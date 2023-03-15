Preclinical and clinical evidence for suppression of alcohol intake by apremilast

Apremilast reduces binge-like drinking behavior and the motivation for ethanol in a genetic risk model of drinking to intoxication. To test whether PDE4 inhibition reduces binge-like alcohol drinking, we administered apremilast to selectively bred “High Drinking in the Dark” (replicate HDID-1 and HDID-2) mice of both sexes prior to measuring limited access drinking using the widely adopted “Drinking in the Dark” (DID) assay (8). HDID mice reliably reach blood alcohol levels (BALs) well over pharmacological intoxication (defined as 80 mg% — corresponding to the legal level of intoxication; ref. 22). The PDE4 inhibitor rolipram was shown to reduce binge-like ethanol intake and BALs in female and male HDID-1 at all 3 doses tested: 5, 7.5, and 10 mg/kg (i.p.) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159103DS1).

Next, we found that 2 clinically relevant doses of apremilast, 20 and 40 mg/kg (i.p.) reduced binge drinking and BALs (below 80 mg% — the level of intoxication), in female and male HDID-1 mice (Figure 1, A and B). The ability of 2 different PDE4 inhibitor compounds to reduce drinking suggests that PDE4 is likely an important regulator of excessive alcohol drinking by animals with genetic risk and is consistent with prior studies of PDE4 inhibitors in other strains (23, 24). There was no effect of apremilast on water or saccharin intake, indicating the observed reduction in ethanol intake in HDID-1 mice was likely not due to sedation, sickness, or altered tastant reinforcement (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The same doses of apremilast reduced binge-like drinking and BALs in female and male HDID-2 mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B); however, there was an effect of apremilast on binge-like water and saccharin intake, suggesting that the reductions in alcohol drinking following apremilast treatment in HDID-2 mice may have resulted from general effects on liquid intake and/or malaise (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Similar differences in saccharin intake between HDID-1 and HDID-2 have been reported in earlier behavioral pharmacology findings (25, 26). Future work would benefit from addressing known differences in drinking microstructure and genetics between these replicate lines (27, 28).

Figure 1 Apremilast reduces binge-like drinking behavior and ethanol motivation in mice selectively bred for drinking to intoxication. (A) Binge-like ethanol intake (g/kg/4 hours) for HDID-1 (n = 10–12/sex/apremilast dose; main effect of apremilast [F(2, 61) = 21.0, P < 0.0001], with no sex or sex × treatment interactions. Both doses of apremilast reduced ethanol (EtOH) intake in HDID-1 mice. (B) Blood alcohol levels (BALs, mg%) in HDID-1; main effect of apremilast [F(2, 64) = 9.73, P < 0.001]; both doses of apremilast reduced BALs compared with 0 mg/kg. (C) Average 4-hour ethanol intake over 6-week test (week 1, baseline; weeks 2–5, treatment; week 6, washout) for apremilast-treated HDID-1 mice (n = 10–12/sex/apremilast treatment); main effect of time [F(2, 78) = 5.68; P < 0.01] and a time × treatment interaction [F(2, 78) = 17.56; P < 0.0001]; 40 mg/kg reduced ethanol intake compared with baseline and washout intake was higher than baseline. (D) BALs (mg%) for end of week 5, 4-hour drinking; no effect of apremilast (2-tailed Student’s t test ). (E) Highest operant response ratio reached (breakpoint) during PR testing (marker of ethanol motivation) for iHDID-1 (n = 10/12/sex/apremilast treatment); main effect of treatment [F(2, 64) = 4.47; P < 0.05]; 40 mg/kg reduced breakpoint iHDID-1 mice. (F) Ethanol reinforcers earned during quinine-adulterated testing; main effect of apremilast treatment [F(1, 134) = 37.90; P < 0.0001], with no effect of quinine or apremilast × quinine interaction; 40 mg/kg apremilast reduced the number of reinforcers earned for iHDID-1 mice at all quinine concentrations tested. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (A–C, E, and F).

AUDs are characterized by a chronic history of harmful drinking. To determine the efficacy of apremilast in reducing chronic alcohol intake, we tested whether 40 mg/kg (i.p.) of apremilast would reduce binge drinking in HDID-1 mice (of both sexes) over a 4-week period, as compared to baseline drinking levels. Here we saw that 40 mg/kg of apremilast reduced chronic binge-like ethanol intake of female and male HDID-1 mice (Figure 1C), with no effect on BALs (Figure 1D). Of note, we observed an increase in drinking after treatment ended (washout drinking levels; Figure 1 D). This suggests that termination of apremilast may lead to an increase in binge drinking.

To determine whether PDE4 inhibition reduces the motivation for alcohol drinking, we next tested the effects of apremilast in inbred HDID-1 (iHDID-1) mice of both sexes during 2 operant ethanol self-administration tasks: (a) operant responding under a progressive ratio (PR) schedule of reinforcement and (b) quinine-adulterated alcohol responding (9, 29, 30). Here we found that 40 mg/kg (i.p.) of apremilast reduced the total number of operant reinforcers earned during PR and the breakpoint (the highest response ratio reached; Figure 1E), and reduced intake during the PR test (Supplemental Figure 4C).

To ascertain whether apremilast would reduce compulsive-like responding to alcohol (another facet of human alcohol motivation), mice were tested for quinine-adulterated alcohol responding (see timeline in Supplemental Figure 4A) (10). Female and male iHDID-1 mice were given counterbalanced injections of 0 mg/kg and 40 mg/kg (i.p.) apremilast, prior to operant self-administration of quinine-adulterated ethanol (0, 100, and 500 μM). Apremilast reduced the number of alcohol access periods (reinforcers) earned and alcohol intake at all concentrations of quinine tested (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4D). This suggests that apremilast reduced the motivation to drink despite negative consequences and taken together, these findings indicate that apremilast effectively reduces behavioral signs of alcohol motivation in mice bred to drink to intoxication.

The NAc is a critical site of action for reduction of drinking by apremilast. Recent evidence suggests that increased expression of PDE4 subtypes, namely PDE4b, is linked to human AUD (31). Here we found that binge drinking increased the expression of both PDE4a and PDE4b subtypes in the NAc (a brain region integral to alcohol drinking) in HDID-1 mice (Figure 2, A and B). Therefore, to determine whether inhibition of PDE4 in the NAc could reduce drinking, we next tested the effects of intracranial NAc infusions of apremilast on binge drinking in HDID-1 mice. We observed a significant decrease in binge-like ethanol drinking and BALs (Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that PDE4 inhibition in the NAc alone is sufficient to reduce harmful drinking. Moreover, we saw no effect of apremilast on either water or saccharin intake, supporting the notion that the reduction was specific to ethanol and not total liquid intake or altered sensitivity to rewarding solutions (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Apremilast reduces binge-like drinking behavior through increasing excitability of D1, but not D2, MSNs. (A) Relative NAc Pde4a gene expression for female HDID-1 mice (46–48/fluid group); significant effect of fluid type. Ethanol mice express higher levels of PDE4a. EtOH, ethanol. (B) Relative gene expression of NAc Pde4b; significant effect of fluid type. Ethanol mice express higher levels of PDE4b. (C) Ethanol intake (g/kg/2 hours) following intra-NAc apremilast infusions (0 or 2.2 μg/μL/side for male HDID-1 mice (n = 19–20/fluid group/infusion group) shows a significant effect of apremilast. (D) Blood alcohol levels (mg%); significant effect of apremilast. (E) Apremilast suppressed synaptic inhibition of NAc MSNs (n = 6–8/group). Inhibitory synaptic drive = frequency × current of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs). § = main effect of treatment [F(1, 25) = 6.53, P < 0.05]. (F) Apremilast promoted synaptic excitation of NAc MSNs (n = 10–16/group). Excitatory synaptic drive = frequency × amplitude of spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic potentials (sEPSPs). §§ = main effect of treatment [F(1, 48) = 11.08, P < 0.01]. *P < 0.05, effect of treatment in D1 MSNs. (G) Apremilast promoted NAc output by lowering the threshold for MSN action potential (AP) firing (n = 19–24/group). § = main effect of treatment [F(1, 82) = 6.26, P < 0.05]. *P < 0.05, effect of treatment in D1 MSNs. V, vehicle (0.002% DMSO); A, apremilast (1 μM). Dashed lines indicate the AP threshold for each example trace. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D). Data in E–G were analyzed using 2- or 3-way ANOVA, with cell type (D1 or D2 MSN) and treatment condition (vehicle or apremilast) as between-groups factors. The effect of treatment within each MSN subtype was analyzed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test.

Next, we sought to determine how acute treatment with apremilast altered functional activity in NAc D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs, which together comprise greater than 90% of the neurons in the NAc and are the 2 major output pathways of this region. We performed ex vivo whole-cell patch clamp electrophysiology in brain slices from male and female hemizygous Drd1a-tdTomato mice and assessed the effects of apremilast on spontaneous synaptic activity (inhibitory postsynaptic currents and excitatory postsynaptic potentials) and cellular excitability. Inhibitory synaptic drive overall was suppressed by apremilast treatment (Figure 2E), and this effect was primarily mediated by a decreased frequency of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents in D1 MSNs (Supplemental Figure 6A). Excitatory synaptic drive overall, and in D1 MSNs in particular, was enhanced by apremilast treatment (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 6B). Apremilast also altered intrinsic excitability, particularly for D1 MSNs. Apremilast treatment produced a left shift in the input-output curve for evoked action potential firing by D1 MSNs, but had no such effect in D2 MSNs (Supplemental Figure 6C). The apremilast effect on evoked firing was not accompanied by treatment differences in membrane properties related to inwardly rectifying potassium channels (such as resting membrane potential, input resistance, or rheobase), or in action potential properties related to calcium-activated and voltage-gated potassium channels (such as the action potential half-width and afterhyperpolarization potential), which contribute to sustained firing capability (Supplemental Table 1). Rather, the action potential threshold of D1 MSNs was significantly reduced by apremilast treatment (Figure 2G), indicating voltage-gated sodium channels may be a downstream target of NAc PDE4 inhibition. Thus, in summary, these results indicate that apremilast treatment increases the net synaptic drive of both subtypes of NAc MSNs, but promotes NAc output primarily through D1 MSNs by increasing the responsiveness of these neurons to membrane depolarization.

Dopaminergic neurotransmission in NAc MSNs is largely mediated through PKA signaling, of which PDE4 is a critical regulator. Nishi et al. demonstrated that the PDE4 inhibitor rolipram increased neuronal excitability in isolated MSNs (32). There is evidence demonstrating that altering activity of the NAc leads to a decrease in alcohol craving and relapse in humans (19, 33, 34) and binge-like drinking in mice (20, 21, 35). Extending the importance of PDE4 inhibition to NAc-mediated ethanol drinking, the present findings show that site-specific apremilast treatment is sufficient to reduce binge-like ethanol drinking and may do so by promoting functional connectivity within efferent and afferent NAc pathways.

Apremilast reduces dependence-induced escalations in alcohol intake in C57BL/6J mice. To test whether apremilast reduces harmful drinking associated with alcohol dependence, 2 models of dependence-induced escalations in ethanol drinking were used in C57BL/6J mice, an established high-drinking strain from which both methods were developed (13, 15). The experimental details and timelines are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. In the first set of experiments, a daily stressor (forced swim stress, FSS) was given in combination with chronic intermittent ethanol (CIE) vapor exposure to escalate drinking behavior (Figure 3A). Stress is thought to play a critical role in alcohol dependence, whereby FSS prior to CIE exposure has been shown to enhance escalation and alcohol intake beyond CIE alone (13, 14). Consistent with published findings, C57BL/6J mice exposed to CIE and those given stress in combination with CIE (CIE + FSS) had higher ethanol intake than air control mice and those given FSS alone (13) (Figure 3A). Here we found that 20 mg/kg of apremilast reduced alcohol intake in stressed, dependent (CIE + FSS) mice and that 40 mg/kg apremilast effectively reduced ethanol intake in stressed and nonstressed, dependent mice (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Apremilast reduces dependence-induced escalations in ethanol drinking in C57BL/6J mice. (A) Ethanol intake (g/kg/2 hours) for male C57BL/6J mice (n = 9–10/vapor group/stress group/apremilast treatment) during baseline and tests 1 and 2; main effect of group [F(3, 114) = 15.22; P < 0.001], phase [F(2, 114) = 60.80; P < 0.001], and a group × phase interaction [F(6, 228) = 13.25; P < 0.001]; CIE and CIE + FSS had higher intake compared with baseline and control (CTL) values (*P < 0.05) and their own baseline (^P < 0.05); CIE + FSS had higher intake in test 2 than all other groups and their own baseline (#P < 0.05). (B) Ethanol intake (g/kg/2 hours) during test 3; main effect of group [F(3, 106) = 16.28; P < 0.001], apremilast [F(2, 106) = 21.83; P < 0.001], and a group × treatment interaction [F(6, 106) = 3.25; P < 0.01]; for mice that received vehicle, ethanol intake was higher for CIE mice compared with CTL mice (*P < 0.05) and higher for CIE + FSS compared with the 3 groups that also received vehicle (#P < 0.05). CIE + FSS mice that received 20 mg/kg apremilast continued to drink more ethanol than CTL mice (*P < 0.05). However, this dose reduced ethanol intake compared with its vehicle condition group (^P < 0.05). The 40 mg/kg apremilast dose resulted in a significant decrease in ethanol intake in CIE and CIE + FSS mice compared with their vehicle equivalent (^P < 0.05). (C) Ethanol (EtOH) intake (g/kg/2 hours) for female and male C57BL/6J mice (n = 10/vapor group/apremilast treatment) following 3 weeks of CIE, main effect of vapor exposure, whereby ethanol vapor increased intake (*P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA). (D) Ethanol intake (g/kg/2 hours) during test week, main effect of treatment, 40 mg/kg (p.o.) reduced intake in ethanol vapor and air exposed mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way (A and B) or 1-way (C and D) ANOVA followed by Newman-Keuls post hoc test.

Because dependence in individuals with AUD is characterized by chronic harmful drinking, we next sought to test the effects of apremilast in a chronic model of dependence-induced escalations in alcohol drinking (Supplemental Figure 7B). Here, female and male C57BL/6J mice underwent a standard CIE protocol (15, 36–39). Following 4 cycles of ethanol vapor exposure, mice showed an increase in alcohol intake relative to control mice (Figure 3C). When given orally prior to the last day of drinking, apremilast (20 mg/kg) was shown to decrease ethanol intake in nondependent (air control) and dependent mice (Figure 4D). In all, the above findings extend the efficacy of apremilast to reduce excessive ethanol drinking in 2 well-established animal models of alcohol dependence.

Figure 4 Apremilast reduces alcohol intake in non–treatment-seeking individuals with an AUD. (A) Apremilast (90 mg/d) significantly (z = 2.24; P < 0.025) reduces the number of drinks per day relative to placebo in 51 non–treatment-seeking individuals with alcohol use disorder of moderate severity or greater. A negative binomial latent growth curve model was used to calculate an effect size for apremilast versus placebo in the decrease in drinks per day from baseline through 11 days of ad libitum drinking. This procedure generated 11-day change values totaling 2.74 drinks per day for apremilast and 0.48 for placebo, and yields a Cohen’s d value of 0.77, which can be interpreted as a “large” effect of apremilast on decreasing drinking. (B) Proportion of heavy drinking days (4+ for women, 5+ for men) is significantly (z = 2.17, P = 0.030) reduced for apremilast versus placebo. A latent logistic regression model (retransformed to units of proportion) was used to calculate differences in daily risk of heavy drinking through 11 days of treatment. Risk reduction between day 1 and day 11 was 0.39 for apremilast versus 0.05 for placebo; Cohen’s d for this difference was 0.26, a “small-medium” value.

Individuals with AUD consume fewer drinks per day when treated with apremilast. A phase IIa double-blind, placebo-controlled POC study was conducted with the aim of clinically validating the effect of apremilast on decreasing alcohol intake in preclinical models of AUD. It was hypothesized that individuals with AUD who were treated with apremilast would consume significantly fewer standard drinks (~14 grams of alcohol per drink) per day over an 11-day period of ad libitum drinking than those treated with placebo. To further clarify whether any such effect was a result of reduction in heavy drinking specifically, numbers of heavy drinking days (4+ drinks/day for women, 5+ drinks/day for men) were similarly examined over this same period. Earlier PDE4 inhibitors like rolipram and ibudilast are associated with side effects, particularly nausea and vomiting, that may significantly reduce treatment retention (40). Apremilast shows less severe PDE4 adverse reactions (41). Thus, it may be well tolerated in the 50% higher than standard dose that is indicated for reducing drinking in AUD, using the above animal data to estimate human dose equivalence.

Study admission criteria specified non–treatment-seeking male and female paid volunteers 18 to 65 years of age with AUD of moderately severe or greater, as defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders – Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria (42). The Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) flow diagram is shown in Supplemental Figure 8. Participants were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to treatment with a target dose of 90 mg/d of apremilast or matched placebo in a parallel-group design. The randomization code included stratification on sex and baseline C-reactive protein (CRP; a blood marker of inflammation analyzed by LabCorp, <2 mg/L vs. ≥2 mg/L) status to ensure an equivalent distribution of participants across groups on 2 factors potentially related to outcome (Supplemental Table 2). Plasma levels of cytokines (TNF-α, CCL2, CXXL10), cortisol, apremilast, and serum endotoxin were assayed after study completion for evaluation as potential physiological moderators of treatment response (Supplemental Table 3).

The rate of study completion (84%) was equivalent across groups and is detailed in Supplemental Figure 8. Participants consisted of 24 (47.1%) females and 27 (52.9%) males, with a mean age of 41.2 (±16.3) years. Participants had been drinking heavily for 12.3 (±10.5) years and met criteria for 6.4 (±2.3) DSM-5 symptoms at baseline, indicating a severe level of AUD. Apremilast (n = 26) and placebo (n = 25) groups did not differ in baseline demographic, clinical, or physiological variables, as summarized in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. Likewise, pretreatment drinks per day, rate of heavy drinking, and number of DSM-5 symptoms did not differ significantly between study finishers and dropouts (t test P values were all >0.40).

All participants completing the protocol (n = 43) were included in hypothesis testing that employed latent growth modeling (LGM) (43) to compare means and trends in daily drinking in apremilast versus placebo groups during the 11-day period of ad libitum drinking (R package glmmadmb v0.8.3.3) (44). Apremilast significantly (P < 0.05) reduced the number of drinks per day relative to placebo, as well as the probability of a heavy drinking day (P = 0.030; Figure 4, A and B). The associated LGM results are given in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. Supplemental Table 4 shows a greater decline in drinking for the apremilast group versus placebo (β = –0.669, z = 2.24, P = 0.025). Calculations from the LGM show an average change from day 1 to day 11 of 2.74 drinks per day for apremilast and 0.48 for placebo and yields a Cohen’s d value of 0.77, which is consistent with a “large” effect of apremilast on decreasing drinking (45). Supplemental Table 5 shows that the log-odds of a heavy drinking day also declined more in the apremilast group versus placebo (β = –0.1504, z = 2.17, P = 0.030). The analogously calculated effect size of treatment was 0.39 for apremilast and 0.05 for placebo, with a Cohen’s d of 0.26, or “small-medium,” suggesting that some but not all of the decrease in drinking involved attenuation of heavy drinking. There was no evidence of rebound drinking differences in the 2 groups during the 2-week posttreatment follow-up period. No baseline demographic, clinical, or physiological variable contributed significantly to drinking outcome. A trend was noted (P < 0.09) that individuals in the apremilast group with higher baseline craving scores reduced their drinking at a faster rate than placebo (results not shown), and subjective reports also referenced decreased craving (Supplemental Table 6). No serious or severe adverse events occurred. Although adverse drug effects — diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, and somnolence — were 2 or more times more likely with apremilast than placebo, these effects were typically mild and were not associated with treatment discontinuation (Supplemental Table 7 and Supplemental Figure 8).