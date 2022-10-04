Reprogramming alveolar macrophage responses to TGF-β reveals CCR2+ monocyte activity that promotes bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome

ECP inhibits BOS and blunts lymphocyte recognition of transplant antigens. To analyze the immunoregulatory effects of ECP, we utilized mouse donor lungs (3T-FVB) that, when transplanted into immunosuppressed B6 recipients, develop BOS following DOX-mediated ingestion to induce diphtheria toxin expression in club cells (6). Following DOX ingestion, lung recipients received i.v. infusions of ECP-treated B6 leukocytes at 3-day intervals and allografts were analyzed for histological appearance and lymphocyte activation on postoperative day 16 (POD16) (Figure 1A). Allografts were assessed for airway inflammation (B score), where 0 = none, 1R= low grade, 2R = high grade, and X = ungradable and the presence (designated 1) or absence (designated 0) of OB (C score) in accordance with the 2007 revision of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation working formulation for the diagnosis of lung rejection (35). In contrast with saline vehicle–treated mice, recipients that received ECP had significantly less peribronchiolar inflammation, were largely devoid of OB lesions, and were significantly able to regenerate club cells (Figure 1, B–F). ECP treatment also reduced intragraft hydroxyproline content and neutrophilia (Figure 1, G and H). Analysis of allograft infiltrate revealed lower levels of IL-17A+CD4+ and IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159229DS1). We next assessed the effects of ECP on transplant-antigen recognition by lymphocytes (Figure 1, J–M, and Supplemental Figure 1B). When compared with those of saline-treated recipients, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from ECP-treated recipients had reduced CD4+ T cell–mediated IL-17 production and less CD8+ T cell–mediated IFN-γ production following restimulation with donor antigens. Subjects that develop BOS have been reported to have lymphocytes that recognize the lung self-antigens collagen V (Col V) and k-α tubulin (Kα1T) (7, 14). ECP-treated allograft resident CD4+ T cells, when challenged with Col V or Kα1T peptides, expressed less IL-17A when compared with cells from saline-treated recipients. Finally, and in line with previous clinical observations (14), ECP reduced the serum levels of donor-specific Abs (DSAs). These results demonstrate that ECP inhibits transplant antigen-specific responses and reduces BOS severity.

Figure 1 ECP prevents BOS and lymphocyte recognition of transplant antigens. (A) 3T-FVB left lungs were transplanted into C57BL/6 (B6) mice and treated with CD40L Abs (POD0) and CTLA4 Ig (POD2) to establish allograft tolerance. Between POD7 and POD9, recipients ingested DOX. They received saline or ECP-treated B6 leukocytes on POD9, POD12, and POD15 and were euthanized on POD16. (B) Representative allograft H&E, trichrome, and CCSP/Ac-tubulin Ab staining. Images shown are representative of n = 10/group. Allografts scored for airway inflammation (C) (B score) and (D) the presence (designated 1) or absence (designated 0) of OB lesions (C score) (n = 10/group). Intragraft (E) total (n = 5/group) and (F) Ki67+ club cell numbers (n = 5/group) and (G) hydroxyproline content (n = 6/group). (H) Intragraft neutrophil numbers (n = 6/group). (I) Representative FACS plots of the intragraft percentage of abundance for indicated T lymphocyte lineages (n = 5/group). (J–L) T cell antigen specificity measured by IFN-γ and IL-17A production following stimulation with splenocytes isolated from B6 (syngeneic antigens), FVB (donor antigens), or B6 mice pulsed with lung self-antigens Col V and Kα1T (n = 5/group). (M) DSA (IgM) serum reactivity against FVB CD19+ cells at indicated dilutions (n = 10/group). Assay data shown for G and J–L are representative of at least 2 independent evaluations. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Two-sided Mann Whitney U test (C–H and J–M). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

ECP reprograms AM to inhibit intragraft TGF-β bioavailability. Given reports that ECP stimulates TGF-β production (15), we measured protein levels of all 3 TGF-β isoforms in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and the peripheral serum of saline- and ECP-treated 3T-FVB as well as 2T-FVB lung recipients, which maintained established tolerance despite DOX ingestion, as they did not undergo bronchiolar injury due to the lack of the lox-P activated diphtheria toxin A gene (6) (Figure 2A). Relative to those in 2T-FVB lung recipients, BALF TGF-β1 levels were markedly elevated in saline- and ECP-treated 3T-FVB recipients. However, BALF TGF-β1 accumulation was not significantly different between saline- and ECP-treated 3T-FVB recipients. Additionally, BALF and circulating TGF-β2 and TGF-β3 levels were either undetectable or were expressed in very modest quantities in all lung recipients. Because TGF-β bioavailability is highly regulated (19), we next assessed the ability of lung recipient BALF and peripheral serum to induce TGF-β–receptor signaling using a SMAD2/3 reporter cell line (Figure 2B). BALF from ECP-treated recipients had substantially less TGF-β activity when compared with that of saline-treated 3T-FVB hosts. In contrast, no significant differences in TGF-β activity were detected in the peripheral blood of saline- and ECP-treated 3T-FVB and 2T-FVB lung recipients. In light of recent observations that immunoregulatory circuits act locally within lung transplants to control tolerance (36), we next analyzed ECP-treated leukocyte trafficking to 3T-FVB allografts just prior to the induction of BOS pathogenesis. ECP-treated cells were labeled with a fluorescent dye and assessed for engulfment by 3T-FVB allograft CD11b+ phagocytes 2 hours after i.v. injection (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). ECP-treated leukocytes were predominantly engulfed by TR-AMs and Mo-AMs, which could be identified by CD45.1 and CD45.2 expression in the donor lung and recipient, respectively.

Figure 2 ECP reprograms AMs to antagonize TGF-β bioavailability. POD16 2T-FVB and 3T-FVB allograft (A) BALF and plasma analyzed for TGF-β isoform protein content by ELISA (n = 6/group) or (B) activity with a HEK293 SMAD 2/3 luciferase reporter cell line (n = 5/group). AU, arbitrary luciferase units. Data shown for A and B are representative results from 2 experiments. (C) CellTrace633-labeled ECP-treated leukocytes injected into 3T-FVB allograft and analyzed for uptake by intragraft CD11b+ phagocytes. Data shown are representative results from 4 experiments. (D) Heatmap of saline- and ECP-treated POD16 3T-FVB allografts, AM transcript levels of TGF-β signaling, and fibrosis-related gene targets normalized to the macrophage housekeeping gene Stx5a. (n = 4/group) (E) Fold accumulation of TGF-β–induced AM Serpine1 mRNA accumulation in the presence or absence of 10 μM SB43152 or vehicle (DMSO) (n = 4/group). Data shown are normalized to baseline levels (non–TGF-β–treated DMSO-pretreated controls). (F) Saline- and ECP-treated AMs were cultured overnight and analyzed by ELISA for DCN secretion (n = 7/group). (G) TGF-β activity measurements of enriched supernatants from saline- or ECP-treated DCNΔ/Δ and DCNfl/fl AMs cultured with or without 10 ng/ml TGF-β1 (n = 5/group). Data shown in F and G are representative results from 2 experiments. (H) Naive B6 CD4+ T cells were stimulated with plate-bound CD3ε and CD28 Abs in the presence or absence of indicated AM-conditioned supernatants added at a 1:1 v/v ratio to Th17 polarization medium that contained 10 ng/ml TGF-β1 (n = 5/group). Intracellular IL-17A expression was assessed 4 days later. Data are represented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A, B, G, and H); 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test (D and F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Given that AM uptake of ECP-treated leukocytes was linked to lower airway TGF-β bioavailability, we next analyzed 3T-FVB allograft AM transcript levels of 25 genes reported to control TGF-β responses and activation in lung macrophages (25, 37, 38) (Figure 2D). Nine transcripts were found to be differentially regulated by ECP. For example, several genes that inhibit TGF-β signaling, Dcn, Smad7, and Smurf2, were significantly upregulated in ECP-treated AMs (39). Conversely, factors that promote latent TGF-β activation, such as Mmp13 and Areg (40), were downregulated by ECP. Interestingly, genes that regulate TGF-β signaling, such as Tgif1 and Ski, were also downregulated in ECP-treated AMs, suggesting a compensatory response due to a lack of homeostatic TGF-β receptor signaling (25). To further confirm these observations, we analyzed TGF-β1–mediated responses of 2 known TGF-β expression targets, Serpine1 (41) (Figure 2E) and the TGF-β–activating integrin α v β 5 (42) (Supplemental Figure 3), in saline- and ECP-treated AMs. Unlike in ECP-treated AMs, TGF-β1 induced Serpine1 mRNA accumulation and α v β 5 protein upregulation in saline-treated AMs. To determine whether these reductions were TGF-β signaling dependent, ECP- and saline-treated AMs were also preincubated with the TGF-β receptor inhibitor SB431542 (43) prior to stimulation with TGF-β1. SB431542 addition to saline-treated AMs inhibited TGF-β1–mediated Serpine1 and α v β 5 expression to levels nearly comparable to those of TGF-β1–stimulated ECP-treated AMs.

Since DCN was the most differentially regulated transcript in our analysis, we measured its secretion (Figure 2F). DCN secretion was significantly higher from ECP-treated AMs when compared with saline-treated AMs. Additionally, immunofluorescence staining of ECP-treated lung allograft tissue showed enhanced DCN expression within CD64+ macrophages, many of which were located in or around alveoli (Supplemental Figure 4). We further sought to determine whether ECP-treated AMs regulate TGF-β activity in a DCN-dependent manner. For this purpose, we generated LyzCre/+Dcnfl/fl (DCNΔ/Δ) mice and tested the ability of conditioned supernatants from ECP-treated DCNΔ/Δ and WT control Dcnfl/fl (DCNfl/fl) AMs to stimulate TGF-β signaling activity (Figure 2G). Supernatants from ECP-treated DCNfl/fl AMs sharply reduced TGF-β activity when compared with ECP-treated DCNΔ/Δ AMs or saline-treated DCNfl/fl AMs. Notably, alterations in TGF-β activity were most apparent when TGF-β1 was added to cultures, indicating ECP-treated AMs primarily target TGF-β activity generated by exogeneous sources. TGF-β drives Th17 generation from naive CD4+ T cells (44) and also promotes Th17 lineage stability (45). Given that ECP treatment reduces intragraft IL-17A+CD4+ T cell accumulation, we analyzed the effects of saline- and ECP-treated AM-conditioned supernatants on Th17 cell development (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 5). Differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into IL-17A+CD4+ T cells was impeded by ECP-treated DCNfl/fl AMs when compared with ECP-treated DCNΔ/Δ AMs or saline-treated AMs irrespective of DCN expression. Collectively, these data show that ECP induces AMs to become less responsive to TGF-β signals and also reduces local TGF-β bioavailability.

ECP-mediated inhibition of BOS is dependent on AM DCN expression. To determine whether AM DCN expression is required for ECP-mediated attenuation of BOS, we first replaced donor allograft AMs with DCNΔ/Δ or DCNfl/fl AMs by administering clodronate liposomes into the trachea of donor lung 3T-FVB mice 1 day prior to transplantation into respective DCNΔ/Δ or DCNfl/fl recipients (Figure 3A). Importantly, clodronate treatment led to an approximately 95% reconstitution of the AM compartment with recipient-derived AMs, but did not prevent the induction of immunosuppression-mediated acceptance or spontaneously induce BOS lesions (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). However, following bronchiolar injury, ECP was ineffective at attenuating BOS and failed to reduce IL-17A+CD4+ or IFN-γ+CD8+ T cell intragraft accumulation in DCNΔ/Δ recipients (Figure 3, B–E). In contrast, ECP-treated WT DCNfl/fl recipients were protected from BOS and had lower BALF TGF-β activity when compared with ECP-treated DCNΔ/Δ recipients. Because DCN is reported to interact with other growth factors that regulate inflammation (46), it remained possible that our observed effects on TGF-β activity were unrelated to inhibiting BOS development. To see whether this is true, we tested the effects of TGF-β Ab blockade on BOS development (Figure 4, A–C). TGF-β neutralizing Abs were administered intratracheally into B6 recipients of 3T-FVB lungs and induced to undergo BOS pathogenesis. T cell activation and OB lesion generation were inhibited in a manner comparable to that of ECP treatment. Overall, these data indicate that AM-mediated regulation of TGF-β bioavailability controls BOS pathogenesis.

Figure 3 AM DCN expression is required for ECP-mediated inhibition of BOS. (A) One day prior to transplantation (POD1) into DCNΔ/Δ and DCNfl/fl recipients, 3T-FVB lung donors were treated with intratracheal clodronate liposomes (100 μL) to deplete airway AMs. ECP treatment was conducted between POD9 and POD15, and on POD16, intragraft inflammation was evaluated and is shown by a (B) representative image of H&E and trichrome staining (n = 5/group) and graphs showing (C) airway inflammation and lesion grading (n = 5/group), (D) intragraft T cell activation (n = 4/group), and (E) BALF and circulating plasma TGF-β activity (n = 4/group). Data shown in E are representative results from 2 experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Two-sided Mann-Whitney U test (C–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Figure 4 TGF-β blockade prevents intragraft IFN-γ+CD8+ T cell accumulation and BOS. B6 recipients of 3T-FVB allografts received intratracheal mouse IgG or TGF-β Abs (75 μg/100 μL PBS) on POD7 and on POD16 were analyzed for intragraft inflammation as shown by (A) a representative image of H&E and trichrome staining (n = 6/group), (B) airway inflammation and OB lesion scoring (n = 6/group), and (C) intragraft T cell activation (n = 4/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Two-sided Mann-Whitney U test (B and C). *P < 0.05.

Infiltrating CCR2+ monocytes promote BOS. Given previous reports that recipient CCR2 deficiency prevents fibrosis in mouse nonvascularized tracheal allografts (47), we next set out to assess ECP-mediated changes in CCR2 expression within lung allografts. To this end, we imaged ECP-treated lung recipients using a PET-purposed radiotracer, 64Cu-DOTA-ECL1i, which specifically recognizes the extracellular loop number 1 of CCR2 and is under current clinical evaluation for noninvasive diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (48). When compared with untreated 3T-FVB allografts that develop BOS, allografts of recipients treated with ECP showed a sharp decrease in CCR2 activity (Figure 5, A and B). We next determined whether CCR2+ monocytes are required for BOS development. 3T-FVB lungs were transplanted into CCR2DTR recipients, which express the diphtheria toxin receptor under the control of the CCR2 promoter (49) and were depleted of CCR2+ monocytes following diphtheria toxin treatment. We also inhibited the activity of CCL2 by injecting CCL2-neutralizing Abs into B6 recipients of 3T-FVB allografts (Figure 5, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). CCR2+ monocyte depletion or CCL2 Ab blockade reduced the development of severe OB lesions. Additionally, we observed a sharp reduction in intragraft IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells when compared with cells under control conditions. Collectively, our data indicate that CCR2+ monocytes promote BOS.

Figure 5 Targeting CCR2 expression inhibits BOS. (A) Dynamic 64Cu-DOTA-ECL1i PET/CT image scans of untreated and ECP-treated 3T-FVB allografts (red arrows) with (B) right native lung and allograft probe uptake quantitation shown as percentage of injected dose per gram (%/ID/gram) of tissue (n = 4/group). Images shown are representative results from 4 scans. (C) 3T-FVB allografts of CCR2DTR recipients that received 10 ng/g i.v. of diphtheria toxin on POD6 and POD11 and B6 recipients of 3T-FVB allografts that received 200 μg i.v. of CCL2-neutralizing Abs on POD6, POD9, and POD12. Both recipients were euthanized on POD16 and assessed for intragraft inflammation by (C) representative H&E and trichrome staining (n = 5/group), (D) airway inflammation and lesion grading (n = 5/group), and (E) intragraft T cell activation (n = 5/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

TGF-β stimulates AM CCL2 expression to promote Mo-AM allograft accumulation. AMs are reported to produce CCL2 after lung transplantation (27). TGF-β targets activation of AP-1 and EGR1, transcription factors that promote CCL2 gene transcription (50, 51). Noting these previous observations, we stimulated saline- and ECP-treated AMs with TGF-β1 and measured CCL2 production (Figure 6A). TGF-β1 induced CCL2 expression in saline-, but not ECP-treated, AMs. Hyaluronic acid (HA), a damage-associated molecular pattern molecule that we have shown accumulates in lung transplants with BOS (52), has also been demonstrated to promote CCL2 expression in a mouse AM cell line (53). HA was found to accumulate in 3T-FVB allograft airways (Supplemental Figure 8A), and its addition to TGF-β1–stimulated cultures induced a synergistic increase in CCL2 expression in saline-treated AMs relative to those treated with HA stimulation alone. In ECP-treated AMs, CCL2 expression mediated by TGF-β ΗΑ costimulation was comparable to that with HA stimulation alone, indicating a lack of a synergistic response in these cells. We next asked whether AM-mediated CCL2 production during BOS pathogenesis induces CCR2+ monocyte allograft infiltration (Figure 6B). 3T-FVB allografts were depleted of AMs or treated with anti–TGF-β Abs prior to bronchiolar injury and assessed for airway CCL2 production and numbers of recruited CCR2+ monocytes. Although we could detect some CCL2 production in allografts prior to bronchiolar injury, levels rose approximately 6-fold following bronchiolar injury. In contrast, CCL2 levels were substantially reduced by either AM depletion or TGF-β Ab blockade, with the remaining CCL2 expression possibly emanating from airway epithelial cells (54). Moreover, either treatment potently blunted CCR2+ monocyte allograft accumulation.

Figure 6 A TGF-β-AM-CCL2 expression circuit promotes Mo-AM allograft accumulation. (A) Untreated and ECP-treated AMs were stimulated with 10 ng/ml TGF-β1 and/or 1 μg/ml HA for 18 hours and assessed for CCL2 expression by ELISA. Data shown are representative results of 3 experiments with n = 4/stimulation. (B) POD6 3T-FVB allograft recipients were treated with intratracheal TGF-β Abs (75 μg/100 μL PBS) or clodronate liposomes (100 μL), induced to undergo bronchiolar injury (DOX) on POD7, and assessed for BALF CCL2 expression and CCR2+ monocyte recruitment on POD8 (n = 4/treatment). 2T-FVB and 3T-FVB allograft recipients underwent indicated treatments and were quantitated for Mo-AMs and TR-AMs, as shown by a representative contour plot of (C) percentage of abundance (n ≥ 5/group) and (D) cell counts (n ≥ 5/group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A, B, and D). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

With regard to previous observations that Mo-AMs drive pulmonary fibrogenesis (23), we quantified Mo-AMs and TR-AMs in 3T-FVB allograft recipients treated with saline, ECP, control Ig, or TGF-β–neutralizing Abs (Figure 6, C and D). Relative to 2T-FVB allograft recipients with established tolerance, we observed a nearly uniform reduction in TR-AMs in 3T-FVB allografts irrespective of treatment. In contrast, Mo-AM levels were affected by treatments that target TGF-β bioavailability. In control Ig- or saline-treated lung recipients, Mo-AMs were approximately 2-fold more abundant than TR-AMs and were approximately 4 times more numerous when compared with Mo-AMs in TGF-β Ab– or ECP-treated allografts. Moreover, we also observed a sharp reduction in Mo-AMs in diptheria toxin–treated CCR2DTR and CCL2 Ab–treated recipients, indicative of a CCR2+ monocyte origin (Supplemental Figure 8B). Collectively, these data indicate that TGF-β induces AMs to express CCL2, which in turn promotes the allograft recruitment of CCR2+ monocytes and Mo-AMs.

TGF-β receptor–mediated CCR2+ monocyte differentiation into Mo-AM leads to BOS. The correlation between CCR2+ monocyte and Mo-AM allograft accumulation during BOS pathogenesis raised the possibility that CCR2+ monocytes differentiate into Mo-AMs. Interestingly, previous work has shown that TGF-β promotes AM development from bone marrow–derived cells (25). To determine whether TGF-β drives CCR2+ monocyte differentiation into Mo-AMs, we generated tamoxifen-inducible Cc2rCreERT2/+ Tgfbr2fl/fl (TGF-βR2Δ/Δ) mice. Tamoxifen treatment of TGF-βR2Δ/Δ CCR2+ monocytes reduced Tgfbr2 mRNA by nearly 80% relative to that in Tgfbr2fl/fl (TGF-βR2fl/fl) controls and inhibited TGF-β1–mediated generation of 2 transcripts required for AM development, Pparg and Car4 (55) (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). TGF-βR2Δ/Δ recipients of 3T-FVB lungs were comparatively poor at inducing Mo-AM accumulation when compared with WT TGF-βR2fl/fl recipients (Figure 7A). Notably, the sharp reduction in Mo-AM graft accumulation in TGF-βR2Δ/Δ recipients was not due to a defect in CCR2+ monocyte recruitment following bronchiolar injury (Figure 7B). Moreover, TGF-βR2Δ/Δ lung recipients were significantly protected from BOS, which was associated with a reduction in intragraft IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, C–E). As the reduction in BOS could be explained by the inability of CCR2+ monocytes to differentiate into other CD11c+ descendants, such as interstitial macrophages (iMacs) or CD11b+ DCs, we created reporter Ccr2CreERT2/+ Tgfbr2fl/fl TdTomatofl/STOP/+ and Ccr2CreERT2/+ Tgfbr2+/+ TdTomatofl/STOP/+ mice to conduct fate-mapping studies. Following tamoxifen treatment, CCR2+ monocytes were adoptively transferred into 3T-FVB lung transplant recipients undergoing BOS pathogenesis (Figure 7F). Irrespective of TGF-βR2 deletion, we detected similar numbers of CD11c+ descendants within allografts. However, TGF-βR2–deficient CCR2+ monocytes were profoundly deficient at generating Mo-AMs. In contrast, iMacs and CD11b+ DCs developed independently of TGF-βR2. Collectively, these data indicate that intrinsic CCR2+ monocyte TGF-β signaling is required for Mo-AM development, but not for the generation of other CD11c+-derived lineages.

Figure 7 CCR2+ monocyte differentiation into Mo-AMs requires TGF-β leading to BOS. TGF-βR2fl/fl and TGF-βR2Δ/Δ recipients of 3T-FVB allografts received tamoxifen i.p. every other day for 10 days, rested for 5 days, and then ingested DOX for 2 days. Eight days later, allograft recipients were analyzed for intragraft inflammation (A), as shown by representative FACS plots of the relative percentage of abundance of Mo-AMs and TR-AMs with cell counts (n = 5/group), (B) CCR2+ monocytes (Mo), CD11c+ DCs, and iMac cell counts (n = 5/group), (C) representative H&E and trichrome staining (n = 5/group), (D) airway inflammation and lesion grading (n =5/group), and (E) intragraft T cell activation (n = 5/group). (F) 3 × 106 FACS-purified CCR2+ bone marrow monocytes were isolated from indicated Td Tomato reporter mice that received tamoxifen as in A and were injected into POD7 3T-FVB recipients undergoing BOS pathogenesis. On POD16, allograft tissues were quantified for Td Tomato+ Mo-AMs, CD11b+ DCs, and iMacs, as shown by representative FACS plots and cell counts. FACS plots shown are a representative result of 3 experiments. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Two-sided Mann-Whitney U test (A, B, and D–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Mo-AMs promote TRM cell activation and expansion. Recent work has shown that human lung–resident macrophages colocalize to TRM cells (56), and several other reports have demonstrated TRM cell maintenance and activation patterns that are associated with lung transplant outcomes (57, 58). We have previously demonstrated that donor antigen–primed effector CD8+ T cells prevent club cell proliferation and that CD8+ T cells are critical mediators of BOS development (6). In light of the correlation between Mo-AMs and IFN-γ+CD8+ T cell accumulation in allografts with BOS, we next set out to analyze the expression of surface molecules on Mo-AMs that control effector CD8+ T cell activation (Figure 8A). Consistent with our previous observations that lung allograft–infiltrating CCR2+ monocyte–derived cells express donor-derived MHC molecules, examination of Mo-AMs from 3T-FVB transplants revealed the acquisition of the donor-derived MHC class I molecule H-2Kq (26). However, unlike TR-AMs, Mo-AMs lacked expression of the checkpoint inhibitory molecule PD-L1 and had higher levels of costimulatory ligands CD80 and CD86. We next analyzed patterns of PD-1 expression in the CD8+ T cell compartment of 3T-FVB lung transplants of TGF-βR2Δ/Δ, TGF-βR2fl/fl, and ECP-treated recipients (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10A). In TGF-βR2fl/fl recipients, approximately one-third of allograft-resident CD8+ T cells coexpressed PD-1 and the integrin CD49a (59). In contrast, allografts of TGF-βR2Δ/Δ and ECP-treated recipients had substantially fewer PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells. Despite differences in abundance, the PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cell compartment in all 3 allograft recipients exhibited a similar TRM cell phenotype (60) (Figure 8C). Nearly all PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells were CD44+, but lacked expression of CD62L, CCR7, and the killer-like receptor G1 (KLRG1), indicating they were not central memory or short-lived effector cells (61, 62). Additionally, PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells did not express additional checkpoint inhibitory molecules, such as TIM-3 and LAG-3, indicating they were not exhausted memory cells (63) (Supplemental Figure 10B). Moreover, we detected similar TRM cell phenotypes and abundance in 2T-FVB allografts, demonstrating that these cells exist in accepted lung transplants prior to the development of BOS (Supplemental Figure 10C). However, PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells in allografts of TGF-βR2fl/fl recipients expressed moderate levels of the TRM cell marker CD103 and high levels of Gzmb and Blimp-1.

Figure 8 Mo-AM generation promotes TRM cell activation and expansion. (A) A representative FACS plot set from 4 transplants where MFI is shown for TR-AM and Mo-AM MHC I H-2Kq, CD80, CD86, and PD-L1 expression levels. FMO, fluorescence-minus-one control. (B and C) Representative FACS plots and histograms for n = 4/group for the expression of TRM cell markers with FMO (black lines). (D) FACS-sorted 3T-FVB TR-AMs, Mo-AMs, and B6 AMs were cultured with FACS-sorted 3T-FVB allograft PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells with 10 μg/ml control rat Ig or PD-L1–neutralizing Abs and then assessed for IFN-γ production by ELISA 72 hours later. Data shown are representative results from 2 experiments. (E) FACS-sorted, CFSE-labeled 3T-FVB allograft PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells (green) were intratracheally administered to FVB (allogeneic) or B6 (syngeneic) lung transplants of B6 recipients. Eighteen hours later, transplants were imaged by 2-photon intravital microscopy immediately following the administration of Siglec F Abs to identify AMs (red). Representative intravital image from 1 of 4 FVB-transplanted lung studies. Arrows denote long-lasting contacts between TRM cells and AMs. Right panel shows violin plot of individual AM-TRM cell contact times from pooled data from 4 FVB (allogeneic) or B6 (syngeneic) transplanted lungs. (F) 2T-FVB allografts of B6 Thy1.1+ recipients were FACS-sorted for PD-1+CD49a+ and PD-1–CD49a– CD8+ T cells and intratracheally delivered into B6 Thy1.2+ recipients of 2T-FVB allografts and euthanized 1 month later. Shown are representative FACS plot results of Thy1.1+ cell percentage of abundance and cell count for indicated tissues (n = 4 per adoptive transfer). (G) 2T-FVB allograft FACS-sorted Thy1.1 PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells were intratracheally administered into tamoxifen-treated TGF-βR2fl/fl and TGF-βR2Δ/Δ recipients of 3T-FVB allografts 3 days after DOX ingestion. Seventy-two hours later, recipients were euthanized. Data shown are representative FACS plots from n = 4/group for allograft percentage of abundance and cell counts. Data are represented as mean ± SD. Two-sided Mann-Whitney U test (A and G); 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Viral peptide- and alloantigen-specific TRM cells can become reactivated upon cognate antigen encounter (30, 64). We next isolated PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells from 3T-FVB allografts with BOS and measured IFN-γ expression in response to stimulation with 3T-FVB allograft–derived Mo-AMs and TR-AMs (Figure 8D). TR-AMs were poor at eliciting IFN-γ production when compared with Mo-AMs. However, the addition of anti–PD-L1 Abs to TR-AM, but not Mo-AM, cocultures significantly increased IFN-γ responses. Although these data indicated that TR-AM and Mo-AM differentially regulate TRM cell activation responses through PD-L1 expression, it remained unclear whether these cells directly interact with AMs within lung transplants. To answer this question, we utilized intravital 2-photon microscopy to assess contact times between PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells and AMs (Figure 8E and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). CFSE-labeled PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells isolated from 3T-FVB allografts were intratracheally delivered into FVB lung (allogeneic) or control syngeneic B6 lung recipients. One day later, lung recipients also received Siglec-F fluorescently labeled Abs to identify AMs. Relative to syngeneic B6 lung transplants, significantly prolonged interactions were observed between AMs and PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells in FVB allografts, which is indicative of donor-antigen recognition (65, 66). A canonical property of TRM cells is their inability to exit from barrier organs to recirculate in the periphery (64). To determine whether this was the case for PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells, we isolated Thy1.1+PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells from 2T-FVB allografts of Thy1.1+ B6 recipients and intratracheally delivered these cells into 2T-FVB allografts of Thy1.2+ B6 recipients (Figure 8F). One month later, we could detect Thy1.1+ cells in lung allograft tissue, but not in secondary lymphoid organs, peripheral blood, bone marrow, liver, or kidney. In contrast, 2T-FVB allograft–derived Thy1.1+PD-1–CD49a–CD8+ T cells were detected in secondary lymphoid organs, indicating that intratracheally administered CD8+ T cells can exit lung allografts. Therefore, lung allograft PD-1+CD49a+CD8+ T cells are phenotypically and functionally consistent with TRM cells, and herein we will refer to these cells as TRM cells.

Recent work in models of cutaneous viral infection has indicated that TRM cells expand from a local preexisting population of TRM cells, but whether this is true for pulmonary TRM cells is less understood (67). Because we noted that TRM cells are more abundant in BOS compared with accepted allografts, we asked whether Mo-AM generation during BOS development drives the local expansion of these cells from preexisting intragraft pools. Therefore, we adoptively transferred Thy1.1+ TRM cells from accepted 2T-FVB allografts into 3T-FVB allograft airways of TGF-βR2fl/fl and TGF-βR2Δ/Δ Thy1.2+ recipients following tamoxifen treatment and bronchiolar injury (Figure 8G). Five days later, intragraft Thy1.1+ TRM cells were analyzed for proliferation and accumulation. In allografts of TGF-βR2fl/fl recipients, Thy1.1+ TRM cells proliferated and accumulated at higher levels when compared with TGF-βR2Δ/Δ recipients. Analysis of the proliferating Thy1.1+ TRM cell compartment of TGF-βR2fl/fl allograft recipients revealed high numbers of PD-1+Blimp-1+CD8+ T cells that expressed elevated Gzmb, which was similar in phenotype to the native TRM cell phenotype detected in these allografts. Additionally, both allografts contained proliferating PD-1+Blimp-1+/–Gzmb+/– CD8+ T cells, a phenotype that resembled the native TRM cell allograft compartment observed in TGF-βR2Δ/Δ and ECP-treated recipients. Finally, we detected clusters of Gzmb+CD49a+CD8+ cells in explanted lung transplant tissue from BOS patients that were not present in stable recipients that did not have evidence of rejection (Supplemental Figure 11). Collectively, our observations indicate that Mo-AM generation during BOS pathogenesis drives the activation and expansion of TRM cells.

TRM cell Gzmb expression induces airway epithelial apoptosis and promotes BOS. Gzmb induces mitochondrial stress leading to apoptosis and has been reported to be elevated in the BALF of BOS subjects (68, 69). The finding of high Gzmb expression in TRM cells from allografts with BOS indicated the potential to promote airway epithelial cell cytotoxicity. We isolated TRM cells from 3T-FVB allografts with BOS for coculture with lung epithelial cells from FVB mice and measured changes in mitochondrial membrane potential, mitochondrial ROS production, and DNA fragmentation in the presence or absence of the Gzmb inhibitor Serpin A3N (70) (Figure 9, A and B). TRM cells induced rapid mitochondrial stress, as evidenced by mitochondrial membrane depolarization and elevated superoxide production. Additionally, DNA fragmentation, an indicator of late-stage apoptosis, was more than 5-fold greater relative to that in control naive B6 CD8+ T cell cocultures. In contrast, TRM cell–induced mitochondrial stress and DNA fragmentation could be inhibited by pretreatment with Serpin A3N. These data indicate that BOS allograft–derived TRM cells induce airway injury through Gzmb expression.

Figure 9 Gzmb+ TRM cells promote airway epithelial cell apoptosis and BOS through Blimp-1. FVB lung epithelial cells were cocultured in a 1:2 EpCAM+ cell–to–CD8+ T cell ratio for up to 18 hours with or without Serpin A3N pretreatment (25 nM) and assessed for mitochondrial membrane potential (MitoTracker Deep Red FM), mitochondrial superoxide production (MitoSOX), and DNA fragmentation (TUNEL). Data are shown as (A) a representative FACS plot result from 5 experiments and (B) 6-hour epithelial cell mitochondrial depolarization and TUNEL activity (n = 5/condition). Blimp-1fl/fl and Blimp-1Δ/Δ recipients of 3T-FVB allografts were analyzed for intragraft inflammation as shown by (C) representative FACS plot data of TRM cell markers, Gzmb expression, and AM abundance, with cell counts n ≥ 4/group. (D) Representative H&E and trichrome staining results for n ≥ 4/group and (E) airway inflammation and lesion grading (n ≥ 4 /group). Data are represented as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B); 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test (C and E).*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Blimp-1 has been shown to drive Gzmb expression in mouse TRM cells (34). The observation of coexpression of Blimp-1 with high amounts of Gzmb in TRM cells from allografts with BOS raised the possibility that it plays a role in promoting rejection. We next used CD8aCre Pdrm1fl/fl (Blimp-1Δ/Δ) mice as recipients for 3T-FVB lungs and assessed intragraft inflammation and BOS severity. When compared with that in Pdrm1fl/fl (Blimp-1fl/fl) recipients, we observed similar numbers of total intragraft CD8+ T cells and TRM cells, with little effect on CD69 and CD49a expression (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 12). However, Blimp-1Δ/Δ TRM cells were largely devoid of Gzmb expression and their allografts were markedly protected from severe BOS despite maintaining high numbers of Mo-AMs (Figure 9, D and E).