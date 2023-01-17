Aflibercept more effectively weans patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration off therapy compared with bevacizumab

Between 2013 and 2016, almost one-third of treated patients with nvAMD received aflibercept and approximately one-half received bevacizumab (1). However, direct comparisons between aflibercept and bevacizumab for the treatment of nvAMD are limited. A recent systematic review comparing the safety and efficacy of aflibercept, bevacizumab, and ranibizumab failed to find a significant difference among the 3 agents (15). While aflibercept has been reported to produce greater reduction in CST and resolution of fluid on SD-OCT in patients previously thought to be resistant to other anti-VEGF therapies, despite a reduction in the number of injections over 1 year (4, 16, 17), a meta-analysis of 28 studies showed that treatment with aflibercept did not result in a statistically significant improvement in visual acuity at 6 and 12 months after patients were switched (5). More recent studies suggest that the success of aflibercept in patients previously thought to be resistant to other anti-VEGF therapies may simply be a consequence of regression to the mean (18, 19). Collectively, these studies have raised doubts regarding the advantage of aflibercept over bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with nvAMD. Accordingly, some insurance companies are now requiring all patients with nvAMD start treatment with bevacizumab and allow for transitioning to aflibercept only in patients who fail treatment with bevacizumab.

Here, we compared aflibercept and bevacizumab using a hybrid of the as-needed PRN protocol and the personalized TAE protocol, in which we optimized the efficacy of each drug for a specific patient, while minimizing the number of treatments needed. After a mandatory 3 consecutive monthly treatments, we observed a modest advantage of aflibercept over bevacizumab for the percentage of patients with a 5 or more letter gain in vision. This was consistent with findings in prior studies, demonstrating that aflibercept may be more effective than bevacizumab when used at a similar treatment interval (3). However, at 6 months, during the dynamic TAE phase of the protocol, while determining the ideal interval between treatments for each individual patient, this advantage for aflibercept was no longer observed. Conversely, we did observe a lower rate of vision loss in patients receiving aflibercept compared with those receiving bevacizumab. This was consistent with a higher failure rate when the interval between treatments was extended for patients receiving bevacizumab compared with those receiving aflibercept (as is reflected at 6 months by the shorter treatment interval for patients receiving bevacizumab compared with those receiving aflibercept). By 1 year, as patients reach a steady state for treatment, no differences in vision or SD-OCT findings were observed between patients receiving aflibercept and those receiving bevacizumab.

The treatment interval for eyes of patients receiving aflibercept was 44% longer compared with that for eyes receiving bevacizumab (13.1 ± 0.9 weeks vs. 9.1 ± 0.8 weeks; P = 0.001) by the end of year 1. The advantage of aflibercept over bevacizumab for the prolonged treatment interval was maintained at the end of year 2 (17.5 ± 1.5 weeks vs. 12.0 ± 1.4 weeks; P = 0.010). This, in turn, resulted in a decrease in the number of injections by 27% in eyes of patients receiving aflibercept compared with eyes of patients receiving bevacizumab using the TEP/M protocol (10.2 ± 0.9 vs. 14.0 ± 0.8; P = 0.001) at the end of year 2. Collectively, these results demonstrate that TEP/M with aflibercept is particularly effective in reducing the number of treatments and extending the interval between visits for patients with nvAMD.

These results have important implications for the management of patients with nvAMD. We confirmed that using aflibercept can result in a longer treatment interval and fewer injections using a TAE approach compared with bevacizumab. Conversely, while the number of treatments was slightly higher for the bevacizumab group, the final CST and the final visual acuity were similar at 1 year regardless of the choice of drug. These results demonstrate that more frequent treatment with bevacizumab may be equivalent to treatment with aflibercept. Despite more required treatments, this suggests that TAE with bevacizumab, which is a fraction of the cost of aflibercept, may still be more cost-effective than TAE with aflibercept (20).

However, we further observed that 43% of eyes of patients with nvAMD receiving aflibercept entered a treatment pause within 1 year of treatment initiation compared with only 15% of eyes of patients receiving bevacizumab. By the end of year 2, approximately half (52%) of eyes of patients with nvAMD treated with aflibercept entered a treatment pause compared with one-quarter (27%) of eyes of patients treated with bevacizumab. The potential long-term cost-savings for patients with nvAMD successfully weaned off treatment — even temporarily — raises questions as to the cost-effectiveness of bevacizumab compared with aflibercept and have implications for the current management of these patients. The advantage of aflibercept over bevacizumab in weaning patients off treatment was particularly notable in patients with nvAMD with reactivated CNV (62% vs. 11%). This suggests an additional benefit of aflibercept over bevacizumab in the treatment of patients with reactivated CNV.

Of note, it has previously been reported that second eyes fare better than first eyes in patients with nvAMD (21). However, we did not observe this advantage for aflibercept in our study. Of patients who developed active CNV in both eyes, 5 of 10 (50%) patients treated with aflibercept required more frequent treatments in their second eye compared with their first eye. Conversely, 0 of 6 patients treated with bevacizumab required a shorter treatment interval in their second eye. While the sample size is small, it is tempting to speculate that this may be a consequence of differences in tachyphylaxis between these 2 drugs (22).

The observation that the early response to treatment with aflibercept was significantly greater than the response to bevacizumab, and that this correlated with the improved efficacy of aflibercept over bevacizumab at weaning patients off treatment, suggests that there may be an unexpected long-term advantage to starting patients on treatment with aflibercept. If the early treatment phase using the TEP/M approach influences whether the CNV enters quiescence, during which time a patient can safely be followed while their treatment is paused, initiating treatment with bevacizumab may ultimately limit the efficacy of the TEP/M approach to wean patients off therapy. Indeed, after 2 years of treatment, patients treated with bevacizumab were still half as likely to be weaned off treatment compared with patients treated with aflibercept. This raises questions about the long-term impact of requiring patients to initiate treatment with bevacizumab and switch to aflibercept only after patients fail treatment with bevacizumab. Ultimately, the advantages of aflibercept over bevacizumab in terms of its duration of action (and, in turn, fewer treatments/visits) and improved efficacy at weaning patients off anti-VEGF therapy needs to be balanced by the substantial cost differences between the 2 drugs. Future studies modeling the cost-effectiveness of each medication will need to account for these factors as well as the theoretical benefits to patients who are spared frequent intraocular injections.

We speculate that early treatment strategies that more effectively quench the angiogenic drive in nvAMD eyes may be necessary to achieve CNV quiescence; this emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment of CNV lesions. We postulate that the advantage to patients with nvAMD who receive aflibercept over bevacizumab in successfully weaning off treatment may be attributed to the increased efficacy of aflibercept in promoting CNV quiescence. It is important to note that, in patients with nvAMD with quiescent CNV, the CNV likely remains present but is inactive. Close monitoring is therefore essential for the detection of CNV reactivation, at which point treatment needs to be resumed. Whether quarterly monitoring by a vision care provider (as was performed in this study) is sufficient for the early detection of CNV reactivation, or additional measures (e.g., home monitoring; ref. 23) would be of benefit, remains unanswered.

What also remains unclear is why one therapy would be more effective at weaning patients with nvAMD off treatment than another therapy if both target the same protein. Aflibercept and bevacizumab effectively bind to (and neutralize) VEGF-A. While we did not observe a difference in the aqueous levels of VEGF-A following treatment with aflibercept compared with bevacizumab, we cannot state that this reflects the efficacy of the 2 drugs at neutralizing VEGF-A in the retina/choroid. However, in addition to targeting VEGF-A, aflibercept also binds to other members of the VEGF family, including VEGF-B/C/D and placental growth factor, which have collectively been implicated in the promotion of pathological angiogenesis, vascular leakage, neurodegeneration, and inflammation, independent of VEGF (24). We recently reported that aqueous levels of another vasoactive mediator, angiopoietin-like 4, correlate with the response of patients with nvAMD to anti-VEGF therapies (25). If the advantage of aflibercept over bevacizumab is because aflibercept can bind to vasoactive mediator(s) in addition to VEGF-A, new therapies that target more than one vasoactive mediator, such as the recently FDA-approved bispecific (anti-VEGF/anti-ANGPT2) agent faricimab (26, 27), may be the most-effective approach for safely achieving CNV quiescence. We speculate that the ability to extend the treatment interval with faricimab to 4 months in approximately one-half of patients with nvAMD in the TENAYA and LUCERNE trials (28) may be due to CNV quiescence, similar to what we propose also occurs in the patients with nvAMD treated with aflibercept who enter a treatment pause. We, therefore, propose that the induction of CNV quiescence (as assessed by the ability to enter a treatment pause) should be included as an arm in future clinical studies assessing current and new therapies for nvAMD.

The observation that 43% of eyes of patients with nvAMD treated with aflibercept could achieve a treatment pause within 1 year (and half of eyes by the end of the second year) further suggests many patients with nvAMD may not require — or benefit from — the anticipated introduction of second-generation, longer-acting anti-VEGF therapies (29) or alternative delivery techniques (e.g., surgical implantation of an anti-VEGF reservoir; ref. 30). This is particularly important given emerging concerns regarding potentially adverse consequences of long-term suppression of VEGF in the eyes of patients with AMD (31). Collectively, these observations may influence clinical consideration of how to identify the best candidates for newer, longer-acting anti-VEGF therapies.

One of the major criticisms raised about protocols in which anti-VEGF therapy is paused is that this approach may expose patients with nvAMD to a recurrence of CNV (and vision loss), which could otherwise have been prevented if the patient received continued (i.e., maintenance) treatment. Although we did not observe an increased risk of vision loss for patients in whom treatment was paused compared with the patients who were treated every 8–12 weeks (11), this was not directly assessed in our patients. Several prior studies have explored the risks of pausing treatment in patients with nvAMD, particularly the concern for permanent vision loss in patients who develop recurrence of CNV and subsequently require retreatment. A recent study looking at the risks of treatment suspension found that up to 41% of eyes showed recurrent disease within 1 year, increasing up to 79% by year 5 of holding treatment (32). The authors noted that patients who experienced recurrence of CNV lost the visual improvements that they gained while undergoing treatment and were only partially able to regain this vision once treatment was resumed. While it is tempting to speculate from these observations that withholding treatment directly contributes to vision loss (33), this study lacked a control population who received continued maintenance therapy for comparison. In a separate study, investigators looked at treatment cessation under a treat-extend-stop regimen and found that, while patients who developed recurrence did initially lose vision compared with vision at the time of treatment cessation, this vision loss was reversible; retreatment allowed patients to recover the vision that was lost, ultimately resulting in noninferior visual outcomes compared with vision at the time point when treatment was initially held (13). Similarly, a third study in which treatment was held after successful resolution of disease with aflibercept found that the vision in patients with recurrent CNV 6 months after holding treatment did not differ from those who remained quiescent (34). The authors concluded that continuing injections in these patients would result in overtreatment, as up 70% of patients were able to achieve a dry macula after 1 year of treatment, with greater than 55% of these patients remaining disease free at the 2-year mark. These results are consistent with those from a post-hoc analysis of the CATT trial, which noted that a subset of patients can maintain good visual acuity, despite holding treatment for 3 years after an initial treatment period (35).

The importance of including a control arm with patients receiving maintenance therapy in studies examining the potential risks and benefits of holding treatment is emphasized by recent reports that continuing treatment with anti-VEGF therapy after achieving functional and morphological stability does not prevent recurrence of CNV. Two recent studies both concluded that patients continue to have a lifetime risk of recurrence that accumulates with each additional year of treatment, despite ongoing maintenance therapy with anti-VEGF (36, 37). Indeed, maintenance anti-VEGF therapy has not proven to be preventative of vision loss in all patients; a subset of patients continue to experience vision loss despite treatment at regular intervals in each of the major prospective clinical trials. It was noted in a post-hoc analysis of the CATT trial that a small percentage of eyes developed sustained vision loss despite ongoing treatment with anti-VEGF therapy (38). The VIEW 1/2 and LUCAS trials also reported a subset of patients who lost vision despite continued treatment during the trials (2, 39). It is therefore not clear whether vision loss observed in patients with nvAMD undergoing a treatment pause would have occurred even if maintenance treatment was continued.

Collectively, these data do not support the hypothesis that maintenance therapy more effectively prevents either recurrent CNV or the vision loss that accompanies recurrence compared with a PRN approach once CNV activity is no longer detectable. This assumption is further weakened by the observation from prospective clinical studies that PRN therapy for nvAMD, which also includes a treatment pause, has been shown to be noninferior to continued treatment (7, 8). Conversely, a recent study demonstrating that prophylactic quarterly injections with anti-VEGF therapy failed to reduce the conversion of patients with AMD from nonneovascular to neovascular undermines the assumption that sustained VEGF suppression is sufficient to prevent CNV (40). Given the concern that overtreatment may unnecessarily expose patients to the known risk of intravitreal injections (e.g., retinal tears, retinal detachment, and endophthalmitis), as well as the theoretical risk of sustained VEGF suppression (31), whether (indefinite) maintenance therapy is a safer or more effective approach than protocols that include a treatment pause remains an unanswered question.

The limitations of our study include that it is a retrospective cohort study. The study design introduced biases that need to be weighed when assessing outcomes measured. However, a recent review summarizing the results of methodological reviews that compared the outcomes of observational studies (including retrospective cohorts) with randomized trials addressing the same question demonstrated that there is little evidence for significant estimate differences between observational studies and randomized control trials, regardless of the specific observational study design (41). The authors concluded that it is therefore important to consider other factors that may influence study outcomes. In this regard, additional limitations include that there were a limited number of patients and a follow up of 1 year (with a subset of patients followed for 2 to 3 years). The stringent inclusion criteria resulted in the exclusion of a number of patients from those who were initially screened (the majority of whom did not consent or adhere to the TEP/M protocol), but this was done to minimize confounding variables and increase the generalizability of our findings.

Another important limitation of this study is that the study arms were not randomized. However, the choice between treatment with bevacizumab and aflibercept was made by the patient, rather than the treating physician (14). We previously reported that in patients who were given the choice between a more cost-effective drug (i.e., bevacizumab) and the most effective drug (i.e., aflibercept) for their own eye care, altruism was the strongest predictor for patients selecting bevacizumab over aflibercept (14). Patients were only included in this study if their insurance covered the cost of both drugs, thereby minimizing the influence of out-of-pocket costs on the patient’s choice. Accordingly, the 2 patient groups presented with similar baseline characteristics; we did not observe any difference in vision, clinical exam, or SD-OCT findings between the 2 treatment groups prior to initiation of treatment. Nonetheless, these limitations must be considered when interpreting the results presented here.

To our knowledge, there has not been any prior published report — retrospective or prospective — comparing the 2 most frequently used anti-VEGF therapies, aflibercept and bevacizumab, in a head-to-head comparison using a protocol designed to wean patients with nvAMD off treatment. A prospective randomized clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of the TEP/M approach compared with TAE with maintenance therapy or monthly/bimonthly treatment will ultimately be needed to assess the risks and benefits of each of these approaches. Studies incorporating newer therapies that target multiple vasoactive mediators (e.g., faricimab) may further improve our understanding of the factors that influence the ability for therapies to promote CNV quiescence. Until then, considerations for current management of patients with nvAMD should consider the potential advantage of more rapid resolution of fluid and, in turn, greater success at weaning patients off therapy using the TEP/M approach with anti-VEGF therapies.