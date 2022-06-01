Impaired activity of the fusogenic micropeptide Myomixer causes myopathy resembling Carey-Fineman-Ziter syndrome

Identification of a MYMX variant in myopathic patients. Two individuals, a brother and a sister, presented in the clinic with a phenotype highly reminiscent of CFZS (22), a human disease caused by pathogenic variants in the MYMK gene (17–21). Diagnostic trio-exome sequencing of the affected patients did not identify any known pathogenic variants in myopathy-related genes, including MYMK. Open-exome analysis tailored toward the identification of recessive and/or de novo inherited variants revealed that both patients carried a homozygous C-to-T variant in codon 46 of MYMX on chromosome 6, resulting in conversion of Arg46 to a termination codon (NM_001315494.2 [MYMX]: c.136C>T [p.(Arg46*)]) (Figure 1A). Both parents were heterozygous carriers of this SNV (Figure 1B), which was considered a strong candidate to explain the phenotypes, as (a) the variant was absent from control genomes (gnomAD database; ref. 23), (b) loss-of-function mutations of Mymx in mice phenocopy loss-of-function mutations in Mymk (4, 5), and (c) the patients’ phenotype closely resembled CFZS, associated with recessive variants in MYMK (20). Identity-by-descent analysis (24) revealed that the parents were related multiple generations back, possibly indicating a founder effect for this specific variant (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Identification of the MYMX R46* variant. (A) Top: Gene structure of human MYMX. Boxes represent exons. Black boxes denote untranslated regions, and blue box indicates open reading frame. Arrowhead indicates the location of the SNV (R46*) observed in myopathic patients. Scale of genomic length (bp) is shown at top right. Bottom: Genomic sequence surrounding MYMX R46*. (B) Pedigree of the family with the MYMX R46* variant. Squares indicate male; circles indicate female. Half filling indicates heterozygosity and full filling indicates homozygosity for MYMX R46*. Family members are assigned numbers used in C. (C) Identity-by-descent analysis to quantify relatedness. The TRIBES score indicates how genetically distant individuals are from each other. “Control” denotes unrelated individuals. “Sample” denotes family members from B. Sample 5 (mother) and sample 3 (father) showed a lower TRIBES score than unrelated controls, indicating distant relatedness. (D) Amino acid homologies among MYMX proteins from different species. (E) Predicted protein structure of MYMX WT and MYMX R46* variant.

The human and mouse MYMX proteins contain 84 amino acids that include an N-terminal transmembrane hydrophobic segment followed by a positively charged extracellular segment and a shorter hydrophobic segment with a conserved AxLyCxL motif that is required for myoblast fusion (Figure 1D and ref. 5). Mammalian MYMX proteins also contain a hydrophilic C-terminal segment that is absent from fish and turtle proteins. The premature stop codon at position 46 (referred to hereafter as R46*) results in loss of most of the hydrophobic extracellular ectodomain of MYMX, including the essential AxLyCxL motif (Figure 1E). Therefore, we considered MYMX R46* a promising novel candidate genetic variant involved in CFZS.

Clinical presentations of both patients included weakness of the facial musculature, hypomimic face, increased overbite, micrognathia, and facial dysmorphism (Figure 2A), while their parents were unaffected (Table 1). The female patient appeared more severely affected, presenting with failure to thrive, axial hypotonia, and progressive scoliosis (Figure 2B and clinical report in the supplemental material; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159002DS1). Prior studies showed fiber type disproportion and myopathy in quadriceps muscles from CFZS patients (20). However, a muscle biopsy taken from the trunk muscle (musculus longissimus dorsi) of the female patient showed minimal pathology (Figure 2C), probably reflecting differences across muscle groups. A muscle biopsy from the male patient was not available. Overall, these findings suggested that compromised MYMX activity could potentially cause muscle abnormalities resembling those of CFZS patients, who harbor hypomorphic MYMK variants.

Figure 2 The MYMX R46* human phenotype resembles CFZS. (A) 3D reconstruction of facial dysmorphism in MYMX R46*/R46* female (left) and male (right) patients. Note that the hooded upper eyelid is more pronounced in reality than it appears on the reconstructions. (B) Radiography showing severe scoliosis (left) and mandibular abnormalities such as dental crowding and increased overbite (right) in a MYMX R46*/R46* patient. Thoracic (T) and lumbar (L) vertebrae are indicated. L, left. (C) H&E histology of musculus longissimus dorsi from a MYMX R46*/R46* patient. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Table 1 Clinical findings in MYMX R46*/R46* patients

The MYMX R46* variant prevents fusion of myoblasts from patient-derived iPSCs. To assess muscle abnormalities in vitro, skeletal muscle cells were differentiated from iPSCs derived from gingival fibroblasts from the male patient (Figure 3A). To precisely determine the contribution of the MYMX R46* variant to the human phenotype and eliminate the influence of other genetic variants present in the patient, we generated an isogenic control cell line by genetically editing the MYMX R46* allele to MYMX WT sequence. To revert the c.136C>T SNV in MYMX R46*, we used CRISPR/Cas9–mediated adenine base editing, which converts A·T genomic base pairs into G·C base pairs (25). Specifically, to generate isogenic control cells, homozygous MYMX R46* iPSCs were nucleofected with plasmids encoding the adenine base editor NG-ABEmax (26) and an sgRNA targeting the R46* locus (Figure 3B). Sanger sequencing of nucleofected iPSCs showed an editing efficiency of 84% of the targeted nucleotide (T12) in sorted cells with minimal bystander editing of nucleotide T10 (Figure 3C). Patient-derived, isogenic, single iPSC clones homozygous for MYMX R46* or for MYMX WT (edited) were used for subsequent studies.

Figure 3 Modeling the MYMX R46* variant in skeletal muscle cells differentiated from patient-derived iPSCs. (A) Gingival fibroblasts from a male patient homozygous for the MYMX R46* variant were used to generate iPSCs, which were then induced to differentiate into skeletal muscle cells. To generate isogenic control cells, adenine base editing was used to edit T to C to obtain the wild-type genomic sequence in iPSCs. (B) Genomic sequence surrounding codon 46 of the human MYMX locus harboring the MYMX R46* variant (indicated by a black asterisk). The sequence of the sgRNA used for adenine base editing is shown, along with the PAM sequence. Adenine base editing results in conversion of the variant T to a C (T12, shown in red) and restoration of the open reading frame. The base editing window is shown in orange. A possible bystander nucleotide (T10) for adenine base editing is shown in blue. (C) Percentage of T-to-C base editing at T10 and T12 as determined by EditR analysis. (D) MYMX WT (edited) and MYMX R46*/R46* iPSC-derived skeletal muscle cells were stained for myosin heavy chain expression by My32 antibody and for nuclei with Hoechst 33342. Fusion was impaired in MYMX R46*/R46* muscle cells (bottom), whereas edited myoblasts formed multinucleated myotubes (top). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Expression of myogenic factors (MYOD1, MYOG), desmin (DES), and muscle fusogens (MYMX, MYMK) in iPSC-derived skeletal muscle cells as detected by qRT-PCR. n = 3 replicates per group. Statistical comparisons between groups were evaluated by unpaired and 2-sided Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. Error is expressed as SEM.

Cell lines were differentiated into skeletal muscle by defined chemical factors (27), and myoblast fusion was examined. Whereas the MYMX WT (edited) isogenic control muscle cells readily formed long multinucleated myotubes, fusion of homozygous MYMX R46* muscle cells was severely impaired (Figure 3D). Reduced multinucleation was not caused by a failure to differentiate, as cells were positive for the myosin heavy chain muscle marker My32, as detected by immunostaining (Figure 3D). Notably, quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis revealed that while MYOD1 transcript levels were slightly downregulated in MYMX R46* myotubes, the myogenic regulator MYOG, the differentiation marker DES, and the muscle fusogens MYMK and MYMX were expressed at equivalent levels in MYMX R46* myotubes, despite their inability to fuse (Figure 3E).

Mymx R46* mice recapitulate a lethal CFZS-like phenotype. To model the muscle abnormalities associated with the MYMX R46* variant, we genetically engineered mice with this mutation by CRISPR/Cas9–mediated genome editing. The c.136C>T variant within codon 46 was introduced, together with 2 additional silent mutations, such that the surrounding genomic sequences were identical between human and mouse (Figure 4A). Heterozygous Mymx R46* mice showed no obvious abnormalities compared with WT mice. Homozygous Mymx R46*/R46* mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios from heterozygous intercrosses. However, 40% of Mymx R46*/R46* mice died shortly after birth, and none survived beyond 14 days of age (Figure 4B). Mice that died at birth were clearly hypoxic (Figure 4C) and failed to inflate their lungs, as evidenced histologically (Supplemental Figure 1A) and by lung flotation assays (Figure 4D). The pups also lacked a milk spot in their stomach, indicative of a failure to feed. Surviving Mymx R46*/R46* mice showed postnatal growth defects, as seen by reduced body weight at postnatal day 5 (Figure 4E). The commercially available MYMX antibody cannot recognize MYMX R46*. However, gene expression analysis revealed increased levels of Mymx transcript in Mymx R46*/R46* hind-limb muscles, potentially as a compensatory mechanism, whereas Mymk expression remained unchanged between genotypes (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Modeling the MYMX R46* variant in mice. (A) The mouse Mymx gene showing positions of sgRNAs (sgRNA1 and sgRNA2) used for CRISPR-mediated knockin of Mymx R46* variant using Cas9 nickase. The nucleotide in red corresponds to the Mymx R46* variant, and the 2 nucleotides in green correspond to the mismatches between human and mouse sequences. The DNA template used was a single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide donor (ssODN). Scale of genomic length (bp) is shown at top right. (B) Survival curve of WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice. (C) Image of WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice at birth. (D) Lung flotation assay. Lungs from Mymx R46*/R46* mice failed to inflate, whereas lungs from WT mice inflated and floated. (E) Body weight of WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice at postnatal day 5. n = 7 (WT) and 4 (Mymx R46*/R46). ***P < 0.001. Error is expressed as SEM. (F) Gene expression of Mymx and Mymk in hind-limb muscles at birth. n = 3 animals per group. **P < 0.01. Statistical comparisons between groups were evaluated by unpaired and 2-sided Student’s t test. Error is expressed as SEM.

Histological analysis of hind limbs from WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice revealed a reduction in muscle size across muscle groups (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Analysis of tongue and hind-limb muscles revealed severely impaired muscle fiber formation and fewer nuclei per myofiber in Mymx R46*/R46* mice that died at birth (Figure 5B), suggesting a hypomorphic fusion phenotype. Muscles from Mymx R46*/R46* mice also displayed fiber size disproportion (Figure 5C). Ultrastructural analysis of Mymx R46*/R46* hind-limb muscles by electron microscopy showed fragmented sarcomeres and evidence of myofiber degeneration (Figure 5D). Thus, the homozygous Mymx R46*/R46* mice recapitulated a myopathic phenotype reminiscent of that of CFZS patients.

Figure 5 Defective myoblast fusion in Mymx R46*/R46* mice. (A) H&E staining of whole hind limbs from WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice at birth. Muscle groups are present in Mymx R46*/R46* mice but are hypoplastic. An anatomic schematic is shown on the right. EDL, extensor digitorum longus; F, fibula; G, gastrocnemius; Pl, plantaris; T, tibia; TA, tibialis anterior. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) H&E staining of transverse sections of hind-limb and tongue muscles of WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice at birth. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Cross sections through gastrocnemius muscle of WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice stained for skeletal α-actin (red), wheat germ agglutinin (WGA; white), and DAPI (blue). Muscle from Mymx R46*/R46* mice shows fiber size disproportion. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Hind-limb muscles from WT and Mymx R46*/R46* mice at birth were analyzed by electron microscopy. Whereas WT muscle showed highly organized sarcomeres, sarcomeres were sparse and highly fragmented in Mymx R46*/R46* muscle. Scale bar: 2 μm.

MYMX R46* is a stable hypomorphic protein with minimal fusogenicity. To understand the mechanistic basis of fusion abnormalities of the MYMX R46* variant, we generated retroviral constructs encoding full-length human MYMX WT or MYMX R46*. These constructs were functionally characterized in vitro with heterologous fusion assays (28), using a split luciferase system in which luciferase activity can be reconstituted by interaction of the N- and C-terminal domains of luciferase, referred to as RLuc1 and RLuc2, respectively (Figure 6A). For these assays, C2C12 myoblasts expressing mCherry-RLuc1 were mixed with 10T1/2 fibroblasts expressing GFP-RLuc2, and myoblast differentiation was induced. Myoblast-fibroblast fusion was then assessed by quantification of GFP+mCherry+ chimeric myofibers and measurement of reconstituted luciferase activity. In the presence of MYMK, MYMX WT strongly enhanced heterologous fusion, whereas the MYMX R46* variant had minimal fusogenicity (Figure 6, B and C). We then used C-terminally myc-tagged MYMX constructs to assess protein stability and localization. Western blot analysis (Figure 6D) and immunofluorescence of myc-tagged MYMX proteins (Figure 6E) revealed that MYMX WT and MYMX R46* constructs were expressed at equivalent levels and displayed comparable localization. These findings indicate that the MYMX R46* variant, observed in the CFZS-like patients, generates a stable truncated protein with similar localization to MYMX WT. However, truncation of the MYMX ectodomain diminishes its functional activity, impairing muscle fusion and causing a hypomorphic phenotype with developmental abnormalities associated with CFZS.