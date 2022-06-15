Favorable vaccine-induced SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell response profile in patients undergoing immune-modifying therapies

Study population. During the study period, 94 patients with IBD had at least 1 blood sample processed for analysis (Figure 1). Forty-five patients completed at least 3 visits, while the remaining patents were either lost to follow up or recruited after first or second vaccination. Of the 94 patients, 63 patients (67%) had Crohn’s disease and 31 patients (33%) had ulcerative colitis. Sixty-three patients (67%) with IBD and 18 healthy controls (HCs) (36%) were male, while 31 (33%) patients with IBD and 32 HCs (64%) were female (P = 0.0004). Median ages in IBD (41 yr) and HC groups (41 yr) were similar (P = 1). All HCs and 93 of the donors with IBD (99%) are of Asian ethnicity; 1 participant in the study is of White ancestry. Forty-nine patients (52%) were on TNFi, and 45 patients (48%) were on other non-TNFi (nTNFi) immunotherapy. Other baseline characteristics, including age, sex, IBD diagnosis and duration, mRNA vaccine taken, and steroid usage between TNFi and nTNFi groups, were similar (Table 1). Among those undergoing TNFi therapy, 27 (55%) had an additional antimetabolite. Among those on other nTNFi therapies were 15 patients (33%) only on an AM, 7 patients (16%) on anti-p40 (a-p40) monotherapy, and 11 patients (24%) on anti-integrin (a-Integrin) monotherapy. Those on an additional AM included 9 patients (20%) on a-p40 (a-p40+AM) and 3 patients (7%) on a-Integrin (a-Integrin+AM); those on a-Integrin+AM were excluded from analysis due to the lack of data points. Samples from 3 patients, all at the final time point (day 205), were collected but excluded from analysis because these patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2. Six patients were on concomitant steroid therapy: 2 in the TNFi group and 4 in the nTNFi group (P = 0.6). Eight patients from the TNFi group and 7 patients from the nTNFi group took the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine (P = 1). Further disease phenotype and behavior characteristics of the IBD cohort are shown in Table 2.

Figure 1 Study design outline. Peripheral blood samples from healthcare workers who were not on immune-modifying therapy and served as HCs or from patients with IBD on varying immunotherapies were collected for up to 5 study time points of interest. Humoral, cellular, and IL-10 responses were quantified longitudinally. Additional tests, including sVNT, AIM assay, intracellular cytokine staining, and IFN-γ ELIspot, were performed on a subset of donor samples obtained at the fourth study time point (day 115) for further analysis.

Table 1 Demographics of patients with IBD grouped according to TNF inhibitor status

Table 2 IBD classification by location and behavior grouped according to TNF inhibitor status

Vaccine-induced humoral immunity. SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain (RBD) IgG levels were quantified in response to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination both in the HCs and the IBD cohort (Figure 2). In line with previous observations (5–7), at all postvaccination time points — day 21 (just before second mRNA dose), day 36 (2 weeks after 2-dose vaccination), day 115 (3 months after 2-dose vaccination), and day 205 (6 months after 2-dose vaccination) — the medians of IBD cohort humoral responses (geometric means [GMean] of 176, 5658, 1006, and 310 AU/mL) were lower (P < 0.005) than what was observed in HCs (GMean of 1212, 14845, 2871, and 980 AU/mL; Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Humoral immunity is induced following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. (A) Dot plots with median (middle bar) and interquartile range (whiskers) of RBD IgG concentrations (AU/mL) from serum samples of the 2 study cohorts collected at different time points. (B) RBD IgG concentrations (AU/mL) from serum samples of HCs and patients with IBD grouped by treatment 3 and 6 months after completing their 2-dose vaccination. (C) Percentage inhibition measured by sVNT of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 S-RBD from serum samples of HCs and patients with IBD grouped by treatment 3 months after completing their 2-dose vaccination. For all graphs, the shaded red region denotes the area under the threshold for a positive test. Statistical analyses were performed by (A) Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test or by (B and C) Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s test, with P values indicated above the comparison line when significant (P ≤ 0.05). Geometric means (GMean; AU/mL) or median inhibition and number of data points (n) are indicated below each group.

The deficiency of vaccine-induced anti-RBD antibodies was evident in patients undergoing therapy with TNFi monotherapy on day 115 and even more so in patients under combination therapy with TNFi and an antimetabolite (TNFi+AM; 3 and 6 months after 2-dose vaccination) (Figure 2B). No significant differences among anti-RBD titers 3 and 6 months after vaccination (days 115 and 205) in HCs and patients with IBD undergoing nTNFi therapies were observed. Patients treated with AM, a-p40, and a-Integrin therapies on day 115 and day 205 displayed anti-RBD titers that were indistinguishable from those of HCs. We also performed a surrogate viral neutralization test (sVNT) and found significantly reduced inhibition of ancestral S-RBD binding to human ACE2 (hACE2) in TNFi+AM, TNFi, and AM groups on day 115 (Figure 2C).

Vaccine-induced spike-specific T cell responses. The magnitude and function of the spike-specific T cell response induced by vaccination in HCs and patients with IBD was characterized directly in whole blood. A pool of 15-mer peptides covering the immunogenic regions of the SARS-CoV-2 S-protein (S pool) was used to measure spike-specific T cell responses (Supplemental Table 1). The quantity of Th1 cytokines (IFN-γ and IL-2) secreted in the plasma after peptide stimulation was quantified after overnight incubation (Figure 3A). This rapid quantitative assay is demonstrated to possess identical sensitivities/specificities of conventional ELISpot assays (31).

Figure 3 Cellular immunity is induced following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. (A) Overview of whole blood cytokine release assay for IFN-γ/IL-2 quantification. (B) Dot plots with median (middle bar) and interquartile range (whiskers) of IFN-γ or IL-2 concentrations (pg/mL) from S pool–stimulated whole-blood supernatants of the 2 study cohorts collected at different time points. Statistical analyses were performed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, with P values indicated above the comparison line when significant (P ≤ 0.05). Geometric means (GMean; AU/mL) and number of data points (n) are indicated below each group. (C) Quantified IFN-γ or IL-2 concentrations (pg/mL) plotted against time, faceted by the 2 study cohorts. Data points originating from the same participant are connected by gray lines. Data are summarized in the “Overlay,” plot with lines connecting the geometric means of each group at each sampling interval. For all graphs, shaded red regions denote the area under the threshold for a positive test.

Before vaccination, whole-blood supernatants of HCs and patients with IBD stimulated with S pool displayed median IFN-γ and IL-2 levels below threshold. Some whole-blood supernatants from either cohort exhibited cytokine production higher than unstimulated controls, consistent with the presence of spike cross-reactive T cells already demonstrated in uninfected individuals (32, 33). Peptide-induced IFN-γ and/or IL-2 clearly increased in both HCs and patients with IBD after first- (day 21) and second-dose vaccination (day 36) in line with the ability of mRNA vaccines to induce spike-specific T cells (13). In particular, 2 weeks after the second vaccination, all HCs (28 of 28 for both IFN-γ and IL-2) and the majority of patients with IBD under immune-modifying therapies possessed positive IFN-γ (50 of 51) and IL-2 (49 of 51) responses (Figure 3B). Importantly, we did not observe any reduction of IFN-γ or IL-2 responses from 3 and 6 months after 2-dose vaccination in patients with IBD in comparison to HCs.

We then analyzed cytokine levels induced in patients with IBD under different treatment regimens. Longitudinal responses from individual donors are displayed in Figure 4A. As shown in Figure 4B, patients treated with TNFi alone demonstrated higher IFN-γ response levels than HCs at both 3 and 6 months after 2-dose vaccination. Although few, we also noted that patients treated with a-p40 biologics present high median levels of IL-2 production 3 months after 2-dose vaccination (n = 7, GMean 229.6 pg/mL). Importantly, no specific treatment caused an inhibition of the quantity of IFN-γ and IL-2 (days 115 and 205) in comparison with HCs; even the TNFi+AM group displaying lower spike-specific humoral responses (Figure 2) and lower induction of T cell responses on day 36 (Supplemental Figure 1) demonstrated IFN-γ and IL-2 responses comparable to those in HCs at these later time points.

Figure 4 Durable T cell responses are demonstrated by patients under different immunotherapies. (A) Quantified IFN-γ or IL-2 concentrations (pg/mL) plotted against days after first vaccine dose for both HCs and patients with IBD grouped by treatment. Data points originating from the same participant are connected by gray lines. Data are summarized in the “Overlay,” plot with lines connecting the geometric means of each group at each sampling interval. (B) Dot plots with median (middle bar) and interquartile range (whiskers) of quantified IFN-γ or IL-2 concentrations (pg/mL) from S pool–stimulated whole-blood supernatants of HCs and patients with IBD grouped by treatment 3 and 6 months after completing their 2-dose vaccination. Statistical analyses were performed by Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s test, with P values shown above the comparison lines when significant (P ≤ 0.05). Geometric means (GMean; AU/mL) and number of data points (n) are indicated below each group. For all graphs, the shaded red region denotes the area under the threshold for a positive test.

We also compared the magnitude of spike-specific T cell responses between patients with IBD who were vaccinated with either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. No differences were observed in IFN-γ and IL-2 quantities at all postvaccination time points, aside from an increased production of IL-2 in mRNA-1273–vaccinated patients with IBD on day 115 and day 205 (Supplemental Figure 2A). The finding of higher levels of IFN-γ responses in TNFi-treated patients with IBD 3 and 6 months after 2-dose vaccination was maintained when mRNA-1273–vaccinated donors were excluded from the analysis (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Thus, mRNA vaccination in patients with IBD undergoing treatment with different immune-modifying therapies demonstrated a spike-specific T cell cytokine responses that was not inferior to what was detectable in HCs. Furthermore, TNFi therapy was associated with a level of spike-specific T cell responses 3 and 6 months after second vaccination (days 115 and 205) greater than that of HCs.

Spike-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in vaccinated patients with IBD and impact of Omicron variant mutations. To confirm that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination induces spike-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in patients with IBD undergoing immune-modifying therapy, PBMCs collected on day 115 from patients with IBD were stimulated with a spike peptide megapool (SP-MP) and analyzed for expression of activation-induced markers (AIMs) on gated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 5A). Peptide stimulation activated more CD4+ T cells than CD8+ T cells in all donor groups. Furthermore, while a lower frequency of AIM+CD4+ T cells was found in nTNFi donors than in HCs, TNFi/TNFi+AM patients presented frequencies of AIM+CD4+ and CD8+ T cells similar to those of HCs.

Figure 5 Spike-specific T cells are activated and produce Th1 cytokines. (A) Left: Representative flow cytometry plots from AIM assays identify CD4+CD134+CD137+ and CD8+CD69+CD137+ T cell populations with or without stimulation with spike peptides. Activated cells are defined by the drawn gate within each population. Right: Summary frequencies of AIM+ cells identified in PBMCs from HCs or patients with IBD 3 months after the second vaccine dose (HC, n = 12; TNFi+AM, n = 10; TNFi, n = 13; nTNFi, n = 12). (B and C) Intracellular cytokine staining for (B) IFN-γ+ or (C) IL-2+ T cell populations with or without stimulation with spike peptides. Representative flow cytometry plots and dot plots (with median and IQR) summaries of CD4+ or CD8+IFN-γ+ or IL-2+ frequencies of CD3+ cells and background-subtracted geometric mean fluorescence intensities (GeoMFIs) of IFN-γ+ or IL-2+ populations (HC, n = 12; TNFi, n = 8; TNFi+AM, n = 4; nTNFi, n = 12). Statistical analyses were performed by Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s test, with P values shown above the comparison lines when significant (P ≤ 0.05). For all graphs, the shaded red regions denote responses below background levels (denoted with 0).

The higher quantity of IFN-γ detected in peptide-stimulated whole blood of donors with IBD on TNFi therapy could either be related to a cumulative increase in the cytokine secretion potential of individual spike-specific T cells or a larger fraction capable of IFN-γ secretion, rather than an increase in their frequency. Therefore, we quantified spike specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells able to produce IFN-γ and IL-2. Although low frequencies were detected, CD4+IFN-γ+ T cells in TNFi-treated donors with IBD were enriched relative to those in HCs, while geometric MFIs (GeoMFI) of either CD4+ or CD8+ IFN-γ among TNFi-treated donors and HCs were similar (Figure 5B). Interestingly, levels of IL-2+CD4+ or CD8+ spike-specific T cells were marginally higher in patients with IBD than in HCs, reaching statistical significance for CD8+ T cells in TNFi+AM-treated patients. Moreover, IL-2 GeoMFIs were significantly elevated in the spike-specific CD4+ T cells of TNFi-treated donors and in CD8+ T cells of TNFi+AM and nTNFi-treated donors than in HCs (Figure 5C). These findings hint that, while vaccination under concurrent TNF inhibition induced similar amounts of antigen-specific T cells, HCs and TNFi-treated patients with IBD differed in IFN-γ– and IL-2–producing fractions.

We then analyzed the effect of the mutations that characterize the spike protein of the Omicron variant on the vaccine-induced spike-specific T cells present in HCs and in patients with IBD (Figure 6). Patient PBMCs were stimulated with 3 peptide pools covering the entire spike protein (253 peptides) of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 (Supplemental Table 2) and the regions mutated in the Omicron variant (67 peptides), with and without the amino acid substitutions/deletions that characterize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (Supplemental Table 3). We performed an IFN-γ ELISpot assay to quantify the frequency of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells responding to conserved regions of the spike protein and to derive the frequency of responses altered by the variant-defining regions in the Omicron variant. As already seen in healthy vaccinated individuals (20–23), the spike-specific T cell response to the Omicron variant was mainly preserved in all HCs and donors with IBD irrespective of their treatment. An inhibition of more than 25% of the total spike-specific T cell response due to Omicron mutations was observed in only 1 of 12 HC and 1 of 14 patient with IBD samples tested (Figure 6A). In contrast, pairwise analysis of neutralizing antibodies in day 115 donor sera by sVNT of both the ancestral and Omicron variant S-RBD demonstrated a dramatic decrease to below-threshold levels (<30% inhibition) in virtually all tested samples (49 of 50 HCs and 63 of 63 patients with IBD) for hACE2-RBD binding inhibition (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Cellular but not humoral responses are mostly preserved against Omicron variant spike. (A) Dot plots denoting the number of IFN-γ SFU per 106 PBMCs generated after ancestral and Omicron variant spike peptide stimulation in HCs or IBD donor groups (day 115). Each line connects paired responses from a single donor, with broken lines denoting a difference of more than 25% responses (HC, n = 12; TNFi or TNFi+AM [TNFi ± AM], n = 8; nTNFi, n = 6). (B) Dot plots denoting the percentage inhibition of binding of SARS-CoV-2 S-RBD to hACE2 by sVNT from donor sera (day 115). Each line connects paired responses from a single donor (HC, n = 50; IBD, n = 63). Shaded red regions denote data with negative result calls.

Immune-modifying therapies increase IL-10 production of spike-specific T cells. Differences in the kinetics of spike peptide–induced IFN-γ and IL-2 detected in patients with IBD undergoing TNFi therapy suggest that this treatment might modify vaccine-induced spike-specific T cells. In addition, TNFi therapy has been shown to modify T cell function through expression of a transcriptional signature that upregulates IL-10 production in T cells (27). We therefore tested whether cytokine secretion profiles in whole-blood supernatants after spike-peptide stimulation contain not only classical Th1 cytokines IFN-γ and IL-2, but also IL-10. The quantity of IL-10 detected in treated patients with IBD and HCs before and after 2-dose vaccination was measured (Figure 7).

Figure 7 IL-10 delineates T cell cytokine response profile of individuals undergoing immune-modifying therapies. (A and B) Dot plots with median (middle bar) and interquartile range (whiskers) (A) of IL-10 concentrations (pg/mL) from S pool–stimulated whole-blood supernatants of the 2 study cohorts collected at different time points and (B) of HCs and patients with IBD grouped by treatment 3 and 6 months after completing their 2-dose vaccination. Shaded red regions denote the area under the threshold for a positive test. Statistical analyses were performed by (A) Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test or (B) Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s test, with P values indicated above the comparison line when significant (P ≤ 0.05). Geometric means (GMean; AU/mL) and number of data points (n) are indicated below each group. (C) UMAP projections based on IL-10, IFN-γ, and IL-2 quantities measured from each donor time point. Images on the top row display each point filled according to log 10 -transformed cytokine quantities (pg/mL). Images on the bottom row display points filled according to study cohort at the respective time point. A shape is drawn enclosing a region mostly containing points with IL-10 values of greater than 10 pg/mL. (D) Dot plots with median (middle bar) and interquartile range (whiskers) of IL-10+CD4+ cell frequencies of CD4+ from HCs (n = 12) or donors with IBD on TNFi (with or without AM, n = 21) or nTNFi therapy (n = 12). Statistical analysis was performed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, with P values indicated above the comparison line when significant (P ≤ 0.05). For all graphs, the shaded red region denotes responses below background levels (denoted with 0).

At time points following first- (day 21) and second-dose vaccination (day 36), increased concentrations of IL-10 were detected in whole-blood supernatants of HCs and patients with IBD relative to their respective prevaccination baselines. Furthermore, at 3 and 6 months after the second vaccine dose (day 115 and day 205), no IL-10 was detected in the majority of HCs, while we noticed a persistence of IL-10 induction in patients with IBD (Figure 7A). Values of quantified IL-10 (e.g., 9.65 pg/mL on day 115) were low in comparison to corresponding IL-2 (61.5 pg/mL) and IFN-γ (31.5 pg/mL) responses in patients with IBD. Particularly, sustained production of IL-10 in peptide-stimulated whole blood was observed in both TNFi-treated subcohorts both at 3 and 6 months after 2-dose vaccination (Figure 7B).

To characterize the chronological evolution of cytokine profiles, we used UMAP to integrate quantified, log-transformed IL-10 data with IFN-γ and IL-2 for each donor time point (Figure 7C). UMAP projections of data points originating from prevaccination samples of either HCs or patients with IBD formed a distinct cluster. Moreover, the data points cosegregated following the first dose (day 21) and 2 weeks after second-dose vaccination (day 36), further highlighting the similarities of cellular responses between the 2 cohorts. Notably, 3 months after completion of the 2-dose regimen (day 115), the cytokine profiles diverged into distinct clusters, with profiles of patients with IBD coinciding with regions defined by higher levels of IL-10, IFN-γ, and IL-2. This observed clustering persisted up to 6 months after 2-dose vaccination. Further analysis showed that IL-10 production did not correlate with either IFN-γ or IL-2 in HCs, while a significant but weak correlation existed between IFN-γ and IL-10 2 weeks (day 36) and 3 months (day 115) after the second dose in patients with IBD (Supplemental Figure 3).

To then confirm that spike peptide pool stimulation induces IL-10 production in T cells, we performed direct ex vivo intracellular staining of donor PBMCs on 3-month (day 115) samples. Indeed, the low magnitude of cumulative IL-10 that we observed in whole-blood-stimulated supernatants implied the identification of IL-10+ T cells to be a technically challenging feat. Intracellular cytokine staining revealed IL-10 accumulation upon spike peptide pool stimulation mainly detected in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, only IL-10+CD4+ T cells were enriched in PBMCs of patients with IBD on TNFi/TNFi+AM (TNFi±AM) (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 4C). None of the samples demonstrated distinct populations of T cells costaining for both IFN-γ and IL-10 intracellularly (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), suggesting that production of these cytokines may occur independently or that the method utilized is unsuitable for costaining analysis.