Advertisement

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI159825

CD155 loss enhances tumor suppression via combined host and tumor-intrinsic mechanisms

Xian-Yang Li, Indrajit Das, Ailin Lepletier, Venkateswar Addala, Tobias Bald, Kimberley Stannard, Deborah Barkauskas, Jing Liu, Amelia Roman Aguilera, Kazuyoshi Takeda, Matthias Braun, Kyohei Nakamura, Sebastien Jacquelin, Steven W. Lane, Michele W.L. Teng, William C. Dougall, and Mark J. Smyth

Find articles by Li, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Das, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lepletier, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Addala, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bald, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Stannard, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Barkauskas, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Liu, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Aguilera, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Takeda, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Braun, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Nakamura, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Jacquelin, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lane, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Teng, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Dougall, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Smyth, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published March 15, 2022 - More info

Published in Volume 132, Issue 6 on March 15, 2022
J Clin Invest. 2022;132(6):e159825. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159825.
© 2022 host et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published March 15, 2022 - Version history
View PDF

Related article:

CD155 loss enhances tumor suppression via combined host and tumor-intrinsic mechanisms
Xian-Yang Li, … , William C. Dougall, Mark J. Smyth
Xian-Yang Li, … , William C. Dougall, Mark J. Smyth
Research Article Immunology

CD155 loss enhances tumor suppression via combined host and tumor-intrinsic mechanisms

Abstract

Critical immune-suppressive pathways beyond programmed death 1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) require greater attention. Nectins and nectin-like molecules might be promising targets for immunotherapy, since they play critical roles in cell proliferation and migration and exert immunomodulatory functions in pathophysiological conditions. Here, we show CD155 expression in both malignant cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells in humans and mice. Cd155–/– mice displayed reduced tumor growth and metastasis via DNAM-1 upregulation and enhanced effector function of CD8+ T and NK cells, respectively. CD155-deleted tumor cells also displayed slower tumor growth and reduced metastases, demonstrating the importance of a tumor-intrinsic role of CD155. CD155 absence on host and tumor cells exerted an even greater inhibition of tumor growth and metastasis. Blockade of PD-1 or both PD-1 and CTLA4 was more effective in settings in which CD155 was limiting, suggesting the clinical potential of cotargeting PD-L1 and CD155 function.

Authors

Xian-Yang Li, Indrajit Das, Ailin Lepletier, Venkateswar Addala, Tobias Bald, Kimberley Stannard, Deborah Barkauskas, Jing Liu, Amelia Roman Aguilera, Kazuyoshi Takeda, Matthias Braun, Kyohei Nakamura, Sebastien Jacquelin, Steven W. Lane, Michele W.L. Teng, William C. Dougall, Mark J. Smyth

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2613–2625. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98769

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(6):e159825. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159825

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figures 4I and 7A and indicated that an independent panel investigation concluded that these figures contain data fabricated by Mark Smyth. In accordance with the institutional recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

Amelia Roman Aguilera, Matthias Braun, Ailin Lepletier, and Kyohei Nakamura have agreed with the Journal’s decision to retract the paper. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.

Footnotes

See the related article at CD155 loss enhances tumor suppression via combined host and tumor-intrinsic mechanisms.

Version history
  • Version 1 (March 15, 2022): Electronic publication
Advertisement
Advertisement