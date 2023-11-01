Dietary potassium stimulates Ppp1Ca-Ppp1r1a dephosphorylation of kidney NaCl cotransporter and reduces blood pressure

Animals. Kinase-activating mutations were introduced into the SPAK gene, and expression of the CA form of SPAK was specifically targeted to the early DCT using parvalbumin-driven Cre recombinase (Parv-Cre) as previously described (43). For these studies, homozygous CA-SPAK mice (SPAK genotype: CA/CA, Parv-Cre–/+) and heterozygous CA-SPAK control mice (SPAK genotype: CA/–, Parv-Cre–/+) were compared with control mice (SPAK genotype: WT/WT, Parv-Cre–/+). Because CA-SPAK replaces the endogenous SPAK allele, CA-SPAK mice only express CA-SPAK in Parv+ cells (e.g., DCT cells) and do not express endogenous SPAK elsewhere (43). Studies were performed using male mice. Heterozygous CA-SPAK mice were generated by breeding homozygous CA-SPAK mice with global SPAK–KO mice (56). All of the mouse strains were on a C57Bl/6J background and backcrossed for more than 10 generations.

Dietary manipulation. After mice were 6–7 weeks old, the vivarium house diet was switched to a control diet containing 1% potassium (Envigo, TD.88238). The control diet was matched in composition to the experimental diet except for the potassium content. After acclimation to the control diet for at least 10 days, 8- to 10-week-old mice were randomized to a 4-day dietary protocol for the control diet or to a high-potassium diet (10% KCl, Envigo, TD.10432 or 13.4% KHCO3, Envigo, TD.140044, with both diets containing 5% potassium and the same molar equivalent of anions). At the end of the protocol, animals underwent cervical dislocation with terminal blood and kidney collection.

To investigate how plasma potassium affects NCC activity and BP, mice were fed diets containing different amounts of potassium (0%, 0.1%, 0.25%, 0.5%, 1.0%, 2.5%, 5.0%). Two different potassium salts (KCl and KHCO 3 ) were compared and had identical results. Diets were formulated from a base potassium-deficient diet (Envigo, TD.88239) in powered form. The diet was supplemented with varying amounts of KCl and KHCO 3 to achieve the desired potassium content. In 1 experimental series, matched cohorts of control CA-SPAK mice were fed 1 diet for 4 days and then euthanized to assess P K+ levels and harvest kidneys for biochemical experiments. In a parallel series of experiments, BP was measured in matched cohorts of control and CA-SPAK mice using telemetry as described below. BP was measured as mice were moved from the control diet (1% potassium, 4 days) to an experimental potassium diet (4 days), back to the control diet (4 days), to the next experimental potassium diet (4 days). This regiment was repeated until all 7 dietary potassium levels were studied. Mice cycled through the experimental diets from the lowest to the highest potassium levels and always received diets containing the same potassium salt. To test whether the BP response to high potassium was influenced by high-salt (NaCl) consumption, a repeated design was used to measure BP in a cohort of WT mice: (a) in response to a high-potassium diet (5%, 3 days) on the control sodium (0.74%) diet, and then (b) after potassium was returned to control levels for 4 days (washout), and then after (c) dietary sodium intake was increased (2%) for 10 days, and then (d) the BP response to the high-potassium diet was measured again after 3 days.

Phosphatase screen. The relative abundance of each protein phosphatase subunit was evaluated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in control and CA/CA mice on the control or high-potassium diet. mRNA was isolated from the kidney cortex (n >6 per genotype per diet) using TRIzol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and subsequently used for cDNA synthesis (Superscript IV, Thermo Fisher Scientific). A QuantStudio 3 Real-Time qPCR system (Applied Biosystems) along with PowerUp SYBER Green Master Mix and gene-specific primers were used to determine the Ct values. All reactions were performed in triplicate, and the average of these values was normalized to the average Ct value of the housekeeping gene (Atp5f1). Melt-curve analysis was performed at the end of the amplification protocol to confirm product specificity. The relative transcript abundance was calculated using the Pfaffl equation (73), a derivation of the ΔΔCt method that accounts for the actual efficiency of doubling within the linear range of amplification. All values are relative to WT mice on the control diet. The potassium-dependent changes across all groups were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Genes whose expression levels changed by at least 20% were selected for validation and analysis of correlation with plasma potassium (see Figure 3, B and C).

Tissue collection. Animals were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection with 100 mg/kg ketamine and 10 mg/kg xylazine. Once an animal was unconscious, the kidneys were removed, and the cortex and medulla were separated by free-hand dissection and flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Blood samples were collected from the carotid artery. Blood chemistry (Na+, K+, Cl–, HCO 3 –, pH, hematocrit, and BUN) were measured using a 100 μL aliquot of whole blood using an i-STAT EC8+ cartridge and an i-STAT1 Handheld Analyzer (Abaxis). The remaining fraction of blood was immediately spun down, and plasma was frozen.

Ex vivo response to acute changes in extracellular potassium in isolated DCTs ex vivo. Anesthetized mice were perfused for 5 minutes (8 mL/min) with a modified Ringer’s solution containing 0.1% collagenase type B (MilliporeSigma) and low potassium (2.5 mM K+). After perfusion, the left kidney was removed, and the cortex was dissected into 1 mm pieces and incubated at 37°C in the collagenase-Ringer’s solution. After 30 minutes, cortical pieces were transferred to fresh ice-cold modified Ringer’s solution without collagenase, and DCTs were manually dissected from the collagenase-treated tissue at approximately 5°C over 20–30 minutes. After incubation at 37°C for 20 minutes in the 2.5 mM K+ Ringer’s solution, isolated DCTs were randomized to Ringer’s solutions containing a range of potassium concentrations (2.0, 3.5, 6.0, 8.0, and 10.0 mM K+). After 20 minutes, the tubules were fixed in 2% PFA and processed for immunolabeling using antibodies specific for the T58 phosphorylation site on NCC and for parvalbumin. Appropriate fluorescence-labeled secondary antibodies were subsequently added (Table 1). Images of p-NCC (T58) were captured with a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal microscope, using the same laser power, pinhole, and acquisition settings. K+-dependent changes in p-NCC abundance were assessed by comparing pixel intensities along the apical membrane across matched tubules (from the same mouse) in response to K+ bath concentrations.

Table 1 List of antibodies used in the study

Ex vivo kidney slices. Kidneys were removed from anesthetized mice and cut into 2 transverse slices after the capsule was detached. Each half kidney was embedded in 3% agarose at approximately 37°C to 38°C for sectioning. After the agarose solidified, the specimens were mounted onto a Leica BioSystems Vibratome (VT1000S), and 200 μm thick sections were cut. The slices were immediately placed in ice-cold modified Ringer’s solution containing 2 mM potassium (110 mM NaCl, 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 1.8 MgCl 2 , and 25 mM glucose). The media were bubbled with 95% CO 2 and 5% O 2 for the duration of the experiment and maintained at 35°C. After a 30-minute preincubation period in 2 mM K+ to increase NCC phosphorylation, matched slices were randomized and placed in modified Ringer’s solution containing either 2 mM K+ or 6 mM K+, or 6 mM K+ plus tautomycetin (150 nM), or 6 mM K+ plus FK506 (tacrolimus, 5 μM). The slices were incubated for an additional 60 minutes and then removed and flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen. To maintain a high level of rigor and reproducibility, different incubations were simultaneously performed in duplicate using specimens obtained from the same mouse, and the different p-NCC levels across the treatment groups were normalized to the control for each mouse.

Sample preparation for Western blotting. Frozen mouse kidney cortex or slices were placed in HEENG buffer (20 mM HEPES [pH 7.6], 125 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, 10% glycerol) containing 1% Triton X-100 and 0.5% SDS with protein and phosphatase inhibitor, sonicated twice on ice using 8-second pulses (20 seconds between pulses with an Ultrasonic Processor XL Sonicator, Heat Systems), incubated at room temperature for 15 minutes, and then slowly rocked at 4°C for 1 hour. The homogenate was centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes, and the supernatant was collected. The protein concentration was determined using a bicinchoninic acid protein assay reagent kit (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After incubation in Laemmli buffer supplemented with 2-mercaptoethanol, 20 mg kidney protein per sample per well was resolved on precast TGX SDS-PAGE gels (4%–20% gradient, Bio-Rad) and transferred onto membranes using the Bio-Rad TurboBlot system. The membranes were blocked in Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween 20 (TBS-T) containing 5% nonfat dry milk for 1 hour at room temperature, incubated in 5% nonfat dry milk containing a primary antibody (4°C, overnight), washed in TBS-T for 10 minutes (3 times), incubated in 5% nonfat dry milk containing an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody, and then washed for 10 minutes (3 times) in TBS-T. Bound antibodies were then revealed using ECL reagent (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and fluorography. Protein quantification was performed by scanning autofluorograms using an Epson Perfection desktop scanner and measuring the integrated density of protein bands using ImageJ software (NIH). Bands were measured in the linear range of the fluorographic signal. Duplicate gels were processed and developed in parallel for the detection of the loading control (tubulin). Unless otherwise stated, each protein signal was divided by its tubulin signal to yield a tubulin-normalized signal.

Immunolocalization and image analysis. Anesthetized mice were fixed by perfusion with 2% paraformaldehyde in PBS via the left ventricle for 5 minutes at room temperature. The kidneys were then removed and fixed for an additional 24 hours at 4°C, rinsed in PBS, and embedded in paraffin. Cross-sections (3 μm thick), cut at the papilla, were picked up on chrome-alum gelatin–coated glass coverslips and dried on a warming plate. The sections were then deparaffinized in 2 xylene baths and 2 absolute ethanol baths, for 5 minutes each, and rehydrated in a graded ethanol series to distilled water. For epitope retrieval, the coverslips were placed in a pH 8 aqueous solution containing Tris (1 mM), EDTA (0.5 mM), and SDS (0.02%). The retrieval solution was heated to boiling in a microwave oven, transferred to a conventional boiling water bath for 15 minutes, and then allowed to cool to room temperature before the sections were thoroughly washed in distilled water to remove the SDS. Sections were preincubated for 30 minutes with Image-iT blocking solution (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), rinsed in PBS, and then preincubated for an additional 30 minutes in a solution of 2% BSA, 0.2% fish gelatin, 5% normal donkey serum, and 0.2% sodium azide in PBS. Tissues were rinsed thoroughly with TBS to remove PBS and were then incubated with specific antibodies for 12–18 hours in a humid chamber at 4°C in TBS containing 1% BSA, 0.2% fish gelatin, 0.1% Tween 20, 10 mM CaCl 2 , and 0.2% sodium azide. After thorough washing in a high-salt wash (incubation medium plus added NaCl at 0.5 M), Alexa Fluor 405–, 488–, 568–, and 649–conjugated donkey anti-mouse, anti-rabbit, anti-chicken, and anti–guinea pig secondary IgG antibodies (The Jackson Laboratory) were used to visualize specific target proteins. Quantitative analysis of confocal images (fluorescence intensity and colocalization) was performed using ImageJ by a trained investigator who was blinded as to identity of the sample groups. The average pixel intensity was evaluated in DCT cells, excluding the nuclei, and the local background was subtracted. At least 30 cells from 8 tubules per mouse were counted.

GST-NCC fusion protein interaction with Ppp1ca. The cytoplasmic amino terminus of rat NCC (NP_062218) encoding amino acids 1–133 was cloned into a pGEX4T1 vector to produce a GST-(N) NCC N-terminal fusion construct. This, or the empty pGEX4T1 vector, was transformed into C43 (DE3) E. coli bacteria, which were grown in 200 mL LB+ ampicillin (37°C) in a shaking incubator, and GST proteins were recovered by glutathione chromatography from cell homogenates solubilized in PBS buffer and 1% Triton X-100 and centrifuged for 15 minutes at 15,000g. The beads were washed 3 times with PBS to generate a 50% purified protein slurry. For GST-pulldown studies, 5 mg GST-(N) NCC or GST protein alone was combined with 2–10 μg recombinant α catalytic subunit of rabbit protein phosphatase 1 (Ppp1ca, MilliporeSigma, P7937), PP2A (Origene, catalog TP760699), or calcineurin (PPP3CA Origene, catalog TP762295) reconstituted in a solution of 250 mM NaCl, 50 mM imidazole, pH 7.4, 2 mM DTT, 1 mM EDTA, 2 mM MnCl 2 , 0.025 % Tween 20, 100 mg/mL trehalose, and 20% (v/v) glycerol. After a 12- to 18-hour incubation in PBS with 0.5 mM TCEP buffer at 4°C, beads were collected, washed 3 times with 1× PBS plus 0.5 mM TCEP buffer to remove any unbound protein, and bound protein was eluted with 5× SDS loading buffer (30 min at room temperature) and evaluated by Western blotting.

In vitro phosphatase experiment. MDCKI-hNCC cells (74) were grown in DMEM High Glucose with 10% DBS in T75 culture flasks. Cells were induced with 10 μg/mL tetracycline HCl for approximately 18 hours prior to the experiment. Cells were washed twice in isotonic buffer (135 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 1 mM Na 2 SO 4 , 15 mM sodium HEPES, pH 7.4) before maximizing NCC phosphorylation by stimulation with hypotonic low-chloride buffer (67.5 mM sodium gluconate, 2.5 mM potassium gluconate, 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 0.5 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 1 mM Na 2 SO 4 , 7.5 mM sodium HEPES, pH 7.4) for 20 minutes at 37°C. Cells were subsequently washed in ice-cold PBS (pH 7.5), scraped and sonicated in IP lysis buffer (135 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris [pH 7.4], 1% NP-40, 5 mM EDTA) with 5 μg/mL leupeptin, 100 μg/mL Pefabloc, and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor tablets (Roche Diagnostics). After centrifugation at 10,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, the supernatant was subjected to IP using 1/8 volume of Anti-FLAG M2 Affinity Gel Beads (MilliporeSigma) at 4°C overnight with rotation. Resin was washed 3 times with lysis buffer (with inhibitors) and eluted with 200 μg/mL FLAG peptide solution (GenScript) in TBS (10 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, pH 7.4). Excess FLAG peptides were removed from the IP eluate using Vivacon 500 spin columns (30,000 molecular weight cutoff [MWCO], Viva Products). Eluate was incubated with either (a) 10 units of Protein Phosphatase 1 Catalytic Subunit, α-isoform (MilliporeSigma, catalog P7937; 6123.08 units/mg) and 1 mM MnCl 2 in 1× PP1 reaction buffer (10 mM NaCl, 5 mM imidazole [pH 7.4], 0.2 mM DTT, 2.5‰Tween 20); (b) 25 ng PP2Aα (SignalChem, catalog P16-20BH) in 1× PP2 reaction buffer (25 mM HEPES [pH 7.2], 50 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM EDTA, 50 mM imidazole, 0.2% 2-mercaptolethanol, 65 ng/μL BSA); or (c) 10 units of PP3 (MilliporeSigma, catalog C1907), 1 mM MnCl 2 and 10 μg/mL calmodulin (MilliporeSigma, catalog P0270) in 1× PP3 reaction buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.0], 50 μM CaCl 2 , 50 μg/mL BSA) at 30°C for 30 minutes. Concentrated Laemmli sample buffer with 15 mg/mL DTT (final concentration) was added to each reaction and heated for 15 minutes at 60°C. Subsequently, 15 μL of the reactions was used for immunoblotting with mouse monoclonal anti-NCC antibody (65) or an anti–p-NCC (T58) antibody (75) using standard procedures as described above.

NCC IP. MDCKI-hNCC cells (74) were grown in DMEM high glucose with 10% FBS on semipermeable supports (0.4 μm pore, Corning) coated with basement membrane extract (Cultrex Basement Membrane Extract, PathClear, R&D Systems) until confluent. NCC expression was induced by treating cells with 10 μg/mL tetracycline HCl for approximately 18 hours prior to the experiment. Cells were washed twice in DMEM containing 3.5 mM KCl (110 mM NaCl, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 1.8 mM CaCl 2 , 0.81 mM MgCl 2 , 2.48 μM Fe(NO 3 )3, 0.91 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 25 mM glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 0.4 mM glycine, 4 mM l-glutamine, MEM vitamin solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and MEM amino acids (Thermo Fisher scientific). Subsequently, cells were incubated in DMEM containing 0.5 mM KCl (low), 3.5 mM KCl (control), or 8 mM KCl (high) for 15 minutes at 37°C. In some experiments, hypotonic low-chloride buffer (67.5 mM sodium gluconate, 2.5 mM potassium gluconate, 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 0.5 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 1 mM Na 2 SO 4 , 7.5 mM sodium HEPES, pH 7.4) was used as a control to elevate levels of p-NCC (T58). Media were removed, and cells were lysed in 500 μL of 135 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris (pH 7.4), 1% NP-40, and 5 mM EDTA containing cOmplete Mini Protease Inhibitor and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor tablets (Roche Diagnostics). Lysates were briefly sonicated and centrifuged at 10,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C, before 50 μL supernatant was removed as a total lysate sample. The remaining supernatant was subjected to IP as described previously with minor changes (31, 65). Supernatants were incubated with 40 μL Anti-FLAG M2 Affinity Gel beads (MilliporeSigma) at 4°C overnight with rotation. Resin was washed 3 times with lysis buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors, and immunoprecipitated proteins were eluted with 200 μg/mL FLAG peptide solution (GenScript) in 10 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, pH 7.4. Gel samples were prepared by addition of Laemmli gel sample buffer containing 15 mg/mL DTT (final) and heated for 15 minutes at 60°C. Samples were immunoblotted using standard techniques and probed using a mouse monoclonal anti-NCC antibody (65), an anti–p-NCC (T58) antibody (75), a mouse monoclonal anti-PP1α antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 43-8100), and polyclonal anti–proteasome 20S antibodies (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-67339). In some experiments, nontetracycline-induced samples (containing no NCC) were used as control for the interaction between NCC and PP1, with minor unspecific binding of PP1 to the agarose beads occasionally observed, but this remained constant with different K+ concentrations.

BP measurements. BP was measured in conscious control mice and CA-SPAK mice using a Data Sciences International (DSI) telemetry-based system. The catheters from PA-C10 telemeters were surgically inserted into the internal carotid artery as previously described (43, 56). Mice were allowed to recover from surgery for 7 days before measurements were done. Dataquest ART 4.2 software was used to create a sampling program that measured the BP of each animal for 1 minute every 5 minutes. For these studies, the average SBP, DBP, and MAP were assessed over the 12-hour active period when lights were off (6 pm to 6 am), on the fourth day of each dietary intervention.

Statistics. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 9 (GraphPad Software). When a single variable was compared between 2 groups, the data were analyzed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. ANOVAs were used when comparing 3 or more groups. The influence of 1 independent variable (e.g., diet or genotype) or 2 different independent variables (e.g., diet and genotype) on 1 continuous dependent variable (e.g., metabolic data or gene/protein abundance) was assessed using either 1-way (single-variable) or 2-way (2-variable) ANOVAs. Correction for multiple comparisons was obtained using Tukey’s test. Values were considered significant when the P value was less than or equal to 0.05.

Data availability. Data will be made available upon request. Values for all data points in graphs can be found in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUCs of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.