigen amount. No viral antigen was detected in MVA-S– or MVA-ST–vaccinated animals. (K) SARS-CoV-2 antigen (brown signal) is predominantly found in pneumocytes lining alveoli (×100 magnification). Dotted lines mark the zero value. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

MVA-S–vaccinated hamsters also revealed areas of inflammation and consolidation, although the overall extent of alveolar, bronchial/bronchiolar, and vascular lesions was less than in control animals (Figure 8C). Lungs of MVA-ST–vaccinated hamsters showed negligible or markedly reduced lung pathology (Figure 8G). Almost all the animals in this group demonstrated only mild to moderate inflammatory lesions confined to the airways and some vessels, while alveolar lesions were absent or minimal, affecting less than 1% of the lung lobes. Only 1 animal showed higher lesion scores in the alveolar and vascular compartment, affecting below 25% of the entire lobe.

Semiquantitative scoring of alveolar, airway, and vascular lesions showed a significant reduction in all parameters in animals vaccinated with recombinant MVA vaccines compared with the control group (Figure 8I). Importantly, MVA-ST–vaccinated hamsters showed substantially lower inflammation scores than MVA-S–vaccinated animals. Using immunohistochemistry, SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein was detected in the lungs of all control hamsters, but in none of the MVA-S– or MVA-ST–immunized animals (Figure 8, J and K).

MVA-S or MVA-ST vaccination provides protection from lethal SARS-CoV-2 disease outcomes in K18-hACE2 mice. To evaluate immunogenicity and protective efficacy in a lethal animal model, we used K18-hACE2 mice. K18-hACE2 mice are highly susceptible to intranasal SARS-CoV-2 infection characterized by high viral loads in the lungs, severe interstitial pneumonia, and death by day 6 or 8 after inoculation. Mice were vaccinated with MVA, MVA-S, or MVA-ST using an intramuscular prime-boost schedule as above.

As expected, we did not detect SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–neutralizing antibodies in control mice vaccinated with MVA. Single vaccination with MVA-S or MVA-ST resulted in obvious titers of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1, with a mean titer of 1:880 for MVA-S and 1:2880 for MVA-ST. Boost vaccination on day 21 further increased SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1–neutralizing antibodies to a mean titer of 1:660 or 1:3840 in MVA-S– or MVA-ST–vaccinated mice (Figure 9A). However, neutralizing activities against SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron were lower compared with SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 following MVA-S and MVA-ST vaccination (Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 9 Protective capacity of MVA-S or MVA-ST immunization against SARS-CoV-2 in K18-hACE2 mice. K18-hACE2 mice were i.m. immunized twice with 1 × 108 PFU MVA-S (n = 4), MVA-ST (n = 4), or MVA (n = 4) as a control in a 21-day interval. Sera were collected on days 0, 18, and 31 and analyzed for SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibodies against (A) BavPat1, (B) Delta, and (C) Omicron variants by PRNT 50 . After SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 challenge infection, (D) body weight was monitored daily, (E) spontaneous behavior and general condition were evaluated in clinical scores, and (F) survival rate was determined retrospectively. (G) Oropharyngeal swabs from 4 days after infection were analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 gRNA copies. RdRp, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. At the end of the experiment (day 6 for MVA-, day 8 for MVA-S/MVA-ST–vaccinated mice), lungs and brains were harvested and analyzed for (H) amounts of infectious SARS-CoV-2 by TCID 50 /mL and (I) viral RNA by qRT-PCR. Sera were analyzed for (J) BavPat1, (K) Delta, and (L) Omicron variant–neutralizing antibodies by PRNT 50 . *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (A–C and G–L) of AUC (E) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test of AUC (D). LOD, limit of detection.

Mice immunized with MVA-S mounted sufficient levels of Delta-neutralizing antibodies after prime or boost application (Figure 9B; mean of 1:208 or 1:575). MVA-ST vaccination resulted in a mean titer of 1:675 after prime and 1:1400 after boost (Figure 9B). For Omicron, no detectable titers of neutralizing antibodies were present in mice after single vaccination with either candidate vaccine. MVA-S boost vaccination again did not result in obvious titers of Omicron-neutralizing antibodies (Figure 9C). Marginal titers of Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were present in sera of mice after boost vaccination with MVA-ST (Figure 9C; mean titer of 1:75).

At 4 weeks after boost vaccinations, mice were intranasally challenged with a lethal dose of 3.6 × 104 TCID 50 SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1. Control mice significantly lost weight and showed clinical signs of disease starting on day 3, and all succumbed to infection by day 6, whereas MVA-S– and MVA-ST–vaccinated mice showed no weight loss or clinical disease (Figure 9, D–F). At 4 days after infection, substantial levels of viral RNA shedding were observed from the upper respiratory tract of control vaccinated mice (mean of 6.6 × 103 genome equivalents/μL). In MVA-S–vaccinated mice, we found low but detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA shedding in oropharyngeal swabs (mean of 27 genome equivalents/μL). MVA-ST–vaccinated mice did not produce detectable viral RNA levels in oropharyngeal swabs (Figure 9G).

When monitoring viral loads in the lung and brain homogenates of mice at time of death (day 6 after infection [MVA-vaccinated mice] or 8 days after challenge [MVA-S/MVA-ST–vaccinated animals]), we failed to detect SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 in the lungs and brains of MVA-S– or MVA-ST–vaccinated mice, but found large amounts of infectious virus in the organs from control MVA-vaccinated mice (Figure 9H). These data were confirmed by real-time RT-PCR analysis of viral RNA loads. In the control MVA-vaccinated mice, we detected substantial levels of viral RNA, with a mean of 1.19 × 107 or 1.14 × 108 genome equivalents/ng total RNA in lungs or brains. Both MVA-S– and MVA-ST–immunized animals exhibited lower levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA than control mice in the lungs (a mean of 3.7 × 102 genome equivalents/ng total RNA for MVA-S and 1.31 for MVA-ST; Figure 7I) and in the brains (a mean of 9.73 genome equivalents/ng total RNA for MVA-S and 1.58 for MVA-ST).

Neutralizing antibodies against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1, SARS-CoV-2 Delta, and Omicron were analyzed at the end of the experiment. Marginal titers of BavPat1- and Delta-neutralizing antibodies were present in sera of control MVA-vaccinated mice after SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 challenge infection (mean of 1:420 for BavPat1, mean of 1:168.75 for Delta; Figure 9, J and K). No titers of Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were found in MVA-vaccinated animals (Figure 9L). However, robust titers of neutralizing antibodies were present in sera of MVA-S– and MVA-ST–vaccinated mice after SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 challenge infection (Figure 9, J–L). Against BavPat1, MVA-S vaccination resulted in a mean titer of 1:2240; MVA-ST vaccination resulted in an even higher mean titer of 1:5600.

Against Delta, MVA-S vaccination resulted in a mean titer of 1:1333. Confirming previous results, antibody levels in MVA-ST–vaccinated mice were markedly higher, with a mean titer of 1:2400. However, against Omicron, a lower mean titer of 1:133 was measured for both candidate vaccines (Figure 9L).

Consistent with data from viral load in the lungs, control MVA-vaccinated animals showed pronounced lung pathology, which was associated with moderate to severe perivascular edema and inflammation with lymphocytes, macrophages, and small numbers of neutrophils surrounding small and intermediate vessels. Considerable inflammatory changes were also found in the alveolar and peribronchiolar compartments, characterized by moderate to marked interstitial and luminal immune cell infiltrates, with multifocal areas of completely obscured alveolar architecture. In animals vaccinated with MVA-S, despite the absence of severe and widespread inflammation in the alveolar compartment, substantial perivascular and peribronchiolar inflammation was also present in the lungs. Interestingly, MVA-ST–vaccinated mice showed only very mild signs of pulmonary lesions after SARS-CoV-2 BavPat1 challenge infection (Figure 10). Our data so far showed that robust protective vaccination by a prime-boost application of 1 × 108 PFU MVA candidate vaccines is associated with substantial titers of neutralizing antibodies in K18-hACE2 mice.