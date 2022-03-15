CD155 loss enhances tumor suppression via combined host and tumor-intrinsic mechanisms

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI159825

Critical immune-suppressive pathways beyond programmed death 1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) require greater attention. Nectins and nectin-like molecules might be promising targets for immunotherapy, since they play critical roles in cell proliferation and migration and exert immunomodulatory functions in pathophysiological conditions. Here, we show CD155 expression in both malignant cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells in humans and mice. Cd155–/– mice displayed reduced tumor growth and metastasis via DNAM-1 upregulation and enhanced effector function of CD8+ T and NK cells, respectively. CD155-deleted tumor cells also displayed slower tumor growth and reduced metastases, demonstrating the importance of a tumor-intrinsic role of CD155. CD155 absence on host and tumor cells exerted an even greater inhibition of tumor growth and metastasis. Blockade of PD-1 or both PD-1 and CTLA4 was more effective in settings in which CD155 was limiting, suggesting the clinical potential of cotargeting PD-L1 and CD155 function.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2613–2625. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98769

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(6):e159825. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159825

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figures 4I and 7A and indicated that an independent panel investigation concluded that these figures contain data fabricated by Mark Smyth. In accordance with the institutional recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

Amelia Roman Aguilera, Matthias Braun, Ailin Lepletier, and Kyohei Nakamura have agreed with the Journal’s decision to retract the paper. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.