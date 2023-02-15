UBC9 deficiency enhances immunostimulatory macrophage activation and subsequent antitumor T cell response in prostate cancer

Mouse model. Ubc9fl/fl mice were generated as described previously and were backcrossed with LyzM-Cre transgenic mice to generate mice with selective deletion of Ubc9 in macrophages (LyzM-Cre+Ubc9fl/fl) (21). Eight- to twelve-week-old male littermates (LyzM-Cre−Ubc9fl/fl mice) were used as controls. Wild-type (WT), CD45.2+ congenic C57BL/6, OT-I mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (Shanghai, China). Male nude mice (8 weeks old) were purchased from Beijing Huafukang Bioscience. All mice were housed in the Tongji Hospital Animal Center with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a specific pathogen–free facility.

Bioinformatics analysis. Bioinformatics analyses were performed using the RStudio 4.1.0 mRNA expression profile (fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads [FPKM] value matrix, n = 489) of prostate adenocarcinoma obtained from the Xena portal, and the FPKM matrix was transformed into a transcripts per million (TPM) value matrix and log 2 -transformed for subsequent analysis. Samples were divided into UBC9hi and UBC9lo groups based on the median expression value of UBC9. DEG analysis was performed between UBC9hi and UBC9lo groups using the limma package, and DEGs belonging to the “antigen presentation (MHC I related),” “immune checkpoint,” “innate immunity,” “T cell activation,” and “tumor progression” gene sets with adjusted P value less than 0.05 were selected out and z-score-transformed before being visualized in the heatmap. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was performed using the Gene Set Variation Analysis (GSVA) package (http://vip.sangerbox.com/login.html). CIBERSORT was performed to uncover the expression matrix to estimate the infiltration proportion of 22 immune cell types (https://cibersortx.stanford.edu). Samples with P value less than 0.05 were excluded because the estimation results did not meet the stability standard, and then 93 samples were used for comparison.

Cell culture. The RM-1 mouse PCa, B16F10, and B16-OVA transgenic melanoma cell lines (B16F10 melanoma cells stably expressing chicken ovalbumin) were cultured in complete DMEM (Sigma-Aldrich; DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and penicillin/streptomycin). RM-1 and B16F10 cell lines were obtained from ATCC, and B16-OVA was provided by Cheng-Tao Jiang (South China University of Technology, Guangzhou, China). Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were differentiated with 20 ng/mL M-CSF in vitro for 7 days. The differentiated BMDMs were treated with 50 ng/mL LPS (PeproTech, Wuhan, China) or untreated for the indicated times. The cells were then harvested for quantitative real-time PCR, flow cytometry, and Western blot analysis. BMDMs were cultured in RPMI 1640 (Gibco, Shanghai, China) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco) and 1% antibiotics (penicillin/streptomycin) (Beyotime). The GFP-labeled adenoviruses (Vector, Stat4-WT, Stat4-K350R, Ubc9-overexpressing) were packaged by Dianjun Biotech Co. Ltd. BMDMs were transduced with the empty control virus (Vector) or the adenovirus carrying the FLAG-tagged murine Stat4 gene (Stat4-WT) or mutant gene (Stat4-K350R) and treated with IL-12 (10 ng/mL) for the indicated periods of time before further analysis.

Antibodies and reagents. Recombinant murine LPS (L4130) and recombinant murine M-CSF (catalog 315-02-250) were from PeproTech (Wuhan, China). Ovalbumin (OVA 257–264; catalog S7951) was from Sigma-Aldrich. Anti-STAT4 (2653S), anti-FLAG (catalog 2368), and anti-ubiquitin (catalog 3936s) were from Cell Signaling Technology. Anti-CD8 (catalog ab217344) and anti-UBC9 (catalog ab75854) were from Abcam. Anti-CD68 (catalog 66231-2-Ig) was from Proteintech (Wuhan, China). Anti-SUMO1 was from Youke Group (Shanghai, China). BV510–anti–mouse CD45.2 (catalog 109837), FITC–anti–mouse F4/80 (catalog 123108), PE–anti–mouse CD11b (catalog 101208), BV421–anti–mouse F4/80 (catalog 123132), PE/Cy7–anti–mouse CD86 (catalog 105014), APC–anti–mouse MHC I (catalog 116418), FITC–anti–mouse MHC II (catalog 107606), FITC–anti–mouse CD4 (catalog 100406), PE/Cy7–anti–mouse CD8 (catalog 140416), APC–anti–mouse PD-1 (catalog 135210), APC–anti–mouse IFN-γ (catalog 505810), BV421–anti–mouse TNF-α (catalog 506327), APC–anti–mouse granzyme B (catalog 372204), and PE–anti–mouse Ki67 (catalog 151210) were from BioLegend. Dynabeads Protein G (catalog 1004d) was purchased from Invitrogen. N-Ethylmaleimide (catalog 23030.0) was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. The GFP-labeled Stat4-WT (FLAG tagged), Stat4-K350R (FLAG tagged), and Ubc9-overexpressing adenoviruses were from Dianjun Biotech Co. Ltd. Percoll (catalog 65455-52-9) was purchased from Solarbio Life Science Co. CCK-8 (catalog BS350B) was purchased from Biosharp Life Science Co. InVivoMAb anti–mouse PD-1 (catalog BE0146) and anti–mouse CD8 (catalog BE0004) were purchased from Bio X Cell Co. The UBC9 inhibitor 2-D08 (catalog HY-114166), which inhibits protein SUMOylation by preventing the transfer of SUMO from the UBC9-SUMO thioester to the substrates, was purchased from MCE Biotechnology (Shanghai, China). The SUMOylation-activating enzyme E1 inhibitor TAK-981 (catalog HY-111789) and the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 (catalog HY-13259) were purchased from MCE Biotechnology, while cycloheximide (CHX) was from MedChemExpress (catalog HY-12320).

Xenograft tumor model. To check the effect of the SUMOylation inhibitor TAK-981, C57BL/6 mice were inoculated s.c. with 1 × 106 RM-1 cells into the right rear flank. All mice were divided randomly into 2 groups, and tumor sizes were measured every 3 days. The intervention group was treated with TAK-981 (7.5 mg/kg, every 3 days, intratumoral injection), while the remaining group was injected with DMSO as a control for 2 weeks.

For experiments with transgenic mice, male C57BL/6 WT or Ubc9–/– mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 RM-1 cells. Tumor growth was measured every 3 days after tumor inoculation using digital vernier calipers. Mice were sacrificed 14 days after inoculation, and tumors were excised and processed for other experiments. Additionally, for CD8+ T cell depletion, an anti-CD8 antibody (200 μg per mouse) was administered (i.p.) starting 3 days before tumor implantation and repeated every 3 days until mouse sacrifice.

For experiments with 2-D08, each mouse was injected s.c. with 1 × 106 RM-1 cells into the right rear flank. All mice were divided randomly into 2 groups, and tumor sizes were measured every 3 days. The intervention group was treated with 2-D08 (10 mg/kg, every 3 days, intratumoral injection), while the remaining group was injected with DMSO as a control for 2 weeks (in either C57BL/6 or nude mice). Furthermore, an anti–PD-1 antibody (250 μg per mouse) was injected i.p. every 3 days, starting from day 3 after tumor implantation in mice receiving combination therapy of 2-D08 plus anti–PD-1.

For experiments with macrophage adoptive transfer, B16-OVA cells were grown in DMEM containing 10% FBS. A total of 2 × 105 B16-OVA cells in 100 μL PBS were injected s.c. into the right rear flank of 8-week-old male C57BL/6 mice (n = 7 mice per group). WT and Ubc9–/– macrophages (5 × 105 cells) were pulsed with LPS and OVA (10 μg/mL) overnight before para-tumor injection on days 3 and 10. In another set of experiments, mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 RM-1 cells to establish the PCa model. WT BMDMs were pretreated with Stat4 siRNA targeting the 3′-untranslated region (3′-UTR) to knock down the endogenous Stat4, and then transduced with FLAG-tagged Stat4-WT or Stat4-K350R adenoviruses. The Stat4-WT– and Stat4-K350R–transduced macrophages (5 × 105 cells) were treated with LPS overnight before para-tumor injection on days 3 and 10 as above.

The tumor volume was recorded every 3 days using the digital vernier calipers and calculated according to the formula V = (length × width2)/2. Tumor weights were determined with electronic scales. After the mice were sacrificed, solid tumors were retrieved and processed using a tumor dissociation kit (MACS, Miltenyi Biotec, USA) for further analysis.

Isolation of tumor-infiltrated leukocytes. On day 14 after tumor inoculation, tumors were harvested, minced, dissociated with a tumor dissociation kit (MACS), and filtered through a 40 μm strainer to obtain single-cell suspensions. Red blood cells were lysed with RBC lysis buffer (Sigma-Aldrich). Tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes were isolated by Percoll gradient following the manufacturer’s protocol (Solarbio).

Flow cytometry analysis. Cells were incubated with fluorescently labeled antibodies on ice in the dark for 30 minutes and then washed with FACS buffer (2% BSA in PBS). For intracellular staining, cells were permeabilized and stained with corresponding antibodies. Cells were analyzed using an LSRFortessa (BD Biosciences) equipped with Diva. Data were further analyzed using FlowJo software.

RNA extraction and quantitative real-time PCR analysis. Total RNA was isolated from tumor tissues and BMDMs using Trizol reagent (Takara). For mRNA analysis, an aliquot containing 1 μg of total RNA was reverse-transcribed using a cDNA synthesis kit (Takara). Real-time qPCR was performed using SYBR Green PCR master mix (Applied Biosystems) in an ABI Prism 6000 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems). The following primers were used: major histocompatibility complex I (Mhc-i): forward 5′-AAGTGTCTGATGTTCCCTGTG-3′, reverse 5′-ATGTCCCTCAGTGTTTGGC-3′; cluster of differentiation 86 (Cd86): forward 5′-CCTCAAGTTTCCATGTCCAAGGC-3′, reverse 5′-GAGGAGAGTTGTAACGGCAAGG-3′; tumor necrosis factor-α (Tnf-a): forward 5′-ACTGAACTTCGGGGTGATCG-3′, reverse 5′-GGCTACAGGCTTGTCACTCG-3′; interferon-γ (Ifn-g): forward 5′-TGGCTCTGCAGGATTTTCAT-3′, reverse 5′-TCAAGTGGCATAGATGTGGA-3′; and β-actin: forward 5′-AGCCATGTACGTAGCCATCC-3′, reverse 5′-CTCCAGCTGTGGTGGTGAA-3′. The relative expression level of each gene was normalized by β-actin and calculated with the 2−ΔΔCt method as previously reported (49).

Western blot analysis. Cell lysates were prepared using RIPA buffer (Servicebio) containing a protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche). Western blot analysis of target proteins was conducted as described previously using the corresponding primary antibodies, followed by exposure to an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody. The reactive bands were visualized using ECL Plus reagents (Servicebio), and the relative intensity of reactive bands was analyzed using ImageJ software (NIH).

Confocal microscopy analysis. Immunofluorescence was conducted to identify the expression of UBC9 and CD68 in human PCa tumor tissues, and the subcellular localization of FLAG-STAT4 and GFP in BMDMs. BMDMs were cultured as described above, and nuclei were stained by DAPI. UBC9, CD68, FLAG-STAT4, and GFP were labeled by primary antibody, followed by fluorescently labeled secondary corresponding antibody IgG (H+L) (1:300; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories). The stained tissue and BMDMs were imaged and analyzed under a confocal microscope (FV1000, Olympus) at ×60 magnification.

Cell viability analysis. RM-1 cells were plated in a 96-well plate with a density of 3 × 103 cells per well, and 2-D08 or TAK-981 was added into RM-1 cultures with indicated concentrations. After 48 hours of treatment, CCK-8 reagent was incubated for 2 hours, and the absorbance was measured at 450 nm with a microplate reader.

ELISA assay. The levels of IFN-γ and TNF-α in the supernatant of macrophages were determined using an ELISA kit purchased from eBioscience (Shanghai, China).

Stat4 siRNAs. Stat4 siRNAs targeting sequences located within the 3′-UTR were synthesized by Dianjun Biotech Co. Ltd. Sequences of siRNA were as follows: siRNA-3′-UTR-#1: forward 5′-CUUUACCAUAGAUCACAAUUUdTdT-3′, reverse 5′-AAAUUGUGAUCUAUGGUAAAGdTdT-3′; siRNA-3′-UTR-#2: forward 5′-CGGCUUUGUAAAUACCAGUUUdTdT-3′, reverse 5′-AAACUGGUAUUUACAAAGCCGdTdT-3′; siRNA-3′-UTR-#3: forward 5′-AGAUGAAACUGGAGAGUGUdTdT-3′, reverse 5′-ACACUCUCCAGUUUCAUCUdTdT-3′. The mixed siRNA sequences were applied to knock down endogenous Stat4.

In vitro SUMOylation assay. BMDMs were first transduced with either FLAG-negative control (FLAG-NC) or Stat4-WT and Stat4-K350R adenoviruses, and stimulated by IL-12 (10 ng/mL) overnight. After washes with ice-cold PBS, the cells were lysed on ice for 30 minutes in IP lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 5 mM EDTA, 0.1% SDS) containing protease inhibitors (10 μg/mL aprotinin, 10 μg/mL leupeptin, and 1 mM PMSF), phosphatase inhibitors (5 mM sodium pyrophosphate and 1 mM Na 3 CO 4 ), and 20 mM N-ethylmaleimide. The cell lysates were precleared with protein G agarose beads for 1 hour, then incubated with 5 μg anti-FLAG antibody overnight, and proteins were immunoprecipitated for an additional 4 hours at 4°C with protein G beads. The resulting products were then probed with a SUMO1 polyclonal antibody for immunoblotting analysis.

STAT4 stability analysis. RAW264.7 cells were first transfected with a siRNA to knock down the endogenous Stat4, followed by transduction of adenoviruses carrying FLAG-tagged Stat4-WT or Stat4-K350R. The transduced cells were next stimulated by IL-12 (10 ng/mL) overnight, followed by MG-132 treatment (20 μM) for 6 hours. Cell lysates were prepared after 48 hours of transduction and subjected to coimmunoprecipitation using a FLAG antibody, and the resulting products were used for Western blotting using a ubiquitin antibody. For the cycloheximide (CHX, MedChemExpress) chase experiment, CHX was added into the cultures to prevent novel protein synthesis at indicated time points. The cell lysates were then used for Western blotting to compare the differences of Stat4-WT and Stat4-K350R degradation using the established techniques (22).

CD8+ T cell coculture assays. For antigen-specific macrophage–CD8+ T cell coculture, WT or Ubc9–/– BMDMs were prepared and pulsed with LPS and OVA 257–264 for 4 hours as described above. Naive CD8+ T cells were isolated from OT-I mice and cocultured with pulsed macrophages (1:5 macrophage/T cell ratio) for another 3–5 days to check the proliferation and activation of T cells by flow cytometry. For antigen-nonspecific macrophage–CD8+ T cell coculture, BMDMs were pretreated with Stat4 siRNA targeting the 3′-UTR to knock down the endogenous Stat4, and then transduced with Stat4-WT or Stat4-K350R adenoviruses. The Stat4-WT– and Stat4-K350R–transduced macrophages were stimulated with LPS overnight, and then cocultured with naive CD8+ T cells (1:5 macrophage/T cell ratio) in the presence of 1 μg/mL anti-CD3 antibody for another 3–5 days. For tumor cell–CD8+ T cell coculture, naive CD8+ T cells were isolated from OT-I mice and cocultured with 2-D08– or vehicle-pretreated B16-OVA cells (1:5 B16-OVA/T cell ratio) for 3–5 days to check the proliferation and activation of T cells as above.

Histological analysis. Human PCa tissues and mouse tumor tissues were harvested and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde and then were embedded in paraffin. Immunofluorescence and immunohistochemistry were performed as previously described (50).

Data availability. The raw RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive public repository (SRA PRJNA916279).

Statistics. All in vitro experiments were conducted with at least 3 independent replications. Comparisons between groups were performed using the unpaired Student’s t test (2 tailed) and 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA (Šidák’s comparison test with selected pairs). Survival was determined by Kaplan-Meier method, and survival curves between different groups were calculated by log-rank test. Statistical analysis of the data was conducted using GraphPad Prism 5 software (GraphPad Software Inc.). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal care and experimental procedures were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (TJH-201901019), and conducted in accordance with NIH guidelines. The studies in human samples were approved by the Ethics Committee of Tongji Hospital (2019CR101).