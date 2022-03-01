Establishing the role of the gut microbiota in susceptibility to recurrent urinary tract infections

The widespread use of antibiotics, in both healthcare and agriculture, has led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, decreasing our ability to effectively treat common infections. With predictions of antibiotic resistance reaching a tipping point, it is imperative that we develop novel, antibiotic-sparing medicines to avoid a future of increasing mortality due to currently treatable common infections. In the United States, 15% of antibiotics are prescribed for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) (1) affecting millions of women annually. For those suffering acute UTI, 25% experience recurrent UTIs (rUTIs) (1), involving several infections per year, that require multiple antibiotic courses. Recent history of a UTI is a known risk factor for rUTI (2), yet the mechanisms leading to recurrence are mostly unknown. In addition, antibiotic resistance is making UTIs harder to treat and often necessitates using broad-spectrum antibiotics. Ironically, antibiotic use is also a significant risk factor for a UTI (3), possibly due to associated deleterious effects on the gut microbiota, among which most uropathogens reside. That approximately 50% of rUTIs are caused by the same strain that caused the initial infection (4) argues for a host-associated reservoir that is not adequately cleared by current treatments. Thus, there is an urgent need to better understand uropathogen dynamics within host-associated reservoirs to develop treatment options that limit morbidity and antibiotic consumption.

UTIs are most commonly caused by uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC), which reside in the gut and can ascend the urinary tract to cause infection. This process is driven by physical manipulation, such as sexual intercourse, which is a clear risk factor for UTI (2, 5). Studies have shown that the majority of UTI-causing UPEC are resident in the gut at the time of UTI (6) and are often the dominant E. coli strain in the gut. Many studies have explored the role of host (behavior, ref. 2; genetics, ref. 7) and pathogen (genotype/phenotype, ref. 8), and it appears likely that an integration of both defines rUTI risk. However, despite the established role of the gut as a UPEC reservoir, we are only beginning to understand UPEC-gut-microbiota interactions and how these interactions may modulate rUTI susceptibility.

Here, we consider three hypotheses regarding the role of the gut: (a) the gut microbiota does not directly affect UTI risk, serving only as a passive reservoir for UPEC (gut as bystander; Figure 1A); and (b) the gut microbiota provides a differentially hospitable environment for UPEC, thus modulating the risk of gut colonization and subsequent successful colonization of the bladder (gut as facilitator; Figure 1B); and/or (c) host-microbiota interactions in the gut affect the systemic immune system to cause differential response to bacterial invasion of the bladder (gut as agitator; Figure 1C).