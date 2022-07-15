Epigenetic priming enhances antitumor immunity in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Clinical

Between November 9, 2016 and November 25, 2019, 45 patients were enrolled, 43 received at least 1 cycle of treatment, 38 were evaluable for a response on the basis of Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST), version 1.1, and 35 received more than 2 cycles of treatment and were evaluable for a clinical benefit or response (CBR) (Figure 1A). The treatment schema is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. For the 43 patients who started treatment, the median age was 63.0 years (range, 40–88 years), and most patients were non-Hispanic White individuals (Supplemental Table 1). The median number of prior therapies was 5 (range, 1–11), and the median number of prior platinum-based therapies was 2 (range, 1–4; Supplemental Table 1). The overall response rate was 7.9% (3 of 38); 3 patients had a partial response (PR) (7.9%), and no complete responses (CRs) were recorded (Supplemental Figure 1B). At 3 months, there were 3 sustained PRs, and an additional 8 patients were found to have stable disease (SD), resulting in a clinical benefit rate of 31.4% (95% CI: 16.9%–49.3%). Nine patients were categorized as having a durable clinical benefit or response. The median duration of the clinical benefit was 6.8 months (95% CI: 4.14–11.8 and Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Progression-free survival (PFS) at 6 months was 16.3% (95% CI: 8.3%–32.1%), and the median PFS was 1.74 months (95% CI: 1.25–2.76 months, Figure 1B). OS at 24 months was 37.7% (95% CI: 23.3%–61.0%), with a median OS of 16.3 months (95% CI: 11.8 – 28.6 months; Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 G+P in recurrent OC. (A) CONSORT diagram. CBR, clinical benefit or response. (B) Kaplan-Meier estimates of PFS (n = 43). (C) Duration of clinical benefit or response (months). PD, progressive disease. (D) LINE-1 methylation in PBMCs before G+P treatment (C1D1), after G+P treatment (C1D5), and 30 days after treatment discontinuation (D30). Data indicate the mean ± standard deviation. P values were determined with a mixed-effects model and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. n = 34 pairs for C1D1 versus C1D5; n = 16 pairs for C1D1 versus D30. (E) Average methylation of CpGs (β values) measured using Epic arrays in C2D8 versus C1D1 tumor biopsies. Data indicate the mean ± standard deviation. P value was determined by paired t test. n = 11 pairs. (F) Volcano plot of DNA methylation (β values) in C2D8 versus C1D1 tumor biopsies (n = 11 pairs). adj, adjusted. (G) Top 10 pathways identified by WikiPathways enrichment analysis using 767 genes containing DM CpGs associated with CpG islands located in the gene body or promoter-associated region TSS200+TSS1500 (Illumina nomenclature) in C2D8 versus C1D1 tumor biopsies (n = 11 pairs).

Toxicity. We evaluated toxicity in the 43 patients who received at least 1 cycle of treatment. A total of 41 (95.3%) patients had adverse events (AEs) related to one of the study drugs; 40 (93.0%) patients experienced guadecitabine-related AEs; and 32 (74.4%) patients experienced pembrolizumab-related AEs (Supplemental Table 2). Grade 3/4 AEs were observed in 24 (55.8%) patients and were more commonly attributed to guadecitabine (n = 21, 48.8%) rather than to pembrolizumab (n = 8, 18.6%). Conversely, 6 patients (14.4%) experienced 6 serious AEs (SAEs) attributed to pembrolizumab, whereas 3 patients (7%) experienced 5 SAEs attributed to guadecitabine. Grade 3/4 SAEs attributed to guadecitabine occurred in 3 (7.0%) patients and included neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, otitis media, and skin infection. Five patients (11.6%) had grade 3/4 SAEs attributed to pembrolizumab, including neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, colitis, arthritis, and a thromboembolic event (Supplemental Table 3).

Methylome changes. The effects of the treatment regimen on DNA methylation were assessed by measuring long-interspersed element 1 (LINE-1) methylation, a reliable indicator of genome-wide methylation (19, 20) in PBMCs using pyrosequencing. A 3.4% overall decrease on cycle 1, day 5 (C1D5) compared with pretreatment (C1D1, n = 34 pairs) LINE-1 levels was significant (P < 0.001) and remained decreased compared with baseline (P = 0.11, n = 16 pairs) 30 days after the end of therapy (Figure 1D). We used Infinium EPIC arrays to assess the methylation of more than 800,000 CpGs in 11 paired tumors (C2D8 vs. C1D1). An analysis of the average methylation levels (β values) of all CpGs per sample indicated an overall decrease of approximately 2.6% (P = 0.009) in tumors collected after versus before treatment (Figure 1E). An analysis of methylation β values showed that 11,407 CpGs were differentially methylated (DM) in C2D8 versus C1D1 tumors and that most differences (11,382 events) were due to demethylation as depicted in the volcano plot in Figure 1F. The majority of DM CpGs were mapped to the open sea (64.5%) or shore (15.1%, Supplemental Figure 1E). Distribution of DM CpGs by gene region indicated that 64.1% were in the gene body. A number of genes (n = 767) had DM CpGs associated with CpG islands within the gene body or the promoter-associated region comprising 1500 bp upstream of the transcription start site (TSS200 plus TSS1500). Genes with the highest numbers of DM CpG sites in promoter-associated regions are listed in Supplemental Figure 1F, including SLC25A31 (apoptosis), ASB2 (Notch signaling, T cell development), DOCK6 (Wnt signaling, metastasis), NCK2 (proliferation), and others. Pathway enrichment analysis based on the 767 genes containing DM CpGs associated with the gene body or promoter-associated regions showed Notch, Wnt, and TGF-β signaling as the top 3 most significantly enriched pathways (Figure 1G).

Effects on the transcriptome. To assess whether changes in DNA methylation induced by guadecitabine significantly altered transcription, we performed RNA-Seq to compare gene expression in 9 paired tumor biopsies. We found that 330 genes were differentially expressed (FDR <0.10) in C2D8 versus C1D1 tumors, represented as red dots in Figure 2A (volcano plot) and depicted by hierarchical clustering in Figure 2B. Notably, the majority (n = 289) of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were upregulated (Figure 2A), with the top upregulated and downregulated genes listed in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. The most upregulated genes were IFNG (8.1-fold), PNMA5 (7.5-fold), CXCL9 (6.1-fold), CXCR6, IL21, and granzyme H, K, A, and B (Supplemental Table 4), all of which are related to an activated immune response. Interestingly, some transcript, such as IDO1 and LAG3, that negatively affect antitumor immunity were also upregulated in post-treatment specimens, reflecting either compensatory mechanisms or nonspecific global effects of the HMA. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed pathways involved in the immune system, retinoblastoma in cancer, DNA replication, the cell cycle, and other processes as among the top enriched pathways. Specifically, enrichment of the immune system pathways “cancer immunotherapy by PD1 blockade,” “T cell antigen receptor TCR signaling pathway,” and “interactions between immune cells and microRNAs in tumor microenvironment” reflect the activity of this regimen (Figure 2, C and D). We observed distinct transcriptomic profiles in baseline tumors harvested from patients with a durable CBR (n = 7) versus those from nonresponders (n = 9, Figure 2E). A total of 88 transcripts were significantly upregulated and 188 were downregulated at baseline in tumors from patients in the durable CBR category compared with those from nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). It has been reported that HMAs could cause the reexpression of endogenous retroviruses, which in turn trigger an IFN response (7). The transcriptomes of 9 paired specimens obtained before and after treatment were analyzed for differential expression of transposable elements (TEs) (see Supplemental Methods) (21, 22). We found that 21 TEs were differentially expressed between pre- and post-treatment specimens (FDR <0.05; Supplemental Table 8), supporting the idea that changes in the expression of retroviral elements are detectable in human tissue after HMA treatment.

Figure 2 Transcriptomic changes induced by G+P treatment in recurrent OC. (A) Volcano plot shows DEGs in post-treatment (C2D8) versus pretreatment (C1D1) tumor biopsies (n = 9 pairs). (B) Hierarchical clustering and heatmap show the 300 most variable genes between pre- and post-treatment biopsies. (C) Top 10 enriched biological pathways determined by GSEA of DEGs between pre- and post-treatment biopsies. (D) GSEA enrichment plots for the following biological pathways: “interactions between immune cells and microRNAs in tumor microenvironment,” “cancer immunotherapy by the PD1 blockade,” and “T cell antigen receptor TCR signaling pathway.” NES, normalized enrichment score. (E) Heatmap showing mRNA expression levels of the top 50 up- and downregulated genes (FDR <0.10) in pretreatment tumors from patients categorized as responders (durable CBR, n = 9) versus nonresponders (n = 7).

Immune profiles associated with a response. We conducted the initial high-dimensional mass cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) analysis with 20 cryopreserved PBMC samples isolated from the blood of a cohort of 10 patients before (C1D1) and after (C2D5) treatment. We used the dimensionality reduction tool viSNE to compare durable CBR patients with nonresponders prior to combination therapy. Live, intact single cells gated from the C1D1 PBMCs could be clearly grouped into distinct subsets (Figure 3A), including CD4+ T cells (CD3+CD4+), CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD8+), B cells (CD19+CD20+), classic monocytes (Lin–CD14+CD16–), nonclassical (NC) monocytes (Lin–CD14loCD16+), monocytic DCs (mDCs), plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), CD56hi and CD56dim NK cells (CD3–CD56+CD16+/lo) on the viSNE map. The gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. Although the CD4+ T cells tended to be enriched in responders on the viSNE map, the frequencies of all baseline major immune subsets using conventional supervised gating in FlowJo did not show significant differences between durable CBR patients and nonresponders, as defined above (Supplemental Figure 4A). Given the key role of T cells in response to anti–PD-1 immune checkpoint blockade therapy, we focused on this cell type. We examined both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations using the combination of CD45RA, CD27, CD28, and CCR7 cell-surface markers to define naive (N) (CD45RA+CD27+CD28+CCR7+), central memory (CM) (CD45RA−CD27+CD28+CCR7+), effector memory (EM) (CD45RA−CD27+/−, CD28+/−, CCR7−), and terminally differentiated effector memory (EMRA) (CD45RA+CD27−CD28−CCR7−) cells. We found no significant differences in these T cell memory subsets between patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 3 Mass spectrometric identification of differences in subsets of PBMCs from patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders before treatment with G+P. (A) Exemplified tSNE visualization of overlaid cell population composition in PBMCs from an initial cohort of nonresponders (n = 6) and durable CBR patients (n = 4) before the initiation of therapy (C1D1). (B) SPADE analysis of total immune cell populations in PBMCs from nonresponders (upper left) and durable CBR patients (upper right); as well as the subsets among total CD4+ T cells from nonresponders (lower left, n = 6) and durable CBR patients (lower right, n = 4) at C1D1. The size and color of each node correspond to the number of cells. (C) Left: CITRUS analysis showing a visual representation of unsupervised hierarchical clustering of CD4 cells and visualization of the clusters that were part of the significant results (in red). Right: Abundance plots for the significant cluster 2478 (of CD4 cells) in nonresponders (NR) and responders (CBR). (D) Heatmap represents the median expression levels of indicated markers within the cluster 2478 from nonresponders and responders (CBR).

To minimize investigator-associated biases and variability in the results inherent to supervised manual analysis of cytometric data, we used a minimally supervised, standardized analytical workflow based on the spanning-tree progression analysis of density-normalized events (SPADE) algorithm, in complement to conventional manual gating and supervised analysis. Live, intact single cells were clustered using cell-surface markers into a SPADE tree that identified major immune cell subsets, and further clustered among CD4+ T cell populations. Interestingly, we observed different abundance patterns of subclusters within CD4+ N and CM populations between durable CBR patients and nonresponders (Figure 3B). Closer examination by CITRUS — a clustering-based supervised algorithm that identifies stratifying clusters — revealed a higher frequency of Cluster-2478 in the T cell compartment of patients with a durable CBR compared with that of nonresponders (Figure 3C). A heatmap of expression of CD4+ T cell memory surface markers further showed that this cluster was positive for CCR7, CD27, and CD28, with dim or null expression of CD45RA and CD127 (Figure 3D), indicating a mixture of CD4+ N and CM subsets. These results suggest that baseline CD4+ N and/or CM T cells may be predictive biomarkers of a response to guadecitabine plus pembrolizumab (G+P).

As the classic monocytes tended to be more frequent in pretreatment specimens from patients with a durable CBR before therapy, we examined in depth the myeloid cellular components in an extended cohort of 15 patients, which included 6 patients with durable CBRs and 9 nonresponders (pretreatment specimens). The PBMCs were characterized using a 27-color, high-dimensional spectral flow cytometry (CyTEK) panel that incorporated hallmark surface markers for all major immune cell populations, comparable to the CyTOF panel used above (Figure 4A). The differential abundance of all baseline major immune cell subsets based on conventional supervised gating was analyzed using the edgeR package (Figure 4B). Despite the relatively high variability within each group, we found a statistically greater abundance of classical monocytes and DCs in patients with durable CBRs but a statistically greater abundance of NC monocytes in nonresponders prior to therapy (Figure 4C). When we examined in detail the functional phenotypes of these cell populations that were differentially abundant, we found that nonresponders had higher expression levels of PD-1 (CD279), PD-L1 (CD274), and CD38 in both classical and NC monocyte compartments than did responders (Figure 4D). Moreover, increased expression levels of PD-1 and PD-L1 were observed in DCs of nonresponders (Figure 4D), which could be indicative of the stronger immunomodulatory properties of these myeloid cell subsets in nonresponders reported during immunotherapy. We next assessed the changes in abundance of all major immune cell subsets and found a lower abundance of classical monocytes and DCs after therapy as compared with baseline values in responders (Supplemental Figure 5). For unsupervised clustering to yield 25 metaclusters in PBMCs prior to therapy, we used the FlowSOM algorithm (Supplemental Figure 6) and the dimensionality reduction tool viSNE (Figure 5A). edgeR analysis (Figure 5B) identified an increase in clusters 16 and 22 (representing CD14+CD16lo intermediate and/or classical monocyte populations that express HLA-DR, CD33, CD11b, and CD11c) as well as cluster 15 (containing CD45RA+CD27+CD28+CCR7+ CD4 N-like T cells) in patients with a durable CBR compared with nonresponders (Figure 5, C and D). By contrast, this clustering approach identified an increase in CD19+CD38+CD27– immature-like B cells (cluster 12) in nonresponders compared with patients with a durable CBR before therapy (Figure 5, C and D). Collectively, the results of this multidimensional analysis based on several analytic approaches indicate an enrichment of distinct circulating populations of CD4 N-like T cells and monocytes in responders at baseline.

Figure 4 Differences in the frequencies of myeloid cell populations between patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders before treatment with G+P, by spectral cytometry. (A) Exemplified tSNE visualization of the overlaid cell population composition in PBMCs from an extended cohort of nonresponders (n = 9) and patients with durable CBRs (n = 6) before the initiation of therapy (C1D1). (B) edgeR analysis identified myeloid cellular populations with significant differences in relative abundance between nonresponders and patients with a durable CBR. (C) Differences in the percentages of NC monocytes, DCs, and classical monocytes among live PBMCs from nonresponders or durable CBR patients at C1D1. Data indicate the mean ± standard deviation. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test with multiple-comparison correction using the Benjamini-Hochberg adjustment. (D) Heatmap represents the median expression for markers (CD279, CD274, and CD38) that were differentially expressed (adjusted P < 0.05) in NC monocytes, DCs, and classical monocytes between nonresponders and durable CBR patients.

Figure 5 Identification of metaclusters in PBMCs with a significant difference between patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders before treatment with G+P. (A) Exemplified tSNE visualization of overlaid unsupervised metaclusters in PBMCs using the FlowSOM algorithm from an extended cohort of nonresponders (n = 9) and patients with a durable CBR (n = 6) at C1D1, prior to therapy. (B) edgeR analysis identified metaclusters with significant differences in relative abundance between nonresponders and patients with a durable CBR. (C) Differences in the percentages of unsupervised metaclusters in PBMCs from nonresponders and patients with a durable CBR at C1D1. Data indicate the mean ± standard deviation. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test with multiple-comparison correction using the Benjamini-Hochberg adjustment. (D) Heatmap represents the median expression levels of the indicated markers within the metaclusters that had significant differences in relative abundance between nonresponders and patients with a durable CBR.

To determine therapy-induced antitumor immune responses in the TME, we examined the immune profiles in the malignant ascites of 1 individual patient with a durable CBR using CyTOF analysis. Projecting the CyTOF data for major immune subsets in t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) space revealed a relative enrichment in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, and NC monocyte populations in post-treatment ascites compared with pretreatment ascites, whereas we observed a lower accumulation of classical monocyte populations in post-treatment ascites compared with pretreatment ascites (Supplemental Figure 7A). The monocyte phenotype switch was dominated by increased CD16 expression among the CD14+ monocyte population in ascites in response to therapy (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, a greater number of T cells from post-treatment ascites produced IFN-γ in response to anti-CD3 (Supplemental Figure 6C, left) or the HLA-A2–binding peptide NY-ESO-1 (Supplemental Figure 7C, right), compared with pretreatment ascites.

To gain a deeper understanding of potential mechanisms of therapeutic immune responses, we examined paired pre- and post-treated tumor tissue sections for immune infiltration by multiplex IHC (mIHC) using Opal staining, which allowed for the simultaneous assessment of 7 markers in a single formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue section. We initially focused on the following set of markers: pancytokeratin (PanCK, epithelial marker), CD3, CD8, FOXP3, CD68, and DAPI (nuclear stain) (Figure 6A). Through the spectral unmixing algorithm, we found that the baseline samples tended to display a greater density of CD8+ T cells (Figure 6B) and CD20+ B cells (Figure 6C) in the total analyzed areas, although statistical significance was not reached. By contrast, there were no significant differences in the density of either CD68+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8A) or FOXP3+ Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8B) between C1D1 and C2D8 specimens or between the tumor nest and stromal area of tissue sections from patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders, respectively. Notably, we found a significantly higher density of CD20+ B cells in the stromal compartment in samples from patients with a durable CBR than in those from nonresponders, particularly in baseline samples (Figure 6B). The density of CD20+ B cells in the total analyzed area, including both the tumor nest and stromal compartment, was also significantly higher in post-treatment samples from patients with a durable CBR than those from nonresponders (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Distinct features of TILs between nonresponders and patients with a durable CBR. (A) Representative multiplex image (upper left panel) with inset (upper right) of cytotoxic T cells (CD3+CD8+), B cells (CD20+), macrophages (CD68+), and Tregs (CD3+CD8–FOXP3+) in a responder patient after treatment with G+P, measured by mIHC. (B and C) Density of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (B) and CD20+ B cells (C) in the compartments of the tumor nest and stroma from patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). (D–F) Spatial characterization among TILs and tumor cells from patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). (D) Distance from TILs (red) to tumor cells (blue). (E) Touching events between TILs (yellow) and tumor cells (red). (F) Touching events among TILs. (G) Representative image of mIHC staining of putative TLSs in a patient with a durable CBR after treatment with G+P. (H) Comparison of putative TLSs at C1D1 (left) and C2D8 (right) between patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). Box and whiskers represent the mean ± standard deviation, and each dot represents 1 patient. Original magnification, ×40 (A and D–G). Higher-magnification images in and A and G were generated in Photoshop by selecting the indicated areas using the crop tool, and then expanding the areas. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by multiple-comparison correction (B–F) and the Mann-Whitney U test (H).

We analyzed the distances between cells within the tumor core for their interaction and identified CD20+ B cells as the major population located in proximity to tumor cells, a cell population that tended to be closer to tumor cells in patients with a durable CBR than in nonresponders (Figure 6D). The subsequent spatial analysis revealed that either CD8+ T cells or CD20+ B cells were more likely to be touching tumor cells in C1D1 and C2D8 samples from patients with a durable CBR compared with those from nonresponders (Figure 6E). In addition, there was a greater abundance of CD8+ T cells touching CD20+ B cells in the post-treatment samples from durable CBR patients than in samples from nonresponders (Figure 6F). Quantification showed that there was no significant touching of other immune cells with tumor cells in the C1D1 and C2D8 samples from patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders, respectively. Interestingly, architectural analysis indicated that CD20+ B cells were localized in putative tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs) of tumors from patients with a durable CBR and were colocalized with CD3+, CD8+, and FOXP3+ T cells (Figure 6G). We found that 4 of 5 pre- or post-treatment samples from patients with a durable CBR exhibited one or more TLSs, whereas only 1 or 2 of 9 pre- or post-treatment samples from nonresponders had TLSs (Figure 6H).

We ran a second mIHC panel to assess differences in protein levels of PD-L1, adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR), and NY-ESO-1 in CD8+ T cells and tumor cells (Figure 7A) in patients with a durable CBR versus nonresponders, before and after treatment. We detected a significantly higher density of PD-L1+ cells (Figure 7B) and significantly higher levels of PD-L1 expression (Figure 7C) in all cells (tumor and nontumor) in post-treatment versus baseline samples from patients with a durable CBR, but not in those from nonresponders. Similarly, the post-treatment specimens from patients with a durable CBR tended to show increased expression levels of PD-L1 in tumor cells compared with baseline samples, but not in tumor cells from nonresponders (Figure 7D). Furthermore, CD8+ T cells were more likely to be touching PD-L1+ cells in both baseline and post-treatment samples from patients with a durable CBR compared with samples from nonresponders (Figure 7E). We also observed reduced A2AR intensity in both tumor (Figure 7F) and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7G) in post-treatment samples from patients with a durable CBR compared with nonresponders. A2AR intensity on CD8+ T cells in the tumor nest was significantly elevated in post-treatment samples compared with baseline samples from patients with a durable CBR, but not in those from nonresponders (Figure 7G). In contrast, we did not observe significant differences in NY-ESO-1 intensities in tumor cells between the baseline and post-treatment samples from patients with a durable CBR and nonresponders, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 7 Increased expression levels of PD-L1 and A2AR within tumors related to a favorable clinical response to G+P treatment. (A) Representative multiplex (upper panel) and singlet immunostaining (lower panels) images for the following markers: PD-L1, NY-ESO-1, A2AR, CD8, PanCK, and DAPI. Original magnification, ×40. (B) Comparison of PD-L1 expression in tumors by combined positive score (CPS) between patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). (C and D) Expression levels of PD-L1 on total cells (C) and on PanCK+ tumor cells (D) at C1D1 and C2D8 between patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). (E) Touching events between PD-L1+ cells and CD8+ cells at C1D1 and C2D8 in cells from patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). (F and G) Expression levels of A2AR on tumor cells (F) or on tumor nest–infiltrating CD8+ T cells (G) at C1D1 and C2D8 between patients with a durable CBR (n = 5) and nonresponders (n = 9). Box and whiskers represent the mean ± standard deviation, and each point represents 1 patient. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison correction (B and E–G), and 2-tailed paired t test (C and D).

Last, changes in 7 inflammatory cytokines were examined in relation to responses to G+P. Notably, we found that IL-8 levels were significantly increased in nonresponders but decreased in patients with a durable CBR upon progression (C3D1 vs. 30 days after discharge from the study) (Supplemental Figure 9). Similarly, IL-6 levels were significantly decreased in patients with a durable CBR upon progression (C3D1 vs. 30 days after discharge from the study), while the levels tended to remain elevated in nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 9). Increased levels of TNF-α were also observed in nonresponders but not in patients with a durable CBR upon progression (C3D1 vs. 30 days after discharge from the study) (Supplemental Figure 8). The results indicate that changes in serum IL-8 and IL-6 levels may be associated with a response to G+P therapy in patients with OC, consistent with data showing that baseline levels of these cytokines predict shorter survival times and reduced clinical benefit from PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint blockade in other solid tumors (23–26).