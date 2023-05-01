Murine models of HRAS-mediated cutaneous skeletal hypophosphatemia syndrome suggest bone as the FGF23 excess source

Elucidating the source of FGF23 excess in CSHS is important, both for understanding the pathophysiology of the disease and for improving patient management. Without sufficient evidence to support it, several authors proposed that CSHS nevi are the source of the phosphaturic factor excess and that their removal will correct renal phosphate wasting. However, a review of the literature indicates that this painful intervention is generally ineffective in controlling phosphate abnormalities (30–32) and that the improvement was only noted in the presence of confounding factors such as phosphate supplementation (7, 17). Other observations casting doubt on skin lesions as the FGF23 source are that the vast majority of patients with congenital nevi do not have hypophosphatemia and that patients with FGF23-mediated hypophosphatemia have concomitant dysplastic bone lesions (2). Furthermore, we and others have previously failed to detect FGF23 mRNA or protein in the nevi of affected patients (12, 33, 34).

In this study, using two informative mouse models, we evaluated the effects on FGF23 production, phosphate metabolism, and skeletal mineralization of gain-of-function HRAS mutations similar to those detected in CSHS. Bone HRASG12V mice displayed a marked elevation of plasma-intact FGF23, phosphaturia, hypophosphatemia, and osteomalacia. None of these findings were seen in the Epi HrasG12R mice, clearly supporting the hypothesis that mutation-bearing bone lesions, and not skin nevi, are the primary source of bioactive FGF23 excess in CSHS.

The bone HRASG12V mouse was developed using the same transgenic construct validated to drive bone cell expression of Gα s R201C in a mouse model of FD (35). The mice conditionally expressed HRASG12V in the appendicular skeleton upon induction with doxycycline. The Epi HrasG12R mouse was developed as a model of squamous papilloma for studying the biochemical changes in keratinocytes relevant for tumor formation. These mutations and HRASG13R, previously identified in CSHS patients, are functionally comparable; all have been proven to lead to impaired function of the HRAS GTPase regulatory domain, leading to constitutive signaling (1, 33). Interestingly, the skeletal lesions in bone HRASG12V mice consistently arose from the periosteum, similar to those seen in periosteal osteosarcoma. There are too few bone specimens from patients available to make conclusions about bone histopathology in CSHS, but x-rays suggest that CSHS lesions in humans appear to arise from the periosteal/endosteal regions with spread through the marrow space, not dissimilar to what is observed in the bone HRASG12V mouse. Lesions generated by the HrasG12R-transduced keratinocyte grafts in the Epi HrasG12R mouse were histologically similar to the EN in CSHS patients, but appeared more proliferative than skin lesions in CSHS. In both cases, the differences could derive from a higher expression of HRASG12V and HrasG12R transgenes in the models and/or species differences. Differences between mouse and human RAS regulation and oncogenicity are well documented (36). In patients with CSHS, the mutation event occurs during embryogenesis and is transmitted to the cellular progeny, so the nature and proportion of the surviving mutant cells in CSHS mosaic lesions are the product of a dynamic selection process that is not present in the animal models. Our attempts to induce bone expression of HRASG12V in utero or perinatally to better mimic the natural history of CSHS resulted in in utero or perinatal death (data not shown).

Despite the differences between patients with CSHS and the mice studied here, the models were appropriate and informative. Bone HRASG12V mice demonstrated a nearly 50-fold increase of blood-intact FGF23 levels that resulted in hypophosphatemia and hyperphosphaturia. Corresponding end-organ effects of FGF23 excess were demonstrated in the vertebrae from these mice, which represent nontransgene targeted sentinel bones chosen to study systemic skeletal effects of FGF23. Vertebrae showed rapid BMD loss after only 2 weeks of induction of HRASG12V expression. When harvested 3 weeks later, vertebrae demonstrated osteomalacia, as evidenced by the presence of thickened osteoid seams in von Kossa staining and loss of trabecular bone volume and mineral density by μCT analysis. Taken together, these data demonstrate that mosaic-like bone expression of HRASG12V causes FGF23-mediated hypophosphatemia and systemic osteomalacia.

Support for the feasibility of RAS signaling in regulating FGF23 is in part derived from the importance of RAS/RAF/MAPK pathway activation in FGFR1 signaling. FGFR1 is a tyrosine kinase receptor expressed in bone cells that signals primarily through the RAS/RAF/MAPK pathway, which appears to be important in FGF23 regulation. Support derives from the fact that FGF23 overproduction is a characteristic feature of osteoglophonic dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism due to gain-of-function FGFR1 mutations (37). In addition, Fgfr1 up- and downregulation in various murine models corroborates the stimulatory effects of MAPK signaling in FGF23 production and expression (21, 38–40). Moreover, a significant proportion of patients with the hyper-FGF23 syndrome of tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO) harbor an apparent driver FN1-FGFR1 chimeric fusion gene (41, 42). The dependence of FGFR1 signaling in TIO is evidenced by the ability of the FGFR inhibitor infigratinib to markedly decrease FGF23 levels (43). All of this lends support to the hypothesis that in CSHS, RAS-activating mutations in bone cells lead to constitutional MAPK signaling and FGF23 overproduction.

Epi HrasG12R mice had subtle skeletal findings isolated to trabecular thinning, with no effects on overall bone and osteoid content (Figure 3F). While Epi HrasG12R mice had a 3-fold increase in circulating total FGF23, it was due to an increase in the biologically inactive catabolite C-terminal peptide. Intact FGF23, the active hormone, remained unchanged and no effects on phosphate metabolism were observed. In comparison, bone HRASG12V mice had circulating total and intact FGF23 levels 8 and 14 times higher, respectively. This was in concordance with a local FGF23 production that was 300 times higher at the mRNA level and 100 times higher at the intact protein level than those in HrasG12R skin mice. These levels resulted in dramatic systemic bone loss in bone HRASG12V mice and evident osteomalacia. The modest trabecular changes seen in the vertebrae of the Epi HrasG12R mice did not indicate significant bone loss and were not indicative of osteomalacia and may also be explained by chronic inflammation (26). Systemic inflammation can cause mild osteoporotic changes and lead to increased production of FGF23 that is inactivated to biologically inactive C-terminal FGF23 through furin-mediated cleavage (27–29). This explanation was supported by higher blood levels of SAP, an inflammation-associated acute phase reactant (44), and local CD45+ leucocyte infiltration in Epi HrasG12R mice compared with control littermates. While elevated blood SAP and local CD45+ cell infiltration were also detected in Epi WT mice, indicative of an inflammatory status, this is likely explained by a relatively lower inflammatory response to the grafted material in Epi WT mice, as Epi HrasG12R mouse grafts were 7 times larger.

While low levels of Fgf23 transcripts were found sporadically in skin, the physiological significance of this remains unclear. FGF23 expression has been reported in heart, brain, small intestine, liver, kidney, spleen, thymus, and bone marrow (32, 45, 46), but it had not been reported in skin before. Based on this observation, we further assessed for the presence of Fgf23 transcripts by qPCR in HrasG12V-transduced keratinocyte grafts in athymic mice and detected low levels of Fgf23 expression in 2 out of 9 lesions (not shown). Thus, this represents what we believe is the first report of Fgf23 expression in skin. It is noteworthy that RNA in situ hybridization staining revealed sporadic Fgf23 mRNA presence in the dermis of a subset of the skin samples, but not in keratinocytes, regardless of whether they expressed HrasG12R. Instead, staining was restricted to dermal fibroblasts and higher in HrasG12R grafts. While a potential paracrine effect of mutant keratinocytes on Fgf23 expression in neighboring dermal fibroblasts is possible, the physiological significance of this, if any, is unclear. Staining in all skin samples was far below that observed in bone HRASG12V mice tibiae. Further, circulating intact FGF23 levels and phosphate homeostasis were unaffected in Epi HrasG12R mice. Similarly, FGF23 production ex vivo was almost undetectable, but markedly upregulated in HRASG12V-expressing bone explants. Of note, this is the first in vitro system, to our knowledge, in which very high levels of FGF23 protein are found in the media of cells/tissues not specifically transfected with Fgf23, suggesting this may be a good model for further study of FGF23 transcription, translation, and posttranslational modification.

In conclusion, this study adds convincing support to the hypothesis that mosaic expression of hyperactive HRAS in bone, and not skin, leads to increased bioactive FGF23 secretion and, consequently, the FGF23-mediated hypophosphatemia and osteomalacia observed in CSHS. This finding not only represents an advance in our understanding of CSHS pathophysiology and the physiological regulation of FGF23, but it also provides important information for the care of patients with CSHS. Resection of skin lesions should be reconsidered in the management of the hypophosphatemia of CSHS. Medical management with either phosphate and calcitriol supplementation or the anti-FGF23 drug burosumab should be considered.