Human Dectin-1 deficiency impairs macrophage-mediated defense against phaeohyphomycosis

Whole-exome sequencing. Sequencing libraries were generated using the TruSeq DNA Sample Prep Kit (Illumina), following the NimbleGen SeqCap EZ Library SR User’s Guide, v4.0 (Roche Nimblegen, Inc.). Briefly, 1 μg of each gDNA was sheared using the Covaris instrument and Covaris microTUBEs (Covaris, Inc.). The following shearing conditions were used: duty cycle, 10%; intensity, 5.0; bursts per second, 200; duration, 120 seconds; mode, frequency sweeping; temperature, 5.5°C to 6.0°C. Each sample was prepared with a specific indexing adapter to facilitate multiplex pooling in the exon enrichment procedure. Exome enrichment was performed using the SeqCap EZ Human v3.0 Exome Enrichment kit on 200 ng of each TruSeq library. Libraries were combined to create a 6-plex reaction for the enrichment, yielding a total DNA library mass of 1,200 ng. One microgram of the 6-plex pooled libraries was hybridized to capture target oligonucleotides for 48 hours, as specified in the manufacturer’s protocol.

Exome-enriched libraries were quantified using the KAPA Library Quantification Kit (KAPA Biosystems), clustered on the cBot Cluster Station, and sequenced as 2 × 100 bp reads on the HiSeq 2500 instrument, according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Illumina).

High-quality, trimmed paired-end sequence reads were mapped to the human genome reference consortium GRGh37 (hg19) using Bowtie 2 and the default parameters with mixed mode disabled (57). Multiply mapped reads and PCR duplicates were removed using SAMtools ( s equence a lignment/ m ap) (57). Additional filtering of the prealigned BAM files to remove reads with low-quality base, mapping, and alignment scores was performed prior to variant detection using Strand NGS 2.1 software (Strand Genomics, Inc.) and the following parameters: mapping quality threshold 20 or greater, base quality 17 or greater, and alignment score 85 or greater. Aligned reads were also base quality score recalibrated and locally realigned around indels. Reads were filtered against the SeqCap EZ Exome v3.0 target region (64 Mb exonic sequences) and reads greater than 100 bp outside of the targeted region were excluded from further analyses. The average coverage depth was 75× from approximately 1.9 Gb. Identification of SNPs and indels was performed using Strand NGS software. Strand NGS utilizes a modified Bayesian variant calling method adapted from the MAQ SNP calling algorithm which compares the nucleotides present on aligned reads against the reference at each position in the genome. The dbGaP study accession numbers are phs001899.v2.p1 and phs001561.

CLEC7A sequencing. Genomic DNA was isolated from peripheral blood leukocytes using a Gentra Puregene DNA isolation kit (Qiagen) and amplified using Platinum Taq PCR SuperMix High Fidelity (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturers’ protocols with primers and cycling conditions listed in Supplemental Table 2. PCR products were purified with Exo-SAP IT (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and sequenced using BigDye Terminators v3.1 (Applied Biosystems) per the manufacturers’ instructions using primers listed in Supplemental Table 3. Reactions were purified over Performa DTR plates (Edge Biosystems) and resulting products run on an ABI 3730XL capillary sequencer. Chromatograms were analyzed using Sequencher (GeneCodes) and compared to the NCBI reference sequence, NM_197947.

C. cassiicola culture. The C. cassiicola strain used in all experiments was isolated from our Dectin-1–deficient patient. C. cassiicola was stored in 50% glycerol at –80°C, and routinely grown on potato dextrose agar (PDA; Sigma-Aldrich) plates at 20°C for 7 days, harvested, and replated onto fresh PDA plates and grown for an additional 7 days before use. To harvest C. cassiicola, 10 mL sterile tissue-culture grade water (Gibco) was added to each plate, and a soft paint brush (sterilized in 70% ethanol and rinsed in sterile water) used to brush the colonies and lift fungal cells. The fungi and water were pipetted off the plate, and a further wash/brush repeated with 5 mL of water. The resulting suspension was centrifuged (1,800g for 4 minutes) to pellet C. cassiicola, which was resuspended in sterile PBS. Each suspension was adjusted to an OD 600 of 2.0 for use in experiments. Microscopy analysis and analysis of Dectin-1 ligand exposure was performed as outlined below.

Dectin-1 ligand staining. C. cassiicola was prepared as above and 50 μL used for staining. Pelleted fungal cells were resuspended in 1 mL 2% paraformaldehyde and incubated at room temperature for 10 minutes. Fungi were centrifuged again and supernatants discarded, before washing in 1 mL PBS. Cell pellets were resuspended in 400 μL 10% mouse serum/PBS and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature to block, and then washed in 1 mL PBS. Cells were resuspended in 100 μL PBS and 1 μL Fc-Dectin-1 (29) added to the cells, incubating at 4°C for 1 hour with continual slow rotation. Fungi were washed twice in PBS, and then stained with 2 μg/mL anti–human IgG–PE secondary in 100 μL PBS for 30 minutes at 4°C. Cells were washed twice in PBS, resuspended in 20 μL PBS, added to microscope slides, and analyzed with a Leica fluorescence microscope equipped with ZEN software. C. albicans germ tubes (induced in 20% FBS/water for 1 hour at 37°C) were used as a positive control, and secondary-only–stained samples used as a negative control.

Preparation of PBMCs. PBMCs from the Dectin-1–deficient patients, CARD9-deficient patients, or healthy donors, were harvested from whole blood by gradient centrifugation using Lymphocyte Separation Media (Lonza), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. PBMCs were washed in PBS and resuspended in 10% DMSO/FBS, and slowly frozen before storing in liquid nitrogen. Frozen PBMCs were defrosted in a 37°C water bath and washed in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (hereafter referred to as “complete RPMI”) prior to counting with trypan blue exclusion. Washed PBMCs were used for stimulation assays or flow cytometry.

PBMC stimulation assay. PBMCs (5 × 105) were incubated in a round-bottom 96-well plate (Corning) at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator in complete RPMI, supplemented with either 200 ng/mL LPS (Sigma-Aldrich), 1 μg/mL Pam3CSK4 (Sigma-Aldrich), α-mannan (see below), β-glucan (see below), or heat-killed (incubation at 70°C for 1 hour) C. cassiicola, which was added at a 1:12 dilution to the cells. After 48 hours, PBMCs were pelleted and the supernatant was collected and stored at –80°C until analysis. Cytokine levels were analyzed via conventional ELISA (Figure 5B; TNF-α DuoSet, R&D Systems, DY210) or Luminex (Figure 1F). Luminex analysis was done via a multiplex bead array assay with antibodies and cytokine standards (R&D Systems, Peprotech). Individual Luminex bead sets (Luminex) were coupled to cytokine-specific capture antibodies according to the manufacturer’s protocols and biotinylated polyclonal antibodies were used at twice the recommended concentrations for a classical ELISA according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The assay was run with 1,200 beads per set of cytokines in a volume of 50 μL. The plates were read on a Luminex MAGPIX platform where more than 50 beads were collected per bead set. The median fluorescence intensity of the beads was then measured for each individual bead, which was analyzed with the Millipex software using a 5P regression algorithm.

β-Glucan and α-mannan preparations. Carbohydrates were purified as described previously (see main text for references), and then prepared for PBMC stimulation. In brief, 5 mg of particulate β-glucan was added to 1 mL water, sonicated for 30 seconds, pelleted by centrifugation at 10,000g for 10 minutes and resuspended in complete RPMI for use in stimulation experiments at the indicated concentrations. For α-mannan, 5 mg was dissolved in PBS, mixed at room temperature for 2 hours with shaking, centrifuged at 10,000g for 10 minutes, and resuspended in complete RPMI at indicated concentrations for stimulation experiments.

Dectin-1 expression by flow cytometry. PBMCs were isolated as above, resuspended in PBS, and Fc receptors blocked with anti-CD16/32 (BD Biosciences) on ice for 10 minutes prior to staining with anti–human CD14–FITC (Biolegend, clone HCD14) and anti–human Dectin-1–PE (Biolegend, clone 15E2), or the appropriate isotype control (Biolegend, IgG2a clone MOPC-173), on ice for 30 minutes. Stained samples were washed in PBS and acquired using a BD LSR, equipped with BD FACSDiva software. FlowJo (BD) was used for the final analysis.

Dectin-1 immunoblot analysis. Whole-cell lysates were suspended in 1× RIPA buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The lysates were centrifuged at approximately 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Supernatants were collected and protein concentrations were determined using the Bradford Protein Assay (Bio-Rad), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The proteins (20 μg) were resolved in 12% SDS-PAGE and electrotransferred onto 0.2 μm PVDF. Membranes were blocked in 5% BSA and incubated with primary antibody against Dectin-1 (Invitrogen, PA5-34382) and β-actin (Cell Signaling Technology, clone D6A8), followed by secondary anti–rabbit IgG, HRP-linked antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology). Chemiluminescence detection was performed with Clarity Western ECL Blotting Substrate (Bio-Rad), using the ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad). Quantification was obtained by densitometry image analysis using Image Lab 5.2 software (Bio-Rad).

HEK293 transfection. WT Dectin-1 expression plasmid (Origene, clone SC307610, NM_197947) was used for site-directed mutagenesis to generate the patient variant, c.714T>G; p.Y238*. HEK293 cells (ATCC) were plated at 5 × 105 cells/well in a 6-well plate and allowed to rest overnight. The following day, cells were transfected using 2 μg WT or p.Y238* plasmid and Fugene HD reagent (Promega) at a 3:1 ratio. Twenty-four hours later, cells were harvested for immunoblot analysis.

Mice. Eight- to 12-week-old female mice were maintained in individually ventilated cages under specific pathogen–free conditions at the NIH. The following strains (and their respective WT controls/littermates) were obtained from the NIAID Taconic contract; Rag1–/–, Il1r1–/–, Tnfa–/–, and Ifng–/–. All other strains and their respective controls/littermates were bred in-house at the NIH (Card9–/–, Clec7a–/–, Il1b–/–, Card9fl/fl Cx3cr1Cre-ER+/–). In experiments using Cre-expressing mouse lines, mice were pretreated with 3 mg tamoxifen (dissolved in Miglyol 812, The Warner Graham Company) daily by intraperitoneal injection for 5 days prior to infection. Animals were infected and analyses performed as outlined below. Animals were euthanized by cervical dislocation following administration of ketamine/xylazine cocktail at defined time points after infection (see figure legends).

Footpad infections. C. cassiicola was prepared as above and 50 μL injected into the left hind footpad of each mouse using a 21-G needle. Footpad swelling was measured once per week using calipers, measuring the height of the foot just below the toes at the widest part of the foot. The right uninfected footpad was measured and swelling expressed as a percentage relative to the uninfected footpad for each individual mouse. For C. albicans footpad infections, C. albicans SC5314 was grown in YPD broth overnight at 30°C with shaking at 200 rpm, washed in PBS, and counted with a hemocytometer. Yeast cells (5 × 106) were injected into the left hind footpad in a 50 μL volume and footpad swelling measured every 2 days as described above. C. albicans footpad burdens were measured by removing the infected footpad with a scalpel, homogenizing in 0.5 mL sterile PBS, and plating on YPD agar plates. Viable colonies were counted after incubation at 37°C for 24 hours and expressed as CFU per gram of footpad tissue.

Footpad flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining. Footpads were removed with a scalpel, finely minced, and digested for 30 minutes at 37°C in digestion medium (RPMI supplemented with 250 μg/mL Liberase TL and 50 μg/mL DNase [both from Roche]), which was supplemented with 10 μg/mL brefeldin A (Sigma-Aldrich) for intracellular cytokine staining experiments involving detection of IL-1β and TNF-α. The resulting cellular suspension was filtered and washed in PBS. Cells were stained with fluorophore-labeled antibodies against the following proteins: CD45 (Biolegend, clone 30-F11), Ly6G (Biolegend, clone 1A8), CD11b (Biolegend, clone M1/70), CD11c (eBioscience, clone N418), Ly6C (BD Biosciences, clone AL-21), MHCII (eBioscience, clone M5/114.15.2), F4/80 (Biolegend, clone BM8), CD3 (Biolegend, clone 145-2C11), TCRβ (Bioegend, clone H57-597), CD90.2 (eBioscience, clone 30-H12), CD4 (Biolegend, clone RM4-5), CD8 (Biolegend, clone 53-6.7), CD19 (Biolegend, clone 1D3), NKp46 (Biolegend, clone 29A1.4), and IFN-γR1 (eBioscience, clone 2E2), and data were acquired on a BD LSR Fortessa equipped with BD FACSDiva software. FlowJo (Tree Star) was used for the final analysis. For intracellular cytokine staining of IL-1β and TNF-α, mice were first injected with 250 μg brefeldin A 6 hours prior to sacrifice. To stain for IFN-γ+ cells, the cells were stimulated with PMA (50 ng/mL) and ionomycin (2.5 μg/mL) for 3.5 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in a humidified chamber, in the presence of 1 mg/mL brefeldin A. Cells were then fixed/permeabilized using the Foxp3 Staining Buffer Set (eBioscience) prior to labeling with anti–IL-1β (Invitrogen, clone NJTEN3), anti–TNF-α (Biolegend, clone MP6-XT22), or anti–IFN-γ (eBioscience, clone XMG1.2).

C. cassiicola killing assay. Bone marrow cells from the femurs/tibias of C57BL/6 females were flushed out with sterile 2 mM EDTA/PBS, washed, and resuspended in RPMI (with GlutaMAX; Invitrogen) with 20% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Invitrogen), and 40 ng/mL M-CSF (Biolegend). Bone marrow cells were incubated in 75 cm2 tissue culture flasks (Corning) for 5 days, replacing the media on day 3. On day 5, the media were replaced with ice-cold 2 mM EDTA/PBS and flasks incubated on ice for 10 minutes. Adherent cells (macrophages) were gently lifted using a cell scraper (Gibco) and counted using trypan blue exclusion. Macrophages were then seeded into flat-bottom 96-well plates (4 × 105 per well) in RPMI supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Some wells were additionally supplemented with 10 ng/mL recombinant murine TNF-α (Biolegend) and/or 10 ng/mL recombinant murine IL-1β (Biolegend), or 5 mM N-acetyl cysteine (Sigma-Aldrich). Macrophages were incubated overnight at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . The following day, C. cassiicola (prepared as above to OD 600 = 2.0) was added to the macrophages (50 μL fungal suspension added per well to a final volume of 200 μL) and the incubation at 37°C continued for a further 3 hours. Culture supernatants were then collected and frozen at –20°C. Concentrations of β-D-glucan in the supernatants were measured using the Glucatell (1→3)-β-D-glucan detection reagent kit (Cape Cod Associates), as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Footpad histology and cytokine determination. The infected left hind foot of WT, Card9–/–, and Clec7a–/– mice was removed and fixed in 10% formalin for 24 hours before embedding in paraffin wax. Tissue sections were stained with periodic acid–Schiff (PAS). To estimate C. cassiicola burden in the footpad, pictures were taken of the entire footpad section (at least 2 per mouse) and the total area covered by fungal cells measured using ImageJ software (NIH). For cytokine analysis, infected footpads were removed with a scalpel and added to 0.5 mL PBS supplemented with 0.05% Tween 20 and a protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche). Footpads were homogenized and cell debris removed by centrifugation at 1,100g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The resulting supernatant was snap-frozen on dry ice and stored at –80°C until analysis. Samples were analyzed by Luminex array as described above, and cytokine concentrations were determined per milligram of footpad tissue.

Determination of fungal burden in infected mouse footpads with qPCR. On day 10 after infection, infected footpads of WT, Card9–/–, Clec7a–/–, and Ifng–/– mice were harvested and homogenized in 1 mL PBS using Omni tip homogenizers (Omni International). To isolate and quantify DNA from pure C. cassiicola, the fungus was grown as described above and the fungal suspension was adjusted to an OD 600 of 2.0 in 1 mL PBS. The footpad homogenates and pure fungal suspensions were centrifuged at 5,000g, supernatants were discarded, and the pellets were utilized to isolate DNA as described previously (58). For qPCR, 20 ng of total DNA, PerfecTa Fast mix (Quanta Biosciences), fungus-specific Fungi-Quant probe/primers targeting the fungal 18s rRNA gene, and specific cycling program were utilized as described previously (59). Fungal DNA amount per footpad was interpolated from a series of serially diluted DNA from pure C. cassiicola.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9.0 software. Details of individual tests are included in the figure legends. In general, data were tested for normal distribution by the Kolmogorov-Smirnov normality test and analyzed accordingly by unpaired t tests or Mann-Whitney U test. In cases where multiple data sets were analyzed, either 2-way ANOVA was used with Bonferroni’s correction (animal experiments) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple corrections (comparison of healthy controls and patients with/without Dectin-1 mutations for TNF-α production). See figure legends for details of tests used for each figure panel. To compare the frequency of deleterious CLEC7A mutations with high CADD scores (>20) in patients with severe phaeohyphomycosis relative to healthy individuals recorded in 1000 Genomes, Fisher’s exact was used. In all cases, P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. Animal studies were performed in accordance with the recommendations in the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), under the auspices of protocol LCIM14E approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of the NIAID. The patients and healthy donors were enrolled in protocols approved by the NIH Institutional Board Review and provided written informed consent for participation in the study. Patients or their parents provided written consent for their photographs to be published as part of this study and the record for the consent has been retained. This study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The Dectin-1–deficient index patient was enrolled in ClinicalTrials.gov study number NCT00001355. The CARD9-deficient patients and the additional putatively immunocompetent patients with severe forms of phaeohyphomycosis (Table 1) were enrolled in ClinicalTrials.gov study number NCT01386437. The 16 additional patients with severe forms of phaeohyphomycosis had not received iatrogenic immunosuppression (e.g., corticosteroids), were HIV negative, and had no prior history of fungal infections or other nonfungal infection susceptibility.