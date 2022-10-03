HDACi promotes inflammatory remodeling of the tumor microenvironment to enhance epitope spreading and antitumor immunity

MS-275 delivery enhances ACT, leading to sustained tumor regression. During ACT, the in vivo magnitude and persistence of infused tumor-specific T cells are considered determinants of successful clinical responses (23). It has been increasingly accepted that less differentiated subsets of memory T cells contribute to durable antitumor immune responses with exceptional proliferative capacity upon antigenic stimulation (24, 25).

To generate LCMV GP 33–41 –specific memory T (Tmem) cells for adoptive transfer, we infected C57BL/6 mice with lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV, Armstrong strain) and harvested bulk splenocytes after 1 month. In mice intradermally challenged with B16-F10 murine melanoma cells expressing the immunodominant LCMV GP 33–41 epitope (B16-gp33), ACT treatment utilizing Tmem cells was sufficient to induce complete regression of 5-day-old tumors; however, the tumors quickly relapsed within 1 month after initial tumor challenge. The class I HDACi MS-275 has been previously shown to potentiate immunotherapeutic outcomes (26, 27), so we speculated whether incorporating the drug could prolong tumor regression. Daily injections of MS-275 were delivered concomitantly with ACT (day 5) or 2 days prior/later (day 3, day 7) and continued for 4 additional days. While MS-275 alone did not provide tumor protection, ACT plus MS-275 (ACT+MS-275) completely sustained tumor regression relative to ACT alone (Figure 1A). Interestingly, early or late delivery of MS-275 abrogated any therapeutic benefit, signifying that timing-dependent interactions between ACT and MS-275 were necessary to prevent tumor relapse.

Figure 1 Concomitant MS-275 delivery prevents tumor relapse during ACT. In C57BL/6 mice (n = 5 per group), (A) 5-day-old intradermal B16-gp33 tumors were treated with ACT (104 LCMV GP 33–41 –specific Tmem cells delivered i.v. followed by viral vaccination). MS-275 was injected i.p. daily for 5 days starting at various time points. Tumor volumes were calculated on the basis of tumor height, width, and length. (B) IF staining for anti–cleaved caspase 3 antibody and TO-PRO-3 nuclear staining (scale bars: 25 μm), (C) H&E staining (scale bars: 10 μm), and (D) IHC anti-CD8 antibody staining (scale bars: 25 μm) of frozen tumor sections harvested 5 days after treatment. Digested tumors (n = 5 per group) were enriched for CD45.2+ cells, and the (E) frequency of CD45.2+CD8+ T cells and (F) absolute count of LCMV GP 33–41 –specific CD8+ T cells as determined by IFN-γ expression after ex vivo peptide stimulation were measured. (G) Tumor volume measurements following selective lymphocyte depletion prior to and during ACT+MS-275 treatment using mAbs specific for CD8, CD4, and NK1.1. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM . ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA. No Tx, no treatment.

Since MS-275 has anticancer properties (28, 29), we considered whether the drug was additively contributing to tumor regression by direct elimination of resistant tumor variants despite being unable to control tumor growth on its own. In frozen tumor sections obtained 5 days after treatment, immunofluorescence staining for cleaved caspase 3 revealed that MS-275 alone did not seem directly promote tumor apoptosis (Figure 1B). By contrast, ACT+MS-275 treatment demonstrated drastically higher levels of cleaved caspase 3 relative to ACT alone, suggesting that MS-275 synergized with ACT to drive tumor apoptosis.

H&E staining of tumor tissue revealed that ACT-treated tumors were heavily infiltrated with leukocytes in both the presence and absence of MS-275 (Figure 1C). To determine whether MS-275 enhances ACT by selectively increasing the total number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells, we stained tumor sections with anti-CD8 antibody for immunohistochemical analysis 5 days after treatment. We observed no significant difference in total CD8 staining with the addition of MS-275 (Figure 1D), which was further validated by flow cytometric analysis (Figure 1E). Furthermore, the total number of LCMV GP 33–41 –specific CD8+ T cells was not affected by MS-275 (Figure 1F). Although MS-275 could mobilize other lymphocytes with antitumor potential, selective depletion of CD4 or NK1.1-expressing cells during ACT+MS-275 treatment provided no loss of sustained tumor regression compared with CD8 depletion (Figure 1G). Taken together, despite the fact that tumor control was primarily CD8+ T cell dependent, the additional therapeutic benefit afforded by concomitant MS-275 delivery may not have relied on the additional recruitment of target antigen–specific CD8+ T cells or other antitumor lymphocyte populations.

Inflammatory remodeling of the TME favors immunoactivation. Since the data suggest that ACT-MS-275 synergy occurs within a restricted time frame, we began to investigate the dynamic drug-induced changes within the TME that may facilitate enhanced tumor killing. To accomplish this, we conducted microarray analyses (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO]GSE179337) of bulk tumor RNA from ACT-treated mice with or without MS-275 at 1, 3, and 5 days after treatment.

Using connectivity mapping (CMap), we first confirmed whether the gene changes observed were due to the direct influence of MS-275. We performed time-course analysis by measuring differential gene expression between ACT with or without MS-275 from day 1 to day 5 after treatment. Lists of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) that showed a greater than 1.5 or a greater than 2.0 absolute fold change (FC) were compared with the expression data from chemical perturbation studies of thousands of compounds within the CMap library. Of the 32 chemicals that showed significant overlap in differential gene expression, chemical studies utilizing MS-275 had the highest similarity to our expression data (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159283DS1). As a result, the data suggested that concomitant MS-275 delivery during ACT treatment altered the local genetic landscape through direct chemical perturbation and imposed a unique signature that was not easily reproduced by other drugs.

To assess the tumor inflammatory state over the course of treatment, we analyzed custom gene sets (Supplemental Table 1) representing specific inflammatory pathways for statistical enrichment within the expression data for each treatment group (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). Relative to ACT alone, ACT+MS-275 upregulated type I IFN signaling, inflammatory cytokine signaling, and inflammatory responses at an early time point (day 1), while downregulating those processes at a later time point (day 5). Despite having a progressive antiinflammatory effect, quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) validation showed that ACT+MS-275 also enhanced the expression of select proinflammatory cytokines at various time points. In particular, MS-275 upregulated ISG56 and IL-12 expression on day 1 and IFNG expression on day 5 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). Taken together, MS-275–driven modulation of tumor inflammation may activate biological pathways that can facilitate sustained tumor regression.

Figure 2 MS-275 remodels the inflammatory landscape of the TME to promote antigen processing and presentation. Bulk tumor RNA was derived from ACT-treated mice with or without MS-275 for microarray analysis (n = 4 per group). (A) Heatmap and GSEA of custom gene sets representing specific inflammatory pathways on day 1 and day 5 (see also Supplemental Table 2). (B) qRT-PCR of proinflammatory cytokines at specific time points after treatment (n = 3 per group). (C) GSEA of curated gene sets (C2) derived from the MSigDB and displayed as an enrichment map (see also Supplemental Figure 2). (D) GO analysis of modules (see also Supplemental Table 3) derived from DEGs (day 3 vs. day 1 and day 5 vs. day 1; FDR P < 0.05) within a PPI network. Modules were sorted by the ratio of upregulated to downregulated genes when comparing ACT+MS-275 with ACT alone (see also Supplemental Figure 3). (E) qRT-PCR of myeloid-related chemokines at specific time points after treatment (n = 3 per group). (F) GSEA of immunologic signatures (C7) derived from the MSigDB, where highlighted groups represent gene sets related to activated myeloid cells (see also Supplemental Figure 4). *FDR P < 0.05 (A, C, and F). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test (B and E).

We then used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) to interrogate the effect of MS-275 on biological pathways derived from curated gene sets (C2) in the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (Figure 2C). An enrichment map was constructed to group significantly enriched gene sets containing similar genes. On the basis of the differential enrichment pattern of clustered gene sets, we noted that ACT+MS-275 treatment promoted early upregulation (day 1) of TCR signaling, JAK/STAT signaling, and innate immunity followed by late upregulation (day 5) of antigen processing, cross-presentation, and lymphocyte-dependent, antigen-dependent responses. Since ACT-only treatment showed an inverse enrichment pattern with the aforementioned biological processes, the data confirmed that MS-275–induced inflammatory changes correlated with enhanced immunoactivation.

Gene ontology (GO) analysis allowed us to determine whether terms representing annotated biological processes were statistically overrepresented in our DEGs and comparable to our GSEA-enriched MSigDB pathways. Using DEGs obtained from comparing ACT+MS-275 versus ACT alone over a time course (day 3 vs. day 1 and day 5 vs. day 1), a protein-protein interaction (PPI) network was constructed, and gene modules were identified from the network (Supplemental Table 3). GO analysis allowed us to functionally classify the modules according to annotated biological processes. After ordering the modules by the percentage of constituent genes upregulated by MS-275, we observed that antigen processing and cross-presentation was highly upregulated throughout the time course (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3).

Since immunoactivation may represent a crucial mechanism for promoting sustained tumor regression, we hypothesized that the effect of MS-275 on tumor inflammation may alter the local composition of tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells. Various myeloid chemotactic genes such as CCR5, CCR2, and CXCL12 have been associated with tolerogenic DC/MDSC infiltration and the immunosuppression of antitumor responses (30–32). qRT-PCR analysis showed that MS-275 potently downregulated the expression of these chemokines by day 5, which may have influenced the recruitment of immunoactivating myeloid cells to the tumor (Figure 2E). Indeed, GSEA of immunologic signatures (C7) from the MSigDB revealed that gene sets related to activated myeloid cells from LPS treatment, viral infection, or vaccination were enriched by ACT+MS-275 treatment from day 1 to day 5 (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, examination of tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells is necessary to determine how MS-275 promotes enhanced antitumor immunity.

MS-275 drives myeloid cell recomposition and maturation within the tumor and draining lymph node. Myeloid cells are a heterogenous group of innate immune cells that exist in varying activation and differentiation states (33, 34). Tumors exploit myeloid cell plasticity through the secretion of soluble factors that can divert myelopoiesis and skew myeloid cell function to support tumor growth (35). In the context of ACT, we questioned whether MS-275 could recompose the tumor-infiltrating myeloid cell compartment into one with effective antigen-presenting cells with CD8+ T cell–activating capacity.

Five days after treatment with ACT, with or without MS-275, we characterized myeloid cell populations in the tumor and draining lymph nodes (dLNs) by flow cytometry. After excluding lymphocytes, we identified several cell subsets including monocytic (CD11c–CD11b+Ly6ChiLy6G–), granulocytic (CD11c–CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G–), as well as dendritic (CD11c+CD11b+Ly6C–CD8–/CD11c+ CD11b–Ly6C+CD8+/CD11c+CD11b–CD8–CD103+) cell populations (Figure 3A). While we had previously reported MS-275’s influence on tumor-infiltrating monocytic/granulocytic myeloid cells (36), we expanded our analysis to include DCs and observed cellular subset recomposition within the tumor and dLNs (Figure 3, B and C). In the tumor, ACT+MS-275 treatment reduced the frequency of CD11b+ DCs, while increasing the frequency of CD8+ and CD103+ DCs (Figure 3D); in dLNs however, we detected a reduced frequency of CD103+ DCs (Figure 3E). In addition, DCs in the tumor and dLNs demonstrated a significant increase in maturation marker expression including expression of MHC class II (I-Ab) and costimulatory ligand CD86 (B7-2) (Figure 3, F and G). This coincided with higher immunoactivation potential when we pulsed the DCs with LCMV GP 33–41 peptide and cocultured them with CFSE-labeled LCMV-P14 TCR-transgenic naive T cells ex vivo (Figure 3, H and I). Overall, MS-275–dependent tumor remodeling may mobilize immunoactivating DCs to promote endogenous CD8+ T cell responses.

Figure 3 MS-275 alters myeloid cell composition within the tumor and dLN and enhances costimulation. Five days after treatment, digested tumors (n = 3 per group) were positively enriched for CD45.2 cells. (A) Representative scatter plots outlining the gating strategy for characterizing myeloid cell populations in the tumor and dLNs. SSC-A, side scatter area; FSC-A, forward scatter area. Myeloid cell composition changes in the tumor and dLNs during ACT with or without MS-275 treatment are depicted by (B and C) representative contour plots and (D and E) frequency as a percentage of total CD11c+ cells. Maturation marker expression levels in total CD11c+ cells in the (F) tumor and (G) dLN were determined by MHC class II– (I-Ab) and costimulatory ligand CD86–specific (B7-2–specific) flow staining. (H and I) Enriched CD11c+ cells were pulsed with LCMV GP 33–41 peptide and cocultured with CFSE-labeled LCMV-P14 TCR-transgenic naive T cells. Representative histograms show CFSE dilution after 3 days, and changes in proliferation due to treatment were quantified using the division index. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test (D–G) or 2-way ANOVA (I).

Activation of endogenous CD8+ T cell responses promotes sustained tumor regression. To confirm that endogenous CD8+ T cells enhanced the therapeutic efficacy of ACT treatment, lymphocyte-deficient Rag2/Il2rg double-knockout (Rag2/Il2rg-DKO) mice were treated with ACT+MS-275. We observed a failure to recapitulate the therapeutic effects of MS-275, resulting in tumor control similar to that seen with ACT alone (Figure 4A). The data therefore suggest that endogenous CD8+ T cells were necessary for tumor clearance.

Figure 4 Epitope spreading mobilizes tumor-rejecting, p15E-specific endogenous CD8+ T cell responses. (A) In lymphocyte-deficient Rag2/Il2rg-DKO mice (n = 7–8 per group), 5-day-old intradermal B16-gp33 tumors were treated with ACT with or without MS-275. Tumor volumes were calculated on the basis of height, width, and length. Using C57BL/6 tumor-bearing mice treated with ACT+MS-275, (B) CD8+ T cells were positively enriched from digested tumors and cocultured with target cell lines at a 10:1 effector to target ratio. Killing was measured by MTT reduction and done in triplicate. (C and D) Five days after vaccination, the frequency of tumor antigen–specific CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood was determined by IFN-γ expression after ex vivo stimulation with peptides (n = 3 per group). (E and F) CFSEhi-labeled bulk splenocytes were pulsed with p15E peptide, mixed with CFSElo-labeled, unpulsed splenocytes at a 1:1 ratio, and infused into tumor-bearing mice 5 days after ACT+MS-275 treatment. P15E-specific killing was measured by the recovery of labeled, pulsed targets relative to unpulsed targets (n = 4 per group). Mice that were cured of B16-gp33 tumors during ACT+MS-275 were rechallenged with (G and H) natural, p15E-expressing MC38 tumors or (I and J) engineered, p15E-overexpressing MCA102 tumors and monitored for tumor growth and survival (n = 4 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test (B and F), 1-way ANOVA (C and D), or log-rank test (H and J).

As demonstrated previously, the magnitude of LCMV GP 33–41 –specific CD8+ T cell responses remained unchanged during MS-275 delivery. If cross-presentation of tumor peptides during ACT enhanced endogenous CD8+ T cell responses against targets other than LCMV GP 33–41 , then broadening the spectrum of antitumor killing may represent an important mechanism to prolong tumor regression. To confirm that MS-275–potentiated tumor killing transcended LCMV GP 33–41 epitope recognition, we investigated whether tumor-infiltrating endogenous CD8+ T cells derived from ACT+MS-275–treated mice could recognize and kill parental B16F10 cells, which do not express LCMV GP 33–41 . Using a 10:1 effector/target coculture approach, we did not observe improvements in B16-gp33 lysis, but there was a significant increase in B16F10 cell death (Figure 4B). Moreover, the inclusion of MCA102 fibrosarcoma cells as an irrelevant line suggested that the enhanced tumor killing was antigen dependent.

Using a limited epitope screening process, we established the antigen specificity of endogenous CD8+ T cell responses during ACT+MS-275 treatment. In B16-gp33 tumors, we observed an increased frequency of CD8+ T cells specific for p15E, an endogenous retroviral tumor-associated antigen (Figure 4C). Interestingly, T cell responses against defined melanoma antigens (gp100, svy) and other retroviral gene products (gp70) were unchanged. To confirm whether epitope spreading altered the immunodominance hierarchy to disproportionally favor p15E-specific responses, we repeated the experiment with the MC38 colon adenocarcinoma tumor model, which expresses p15E. In MC38 tumors expressing LCMV GP 33–41 (MC38-gp33), MS-275 raised the frequency of T cell responses to p15E as well as to a neoepitope corresponding to a mutation in ADP-dependent glucokinase (Adpgk) (Figure 4D). Although the extent of epitope spreading may be model dependent, we demonstrated that MS-275 could promote endogenous immune responses against nontarget tumor antigens.

However, it was yet unclear whether these responses translated to in vivo antigen–specific killing. We pulsed CFSE-labeled bulk splenocytes with p15E peptide and infused them into B16-gp33 tumor–bearing mice 5 days after ACT+MS-275 treatment. Interestingly, we observed that enhanced p15E responses correlated with improved killing of p15E-pulsed target cells in vivo (Figure 4, E and F). Since MC38 tumor cells share an endogenous antigen with B16F10 in the expression of p15E (37, 38), we wondered whether ACT+MS-275–driven p15E responses alone could facilitate tumor rejection. In mice that were cured of B16-gp33 tumors during ACT+MS-275 treatment, rechallenge with parental MC38 tumors resulted in delayed tumor growth and longer survival compared with naive mice (Figure 4, G and H). This suggested that persisting immunity from ACT+MS-275 treatment could have mild protective benefits against tumors expressing p15E. To eliminate cell line differences, we repeated the experiment but rechallenged cured mice with parental MCA102 cells (inherently p15E-negative) or MCA102 cells engineered to express p15E (MCA102-p15E). Again, we demonstrated that MCA102-p15E cells showed delayed tumor growth in cured mice relative to parental MCA102 cells (Figure 4, I and J). Ultimately, MS-275–dependent immunoactivation of endogenous CD8+ T cells allow for tumor rejection beyond target antigen recognition.

Intratumoral downregulation of immunosuppressive signals coincide with Treg depletion. Tregs have indispensable functions in inducing and maintaining self-tolerance and immune homeostasis, and their presence is often associated with a poor clinical prognosis in cancer (39). Many studies support a mutualistic relationship between immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells and Tregs. Myeloid cells can secrete IL-10 and TGF-β, whereas Tregs secrete IL-4, IL-13, and IL-10, which results in reciprocal activation (40). Furthermore, nitric oxide synthase and arginase production by myeloid cells has been found to be a potent inducer of Treg activity (41–43). Since MS-275 remodels the TME and facilitates myeloid cell recomposition and activation, we questioned whether that would create a subversive effect on tumor-infiltrating Tregs.

qRT-PCR analysis of bulk tumor RNA indicated that ACT+MS-275 treatment downregulated ARG1, NOS2, and TGFB1 expression, which may prohibit Treg expansion (Figure 5A). To examine the corresponding impact of ACT+MS-275 treatment on Treg abundance, we stained frozen tumor sections with anti-Foxp3 antibody for immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence imaging. While ACT alone increased Treg numbers relative to those in untreated mice, ACT+MS-275 increased Tregs initially (day 1), but decreased their number substantially afterwards (days 3–5) (Figure 5, B and C). These trends were validated by qRT-PCR analysis of FOXP3 gene expression in bulk tumor RNA (Figure 5D). Flow cytometric staining of CD45.2-enriched tumor-derived cells further revealed that depletion of tumor-infiltrating CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs was accompanied by a more general and severe depletion of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 5 Reduced local immunosuppressive signals coincide with reduced Treg infiltration. (A and D) Bulk tumor RNA was derived from mice subjected to ACT with or without MS-275, and qRT-PCR analysis was performed at specific time points after treatment (n = 3 per group). (B and C) Five days after treatment, frozen tumor sections were stained for anti-Foxp3 antibody in IHC (scale bars: 10 μm) and IF (scale bars: 25 μm) imaging experiments. (E and F) Positive enrichment of CD45.2+ cells from digested tumors in treated mice was followed by flow cytometric staining, and absolute Treg counts were measured (n = 5 per group). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A and D) or 1-way ANOVA (E and F).

Tregs inhibit endogenous CD8+ T cell responses and prevent long-term tumor control. Tregs can induce immunosuppression through a variety of mechanisms including secretion of immunosuppressive cytokines, competitive consumption of IL-2, direct killing via perforin and granzyme pathways, and direct subversion of antigen-presenting cell function through downregulation of costimulatory molecules (44). To evaluate the therapeutic contribution of Treg ablation in the context of ACT, we depleted CD4+ T cells using mAbs or used “depletion of regulatory T cell” (DEREG) BAC-transgenic mice, which express a simian diphtheria toxin receptor–enhanced green fluorescent protein (DTR-EGFP) fusion protein under control of the endogenous FoxP3 promoter/enhancer regions on the BAC transgene (45), to ablate Tregs via i.p. diphtheria toxin (DT) administration.

Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood 5 days after treatment revealed that, whereas MS-275 induced partial depletion of bulk CD4+ T cells and CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs, CD4+ mAb delivery completely depleted both subsets (Figure 6, A and B). Comparatively, DT administration preserved the bulk CD4+ T cell compartment while completely ablating CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs. In either scenario, the therapeutic benefit of MS-275 was recapitulated, and sustained tumor regression was achieved (Figure 6, C and D). Therefore, the influence of MS-275 on Treg numbers may play a critical role in its therapeutic efficacy. Interestingly, DT administration increased the frequency of p15E-specific CD8+ T cells but had a negligible impact on LCMV GP 33–41 –specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, E and F), suggesting that Tregs selectively inhibit the magnitude of endogenous CD8+ T cell responses to facilitate tumor relapse. When CD11c+ cells were isolated from ACT+DT-treated tumors and cocultured with P14-naive T cells, we observed greater proliferation compared with ACT alone (Figure 6G). Taken together, our findings suggest that MS-275 may have instigated concordant mechanisms of enhanced immunoactivation to promote sustained tumor regression via myeloid cell recomposition and Treg depletion.