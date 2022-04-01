An acid trip activates protumoral macrophages to promote hepatocellular carcinoma malignancy

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) are among the most abundant immune cells in the primary and metastatic tumor microenvironments (TMEs). In most cases in human cancers, their density is correlated with poor clinical outcomes (1). Data from mouse models in a wide range of cancers have shown protumoral activities of these cells. In the primary site, TAMs enhance tumor invasion and intravasation, initiate angiogenesis, and nurture stem cells, while in the metastatic site, TAMs promote tumor cell extravasation, survival, and persistent growth (2). Importantly, in both sites, macrophages suppress immune response from cytotoxic T cells and NK cells (3, 4). Such immunosuppressive activities, if translated to humans, have the potential to impair current immunotherapies (5). In mice, TAMs are very diverse, with each protumoral function driven by identifiable subpopulations (6, 7). However, some TAMs are also likely to be antitumoral, although their activities are overwhelmed by the greater numbers of protumoral ones. Similar diversity is found in human cancers (8).

In this issue of the JCI, Ning et al. focus upon hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which has a very high frequency with unfavorable outcomes in Southern China. Structurally this cancer has a stereotypic morphology in which subpopulations of TAMs associate with pathological features of the tumor (9). The research group has previously shown that some TAM subpopulations correlate with poor outcome, while other populations associate with good prognosis (10). These data suggest that targeting and altering the protumor population phenotype could provide therapeutic options in immunotherapy.

Warburg first described the concept that cancer cells exhibit an alternative metabolic state to permit proliferation and compensate for the inefficiency of energy production (11). This process is a fundamental switch in metabolism that replaces cellular respiration with high rates of aerobic glycolysis, which allows high glucose uptake even in the presence of abundant oxygen, producing lactic acid instead of carbon dioxide as a by-product. The lactic acid accumulates within the TME, creating an acidic environment. Simultaneously, the TME also becomes progressively hypoxic, resulting from increased proliferation and poor vascular perfusion, and tumors develop necrotic areas. A hostile milieu results, particularly for immune cells in TME. Ning et al. identified an autocrine molecular pathway in HCC that involves carbonic anhydrase XII (CA12). CA12, induced in macrophages during aerobic glycolysis, promoted TAM survival within the acidic environment. CA12 also induced a protumoral phenotype to promote tumor growth and metastasis (Figure 1).