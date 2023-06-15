Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 9 mediates early protection against Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection by regulating type I IFN production

ARTDs are upregulated during M. tuberculosis infection across species. Our current understanding of the functional role of ADP-ribosylation and ARTDs in M. tuberculosis infection is limited. Thus, we compared the expression of ARTD family members in human blood transcriptomes from TB progressors and controllers (13) with the lung transcriptional profiles obtained from controllers and progressor M. tuberculosis–infected, genetically diverse outbred (DO) mice (3) (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figures 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158630DS1). Of the ARTD members assessed, mRNA expression of the mono-ARTs PARP9, PARP10, and PARP14 was significantly upregulated in TB progressors in both humans and DO mice (controller vs. naive, progressor vs. naive, and progressor vs. controller) (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1). In contrast, while other ARTDs showed similar expression levels, TNKS1 (PARP5) and PARP16 expression was significantly decreased in human TB progressors (Supplemental Figure 1). In M. tuberculosis–infected DO mice, mRNA levels for the poly-ADP-ribosylating (PARylating) Parp isoforms (Parp1 and Parp5) were increased, whereas the expression of Parp2 was decreased. Additionally, mouse MARylating Parp isoforms (Parp3, Parp8, and Parp12) were upregulated, while Parp6 and Parp16 isoforms were downregulated. Incidentally, whereas PARP16 mRNA was consistently downregulated in both mice and human TB progressors, TB-associated changes in PARP5 mRNA expression were not consistent in the mouse or human TB progressors. These results suggest that the cross-species PARP genes whose expression was induced to higher levels in both human and mouse TB progressors were MARylating PARP9, -10, and -14 (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Transcriptional expression of MARylated PARP isoforms is upregulated in both human and mouse TB progressors. B6 or genetically diverse outbred (DO) mice were infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 (100 CFU) by the aerosol route. RNA isolated from lung homogenates of mice at 30 dpi was subjected to bulk RNA-Seq. (A–C) Ortholog gene expression of MARylated PARP isoforms across the ACS human blood transcriptomic profile from TB progressors and controllers, with the lung transcriptional profiles obtained from progressors and controller M. tuberculosis–infected DO mice (3). Human progressors, n = 46; human controllers, n = 107; mice, n = 39 (controller, n = 12; progressor, n = 16; naive, n = 10). All P values shown on the expression swarm plots represent FDR-corrected significance values for differential expression calculated by DESeq2. *****P < 10–5, ****P < 10–4, and ***P < 10–3. The human data used for comparisons were derived from Scriba et al. (4).

PARP9 is expressed by macrophages within TB granulomas and required for M. tuberculosis control. As PARP9 was induced in both mice and human TB progressors, we focused on the function of PARP9 in TB. Lung macrophages are an essential source of PARP9 (14, 15). Consistent with this, CD68+ macrophages coexpressing PARP9 protein were detected in granulomas of M. tuberculosis–infected human and macaque progressors (Figure 2, A and B), but their numbers were significantly reduced within the lung granulomas of M. tuberculosis–infected macaque controllers (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 PARP9-expressing macrophages localize within TB granulomas. PARP9 protein expression in lung sections from (A) patients with active TB and (B) NHP progressors and controllers. Lung sections were stained for α-PARP9 antibody (red), human CD68+ macrophages (green), or NHP α-mac+ macrophages (green), and with DAPI (blue) to show nuclei. Representative photomicrographs of human (n = 3 granulomas) and NHP (n = 3 /group) lung tissues are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P ≤ 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To address the functional role of Parp9 in M. tuberculosis infection, we next infected WT C57BL/6 (B6) and Parp9-deficient mice (Parp9–/–) with low doses of aerosolized M. tuberculosis HN878, a clinical M. tuberculosis strain. We found that Parp9–/– mice exhibited early increased M. tuberculosis CFU in the lungs when compared with B6 M. tuberculosis–infected lungs, and the increase in M. tuberculosis CFU was maintained until later time points (Figure 3, A and B). Bacterial dissemination is a critical indicator of disease progression. We detected increased M. tuberculosis CFU in the spleen at early (21 and 60 days post infection [dpi]) and late (100 dpi) time points in Parp9–/– mice. Coincident with increased lung M. tuberculosis CFU, Parp9–/– mice also exhibited enhanced inflammation with infection (Figure 3C). These results demonstrate that macrophages were a significant source of PARP9 inside TB granulomas and that PARP9 deficiency enhanced M. tuberculosis susceptibility and exacerbated lung inflammation.

Figure 3 Parp9–/– mice exhibit increased early susceptibility to M. tuberculosis infection. B6 or Parp9–/– mice were infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 (100 CFU) by the aerosol route. Lungs and spleens were harvested on 14, 21, 30, 60, 100, and 120 dpi to assess the bacterial burden in (A) lungs and (B) spleen by plating. Lungs were harvested on 21, 30, 60, 100, and 120 after dpi and formalin fixed. (C) Representative images and the area of inflammation in each lobe by histological analysis. Scale bars: 500 μm. Original magnification, ×20. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of 1 of 2 individual experiments (n = 3–5, per time point per group). P ≤ 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test at different post-infection days.

Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice exhibit increased myeloid cell accumulation and greater IFN responses. PARP9 orchestrates type I IFN responses in viral infections (9, 10), but its functional role in IFN and myeloid responses during TB disease is unknown. Therefore, we assessed myeloid cell accumulation during early and chronic TB in B6 and Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice. We found that the increase in M. tuberculosis CFU in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice coincided with an early and considerable accumulation of neutrophils, alveolar macrophages (AMs), recruited macrophages (RMs), and myeloid DCs (mDCs) (Figure 4, A–D). We assessed the cytokine responses in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected B6 and Parp9–/– mice during early disease, when the altered susceptibility was most pronounced. We observed a significant upregulation of IFN-β and IL-6 in lung homogenates from M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice (Figure 4, E and F), contrasting with a reduction in the levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1α (Figure 4G). Therefore, while studies have implicated PARP9 as a positive regulator of IFNs in viral infections (10, 16), our results suggest a protective function during TB for PARP9 mediated by limiting IFN production.

Figure 4 Parp9 negatively regulates the accumulation of myeloid inflammatory cells and IFN responses during TB. B6 and Parp9–/– mice were infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 (100 CFU) by the aerosol route. (A) Neutrophils, (B) AMs, (C) RMs, and (D) mDCs were enumerated in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected mice by flow cytometry on 21, 30, 60, 100, and 120 dpi. (E–G) Cytokine production in lung homogenates from mice, collected at 30 dpi, was assessed by multiplex cytokine analysis. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of 1 of 2 individual experiments (n = 3–8 per time point per group). P ≤ 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test to determine significant differences between B6 and Parp9–/– mice.

Parp9 negatively regulates IFN-β expression in macrophages to limit M. tuberculosis susceptibility. Upon further analysis, we observed a significant increase in IFN-β and a corresponding decrease in IL-1β and IFN-γ (except at 60 dpi) protein levels in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice across all time points tested (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Therefore, we next sought to understand the underlying mechanism for enhanced IFN-β production in the absence of Parp9 during M. tuberculosis infection. Upon recognizing pathogenic or self-DNA derived from the damaged cellular DNA, the cytosolic DNA sensor cGAS produces the second messenger cGAMP. It then activates stimulator of IFN genes (STING) signaling, which culminates in the production of type I IFNs and proinflammatory cytokines (17–19). Accordingly, we also observed a significant increase in 2′3′-cGAMP, a product synthesized by cGAS (Figure 5B), the expression of which was also increased in macrophages within granulomas of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice compared with B6 mouse lungs (Figure 5C). To further study the mechanisms by which Parp9 regulates cGAS and type I IFN responses, we then infected bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from B6 and Parp9–/– mice with M. tuberculosis and measured cytokine responses. Consistent with the in vivo lung cytokine levels, we found that in vitro M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– macrophages also produced significantly increased protein levels of IFN-β and IL-10 but produced substantially lower amounts of IL-1α and IL-1β proteins when compared with M. tuberculosis–infected B6 macrophages (Figure 5D). To further validate that M. tuberculosis HN878 and other TLR agonists induce similar responses, we compared IFN-β production in response to M. tuberculosis HN878 and known TLR2/-4 agonists such as LPS and zymosan. Our results showed that an IFN-β response was induced by M. tuberculosis HN878 and TLR agonists in B6 BMDMs but that the levels were higher in Parp9–/– BMDMs (Figure 5E). Consistent with published studies (10), treatment with the TLR3 agonist polyI:C and H1N1 virus resulted in a reduction in IFN-β levels in Parp9–/– BMDMs (Figure 5F), suggesting a differential role for Parp9 during M. tuberculosis infection.

Figure 5 PARP9 regulates cGAS, mitochondrial oxidative stress, and type I IFN response. B6 and Parp9–/– mice were infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 (100 CFU) by the aerosol route. (A) IFN-β and (B) cGAMP were measured by ELISA in lung homogenates on 21, 30, 60, 100, and 120 dpi. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images and dot plot of cGAS protein expression (red) by F4/80+ macrophages (green) in lung sections from B6 and Parp9–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200. (D) IFN-β, IL-10, IL-1α, and IL-1β production was quantitated in supernatants from BMDM cultures after incubation with M. tuberculosis (Mtb) HN878 for 48 hours (MOI = 1). (E and F) IFN-β production in murine BMDMs cultured for 48 hours with M. tuberculosis HN878 (MOI = 1), the TLR agonists LPS or zymosan (25 μg/mL), and poly I:C or H1N1 (MOI = 1 or 10). (G) Representative images and dot plot of immunofluorescence detection of S100A9 (red) to show neutrophilic infiltration, cGAS (green), and SOD (white) in pulmonary granulomas from NHP TB controllers and progressors. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200. (H) Mitochondrial oxidative stress in murine BMDM cultures after a 48-hour incubation with M. tuberculosis HN878 (MOI = 1). Data points represent the mean ± SEM of 1 of 2 individual experiments. P ≤ 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–G) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G; Student’s t test for significance is denoted in red). n = 3–5 per group (A–F and H); n = 3 NHPs per group (G). UI, uninfected; Unstim, unstimulated.

Because type I IFN responses are associated with increased TB disease across species (3), we next assessed cGAS-expressing S100A9+ myeloid cells that also coexpressed superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the nonhuman primate (NHP) model of TB disease. SOD is an enzyme that acts as a scavenger of free radicals induced in response to M. tuberculosis infection (20). In the lungs of progressor macaques, we observed high levels of cGAS and SOD coexpression within S100A9+ myeloid cells, suggesting that activation of cGAS and SOD was associated with the induction of type I IFN responses. In contrast, very few cGAS+S100A9+ myeloid cells alone or coexpressing SOD were present in the lung granulomas of M. tuberculosis–infected controller macaques (Figure 5G). We assessed changes in the oxidative response of Parp9–/– mice infected with M. tuberculosis by evaluating mitochondrial oxidative stress and the ability of MitoTempo, a scavenger of mitochondrial oxidative stress, to reverse these effects. Our results showed enhanced mitochondrial oxidative stress in Parp9–/– BMDMs infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 compared with their B6 controls and demonstrated that incubation with MitoTempo reversed cellular mitochondrial oxidative stress (Figure 5H). These data together suggest that PARP9 negatively regulated the expression of cGAS, the production of cGAMP, and downstream IFN-β production in macrophages during M. tuberculosis infection.

We next examined lung transcriptional profiles in B6 and Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice and identified significantly differentially expressed genes between B6 and Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected lungs using DESeq2, version 1.4, with default settings (21) and a minimum P value significance threshold of 0.05 (after FDR correction for the number of tests) (22). Principal component analysis was also calculated using DESeq2 output with default settings, using the top 500 most variable genes. Our results show that transcriptional profiles of lung samples from uninfected B6 and Parp9–/– mice clustered together. However, the lung samples from M. tuberculosis–infected B6 and Parp9–/– mice did not cluster together despite clustering away from uninfected lungs (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found that 1,104 genes were exclusively upregulated in Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected lungs compared with B6 M. tuberculosis–infected lungs (Supplemental Figure 5B). Of note, these genes were represented by 188 pathways enriched in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice compared with the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected B6 mice. The top 20 pathways in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice were associated with metabolism, fibrin clot formation, activation of the intrinsic pathway of fibrin clot formation, the complement cascade, and regulation of the complement pathway (Supplemental Figure 5C). Indeed, within the fibrin-associated coagulation pathways, we found increased expression of critical genes in this pathway, including coagulation factor II (F2) (prothrombin), which is proteolytically cleaved to form thrombin in the clotting process. Additional genes in the coagulation pathway included coagulation factor II (F2), VII (F7), VIII (F8), XI (F9), and XII (F12) (Supplemental Figure 5D), which encompass factors that function in both the intrinsic and the extrinsic pathways, namely tissue damage and blood trauma, respectively (23). Within the complement cascade, key induced genes included coagulation factor II (F2), complement 8 α (C8a), C8 β (C8b), and complement 8 γ (C8g), all of which were enhanced in M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). These genes function as the terminal component of the complement system and are part of both the complement membrane attack complex (MAC) and also crucial for MAC assembly (24). C-reactive protein (Crp), an acute-phase serum protein, binds to microbial polysaccharides or its ligands exposed on damaged cells, thereby activating the classical complement pathway and uptake by phagocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Finally, Complement receptor type 2 (Cr2 or Cd21) (Supplemental Figure 6A) is part of the B cell receptor (BCR) coreceptor complex and activates the complement cascade to promote the differentiation of activated B cells into antibody-secreting plasma cells (25). Several members of the serine peptidase inhibitors (serpine1C, -1A, and -1E and serpinC1) were also elevated in M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Upon recognizing M. tuberculosis, host serine proteases are activated, culminating in the assembly of complex, unstable proteases called C3/C5 convertases and activation of the complement pathway (26).

Thus, our results implicate Parp9 as a negative regulator of type I IFN responses and, subsequently, of coagulation and complement pathways in M. tuberculosis infection. To validate this further, we constructed gene coexpression networks based on all RNA-Seq data analyzed in the human Adolescent Cohort Study (ACS) (13) and in the DO mouse immune correlates (3). Within each species data set, we calculated the Pearson correlation values between pairs of 2 genes and quantified the similarity of their expression (normalized gene expression data; log fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads [FPKM]) across all samples analyzed. Genes were included in the calculation only if we detected their expression in a minimum of 5 samples. In addition to PARP9, genes from pathways of interest were identified on the basis of the following Gene Ontology (GO) annotations (27) retrieved from Ensembl (28): GO: 0060337, type I IFN signaling pathway (18 mouse genes, 54 human genes); GO: 0007596, blood coagulation (74 mouse genes, 136 human genes); and GO: 0006958, complement activation, classical pathway (31 mouse genes, 24 human genes). The top genes coexpressed with PARP9 for the mouse and human data sets are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively. Indeed, in both the human and mouse analyses, the top coexpressed gene was deltex E3 ubiquitin ligase 3L (DTX3L), which binds to PARP9 and functions as an E3 ubiquitin ligase that selectively ubiquitinates histone H4 and protects cells against DNA-damaging agents (29). In viral infections, the interaction between PARP9 and DTXL3 appears to yield an antivirus effect by promoting the efficacy of type I IFN signaling (9, 10, 29). Other top genes coexpressed with PARP9 include IFN regulatory factor 1 (IRF1), which is involved in STAT1 signaling. Basic leucine zipper ATF-like transcription factor 2 (BATF2) is known to associate with IRF1 and PARP14, as well as with genes from the classic complement pathway including complement components C1QA and C1QC (Tables 1 and 2). Incidentally, in the human ACS progressor gene data set, 12 of the top 50 most highly PARP9-coexpressed genes were also related to type I IFN signaling and included DTX3L, IFN-induced protein with tetratricopeptide repeats 1, 2, 3, 5 (IFIT), PARP14, and 2′-5′-oligoadenylate synthetase 3 (OAS3).

Table 1 Top 50 genes with the highest coexpression with Parp9 across the M. tuberculosis–infected DO mouse transcriptional samples analyzed

Table 2 Top 50 genes with the highest coexpression with PARP9 across the human RNA-Seq samples analyzed

We also analyzed the coexpression networks based on PARP9 and the pathways of interest in both mouse and humans (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In both networks, PARP9 was coexpressed with STAT1 and SERPING1. In mice, Parp9 was connected to a network of coexpressed genes from all 3 pathways (Supplemental Figure 7A). In humans, it was connected to a network of coexpressed genes associated with type I IFN genes and SERPING1 from the blood coagulation pathway (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). These results suggest that PARP9 expression in M. tuberculosis–infected mice and humans coincides with type I IFN, coagulation, and the complement cascade.

In addition, we examined the correlation between PARP9 gene expression and relative protein abundance using a previously-published plasma protein microarray (30). This array consisted of 2,872 probes for 2,641 human proteins of interest for TB progression in the ACS cohort but omitted PARP9 directly. Additionally, the RNA-Seq data from the ACS study described above and the protein array abundance values (30) were both available for 274 samples spanning both data sets. PARP9 gene expression was correlated with protein abundance values using Pearson correlation values, as described above. The top proteins associated with PARP9 gene expression from this analysis are included in Table 3.

Table 3 Top 50 proteins with the highest correlation with PARP9 gene expression across the human protein array

We constructed a coexpression network on this protein array data set (Supplemental Figure 7C). In this network, PARP9 still correlated strongly with STAT1 (the sixth-highest overall correlation value in Table 3). Although the gene coexpression network for the human genes showed the highest correlations between PARP9 and genes from the type I IFN pathway, PARP9 correlated most strongly with complement activation pathway genes in the protein array data.

Exacerbated TB susceptibility in Parp9–/– mice is mediated by type I IFN signaling. We next tested the hypothesis that excess IFN-β expression mediates the increased TB susceptibility in Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice. Thus, we treated B6 and Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice with an IFNAR-blocking antibody (α-IFNAR) or a mouse IgG1 isotype control antibody (31). Treatment of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice with α-IFNAR decreased M. tuberculosis CFU, ameliorated lung inflammation, and impaired the accumulation of neutrophils and monocytes (Figure 6, A–D). Indeed, α-IFNAR treatment reversed the increased accumulation of complement factors (Figure 6E) and diminished collagen deposition in the lungs of M. tuberculosis–infected Parp9–/– mice (Figure 6F). As expected (31), treatment of B6 M. tuberculosis–infected mice with α-IFNAR did not affect M. tuberculosis control or any of the measured outcomes. These results provide experimental evidence that pathological hyper–type I IFN responses in the Parp9–/– mice enhanced M. tuberculosis susceptibility. To understand the mechanistic role of Parp9 in limiting type I IFN responses, we next studied whether the DNA damage response is differentially regulated in Parp9–/– mice and could contribute to cGAS/STING signaling and enhanced type I IFN production. The formation of double-stranded DNA breaks triggers the activation of many factors, including phosphorylation of the histone variant H2AX (32, 33). Therefore, we assessed the expression of pH2Ax in B6 and Parp9–/– mice with and without α-IFNAR treatment. Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected mice exhibited increased pH2Ax expression within lung granulomas when compared with expression in B6 M. tuberculosis–infected lungs (Figure 7A). Furthermore, this increased expression of pH2Ax in Parp9–/– M. tuberculosis–infected lungs was type I IFN dependent, as the expression levels were reversed upon α-IFNAR blockade (Figure 7A). These finding translated in vitro to the reduction of M. tuberculosis bacterial CFU in BMDMs from Parp9–/– mice that were treated with α-IFNAR (Figure 7B). Thus, we propose a model in which PARP9 induction during M. tuberculosis infection limits type I IFN, possibly via inhibition of a negative feedback loop, whereas during TB progression, PARP9 levels increase to modulate type I IFN signaling to limit M. tuberculosis susceptibility.

Figure 6 Enhanced TB susceptibility in Parp9–/– mice depends on type I IFN. B6 and Parp9–/– mice were infected with M. tuberculosis HN878 (100 CFU) by the aerosol route. Mouse α-IFNAR or mouse IgG1 isotype control antibody (500 μg/kg BW on days 7–9 and 250 μg/kg BW on alternate days), was administered i.p. in 300 μL PBS/mice until 30 dpi. Lungs were harvested on 30 dpi to assess the (A) bacterial burden and (B) area of inflammation. Lung single-cell suspensions were stained for FACS analysis to determine the number of (C) CD11b+ neutrophils and (D) monocytes. (E) Lung lysates were used to determine the relative activation of complement upon M. tuberculosis HN878 infection in B6 and Parp9–/– mice. (F) Representative photomicrographs of lung sections and corresponding dot plot. Lung sections were from M. tuberculosis HN878–infected B6 and Parp9–/– mice (n = 4–5 mice per group) treated with α-IFNAR or the isotype control and were stained by Carstair’s method for quantitation of collagen deposition and analyzed with ImageJ software (NIH). Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200. Data points represent the mean ± SEM, and analysis was done using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (n = 4–10 mice per group). P ≤ 0.05 was considered significant.