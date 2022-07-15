Inhibiting DNA methylation improves antitumor immunity in ovarian cancer

In this issue of the JCI, Chen et al. sought to combine an epigenetic modulator, specifically, a hypomethylating agent (HMA), with the anti-PD-1 agent pembrolizumab to increase immune signaling in ovarian cancer and improve response to immune checkpoint blockade (5). A substantial body of preclinical data shows that HMAs — which inhibit the DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) enzymes that add the silencing DNA methylation mark to DNA — increase immune signaling in cancer cells. HMAs boost immune signaling in tumors through activation of type I and III interferon signaling, which is induced following the detection of double-stranded RNA, including DNA–methylated transposable elements (TEs) (6–8). Low doses of the HMAs azacytidine (Aza) (9) and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (10) upregulate immune signaling, including the interferon response, cytokines, and antigen processing and presentation in breast, colon, lung, and ovarian cancer cell lines (6–8, 11). HMAs activate a canonical interferon signaling pathway through upregulation of dsRNA, reducing global DNA methylation and inducing viral mimicry through the expression of TEs that activate dsRNA sensors (7). In addition, HMAs have recently been shown to activate inflammasome signaling, an antipathogen pathway that includes viral mimicry as a component (12). Treatment with HMAs along with another epigenetic modifier, histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACis), increased TEs in a mouse model of ovarian cancer, activating interferon signaling and recruiting CD8+ T cells to kill the tumors and sensitize this model to anti-PD-1 therapy (13). Similarly, in a murine model of non–small lung cancer, the combination of HDACi with HMA showed comparable effects, linking enhanced tumor-immune signaling with downregulation of the oncogene CMYC and its target genes, reversing immune exhaustion in CD8+ T cells (14). Two other preclinical studies showed that combining the HMA decitabine with anti-CTLA-4 (15) or azacytidine with anti-PD-L1 (16) sensitized murine ovarian cancers to immune checkpoint blockade therapy by increasing interferon and chemokine signaling from the tumor cells to recruit and activate host immune cells. Translating these findings to the clinic, a recent phase Ib trial that combined HMA treatment with anti-CTLA-4 in patients with melanoma showed promising results, including improved immune activation and antitumor activity (17). This therapeutic combination is currently being tested in clinical trials for melanoma, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and kidney cancer, among others (17, 18). In this ovarian cancer trial, Chen, Xie, et al. administered the HMA guadecitabine on days 1–4 at 30 mg/m2, followed by 200 mg pembrolizumab on day 5, with this regimen repeated every 21 days. In 35 evaluable patients, 3 patients had partial responses (8.6%) and 8 (22.9%) showed stable disease. The median duration of this clinical benefit was 6.8 months, and in general, the combination was well tolerated. Median progression-free survival was 1.7 months with a median overall survival of 16.3 months. Unfortunately, this combination did not provide enough clinical benefit to advance the regimen for further drug development.

Comparing patient responses from the trial performed by Chen, Xie, et al. with other trials in the epigenetic and immune therapy space shows some benefit from this combination. The responses in Chen, Xie, et al. compare favorably with the METADUR trial, which combined the anti-PD-1 agent durvalumab with an oral HMA azacytidine (also called CC-486) in advanced solid tumors. Patients in the METADUR study exhibited no objective or partial responses and had a stable disease rate of 7.1%, with a median progression-free survival of 1.9 months and a median overall survival of 5 months (19). However, the combination of 2 immune checkpoint blockade agents (the anti-PD-1 nivolumab and the anti-CTLA-4 ipilimumab) in 100 patients with persistent or recurrent ovarian cancer was superior to the guadecitabine/pembrolizumab combination, with 12% response rate in the nivolumab group and 31% response rate in the combination group. Similar to the Chen, Xie, et al. trial, these responses were not durable, with median progression free survival of 2 months in the nivolumab group and 3.9 months in the nivolumab plus ipilimumab group (4).