Hepatic FoxOs link insulin signaling with plasma lipoprotein metabolism through an apolipoprotein M/sphingosine-1-phosphate pathway

Insulin-resistant individuals have lower HDL-S1P compared with insulin-sensitive individuals. We investigated plasma S1P levels and distribution in a cohort of 40 nondiabetic individuals. Of these, 20 individuals were classified as insulin sensitive and 20 as insulin resistant on the basis of the rate of glucose disposal (M value) during hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps. The clinical and metabolic characteristics of the cohort are summarized in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146219DS1 We fractionated lipoproteins by sequential density ultracentrifugation and measured S1P levels in total and fractionated plasma by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS). We detected no differences in total plasma S1P levels between the groups (Figure 1A). In fractionated plasma, insulin-resistant individuals showed a slightly higher concentration of S1P in the LPD fraction, balanced by a trend toward a slightly lower S1P concentration in the HDL fraction (Figure 1B). Because there was no difference in total plasma S1P levels, we also calculated the distribution of S1P as a percentage of the total. Insulin-resistant individuals had a significant reduction of S1P in the HDL fraction and an increase of S1P in the LPD fraction compared with insulin-sensitive individuals (Figure 1C). We note that it is not yet established whether the absolute values of HDL-S1P concentration or the distribution of S1P on HDL versus LPD is more biologically relevant. The levels of other sphingolipids measured are reported in Supplemental Table 3.

Figure 1 Insulin-resistant individuals have lower HDL-S1P levels than do insulin-sensitive individuals. (A–C) Cohort 1. (A) Total plasma S1P levels. (B) Plasma S1P distribution on ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins. (C) Percentage of plasma S1P distribution on lipoproteins. n = 20/group for A–C. (D–F) Cohort 2. (D) Total plasma S1P levels. (E) Plasma S1P distribution on ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins. (F) Percentage of plasma S1P distribution on lipoproteins. n = 39–42/group for D–F. (G and H) Association between insulin sensitivity and S1P content in non-HDL (G) and HDL (H) particles (expressed as fractions of total plasma S1P). Lines show the nonlinear fit of the data; shaded areas are the 95% CI. lbm, lean body mass. (G) log(non–HDL-S1P [%]) = 2.3 – 0.0041 × M. n = 121, r = 0.30, P = 8.7 × 10–4. (H) log(HDL-S1P [%]) = 3.4 + 0.077 × log(M). n = 121, r = 0.25, P = 4.7 × 10–3. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. IS, insulin-sensitive individuals; IR, insulin-resistant individuals.

Next, we examined an independent cohort of 81 individuals to validate the findings described above. Thirty-nine of these individuals were classified as insulin sensitive and 42 were classified as insulin resistant on the basis of the clamp-derived glucose disposal rates. The clinical and metabolic characteristics of the cohort are summarized in Supplemental Table 2. We noted no differences in total plasma S1P levels (Figure 1D). However, insulin-resistant individuals showed a reduction of S1P in the HDL fraction compared with levels in the insulin-sensitive individuals (Figure 1E). When the distribution was expressed as a percentage of the total, the trend was the same (Figure 1F). Of note, in cohort 2, we did not observe a significant redistribution of S1P to the LPD fraction, although there was an increase in the percentage of S1P on non-HDL. Thus, although the relative depletion of S1P from HDL was consistent across both cohorts, the redistribution of S1P to other fractions varied. The levels of other sphingolipids measured are reported in Supplemental Table 4.

In the pooled data from both cohorts (n = 121), HDL-S1P was directly, and non–HDL-S1P was inversely, related to the M value (Figure 1, G and H); however, there was no relationship with LPD S1P (data not shown). Neither association was significantly altered by adjustment for sex, BMI, or both. When the above 2 models were adjusted for HDL concentrations in a bivariate regression, the independent association of non–HDL-S1P (percentage) with M became borderline (P = 0.07), whereas the independent association of HDL-S1P (percentage) with M retained full statistical significance (P < 0.01). Taken together, these results indicate that S1P distribution onto HDL was reduced in insulin-resistant, nondiabetic individuals in 2 independent cohorts with different ethnicities.

HDL-S1P has been suggested to promote vascular endothelial function, including vasodilation (4, 13, 35, 36). Moreover, insulin resistance is known to impair flow-mediated dilation (37). Therefore, we reasoned that the reductions in HDL-S1P in insulin-resistant participants could be involved in their impaired flow-mediated dilation. However, we found no correlation between HDL-S1P and flow-mediated dilation (median [IQR] values of flow-mediated dilation in insulin-sensitive and insulin-resistant participants were 5.1% [7.6%] and 3.9% [3.1%], P = 0.14 by Mann-Whitney U test and for the linear correlation of HDL-S1P with flow-mediated dilation [FMD], r = 0.15 P = 0.17).

ApoM expression and HDL-associated S1P levels are decreased in db/db, but not diet-induced obese mice. We investigated ApoM expression and S1P distribution in mouse models of hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance. We examined leptin receptor–deficient db/db mice at 2 different ages: 13 and 25 weeks. The body weight, glucose, and insulin levels were higher in the db/db mice, as expected (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). We observed that hepatic Apom expression was reduced in db/db mice (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with this, ApoM protein levels were reduced in total plasma (Figure 2C) and specifically in the HDL fractions from db/db mice (Figure 2, D and E). We detected no differences in total plasma S1P levels (Figure 2F), suggesting that there were no defects in the generation and secretion of S1P into plasma. However, the db/db mice showed a reduction of S1P in HDL and an increase of S1P in the LDP and non-HDL fractions (Figure 2, G and H). The levels of other sphingolipids measured are reported in Supplemental Table 5. These findings show that transcriptional regulation of endogenous hepatic Apom was sufficient to modulate HDL-S1P content and that this regulation was altered in db/db mice.

Figure 2 ApoM expression and HDL-associated S1P are decreased in db/db mice but not diet-induced obese mice. (A) Liver Apom gene expression in 13-week-old db/db and db/+ control mice. (B) Liver Apom gene expression in 25-week-old mice. (C) Western blot of ApoM expression in total plasma from 13-week-old and 25-week-old mice. (D) Western blot of ApoM and ApoA1 expression in HDL fractionated by sequential density ultracentrifugation from plasma of 13-week-old and 25-week-old mice. (E) Representative Western blot of ApoM and ApoA1 expression in ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins from plasma of 13-week-old mice. (F–H) S1P levels in 13-week-old db/db and db/+ control mice. (F) Total plasma S1P levels. (G) Plasma S1P distribution on ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins. (H) Percentage of plasma S1P distribution. n = 5–6/group. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

Next, we examined diet-induced obese mice. We fed C57BL/6J mice an obesogenic diet starting at 6 weeks of age, until the harvesting of tissues, when the mice were 13 or 29 weeks old. We observed an increase in body weight, glucose, and insulin levels in the diet-induced obese mice, as expected (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). However, we observed no difference in ApoM mRNA or protein expression (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). Total plasma S1P levels were higher in the diet-induced obese mice, with no differential distribution on lipoproteins (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). The levels of other sphingolipids measured are reported in Supplemental Table 6. Altogether, these data suggest that ApoM expression and S1P binding to HDL are affected in some, but not all, models of obesity, hyperinsulinemia, and insulin resistance.

FoxOs are required for hepatic ApoM expression. We next investigated potential mediators of the reduced ApoM-S1P levels observed in the above experiments. FoxO transcription factors are key regulators of hepatic insulin action. It is widely held that FoxOs are constitutively active in insulin resistance, due to impaired Akt-mediated phosphorylation (38). On the other hand, it has also been suggested that the absence of FoxOs may mimic some conditions of hyperinsulinemia (25, 39), because FoxOs are exquisitely sensitive to very low levels of insulin (40). FoxOs can also be acetylated and rapidly degraded in response to hyperglycemia and other oxidative stresses (41). So, we explored the role of hepatic FoxOs in ApoM expression.

To examine the effects of hepatic FoxO deletion on apolipoprotein gene expression, we queried our microarrays from prior experiments (25). We found that livers from L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had a greater than 80% reduction in the mRNA expression of Apom compared with littermate controls (P = 0.006) (25). To confirm this, we carried out quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Western blot analyses in liver tissue and found that L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had approximately 90% reductions in Apom mRNA expression and nearly undetectable ApoM protein levels in liver (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 ApoM is a transcriptional target of FoxO. (A) Hepatic Apom gene expression in adult male mice (n = 5–8/group). (B) Representative Western blots of ApoM expression in liver lysates from adult male mice. C, littermate control mice; F, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (C) Hepatic Apom gene expression in mice of both sexes that were sacrificed on P2 (n = 10–20/group). (D) Hepatic Apom gene expression following acute knockdown via AAV8.Tbg.Cre in adult male Foxo1fl/fl, Foxo3fl/fl, and Foxo4fl/Y mice (n = 5/group). Values are shown relative to littermate controls. (E) Schematic representation of FoxO1 protein. (F–H) Foxo1, G6pc, and Apom gene expression in primary hepatocytes from WT mice that were transduced with different FoxO1 mutants. (F) FoxO1-ADA mutant: the 3 Akt phosphorylation sites are mutated, causing FoxO1 to be constitutively nuclear. Data indicate the mean ± SEM of triplicates of 3 independent experiments. (G) FoxO1-ADA-DBD mutant: contains the ADA mutation and a mutation disrupting the DNA binding domain. Data indicate the mean ± SEM of triplicates of 3 independent experiments. (H) FoxO1-Δ256 mutant: a dominant-negative version of FoxO1 that lacks the transactivation domain. (I) Chip-qPCR of Apom, Igfbp1, and G6pc from livers of mice with a knockin allele of FoxO1-Venus. The mice were fed either chow or a HFD for 4 weeks. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

The effect of FoxO deletion on reducing hepatic Apom expression might have been due to a primary effect of FoxO ablation or an acquired or compensatory defect due to long-term genetic loss of FoxOs. Thus, we measured hepatic Apom expression levels in neonatal mice. We detected decreases in Apom as early as P2 in neonatal L-FoxO1,3,4 mice compared with expression in littermate controls (Figure 3C). To test the effect in adult mice, we examined mice with an acute depletion of FoxOs. We transduced adult mice bearing Foxo1fl/fl, Foxo3fl/fl, and Foxo4fl/Y alleles with an adeno-associated virus expressing Cre recombinase under the hepatocyte-specific Tbg promoter (AAV8.Tbg.Cre). We found that 1 month after the injection, there was a greater than 80% decrease in Foxo mRNA expression as well as low levels of G6pc, a known target of FoxO transcriptional activation (34). In these FoxO-depleted mice, we observed that Apom mRNA expression was significantly decreased (Figure 3D). These findings demonstrate that hepatic FoxOs are required for hepatic Apom expression.

ApoM is a transcriptional target of FoxO. We next examined whether hepatic FoxO activity is sufficient for hepatic Apom expression. Zhang and colleagues generated a transgenic mouse line containing the human FoxO1 gene with mutations in the 3 Akt phosphorylation sites, thus blocking FoxO1’s nuclear exclusion, under the control of the hepatocyte-selective α-1-antitrypsin promoter (42). In microarray experiments, the transgenic mice showed a significant 77% increase in liver Apom expression. To support this finding with qPCR, we obtained liver tissue from a small number of these transgenic mice and their control littermates and detected a 63% increase in Apom expression (Supplemental Figure 3), consistent with the published finding.

Hepatic FoxOs have been suggested to modulate some liver metabolic pathways via indirect effects on nonhepatic tissues (43, 44). Therefore, we examined whether FoxOs regulate Apom cell autonomously in primary hepatocytes using mutant versions of FoxO1. The FoxO1 protein structure contains 3 Akt phosphorylation sites that mediate its nuclear exclusion, a transactivation domain, and a DNA binding domain (Figure 3E and refs. 45, 46). We isolated primary hepatocytes from WT mice and transduced them with a FoxO1-ADA mutant, which has mutations in the 3 Akt phosphorylation sites, causing FoxO1 to be constitutively nuclear (47). The FoxO1-ADA mutant increased the expression of G6pc — a canonical FoxO target — and Apom (Figure 3F). FoxOs can regulate gene expression by direct DNA binding or by acting as a transcriptional coregulator (48–51). Thus, we evaluated whether the DNA binding domain of FoxO1 is required for the induction of Apom. We used a FoxO1-ADA-DBD mutant, which has the ADA mutation as well as a second mutation in the DNA binding domain. We observed that the ADA-DBD mutant of FoxO1 was unable to activate G6pc or Apom expression (Figure 3G). We also transduced primary hepatocytes with a dominant-negative version of FoxO1 that lacks the transactivation domain (FoxO1-Δ256; ref. 52). We found that FoxO1-Δ256 decreased G6pc and Apom expression (Figure 3H). These data indicate that FoxOs promoted hepatic Apom expression by direct actions in hepatocytes and that the DNA binding and transactivation domains were required.

To determine whether FoxO1 binds to the promoter and enhancer regions of Apom, we performed ChIPs on liver from mice, fed chow or a HFD for 4 weeks, that had a knockin allele of FoxO1-Venus (53). We found that FoxO1 bound to 2 regions of the Apom promoter and, to a lesser extent, 2 regions of the Apom enhancer (Figure 3I). Notably, there were no differences between chow- and HFD-fed mice in FoxO1 occupancy at the promoters of Apom, G6pc, or Igfbp1 (Figure 3I).

A subset of FoxO transcriptional complexes may be inactivated in db/db mice. Based on the widely held notion that FoxOs are constitutively active in insulin resistance, it might be expected that FoxOs would be constitutively activated in db/db mice. To test this, we investigated the expression of other known FoxO targets in these db/db mice. We observed that G6pc was not elevated in the db/db mice at either age, although Igfbp1 was (Supplemental Figure 1D). Gck is normally suppressed by FoxOs (25, 32), but it was increased in the 13-week-old db/db mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Therefore, these canonical FoxO targets in the glucose metabolism pathway were differentially consistent with FoxO being active, inactive, or unaffected in db/db mice, and there was no clear across-the-board induction of FoxO targets that would indicate constitutive FoxO activation. On the other hand, we have previously reported that Scarb1 and Lipc, 2 hepatic genes involved in HDL cholesterol uptake into the liver, are induced by FoxOs (34). Here, we found that both Scarb1 and Lipc were reduced in db/db mice (at 25 weeks and at both ages, for Scarb1 and Lipc, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 1E). These findings suggest the possibility that in db/db mice, a subset of FoxO target genes related to lipoprotein metabolism (i.e., Apom, Scarb1, and Lipc) were inactivated through an unknown mechanism.

Hypothalamic obesity caused by gold thioglucose injury decreases Apom in a partially FoxO-dependent manner. Next we aimed to determine whether the effects of the db/db mutation on Apom occur in other forms of hypothalamic obesity and whether the effects are mediated by hepatic FoxOs. To do so, we performed experiments using gold thioglucose, which induces hypothalamic lesions and hyperphagia (54). We injected adult male control and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice with 0.6 g/kg gold thioglucose or an equivalent volume of saline and continued feeding the mice chow for 13 weeks. In the gold thioglucose–injured mice of both genotypes, body weight, fasting blood glucose, and fasting plasma insulin all increased substantially (Figure 4, A–C). In control mice, gold thioglucose injury caused a significant decrease in hepatic Apom expression (Figure 4D). In L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, the nonobese mice already showed low Apom expression, and Apom levels were slightly decreased even further after gold thioglucose injury. We confirmed these changes in circulating ApoM by Western blotting (Figure 4E). Of interest, Scarb1 showed a similar pattern of decreased expression in the gold thioglucose–injured mice, but G6pc was reduced in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and unaffected by gold thioglucose (Figure 4D). Taken together with our findings in db/db mice, these data are consistent with an effect of hypothalamic obesity causing decreased ApoM through a hepatic FoxO–dependent mechanism and also, to a lesser extent, a FoxO-independent mechanism.

Figure 4 Hypothalamic obesity caused by gold thioglucose injury reduces Apom in a partially FoxO-dependent manner. Chow-fed mice were injected intraperitoneally with gold-thioglucose or saline and were continued on a chow diet for 13 weeks. (A) Total body weight. (B) Plasma glucose levels after 5 hours fasting. (C) Plasma insulin levels after 5 hours fasting. (D) Hepatic Foxo1, Apom, Scarb1, and G6pc gene expression. (E) Representative Western blot of ApoM and ApoA1 expression in total plasma from chow-fed mice. CS, littermate control mice treated with saline; FS, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice treated with saline; CG, littermate control mice treated with gold-thioglucose; FG, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice treated with gold-thioglucose. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus control saline. ##P < 0.01 and ###P < 0.001 versus L-FoxO134-saline. &&P < 0.01 versus control-GTG, by 2-way ANOVA. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (n = 5–9/group for all panels)

FoxOs are required for S1P binding to HDL. Having established that FoxOs promoted ApoM expression in hepatocytes, we next examined whether liver FoxOs regulate the levels of ApoM in total plasma. Western blotting using total plasma showed that ApoM protein levels were nearly absent in male and female L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Because our genetic knockout was specific to hepatocytes, these data suggest that the majority of plasma ApoM expression arose from hepatic secretion.

Figure 5 FoxOs are required for binding of S1P to HDL. (A) Representative Western blot of ApoM expression in total plasma from chow-fed mice (n = 4/group). (B) Total S1P levels in plasma from chow-fed mice. Differences were evaluated by Student’s t tests. (C) Distribution of S1P in plasma fractionated by size-exclusion chromatography. Cholesterol levels in the control mice are shown as a reference to demonstrate the fractions in which HDL particles were eluted (gray shaded area). VLDL and LDL peaks are not shown, but were eluted in fractions approximately 25 and 35, respectively. (D) Distribution of S1P in lipoproteins fractions from mice fed a WTD for 3 weeks. Cholesterol levels from the control mice are shown as a reference to demonstrate the fractions in which HDL particles were eluted (gray shaded area). VLDL and LDL peaks are not shown, but were eluted in fractions approximately 21 and 31, respectively. (E) Western blot of ApoA1 and ApoM in lipoprotein fractions from chow diet–fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (F) Western blot of ApoA1 and ApoM in lipoprotein fractions from Western diet–fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. (G) Plasma S1P distribution on ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins from control, CETP, L-FoxO1,3,4, and L-FoxO1,3,4:CETP mice. (H) Cholesterol efflux capacity of HDL isolated from Western diet–fed L-FoxO1,3,4 mice and littermate controls. Each sample is pooled HDL from 2 mice. *P < 0.05 versus control mice, by Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA; #P < 0.05 versus CETP mice, by Mann-Whitney U post hoc test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

By LC-MS, we found that there were no differences in total plasma S1P levels between genotypes (Figure 5B), suggesting that there were no defects in the generation or secretion of S1P into plasma. Next, we examined whether ApoM and S1P are affected in size-fractionated plasma lipoproteins from L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. Whereas control mice had 2 peaks of S1P — 1 in the HDL and 1 in the LPD fractions, presumably bound to albumin — L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed a marked reduction of S1P in HDL and an increase in S1P in the LPD fraction (Figure 5C). (We noted that the peak of S1P in LPD was slightly shifted to the right in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, and we speculate that albumin, which is highly sensitive to glycation [ref. 55], may elute later because of reduced glycation in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice, which have reduced hepatic glucose production [ref. 25]). Western blots of these fractions showed that ApoA1, the main apolipoprotein of HDL, was present in both genotypes. However, ApoM was nearly absent from L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Figure 5E). Therefore, hepatic FoxOs were required for ApoM and S1P association with HDL.

We carried out the same analysis in mice that were fed the Western diet for 3 weeks. Again, we observed that in the absence of hepatic FoxOs, the levels of S1P and ApoM in HDL were largely depleted, whereas a compensatory increase of S1P in the LPD fraction was observed (Figure 5, D and F).

It has been suggested that the preferential distribution of S1P onto HDL — rather than VLDL or LDL — is regulated by cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP), based on experiments in WT mice transduced with an adenovirus expressing CETP at high levels (56). We used L-FoxO1,3,4 mice crossed with the CETP-transgenic mice, which express CETP at a level at which the activity is similar to that seen in human plasma (57, 58). We observed that hepatic FoxO deletion in mice on the CETP-transgenic background still had decreased HDL-S1P compared with CETP-transgenic littermate controls (Figure 5G). On the other hand, we found no differences between CETP-transgenic mice and WT controls (Figure 5G). This suggests that at physiologic levels, CETP did not have a strong effect on the lipoprotein distribution of S1P, whereas FoxOs had a strong effect on S1P distribution, even in this humanized mouse model.

The ability of HDL particles to act as acceptors of cholesterol efflux is considered an important antiatherogenic role of HDL. Thus, it was possible that the substantial decreases in ApoM and S1P on HDL in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice would affect the cholesterol efflux capacity of those particles. However, we observed no differences in the cholesterol efflux capacity between HDL isolated from control or L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Figure 5H).

Rescuing the expression of ApoM in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice normalizes S1P distribution. We next tested whether ApoM rescue in the livers of FoxO-deficient mice is sufficient to normalize S1P distribution. We transduced L-FoxO1,3,4 and control mice with low titers of an adenovirus expressing ApoM (Ad-ApoM) or a control virus (Ad-GFP). Eight days after virus injection, we harvested tissues and found that at our dose of the virus, the L-FoxO1,3,4+Ad-ApoM mice expressed levels of hepatic Apom mRNA similar to those in control mice transduced with Ad-GFP (Figure 6A), demonstrating efficient rescue of Apom. We fractionated lipoproteins by sequential density ultracentrifugation, and by Western blotting of the HDL fractions, we confirmed the rescue of ApoM protein levels in the L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Figure 6B). Although there was no significant effect on total plasma S1P levels (Figure 6C), rescuing ApoM in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice caused a normalization of the S1P distribution (Figure 6D). The levels of other sphingolipids measured are reported in Supplemental Tables 7 and 8. These data support the hypothesis that loss of ApoM is the cause of the impaired S1P association with HDL in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice.

Figure 6 Rescuing the expression of ApoM in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice normalizes S1P distribution. Chow-fed mice were injected intravenously with murine ApoM adenovirus (0.5 × 109 virus particles/gram of body weight), 8 days prior to euthanasia. (A) Apom and Foxo1 gene expression in liver (n = 4–8/group). **P < 0.01 versus controls; #P < 0.05 versus L-FoxO1,3,4-GFP. (B) Western blot of expression of ApoM and ApoA1 from HDL fractionated by ultracentrifugation. (C) Total plasma S1P levels (n = 5–6/group). (D) Plasma S1P distribution on ultracentrifuge-fractionated lipoproteins (n = 3–8/group). *P < 0.05 versus control-GFP; #P < 0.05 versus L-FoxO1,3,4-GFP. (E) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test, 3 days prior to euthanasia (n = 4–6/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, control-GFP versus L-FoxO1,3,4. #P < 0.05, control-AdApoM versus L-FoxO1,3,4-AdApoM. Statistical significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with the Mann-Whitney U post hoc test (A and C–E). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Physiologic ApoM modulation does not impact glucose metabolism or triglyceride or cholesterol levels in plasma or liver. Kurano et al. (59) overexpressed ApoM by several-fold in WT mice using adenovirus gene transfer and observed that ApoM overexpression increased glucose tolerance, potentially because of increased insulin secretion. Because FoxOs are known to regulate glucose homeostasis, we tested whether rescuing ApoM in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice affects glucose tolerance. As expected, we found that the L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had better glucose tolerance than did littermate control mice (25, 29), but rescuing ApoM in these mice had no effect (Figure 6E). Moreover, the reduced insulin levels of L-FoxO1,3,4 mice did not change by rescuing ApoM (Supplemental Figure 5A). There were no differences in body weight, total plasma triglycerides or liver cholesterol between the groups (Supplemental Figure 5, B, D, and E). As expected, L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had increased plasma total cholesterol levels (34) and liver triglycerides (25, 30), but rescuing ApoM in these mice had no effect on these phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 5, C and F). L-FoxO1,3,4 mice showed no changes in insulin tolerance (Supplemental Figure 5G). We therefore concluded that ApoM was not involved in the effects of FoxOs on glucose, triglyceride, or cholesterol homeostasis.

We also rescued ApoM in db/db mice. In db/db mice transduced with ApoM (Supplemental Figure 6A), we observed no effects on body weight, glucose tolerance, or insulin levels (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). There were also no differences in plasma cholesterol or triglyceride levels (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), or in hepatic cholesterol or triglyceride levels (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). We thus concluded that ApoM was not involved in glucose, triglyceride, or cholesterol homeostasis in db/db mice.

Reduced ApoM-S1P in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice does not affect alveolar permeability or circulating leukocytes. Apom–/– mice have a defect in endothelial barrier function, as evidenced by excess dye permeability from blood circulation into lung tissue (4). We tested lung endothelial permeability in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice by injecting mice intravenously with Evans blue dye and measuring the ratio of dye appearance in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) versus plasma (60). We observed no differences between the groups (Supplemental Figure 7).

Apom–/– mice have increased circulating T and B lymphocytes as well as Lin–Sca+cKit+ (LSK) hematopoietic stem cells (8). We evaluated whether differences existed in the proportions of circulating leukocyte populations in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice with and without rescue of ApoM. Flow cytometric analysis revealed no reproducible differences in circulating T cells, B cells, monocytes, or neutrophils between control and L-FoxO1,3,4 mice (Figure 7, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–E). We also studied the hematopoietic stem cell population in the blood and bone marrow (BM) of L-FoxO1,3,4 mice. The percentages of LSK cells were similar between the groups (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 8, F and G). These results suggest that the 95% reduction of ApoM in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice had no effect on lymphopoiesis or endothelial barrier function.

Figure 7 Reduced ApoM-S1P in L-FoxO1,3,4 mice does not affect circulating leukocytes. Percentage of (A) CD4+ T cells, (B) CD8+ T cells, (C) B cells, (D) monocytes, (E) neutrophils. (F) Percentage of LSK cells in blood. (G) Percentage of LSK cells in BM. Cells were derived from control-GFP, L-FoxO1,3,4-GFP, control-AdApoM, and L-FoxO1,3,4-AdApoM mice. n = 4–12/mice group for all panels. *P < 0.05 versus control-GFP; ##P < 0.01 versus L-FoxO1,3,4-GFP. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Finally, we investigated whether there was any effect of the FoxO/ApoM pathway on inflammation. In liver tissue, we observed no differences in expression of Mcp1, F4/80, or Il6 (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). Tnfa gene expression showed a small increase in L-FoxO1,3,4 livers that was reversed after ApoM transduction (Supplemental Figure 9D). We also measured circulating inflammatory and antiinflammatory cytokines and found no differences between the groups (Supplemental Figure 9, E–H).