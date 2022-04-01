The FoxOs are in the ApoM house

Izquierdo and colleagues (5) demonstrated that hepatic FoxOs control plasma levels of HDL-ApoM-S1P1 in mice, providing insight into HDL function. HDLs protect against coronary artery disease (CAD) by promoting reverse cholesterol transport (RCT) and endothelial integrity and limiting inflammation and oxidation (20). HDLs are heterogenous in size, charge, lipid subspecies, and protein composition (20). Notably, HDL components are continuously regulated and changing. Apolipoprotein AI (ApoAI), along with a wide range of other proteins and diverse lipids, mediates HDL functions. In diseases that confer increased risks for CAD, such as diabetes (17), changes in HDL constituents and oxidative modifications can render HDL dysfunctional, increasing the atherogenic risk. Further, interventions to scavenge reactive dicarbonyls such as isolevuglandins (IsoLGs) and malondialdehyde (MDA) decrease atherosclerosis and improve HDL function (21). Low levels of HDL-S1P have also been linked to cardiovascular disease (CVD) (22). Thus, ApoM-S1P may be key contributors to HDL function.

The HDL-ApoM-S1P complex has been reported to promote endothelial barrier and vasodilation, as well as antioxidant, antiinflammatory, and cholesterol efflux capacity (CEC) (6, 23, 24). S1P signals via GPCRs, and when bound to ApoM, as opposed to albumin, more potently regulates endothelial function (7, 25). In vitro and in vivo studies suggest that HDL-ApoM-S1P protects against endothelial inflammation and promotes barrier integrity and vasodilation (7, 23). Interestingly, Izquierdo and colleagues (5) determined that the flow-mediated vasodilation in insulin-resistant individuals and controls was not associated with HDL or S1P levels. However, as the authors suggest, an association could have been masked by other factors. Indeed, total HDL-ApoM-S1P may not be a measure of endothelial protective effects. HDL from humans with type 2 diabetes versus controls has similar ApoM content, but HDL from those with diabetes is less efficient at preventing endothelial TNF-α expression and activating eNOS, functions that correlate with plasma S1P levels (17). In humans with type 1 diabetes, the ApoM-S1P complex shifts to larger HDLs that provide less protective endothelial function compared with dense HDL-ApoM-S1P from controls (26). Thus, it is plausible that the effects on vascular dilation are linked to dense HDL-ApoM-S1P subpopulations rather than to total HDL-ApoM-S1P. Alternatively, other components of HDL (i.e., ApoAI; ref. 20) or other sources of S1P, such as endothelium-derived S1P (23), may be linked to endothelial function. Izquierdo et al. (5) also demonstrate that the decreased HDL-ApoM-S1P in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice did not change alveolar barrier function. In contrast, other studies showed decreased barrier integrity and vasodilation in Apom–/– mice and improved endothelial function in mice overexpressing ApoM (7, 23). These contradictory findings may be due to the effects of the HDL-ApoM-S1P on endothelial function being obscured by other factors, such as low glucose production in mice lacking hepatic FoxO1,3,4 (L-FoxO1,3,4 mice) (5).

HDL CEC is independently associated with CVD risk (27). ApoM may impact the formation of pre–β-HDLs, which are efficient cholesterol acceptors of ABCA1 (20). In controls and individuals with type 2 diabetes, plasma ApoM levels predict pre–β-HDL levels (28). In addition, plasma from ApoM-transgenic forms more pre–β-HDL ex vivo than does plasma from WT and Apom–/– mice (24). Pre–β-HDL levels are also decreased in Apom–/– mice and in Tcf1–/– and Foxa2+/– mice, which have decreased ApoM levels (15, 29). Interestingly, Izquierdo et al. (5) demonstrate that HDL from L-FoxO1,3,4 versus WT mice had equally effective CEC in cholesterol-enriched macrophages despite decreased levels of HDL and ApoM. Although the HDL subpopulations were not investigated in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice or compared with those in WT mice, the results were similar to those of other studies showing that HDLs from Apom–/– versus WT mice have a similar CEC (30). However, another study suggested that HDLs from ApoM-deficient mice have impaired CEC (29). These discrepancies are likely due to differences in HDL isolation and/or CEC assays. In particular, CEC assays in which ABCA1 was not upregulated likely failed to stringently examine the effects of ApoM on HDL CEC (29). Interestingly, HDL from ApoM-transgenic mice has enhanced CEC from cholesterol-enriched macrophages when compared with HDL from WT mice, which is consistent with increased pre–β-HDL formation (24, 30). However, HDL from ApoM-transgenic mice is enriched in ApoE, which could impact CEC, and the 11-fold higher ApoM levels are probably not physiologically relevant (24). In contrast to mice, HDL and ApoM isolated from humans contain mainly α-migrating particles, which have an enhanced CEC compared with total HDL and HDL particles devoid of ApoM (6). However, total HDL and HDL devoid of ApoM have a similar CEC, which is consistent with HDL and ApoM comprising only 5% of total HDL (6). Nonetheless, we postulate that, while ApoM is not critical to CEC, it may augment pre–β-HDL formation in the arterial wall. However, in vivo RCT studies with mice demonstrated that ApoM does not modulate the flux of cholesterol from cholesterol-enriched macrophages to the liver for excretion (8, 30). Thus, roles for ApoM in modulating HDL, CEC, and RCT have yet to be clearly elucidated and require further investigation.