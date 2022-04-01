Carbonic anhydrase XII mediates the survival and prometastatic functions of macrophages in human hepatocellular carcinoma

CA12 is selectively upregulated on tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages and correlates with disease progression. By comparing genes differentially expressed by monocytes purified from tumor and paired nontumor liver tissues of HCC patients, we found that, among all αCA family genes, CA12 was the most markedly upregulated gene in tumor-infiltrating monocytes compared with those from nontumor liver tissues (Figure 1A). Through enlarging patient samples, we verified the increase in the CA12 mRNA level in tumor-infiltrating monocytes and found that other CD14– cellular components did not express CA12 in either tumor tissues or nontumor liver tissues (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 CA12 is selectively upregulated on tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages and correlates with disease progression. (A) CD14+ cells were purified from paired nontumor (N) and tumor tissues (T) from 3 patients with HCC. The levels of CD14+ cell αCA family gene expression were quantified by qPCR. (B) CD14+ and CD14– leukocytes were purified from paired nontumor and tumor tissues from HCC patients. Levels of CA12 expression in these cells were quantified by qPCR (n = 5). (C) Frozen sections of HCC samples were stained with an anti-human CD68 antibody (red), an anti-human CA12 antibody (green), and DAPI (blue). The colocalization and distribution of cell signals were analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 50 μm. One out of five representative micrographs from 5 independent experiments is shown. (D) CD14+ and CD14– leukocytes were purified from paired nontumor, peritumor (P), and tumor tissues from HCC patients. The levels of CA12 expression in these cells were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3). (E) Fresh leukocytes were isolated from paired nontumor, peritumor, and tumor tissues from HCC patients. Levels of CA12 expression on CD14+ and CD14– leukocytes were determined by flow cytometry (n = 6). (F) Seventy-two HCC patients who underwent curative resection with follow-up data were divided into 2 groups according to the median value of CD68+ or CD68+CA12+ cell density in tumor tissues (CD68+ cells: low, ≤391 cells/mm2 [n = 35]; high, >391 cells/mm2 [n = 37]; CD68+CA12+ cells: low, ≤278 cells/mm2 [n = 35]; high, >278 cells/mm2 [n = 37]). The OS and TR of these patients were analyzed via the Kaplan-Meier method and log-rank test. Results shown in B and E are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), 1-way ANOVA (E), or log-rank test (F). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To confirm the expression of CA12 in tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages in situ, serial sections of HCC tissue samples were double stained with anti-human CD68 and anti-human CA12 antibodies. As shown in Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153110DS1), CA12 was significantly and specifically upregulated in peritumoral and tumor-infiltrating CD68+ cells compared with their nontumor counterparts, whereas a weak signal or no substantial signal for CA12 was detected for other cellular components in tumor, peritumor, and nontumor liver tissues. The significant upregulation of CA12 in and on tumor-purified monocytes was further confirmed by immunoblotting and flow cytometry analysis, which also showed that all the other CD14– cellular components expressed none to very low levels of CA12 regardless of their tissue area of origin (Figure 1, D and E). Moreover, patients with high CA12 expression exhibited significantly more CD68+ cell infiltration than those with low CA12 expression (Supplemental Figure 2A), and immunofluorescence staining of frozen sections of HCC tissue samples showed that most CA12+ cells in tumor tissues were also positive for the M2 markers CD204 and CD206 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

To explore the potential role of CA12 expression by monocytes and macrophages in disease progression, we divided HCC patients who had undergone curative resection with follow-up data into 2 groups according to the median value of CD68+ or CD68+ CA12+ cell density in tumor tissues. As shown in Figure 1F, high levels of both CD68+ and CD68+CA12+ cell infiltration in tumor regions indicated worse patient survival, with the CD68+CA12+ groups exhibiting better prognostic values than the CD68+ groups (CD68+: P = 0.012 for overall survival [OS], P = 0.0368 for tumor recurrence [TR]; CD68+CA12+: P = 0.0052 for OS, P = 0.0037 for TR). Moreover, the density of CD68+CA12+ cells in tumor tissues could serve as an independent prognostic factor for both the OS and TR of HCC patients (Supplemental Table 1). The above results suggested that the selective and significant upregulation of CA12 on tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages was associated with the accumulation of these cells and might facilitate disease progression in human HCC.

CA12 expression is positively correlated with glycolytic switch in tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages. Our previous study found that monocytes and macrophages selectively upregulated aerobic glycolysis in HCC tumors to adapt to their tissue-specific functions (25, 26). To explore whether such a metabolic switch might play a role in the induction of CA12 expression on these cells, we purified CD14+ cells from tumor tissues of HCC patients. As shown in Figure 2A, the expression levels of CA12 and glucose transporter GLUT1 showed positive correlation in tumor purified CD14+ cells. Serial sections from HCC patients were then triple stained with antihuman CD68, antihuman GLUT1, and antihuman CA12 antibodies to confirm the colocalization of GLUT1 and CA12 on monocytes and macrophages in situ. Interestingly, while CD68+ macrophages expressed significant levels of both GLUT1 and CA12 in peritumoral HCC regions, they maintained high expression of only CA12, not GLUT1, in intratumoral tissues (Figure 2B). In comparison, CD68+ macrophages did not exhibit any positive staining for either GLUT1 or CA12 in paired nontumor liver tissues (Figure 2B). These data imply that tumor-derived factors might induce transient activation of glycolysis, but sustained upregulation of CA12, in HCC tumor–associated macrophages.

Figure 2 CA12 expression is positively correlated with glycolytic switch in tumor-infiltrating monocytes and macrophages. (A) CD14+ cells were purified from tumor tissues from 41 patients with HCC. Correlations between the mRNA levels of GLUT1 and CA12 in these cells were analyzed. (B) Frozen sections of HCC samples were stained with an anti-human CD68 antibody (red), an anti-human CA12 antibody (green), an anti-human GLUT1 antibody (white), and DAPI (blue). The colocalization of cell signals was analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 5. (C–I) CD14+ and CD14– leukocytes were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. (C and D) CD14+ cells were left untreated (Med) or treated with supernatants from HepG2 cells (TSN) for 24 hours. Levels of CA12 expression were determined by qPCR (C) (n = 10) and confocal microscopy (D) (n = 5; CA12: green; DAPI: blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E and F) CD14+ cells were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN for the indicated times. Levels of CA12 expression were determined by immunoblotting (E) (n = 5), and levels of lactate production were measured with a lactate assay kit (F) (n = 4). (G) CD14+ cells were treated with HepG2 TSN for 24 hours, and correlations between mRNA levels of GLUT1 and CA12 in these cells were analyzed (n = 22). (H) CD14+ and CD14– leukocytes were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN for 24 hours, and levels of CA12 expression were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3). (I) CD14+ cells were left untreated or treated with TSN from different cell lines for 48 hours, and levels of CA12 expression in the cells were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3). Results shown in B–D and F are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by Pearson’s correlation and linear regression analysis (A and G), 2-way ANOVA (B), or 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, and F). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

To study the potential mechanistic link between the glycolytic switch and CA12 expression, we established an in vitro model using CD14+ cells purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. These cells were treated with HepG2 hepatoma culture supernatants (tumor culture supernatants [TSN]) for 24 hours. TSN effectively induced the upregulation of both the mRNA and protein levels of CA12 in CD14+ cells in comparison with the medium control (Figure 2, C–E), and such upregulation could be sustained late after the differentiation of these cells into macrophages (Figure 2E). In contrast, TSN could also induce the upregulation of lactate production by monocytes, but the increase of lactate was transient, with a peak at approximately 24 hours after treatment (Figure 2F). Importantly, the mRNA expression levels of CA12 and GLUT1 showed positive correlation in TSN-treated CD14+ cells at early culture, similar to the correlation observed in their HCC tumor–purified counterparts (Figure 2G). The levels of CA12 expression in healthy donor peripheral blood–derived CD14– cells were very low, whether treated with TSN or left untreated (Figure 2H), which was also consistent with clinical observations. Moreover, in addition to supernatants from HepG2 cells, TSN from other hepatoma cell lines (SK-Hep-1, Hep3B, and PLC/PRF/5), but not supernatants from the normal liver cell line HL-7702, could also induce the upregulation of CA12 in CD14+ cells (Figure 2I). Overall, we established an in vitro culture model to induce tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages with phenotypes similar to those of their counterparts in tumors in situ.

Glycolysis induces CA12 upregulation in monocytes and macrophages via HIF1α and autocrine cytokine-dependent pathways. To confirm the role of aerobic glycolysis in regulating CA12 expression in tumor-exposed monocytes and macrophages, CD14+ cells were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors and treated with HepG2 TSN in the presence or absence of the glycolysis inhibitor 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2DG) or the PFKFB3 (a key glycolytic enzyme) inhibitor 3PO. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, both 2DG and 3PO effectively attenuated the upregulation of CA12 mRNA and protein levels in tumor-treated monocytes. Given that glycolysis and HIF1α are highly interconnected pathways (27), we explored the possible role of HIF1α in mediating CA12 induction by glycolytic activation. While TSN could induce a sustained increase in HIF1α in CD14+ cells compared with control medium, both 2DG and TEPP, a PKM2 activator reported to inhibit the PKM2-induced stabilization of HIF1α (27), could substantially attenuate the TSN-induced upregulation of HIF1α and CA12 expression in these cells (Figure 3, C and D). Moreover, treatment with either siHIF1A or echinomycin, a competitive HIF1α inhibitor, abrogated TSN-induced CA12 upregulation in monocytes compared with control treatment (Figure 3, E and F), while dimethyloxallyl glycine (DMOG), an HIF1α inducer, acted synergistically with TSN to induce the upregulation of CA12 expression in these cells (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Glycolysis induces CA12 upregulation in monocytes and macrophages via HIF1α and autocrine cytokine-dependent pathways. CD14+ cells were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. (A and B) Cells were left untreated or treated with TSN in the presence or absence of 2DG and 3PO. CA12 expression were determined by qPCR (A) and immunoblotting (B). n = 4. (C) Cells were left untreated or treated with TSN for the indicated times. Levels of CA12 and HIF1α were determined by immunoblotting (n = 5). (D) Cells were left untreated or treated with TSN in the presence or absence of DMSO, TEPP-46 (TEPP) or 2DG. CA12 and HIF1α expressions were determined by immunoblotting (n = 5). (E) Cells were transfected with siNC or siHIF1A before being treated with or without TSN. CA12 and HIF1α expressions were determined by immunoblotting (n = 4). (F–H) Cells were left untreated or treated with TSN in the presence or absence of echinomycin, DMOG or 2DG. CA12 and HIF1α expressions were determined by immunoblotting (F and G) (n = 4), and levels of cytokines production were measured by ELISA (H) (n = 8). (I and J) Cells were left untreated or treated with recombinant human cytokines or indicated neutralizing antibodies of cytokines, CA12 expression were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3). CA12 or β-actin lanes in I were run on the same gel, but were noncontiguous. (K) Cells were left untreated or treated with TSN in the presence or absence of anti-CKs (anti–TNF-α, anti–IL-10, and anti–IL-1β neutralizing antibodies) or/and echinomycin. CA12 expression were determined by immunoblotting (n = 3). Results shown in A and H are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by 1-way ANOVA (A) or 2-way ANOVA (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Of note, inhibition of HIF1α could only partially attenuate the induction of CA12 by TSN, and DMOG alone could not induce the upregulation of CA12, indicating that additional mechanisms might be involved in the regulation of CA12 by glycolysis in monocytes. Since hepatoma TSN could induce significant production of cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-1β in monocytes and this induction (with the exception of IL-6) could be effectively attenuated by treatment of these cells with the glycolysis inhibitor 2DG (Figure 3H), we hypothesized that some of the autocrine cytokines might also be involved in the regulation of CA12 expression by aerobic glycolysis in monocytes. As shown in Figure 3I, TNF-α, IL-10, and IL-1β mimicked the effects of TSN in inducing the upregulation of CA12 expression in monocytes, and consistently, anti–TNF-α, anti–IL-10, and anti–IL-1β antibodies attenuated the induction of CA12 in tumor-exposed monocytes (Figure 3J). In contrast, neither treatment with IL-6 nor blockade of IL-6 exerted any effects on CA12 expression in these cells (Figure 3, I and J). Importantly, treatment with echinomycin combined with anti-CKs (anti–TNF-α, anti–IL-10, and anti–IL-1β antibodies) completely attenuated TSN-induced CA12 upregulation in monocytes in comparison with either treatment alone (Figure 3K), confirming a synergistic effect between autocrine cytokines and the HIF1α-signaling pathway in regulating CA12 expression by these cells.

We went on to confirm the correlation among CA12, HIF1α, and cytokine expression in HCC tumor tissue–purified CD14+ cells. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3, A–E, mRNA levels of CA12 exhibited positive correlations with those of HIF1A, TNF-A, IL-10, and IL-1B, but not those of IL-6, in tumor-derived monocytes. Together, the above data suggest that the tumor-triggered glycolytic switch in monocytes induced the activation of HIF1α and production of TNF-α, IL-10, and IL-1β in these cells, which in turn synergistically upregulated the expression of CA12 in the monocytes.

CA12 mediates the survival of monocytes and macrophages in acidic microenvironments. To explore the possible role of CA12 in tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages, we treated peripheral CD14+ cells with HepG2 TSN in the presence of negative control siRNA (siNC), CA12 siRNA (siCA12). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4A, while siCA12 effectively abrogated TSN-induced CA12 expression in monocytes compared with the siNC control, it did not influence the TSN-induced production of cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-1β) or the TSN-induced upregulation of immune-related surface markers (PD-L1, HLA-DR, CD80, and CD86) in or on these cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

Given that CA family members have been reported as playing important roles in buffering intracellular pH for cell survival in acidic conditions (18, 19), we aimed to elucidate whether the upregulated CA12 on tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages might mediate the survival of these cells in acidic tumor environments. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, the number of SYTOX Green+ dead monocytes was significantly increased in acidic culture conditions (HCO 3 ––free buffered pH 6.9 and 6.3 mediums) compared with normal control conditions (pH 7.2), and treatment with siCA12 did not affect the survival of these cells. In contrast, acidic culture conditions did not markedly increase the number of SYTOX Green+ cells in tumor-exposed monocytes, but treatment with siCA12 markedly upregulated the SYTOX Green+ cells in this treatment group. The prosurvival effect of CA12 on tumor-exposed monocytes was further confirmed through flow cytometry analysis, which showed that whether acidic conditions were induced with HCO 3 ––free medium (Figure 4C) or lactic acid (Figure 4, D and E), the acidic conditions could trigger apoptosis in normal monocytes, but not in their TSN-treated counterparts, and treatment with siCA12 could significantly increase apoptosis in TSN-treated monocytes, but not in normal monocytes compared with their respective control cells. These results indicated that tumor-induced CA12 could mediate the survival of monocytes and macrophages in acidic microenvironments, which might partially explain the relatively abundant infiltration of this cell population observed in HCC tumor tissues.

Figure 4 CA12 mediates the survival of monocytes and macrophages in acidic microenvironments. (A–E) CD14+ cells were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. Cells were transfected with siNC or siCA12 and then treated with or without HepG2 TSN for 48 hours before being exposed to pH 7.2 control medium (Med), pH 6.9 HCO 3 –-free medium, pH 6.3 HCO 3 –-free medium, or L-lactic acid (LA) (20 mM) for another 48 hours. (A and B) Dead cells were stained with SYTOX Green and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy (n = 4). One out of five representative graphs is shown in A. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C–E) Apoptosis of the cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. n = 8 (C); n = 11 (D and E). Results shown in B, C, and E are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

CA12 induces CCL8 production in tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages. In addition to inflammatory cytokines and immune-related surface molecules, macrophages could regulate tumor progression via diverse mediators (28–30). To determine whether upregulated CA12 might directly influence other functions (in addition to survival) of tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages, we analyzed the correlations between the density of CA12+CD68+ cells in tumor tissues and the clinicopathological characteristics of HCC patients. As shown in Supplemental Table 2, levels of CA12+CD68+ cell infiltration were positively associated with the metastatic potential of tumor patients (P = 0.032).

By comparing metastasis-related genes expressed in paired nontumor tissue– and tumor tissue–purified monocytes, we found that levels of MMP9, VEGFA, and CCL8 were all increased in the tumor monocytes compared with the nontumor monocytes, with CCL8 exhibiting the most marked upregulation (Figure 5A). The upregulation of CCL8 in tumor-derived monocytes was further confirmed through ELISA and immunofluorescence analysis (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 CA12 induces CCL8 production in tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages. (A–C) CD14+ cells were purified from paired nontumor tissues (N-MO) and tumor tissues (T-MO) from 3 patients with HCC. Expression levels of metastasis-related genes were quantified by qPCR (A). Levels of CCL8 production by these cells were determined by ELISA (B) and confocal microscopy (C) (CCL8: green; DAPI: blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. (D–H) CD14+ cells were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. (D) Cells were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN in the presence or absence of 2DG for the indicated times, and CCL8 production was measured by ELISA (n = 3). (E) Cells were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN in the presence or absence of CAi (100 μM) for 72 hours, and CCL8 production was measured by ELISA (n = 4). (F and G) Cells were transfected with siNC or siCA12 and then left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN for 72 hours. Levels of CCL8 production were measured by ELISA (F) (n = 4). Expression levels of p-p38, p38, p-p65, p65, p-IκBα, IκBα, p-JNK, JNK, p-Erk, and Erk were determined by immunoblotting (G) (n = 5). (H) Cells were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN in the presence or absence of SB202190 (SB) (25 μM) for 72 hours, and CCL8 production was measured by ELISA (n = 3). (I and J) CD14+ cells were purified from tumor tissues from 36 patients with HCC. Correlations between the mRNA levels of CCL8 and GLUT1 or CA12 in the cells were analyzed by qPCR. Results shown in B–F and H are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C), 2-way ANOVA (D–F and H), or Pearson’s correlation and linear regression analysis (I and J). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To explore whether CA12 facilitates tumor metastasis by regulating the production of CCL8 in monocytes, we treated CD14+ cells from healthy donors with HepG2 TSN in the presence or absence of the glycolysis inhibitor 2DG, CA12 inhibitor, or siCA12. As shown in Figure 5, D–F, 2DG effectively attenuated TSN-induced CCL8 upregulation in monocytes in a time-dependent manner, and the CA12 inhibitor and siCA12, compared with their respective controls, also significantly abrogated TSN-induced CCL8 production in these cells. Interestingly, when analyzing signaling pathways that might be influenced by CA12 upregulation in monocytes, we found that, among those observed, including the NF-κB, p38, Erk, and JNK pathways, the increased phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) levels in TSN-exposed monocytes were substantially attenuated by treating these cells with siCA12, indicating that the sustained activation of the p38-signaling pathway might be dependent on the upregulation of CA12 (Figure 5G). Moreover, similarly to the CA12 inhibitor and siCA12, the p38 inhibitor SB202190 markedly abrogated the increase in CCL8 production in tumor-exposed monocytes (Figure 5H). In support of these in vitro findings, the mRNA levels of CCL8 showed positive correlations with both GLUT1 and CA12 mRNA levels in HCC tumor tissue–purified monocytes (Figure 5, I and J). Together, these data suggest that glycolysis-induced CA12 upregulation might induce CCL8 production by tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages by sustaining the activation of the p38-signaling pathway.

CCL8 released by tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages induces epithelial-mesenchymal transition and migration of hepatoma cells. In light of the above results, we investigated the hypothesis that CA12 in tumor-associated monocytes might facilitate tumor metastasis by regulating the production of CCL8. As shown in Figure 6, A–D, compared with control treatment, treatment with CCL8 triggered the migration of HepG2 hepatoma cells, substantially increased their levels of vimentin and SNAI1 expression, and downregulated their levels of E-cadherin expression. Notably, supernatants from TSN-exposed healthy donor–derived CD14+ cells (conditioned medium from TSN-exposed monocytes [TCM]) could also markedly increase the migration of HepG2 cells in comparison with those from untreated normal monocytes (conditioned medium from control [untreated] monocytes [CCM]), and this increase could be effectively attenuated by treating TCM-exposed cancer cells with anti-CCL8 antibody (Figure 6, E and F). Consistently, the anti-CCL8 antibody abrogated the TCM-induced upregulation of vimentin and SNAI1 expression and attenuated the TCM-induced downregulation of E-cadherin expression in monocytes (Figure 6G). Supporting these in vitro findings, the mRNA levels of CCL8 in tumor-infiltrating monocytes were found to have some positive correlation with those of VIM and some negative association with those of CDH1 in cancer cells derived from patients with HCC (Figure 6, H and I), and the mRNA levels of CCL8 in tumor-infiltrating monocytes were also positively correlated with the metastatic potential of HCC patients (P = 0.002; Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 6 CCL8 released by tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages induces EMT and migration of hepatoma cells. (A–D) HepG2 cells were left untreated or treated with CCL8 (20 ng/ml) for 20 hours. Cell migration was analyzed (A and B) (n = 4). Expression levels of vimentin, E-cadherin, N-cadherin, SNAI1, SNAI2, TWIST1, and TWIST2 in the cells were determined by immunoblotting (C and D) (n = 5). One out of five representative graphs is shown in A. Scale bar: 200 μm. (E–G) CD14+ cells were purified from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. Cells were left untreated or treated with HepG2 TSN for 2 hours, washed, and cultured for another 48 hours before their supernatants were collected. HepG2 cells were then treated with CCM or TCM in the presence or absence of control IgG or anti-CCL8 neutralizing antibody (2 μg/ml) for 20 hours. HepG2 cell migration was analyzed (E and F) (n = 4), and the expression of vimentin, E-cadherin, and SNAI1 was determined by immunoblotting (G) (n = 5). One out of five representative graphs is shown in E. Scale bar: 200 μm. (H and I) CD14+ cells and cancer cells were purified from tumor tissues from 13 patients with HCC. Expression levels of CCL8 in CD14+ cells and VIM and CDH1 expression in cancer cells were determined by qPCR. Correlations between the mRNA levels of CCL8 and those of VIM or CDH1 were analyzed. Results shown in B and F are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), 2-way ANOVA (F), or Pearson’s correlation and linear regression analysis (H and I). *P < 0.05.

Blockade of CA12 reduces macrophage infiltration and induces tumor regression in mice in vivo. Given the selective expression of CA12 on tumor-associated monocytes and macrophages and its important roles in regulating the survival and prometastatic function of these cells, we hypothesized that CA12 might represent an exploitable target for the treatment of HCC. To test this hypothesis, we first examined the effects of a CA12 inhibitor on the number and migration of hepatoma cells themselves. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, compared with control treatments, the CA12 inhibitor did not influence the survival or migratory ability of Hepa1-6 cells in vitro, whether under normal culture conditions or lactic acid–induced acidic culture conditions. However, treatment with the CA12 inhibitor did significantly reduce the volumes, weights, and lung metastasis of Hepa1-6 tumors in mice in vivo, compared with the respective control treatments in WT mice (Figure 7, A–D). These in vivo inhibitory effects of the CA12 inhibitor on the growth and metastasis of Hepa1-6 tumors were not observed in mice depleted of macrophages by treatment with GdCl 3 , clodronate liposome, or α-CSF1R (Figure 7, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 6A), indicating that the effects of the CA12 inhibitor were dependent on the availability of monocytes and macrophages. Consistently, while tumor-associated monocytes (human peripheral blood–derived monocytes transfected with siNC and then treated with HepG2 TSN) could increase tumor volume, lung metastasis, and levels of CD14+ cell infiltration of HepG2 tumors compared with respective controls in NOD/SCID mice in vivo, no such induction effects were observed in mice treated with CA12-depleted tumor-associated monocytes (monocytes transfected with siCA12 before being exposed to TSN) (Supplemental Figure 6B). Both immunohistochemical staining and flow cytometry analysis showed that the levels of F4/80+ macrophage infiltration in tumor tissues were significantly reduced in CA12 inhibitor–treated WT mice in comparison with untreated control mice (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 7A), and the levels of Ccl8 mRNA expression were significantly reduced in tumor-purified macrophages (Figure 7J). Moreover, the mRNA levels of vimentin expression in tumor tissues were reduced, while those of E-cadherin were increased in CA12 inhibitor–treated WT mice compared with control (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Blockade of CA12 reduces macrophage infiltration and induces tumor regression in mice in vivo. (A–C) C57BL/6J mice were s.c. injected with Hepa1-6 cells, DMSO or CAi was then i.p. administered. Tumors were excised and photographed (A), tumor volumes (B) and weights (C) were measured. (D) An orthotopic tumor model was established by intrahepatic injection of Hepa1-6 cells, DMSO or CAi was then i.p. administered. Lungs were excised from mice, and tumor lung metastases were counted. (E–G) Mice bearing with subcutaneous tumors were i.p. injected with GdCl 3 and DMSO or Cai. Tumors were excised and photographed (E), tumor volumes (F) and weights (G) were measured. (H–J) Mice bearing orthotopic Hepa1-6 tumors were i.p. injected with (H) or without (I and J) GdCl 3 , and treated with DMSO or CAi. Lungs were excised from mice, and tumor lung metastases were counted (H). Paraffin-embedded sections of orthotopic hepatic tumors were stained with anti-mouse F4/80 antibody, and infiltration of F4/80+ cells was analyzed, scale bar: 500 μm (I). CD11b+Ly6G– cells were isolated from orthotopic hepatic tumors by FACS, and Ccl8 expression in these cells were quantified by qPCR (J). (K and L) Mice bearing with subcutaneous tumors were i.p. injected with DMSO together with control IgG (designated as control), CAi, anti-mouse PD-1 antibody, or CAi in combination with the anti-mouse PD-1 antibody. Tumor volumes (K) and weights (L) were measured. There were 5 representatives for each group in A–L. Results shown in B–D and F–L are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were obtained by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction t test (B, F, and K), 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, and G–J), or 1-way ANOVA (L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We then explored whether CA12 might represent a myeloid marker whose inhibition could synergistically act with or enhance the effects of lymphoid cell–targeted immune-checkpoint blockade therapeutics in the treatment of HCC. To that end, WT mice s.c. inoculated with Hepa1-6 cells were treated with DMSO, control IgG, CA12 inhibitor, anti–PD-1 antibodies (programmed cell death protein 1 [PD-1]), or the CA12 inhibitor in combination with anti–PD-1 antibodies. As shown in Figure 7, K and L, while the CA12 inhibitor or anti–PD-1 antibodies alone could reduce tumor volumes and weights compared with control treatments, the combination of CA12 and PD-1 blockade exhibited much greater efficacy in terms of attenuating tumor growth in mice in vivo. Moreover, CA12 inhibitor could increase the apoptosis of macrophages and reduce their ratio in total CD45+ cells, while anti–PD-1 treatment did not exhibit significant effects on either macrophage apoptosis or their ratio in CD45+ cells. While CA12 inhibitor or anti–PD-1 alone could reduce tumor metastasis and enhance mouse survival compared with the control treatment groups, the combination of CA12 and PD-1 blockade exhibited much greater efficacy in terms of attenuating tumor metastasis and enhancing OS of mice in vivo (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Notably, neither acetazolamide, a CA12 inhibitor (CAi), nor anti–PD-1 treatment could affect the expression of CD204 and CD206 on tumor-infiltrating macrophages compared with control (Supplemental Figure 8C). As for other cell components, both CA12 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 could increase the ratio of CD8+ T cells in total tumor leukocytes, with the combination treatment group exhibiting the most significant induction efficacy (Supplemental Figure 8D). CAi and anti–PD-1 treatment did not significantly affect tumor infiltration ratios of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and B lymphocytes in total CD45+ cells (Supplemental Figure 8D).

Together, these results suggest that targeting CA12 could inhibit tumor progression, presumably through regulation of the accumulation and functions of macrophages, and that CA12 inhibition also exhibited synergistic antitumor effects with immune-checkpoint blockade therapeutics in HCC.