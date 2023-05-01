Keratinocytes sense and eliminate CRISPR DNA through STING/IFN-κ activation and APOBEC3G induction

KCs have constitutive STING-dependent IFN activity and are highly resistant to CRISPR/Cas9 transfection. To determine the transfection resistance of KCs, we compared transfection efficiency in human embryonic kidney 239T (HEK293T) cells, dermal fibroblasts, and KCs. Transfection efficiency using a liposome-based system was greater than 60% in HEK293T cells, 7% in fibroblasts, and only 1% in KCs (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159393DS1). To further understand these differences in transfection efficiency, we observed that KCs have constitutive expression of the IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) MX1, whereas this was seen in neither fibroblasts nor HEK293T cells. This corresponded to increased expression of the type I IFN, IFN-κ, which was detected only in KCs, and not fibroblasts or HEK293T cells (Figure 1B, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Notably, we observed a significant increase in both IFNK and MX1 mRNA expression in KCs after CRISPR plasmid transfection (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that the CRISPR plasmid is recognized by intracellular nucleic acid sensors in KCs. IFNB1 also showed induction in KCs following CRISPR transfection, although to a much lesser extent (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Keratinocytes activate type I IFN responses and sense foreign DNA through the STING pathway and are resistant to CRISPR/Cas9 transfection. (A) Comparison of transfection efficiency in keratinocytes (KCs), fibroblasts (FBs), and HEK293T cells (n = 3). (B) IFNK and MX1 mRNA expression in KCs, FBs, and HEK293T cells (n = 3). RPLPO, large ribosomal protein mRNA (loading control). (C) Induction of IFNK and IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) MX1 by CRISPR plasmid transfection (n = 3). (D) IFNK and MX1 expression in WT and TMEM173-KO (STING-KO) KCs treated with CRISPR plasmid (n = 3). Bars with blue dots indicate no treatment; bars with red dots indicate CRISPR plasmid treatment. (E) p-IRF3 Western blot of plasmid-treated KO KCs. (F) scATAC-seq from healthy human epidermis shows the overlap between IFNK, MX1, and KRT5 open chromatin regions (upper panels). Chromatin accessibility in the IFNK promoter region is greater in undifferentiated KCs compared with differentiated KCs (indicated by the dotted red box, lower panel). (G) Heatmap of type I ISGs from scRNA-seq data of healthy human epidermis shows localization of majority of ISGs in the basal epidermal compartment (n = 3). In the heatmap, red indicates higher expression and blue denotes the lower expression of type I ISGs. Data in A–E are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A and B) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and D).

The stimulator of IFN genes (STING) is known to control the induction of innate immune genes in response to the recognition of double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) (11). To address the role of STING in response to CRISPR transfection in KCs, we generated TMEM173 (STING protein) KO in KCs (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast to WT KCs, TMEM173-KO KCs completely abrogated both IFNK and MX1 mRNA expression and the IFN response to CRISPR transfection (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 5A). STING activation results in the recruitment of the transcription factor IFN regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) and promotes phosphorylation of IRF3 (12) to activate type I IFNs and ISGs. We assessed phosphorylation of IRF3 (p-IRF3) by Western blotting in WT and KO KCs, including TMEM173 and IFNK KOs. Whereas robust p-IRF3 was seen in WT, control KO, and IFNK-KO KCs, p-IRF3 was markedly reduced in the TMEM173-KO KCs upon CRISPR/Cas9 transfection (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 6). These data suggest that CRISPR/Cas9 transfection induces IFN-κ and ISGs in KCs through activation of the STING pathway. Notably, this activation of the STING pathway was not dependent on the constitutive activity of IFN-κ, as IRF-3 was robustly phosphorylated in IFNK-KO KCs. We next examined whether the upregulation of IFN-κ varied by KC differentiation state. IFN-κ has an established role in host defense against viral pathogens such as human papilloma viruses (HPVs) (13, 14), and nononcogenic HPV infections typically do not involve the basal layer of the epidermis (15) and are instead localized in the upper spinous layers (16). Consistent with a stronger IFN-κ response in the basilar KCs, both TMEM173/STING and IFNK mRNA expression was highest in undifferentiated KRT5+ basal epithelium, in contrast to more differentiated KCs (FLG+) and corresponded to open chromatin areas around the IFNK promoter, as shown by single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 7). Consistent with this observation, scRNA-seq of epidermal cells demonstrated that both IFN-κ and a majority of ISGs were primarily expressed in the basal layer of the epidermis (Figure 1G). These observations would predict that KCs in the basal layer of the epidermis would be more resistant to CRISPR/Cas9 transfection.

STING-dependent induction of the cytidine deaminase APOBEC3G restricts CRISPR/Cas9 transfection efficiency in KCs. To determine whether the uptake of the CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid is defective in KCs, we measured the uptake and stability of CRISPR/Cas9 GFP-tagged plasmids in KCs at different time points after transfection. While CRISPR/Cas9 GFP+ was observed in approximately 6%–8% of KCs at early time points, this rapidly decreased to 1%–2% over a period of 48 hours (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 8A). This uptake followed by rapid disappearance suggests that KCs actively degrade the CRISPR plasmid shortly after transfection, and prior to the interaction of CRISPR/Cas9 with its DNA target. DNases such as DNase I and DNase II, along with the APOBEC3 protein family of cytidine deaminases, have been shown to mediate the clearance of foreign DNA from human cells (17–19). To assess the involvement of DNase I, DNase II, and APOBEC3 family members in the clearance of CRISPR/Cas9 plasmids from KCs after transfection, we used RNA-seq to compare the expression profiles for type I IFN–treated versus IFNK-KO KCs. While the majority of the APOBEC3 family members showed increased mRNA expression, only minor shifts were seen for DNASE1, and no changes were observed for DNASE2 mRNA expression. Correspondingly, IFNK-KO KCs had decreased mRNA expression of 3 of the APOBEC3 members, APOBEC3A, APOBEC3F, and APOBEC3G, whereas only APOBEC3H was increased (Figure 2B). To determine the potential role of these 4 APOBEC3 members and DNase1 in CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid stability, we used siRNA to knock down each of the 4 APOBEC3 genes and DNASE1 in KCs. Only siAPOBEC3B and siAPOBEC3G treatments increased plasmid stability (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). To determine the relationship of APOBEC3G with epidermal differentiation and IFNK mRNA expression, we analyzed RNA-seq data from monolayer KCs and epidermal raft systems. This showed an inverse relationship with the differentiation stage of both IFNK and APOBEC3G, with more differentiated KCs having lower expression (Figure 2D). Immunostaining corroborated this, with APOBEC3G expression strongest in the basal layer of the epidermis, colocalizing with IFN-κ (Figure 2E). Consistent with the role of TMEM173/STING in regulating IFN responses to CRISPR/Cas9 transfection, we observed significant suppression of APOBEC3G mRNA expression in TMEM173-KO KCs (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that STING/IFN-κ–dependent induction of APOBEC3 cytidine deaminases is responsible for CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid degradation in KCs.

Figure 2 STING-dependent induction of the cytidine deaminase APOBEC3G restricts CRISPR/Cas9 transfection efficiency in keratinocytes. (A) Percentage of GFP-positive cells at different time points after CRISPR transfection (n = 3). (B) APOBEC3s’ mRNA expression in IFN-α–treated keratinocytes (KCs) and IFNK-KO KCs (n = 3). (C) CRISPR plasmid stability in KCs treated with APOBEC3 siRNAs (n = 5). (D) Expression of IFNK, APOBEC3G, and FLG mRNA in subconfluent monolayer cultures and 3D epithelial raft cultures at different stages of differentiation (day 3 [D3] through D12) (n = 3). (E) APOBEC3G (red) and IFN-κ (green) immunostaining in healthy skin (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) APOBEC3G mRNA expression in TMEM173-KO KCs (n = 3). Data in A–D and F are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A, C, and D) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and F).

CRISPR/Cas9-generated KO KCs have suppressed IFNK and ISG mRNA expression. We next examined whether successful transfection of KCs was dependent on repression of IFNK expression. Consistent with this notion, we observed that CRISPR/Cas9-generated KOs in KCs have suppressed IFNK and ISG mRNA expression, and this was universal across all KC KOs generated, irrespective of the gene target (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9). CpG methylation is a common epigenetic mark for transcriptional regulation (20) and is a known mechanism for controlling IFNK expression (21). Therefore, we examined whether CpG methylation could account for IFNK and ISG suppression in successfully transfected cells. Treatment of KO KCs with a demethylating agent, 5′-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-dAza-C), led to a significant increase in both IFNK (Figure 3B) and MX1 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 10) in all KO KCs treated. Additionally, bisulfite sequencing of the IFNK promoter revealed a marked increase in CpG methylation in CRISPR KO compared with WT KCs (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 11). DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs) are involved in CpG methylation (22) and are expressed in the skin (23). To determine the role of DNMTs in IFN-κ regulation, we generated KCs overexpressing DNMT1, DNMT3A, or DNMT3B. Only DNMT3B overexpression led to significant suppression of IFNK mRNA expression (Figure 3D), which was accompanied by CpG hypermethylation of the IFNK promoter region (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 3 CRISPR/Cas9-generated keratinocyte KOs have suppressed type I IFN responses and IFNK expression. (A) Decreased IFNK expression and type I IFN response (MX1 expression) in CRISPR/Cas9-generated KO keratinocytes (KCs) (n = 3). (B) Reversal of IFNK expression in CRISPR/Cas9-generated KO KCs after treatment with the demethylating agent 5-dAza-c (n = 3). (C) CpG hypermethylation in the IFNK promoter region in KO KCs (KO 1 and KO 2) compared with nontransfected WT control (n = 8). (D) Western blot of the DNA methyltransferase DNMT3B in transgenic DNMT1-, DNMT3A-, and DNMT3B-overexpressing KCs (each lane is representative of n = 3 independently transfected KCs [upper panel]). Suppression of IFNK and APOBEC3G mRNA expression in DNMT3B-transgenic KCs (lower panel). (E) DNMT3B mRNA expression in 3D epithelial rafts at different stages of differentiation (n = 3). (F) DNMT3B protein expression is low in the basal layer (arrows) but increases progressively in the more differentiated layers of the epidermis (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data in A, B, D, and E are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A and E) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and D).

We then validated the relevance of this mechanism in vivo. Indeed, DNMT3B expression positively correlated with epidermal differentiation, exhibiting the highest expression in fully differentiated epidermal rafts (Figure 3E). Consistent with these findings, DNMT3B expression was higher in CRISPR-generated KO compared with WT KCs (Supplemental Figure 13). Confirmatory immunostaining in healthy epidermis showed preferential nuclear expression of the DNMT3B protein in the upper layers of the epidermis, whereas staining was minimal in the lower layers of the epidermis (Figure 3F), where IFN-κ and APOBEC3G were typically colocalized in the basal layer of the epidermis (Figure 2E). These data suggest that DNMT3B is a negative regulator of IFN-κ expression via hypermethylation of the IFNK promoter and provide insights into the mechanisms that regulate IFN-κ activity during epidermal differentiation.

Inhibition of type I IFN autocrine responses through pharmacologic JAK inhibition improves transfection efficiency and prevents generation of low-IFNK-expressing KO KCs. KC expression of IFN-κ is induced by CRISPR/Cas9 transfection, and IFN-κ directly affects the expression of APOBEC3 cytidine deaminases that in turn promote degradation of intracellular CRISPR/Cas9 plasmids. To determine whether inhibiting type I IFN signaling affects CRISPR/Cas9 transfection efficiency, we used IFNK- and TYK2-KO KCs to interrupt this IFN autocrine loop. Intriguingly, we observed a marked increase in transfection efficiency (indicated by increased GFP positivity) in both IFNK- and TYK2-KO KCs. Furthermore, the control KO KCs showed approximately 3-fold increased transfection efficiency compared with WT KCs (Figure 4A), likely due to suppressed IFN-κ autocrine responses (Figure 3A). Consistent with these findings, we also observed increased stability of CRISPR plasmids over time in the IFNK-KO KCs (Figure 4B). To validate these findings and determine whether pharmacologic inhibition of Janus kinase (JAK)/IFN signaling would reproduce these findings, we used the JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor baricitinib. Baricitinib effectively decreased mRNA expression of both IFNK and the ISG MX1 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4C) and increased transfection efficiency (Figure 4D) to the same level seen in IFNK- and TYK2-KO KCs (Figure 4A). We reproduced these findings in primary KCs, in which baricitinib significantly increased the transfection efficiency (Supplemental Figure 14). To determine whether IFN-κ affects and promotes selection of low IFNK– and ISG–expressing KC KOs, we performed CRISPR/Cas9 transfection in the presence or absence of baricitinib (Supplemental Figure 15). Indeed, IFNK and MX1 expression remained intact in KO KCs generated in the presence of baricitinib (Figure 4E). The reversal of the IFNK expression in the KO lines after baricitinib is schematically represented in Supplemental Figure 15. As expected, KO KCs generated in the presence of baricitinib did not have hypermethylation of the IFNK promoter region, in stark contrast to KO KCs generated without baricitinib (Figure 4F).